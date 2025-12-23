Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: President Make-A-Wish’s Latest Mil-Toy Fantasy

Every announcement is Peak Vulgar, zero class.

[image or embed]

— Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 5:06 PM

Per Breaking Defense, “Trump announces new Trump-class ‘battleship’ as part of ‘Golden Fleet’”

… “They’ll be the fastest, the biggest and by far, 100 times more powerful than any battleship ever built,” Trump said at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. “Battleships are the largest, sturdiest and most heavily armed vessel built specifically for naval combat. While America has built many new warships over the years, they’ve tended to be smaller, much smaller, and not conducive to where we are and where we’re going — peace through strength.”

Trump, flanked by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Navy Secretary John Phelan and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also said the Navy would aim to quickly start building two battleships, but that the class could ultimately have between 20 and 25 ships. Photos on display on each side of Trump suggested at least one of the “Trump class” ships would be named “USS Defiant.”

The new “battleship” is planned to be around 30,000-40,000 tons — considerably larger than the Navy’s current fleet of destroyers — and capable of using a variety of future weapons, such as electromagnetic railguns and hypersonic munitions. Trump said the new ships would also carry nuclear-armed sea-launched missiles, creating what Navy Secretary John Phelan amounted to a new nuclear deterrent.

“These new battleships will stand as the centerpiece of the Navy’s Golden Fleet initiative and will be the first of its kind providing dominant firepower and a decisive advantage over adversaries by integrating the most advanced deep-strike weapons of today with the revolutionary systems of the years ahead,” the Navy said in a statement following Trump’s announcement.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported Trump’s plans, wrote that the Navy will launch a competition to find a vendor and plans to procure the first ship in 2030…

President Make-A-Wish's Latest Mil-Toy Fantasy

This exists entirely to make Trump feel good & maybe direct money to something that will be useful when he's gone

[image or embed]

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 6:37 PM

Trump’s press conference today was among his more haywire performances, and his slushy delivery and meandering answers will not halt speculation about his cognitive health.
www.theatlantic.com/politics/202…

[image or embed]

— Tom Nichols (@radiofreetom.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 11:55 PM

Tom Nichols, at the Atlantic, on “Trump’s Vanity Fleet” [gift link]:

Imagine the CEO of a car company telling his engineers and designers that he wants them to make a new line of automobiles. He knows nothing about cars and has no interest in how they’re produced, but he knows one thing for certain: The line will be named after himself. Everyone claps—because of course they do—but no one really knows what comes next, except that the line needs to look sexy and sporty…

Trump and Navy Secretary John Phelan did make some news today. (Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegeseth were also on hand, but they limited themselves to some standard-issue sycophancy.) First, we learned that the president of the United States clearly has no idea what battleships are. Second, the United States is going to invest in a new class of naval vessel. Third, America is going to reverse more than 30 years of wise policy by putting nuclear weapons back on U.S. Navy surface vessels.

Trump announced that the new Trump-class ships will be “battleships,” but they seem to be supersize versions of the existing workhorse of the Navy, the Arleigh Burke–class destroyers; the first ship, called the Defiant, will be about three times the size of a Burke. The Navy has also announced the development of a new class of frigates. Destroyers and frigates, as the Navy knows (and as the commander in chief should know) are not battleships. Battleships are huge and powerful, and are meant to dish out —and withstand—serious punishment. Destroyers and frigates are less rugged, and perform missions that require more speed and agility than battleships can muster. But none of that matters: The goal, apparently, was to give a childlike president a new toy, named after himself, in exchange for gobs of money that the Navy will figure out how to spend later.

Indeed, defense investors cheered the announcement, but the spending will likely come much later, because the United States does not have the capacity to build vessels it hasn’t even designed yet. Trump told a reporter today that he expects the first ship to arrive in two and a half years, which is possible if the Navy slaps some gold paint on a Burke class, adds some missiles, and then stencils USS TRUMP on the side. But the last time the Navy really tried to create a new kind of ship—the Zumwalt-class destroyer—the process took years and ended in failure

As with all Trump vanity projects, no one seems to be asking what national purpose is served by these new plans. Does the Navy need new ships? What should it do with them if it gets them? Do they really need to be armed with nuclear weapons? The answer from the Trump administration, clearly, is: Who cares? As retired Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery told The Wall Street Journal, the Golden Fleet plan is “exactly what we don’t need”—but, he added, no one is focused on America’s maritime needs, because “they are focused on the president’s visual that a battleship is a cool-looking ship.”

Phelan might not know much about the Navy, but he knows Trump: He promised that the new Trump-class ships will inspire “awe and reverence” in any port they visit. But strategy is more than just giving lethal playthings to a president who has a simplistic understanding of ships. It is the art of making choices, an attempt to match means with ends. In a rational world, this would be the thinking driving the acquisition of weapons.

I taught military officers for more than two decades at the Naval War College. One thing I learned from conversations with my students was that the Navy really needs to invest more in its officers and sailors, and reduce the tempo of operations that are burning them out. The best ships in the world won’t mean much if their crews are fatigued and poorly trained. As the defense analyst John Ferrari recently wrote, for years, the Navy has been “structurally compromised” because its people are exhausted, its ships are “aging faster than they could be repaired,” and the fleet’s readiness is declining. These are serious problems that require serious work, but Trump has found a way around all of this irritating chatter by sticking his name on a new ship and telling the military to go build it…

said it for ten years but donald trump is just a make a wish kid that wouldn’t ever fuck off and die

[image or embed]

— not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 4:24 PM

he’s trying to get his name on as much shit as possible because he is one hundred percent on the road to the big adios
panic button shit

— not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 4:51 PM

Looking forward to the rush of articles from Heritage* and Hudson explaining that sure carriers were dead *last week* but *this week* a massive 30,000 ton battleship with modern, paper armor is not just going to be deleted by an anti-ship missile within minutes.
(*if anyone still works at Heritage)

— "Online Rent-a-Sage" Bret Devereaux (@bretdevereaux.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 6:06 PM

[image or embed]

— Hemry, Local Bartender (@bartenderhemry.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 10:34 PM

donald trump is basically indistinguishable from a fourth grade boy
new cool boats, robots make them

[image or embed]

— not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 5:52 PM

turns out there's already a USS Defiant.
It is a tugboat.
military-history.fandom.com/wiki/Defiant…

[image or embed]

— Gautham Rao (@gauthamrao.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 11:06 PM

I only recognize one USS Defiant

[image or embed]

— ncc-74210.bsky.social (@ncc-74210.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 5:28 PM

Q: In terms of the mission, do you see these ships as a counter to China?
TRUMP: It's a counter to everybody. It's not China. We get along great with China.

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) December 22, 2025 at 5:39 PM

The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense force working on railguns instead of modular gold-plated hulls.

[image or embed]

— B. A. Friedman (@bafriedman.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 7:58 PM

Golden fleet, golden dome, gold TrumpCard immigration visa, please stop. This is comic book villain shit where Doctor Giraffe has to make every goddamn thing giraffe themed just in case Spectacular Man didn’t get the message sent by the giraffe suit.

[image or embed]

— Starfish Who Can’t Think Something Witty (@irhottakes.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 2:50 PM

    57Comments

    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      because the United States does not have the capacity to build vessels it hasn’t even designed yet

      LMAO. This kind of thinking seems to have infected a lot of people.
      Design is hard, because it involves choices, and weighing competing priorities. It’s certainly not fast.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      stinger

      A military vessel as designed by Elon Musk. When he was 9.

      Trump has as much understanding of the Navy as he does of the Air Force. Remember, this is the Stable Genius who thinks a stealth plane is invisible.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      StringOnAStick

      Let’s get a semi back on the WH lawn and let him sit in it and play “macho truck driver” again; I want to compare then to now.  It won’t be favorable.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mike in Pasadena

      A. L.: Thank you for combing through many sources so I don’t need to look up this nonsense. You seem tireless to me.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Tony Jay

       Such a bellend. It’s the only thing the smelly creep is good at.

      Thankfully, this nonsense will join all the other vanities on the fire when President Paedo melts down next November. By then we might actually have a Prime Minister with the spine to laugh in his mottled face.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Scout211

      That background seems suspiciously like many of Richard DeRosset’s Naval warfare paintings. I wonder if they scraped his paintings off the internet.

      Here’s a sampling of his paintings on his Facebook

      Oops, now blocked to non-Facebook people, (like me)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      divF

      Imagine the CEO of a car company telling his engineers and designers that he wants them to make a new line of automobiles. He knows nothing about cars and has no interest in how they’re produced, but he knows one thing for certain: The line will be named after himself. Everyone claps—because of course they do—but no one really knows what comes next, except that the line needs to look sexy and sporty…

      We all know how the Edsel turned out.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      mrmoshpotato

      said it for ten years but donald trump is just a make a wish kid that wouldn’t ever fuck off and die

      Should’ve happened at least 80 years ago.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Geminid

      @Old School: The rail guns are magnetic. But I think rail guns will turn out to be placeholders for energy weapons that are not yet ready for deployment.

      I read that the new Ford carrier class has over twice the electrical.generation capacity of the Nimitz class it is replacing. I inferred that the Navy plans to install energy weapons when they are finally ready. In a couple decades, the only way surface warships will be able to survive is by knocking down incoming missiles with energy weapons.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Just look at that parking lot

      Maybe they could just make some scaled down versions and Trump could play with then in his gold plated bathtub.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      eclare

      @divF:

      That also sounds like Muskrat.  I read an article months ago that he did no market research before ordering the Cybertruck to be built.  IIRC it was a Fortune article.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Another Scott

      @Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq):

      Wikipedia:

      Trump stated that the ships are planned to be domestically built at the Hanwha Philly Shipyard, owned by South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group.[15]

      USA USA USA!!!11

      Poking around the links, it looks like most of the things built there recently have been tanker and freighter-type things. Exactly the same as “battleships” so I’m sure the construction phase will go swimmingly. /s

      One of the troubles with real estate guys who think they know everything is that there really is such a thing as “division of labor”. Tankers are not the same as “battleships”. Commercial ships are not the same as military ships. Government does not run on “profit and loss” and expertise in one has little to do with the other.

      [ groucho-roll-eyes.gif ]

      Grr…

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Seanly

      LOL, I didn’t notice that the stupid rally picture of him w/ his stupid fist in the air was plastered on the ship. And is it me or does that look like they just upscaled a Zumwalt destroyer to make it look bigger

      Also, I saw part of the speech where he talked about the old show Victory at Sea. It’s from 1952/53.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Geminid

      J.D. Vance is not about to be outdone by his boss. Today Vance posted video of himself in a 90-minute workout with some Navy SEALS: running with them on a beach; helping them carry a telephone pole.

      I sent the video to a friend and he remarked that Vance was collecting video for his presidential campaign. I replied that that the campaign has begun.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      NutmegAgain

      And a shark with a fricken laser beam.  Can somebody please tell the writers to hurry up and finish this chapter?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Marc

      it will not be equipped with a vertical launch system

      The pictures clearly show missiles rising vertically from the deck of the USS Trump’s Folly, so Checkmate, libs!

      This looks to be the latest evolution of arsenal ships, which gets proposed every decade or so.  Sort of like arsenal planes, 747 or larger transports filled with long range cruise missile launchers.  Here, a freighter or small tanker hull filled with automated engineering spaces and cruise missile vertical launch tubes.  The small crew is quartered in the superstructure.  Likely will have close-in weapons system, but air defense is the role of AEGIS-style “cruisers”.  Note the two big guns up front, that’s how you know it’s a “battleship”.  When the swarms of ballistic missiles and/or drones come in, it can also take on the role of “submarine”.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Baud

      @Geminid:

      Today Vance posted video of himself in a 90-minute workout with some Navy SEALS: running with them on a beach; helping them carry a telephone pole.

       

      Reminds me of a gay porn flick I once watched.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Scout211

      Mr. Scout was on a minesweeper in Vietnam and is part of a group restoring the USS Lucid, a minesweeper from that era.  I thought Defiant sounded like one of the minesweepers’ names. But the minesweeper was the USS Defiance, so I guess he isn’t using a ship name twice. But it’s close.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Suzanne

      @Another Scott:

      One of the troubles with real estate guys who think they know everything is that there really is such a thing as “division of labor”. 

      Damn, even developers and real estate consultants are not all the same, and there are huge differences between markets. Like, I work on healthcare projects, and the developers I work with are mostly….. fine. Generally want to produce good work, because they don’t expect to flip their buildings quickly. But I used to work in other markets, and the developers are….. everything you suspect and more.

      Of course the casino developer doesn’t know anything about anything.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Captain C

      If these things ever get built and to into a modern battle, they’ll be the Trump Target and Memorial Reef class within minutes.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      MoCaAce

      The shitstain in chief said he would be involved in the design because he is good at the aesthetics…

      you know it will be shaped like a giant penis.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      cmorenc

      Cannot think of any federal structure or location of any kind that was named for any prior President while in office – it’s always been, up to now, an honor bestowed by others.  Even DC national airport was not renamed Reagan National Airport until 1998, when Clinton was President and Reagan was 10 years past being in office.

      Trump is a pathologically insecure, grandiose narcissist that he fails to comprehend how his overreach in changing and renaming stuff after himself will motivate successors to erase his name-sliming stuff after himself.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Martin

      @cmorenc: Traditionally, you only name things after people when they’ve died. That’s a formal rule for money and stamps in the US, and an informal rule for naval vessels that has long been broken. But it should be a federal rule everywhere. Naming rights is a thing, and it has a lot of value as anyone who has paid enough money for naming rights can attest. It has no place in government.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Scout211

      Here’s some good news today.

      Pop star Taylor Swift donated $2 million to two organizations working to end hunger and prevent and treat heart disease, the organizations announced on Tuesday.

      “We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Swift‘s $1 million gift to Feeding America,” Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said in a social media post. “This holiday season, her continued support is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when we unite to end hunger. When we join together alongside people facing hunger, we can make sure families have a full table this holiday season and beyond.”

      She also donated $1 million to the American Heart Association, in honor of her father, who underwent heart surgery earlier this year.

      “Her family’s experience with cardiovascular disease is all too common, affecting nearly half of American adults,” Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Heart Association, said in a statement. “Her commitment to supporting her father will make so many others aware of the need to take their own heart health seriously, strengthen prevention efforts, and improve controllable risk factors—ultimately helping more people live longer, healthier lives.”

      Reply

