Per Breaking Defense, “Trump announces new Trump-class ‘battleship’ as part of ‘Golden Fleet’”

… “They’ll be the fastest, the biggest and by far, 100 times more powerful than any battleship ever built,” Trump said at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. “Battleships are the largest, sturdiest and most heavily armed vessel built specifically for naval combat. While America has built many new warships over the years, they’ve tended to be smaller, much smaller, and not conducive to where we are and where we’re going — peace through strength.” Trump, flanked by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Navy Secretary John Phelan and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also said the Navy would aim to quickly start building two battleships, but that the class could ultimately have between 20 and 25 ships. Photos on display on each side of Trump suggested at least one of the “Trump class” ships would be named “USS Defiant.” The new “battleship” is planned to be around 30,000-40,000 tons — considerably larger than the Navy’s current fleet of destroyers — and capable of using a variety of future weapons, such as electromagnetic railguns and hypersonic munitions. Trump said the new ships would also carry nuclear-armed sea-launched missiles, creating what Navy Secretary John Phelan amounted to a new nuclear deterrent. “These new battleships will stand as the centerpiece of the Navy’s Golden Fleet initiative and will be the first of its kind providing dominant firepower and a decisive advantage over adversaries by integrating the most advanced deep-strike weapons of today with the revolutionary systems of the years ahead,” the Navy said in a statement following Trump’s announcement. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported Trump’s plans, wrote that the Navy will launch a competition to find a vendor and plans to procure the first ship in 2030…

This exists entirely to make Trump feel good & maybe direct money to something that will be useful when he's gone [image or embed] — Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 6:37 PM

Trump’s press conference today was among his more haywire performances, and his slushy delivery and meandering answers will not halt speculation about his cognitive health.

www.theatlantic.com/politics/202… [image or embed] — Tom Nichols (@radiofreetom.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 11:55 PM

Tom Nichols, at the Atlantic, on “Trump’s Vanity Fleet” [gift link]:

Imagine the CEO of a car company telling his engineers and designers that he wants them to make a new line of automobiles. He knows nothing about cars and has no interest in how they’re produced, but he knows one thing for certain: The line will be named after himself. Everyone claps—because of course they do—but no one really knows what comes next, except that the line needs to look sexy and sporty… Trump and Navy Secretary John Phelan did make some news today. (Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegeseth were also on hand, but they limited themselves to some standard-issue sycophancy.) First, we learned that the president of the United States clearly has no idea what battleships are. Second, the United States is going to invest in a new class of naval vessel. Third, America is going to reverse more than 30 years of wise policy by putting nuclear weapons back on U.S. Navy surface vessels. Trump announced that the new Trump-class ships will be “battleships,” but they seem to be supersize versions of the existing workhorse of the Navy, the Arleigh Burke–class destroyers; the first ship, called the Defiant, will be about three times the size of a Burke. The Navy has also announced the development of a new class of frigates. Destroyers and frigates, as the Navy knows (and as the commander in chief should know) are not battleships. Battleships are huge and powerful, and are meant to dish out —and withstand—serious punishment. Destroyers and frigates are less rugged, and perform missions that require more speed and agility than battleships can muster. But none of that matters: The goal, apparently, was to give a childlike president a new toy, named after himself, in exchange for gobs of money that the Navy will figure out how to spend later. Indeed, defense investors cheered the announcement, but the spending will likely come much later, because the United States does not have the capacity to build vessels it hasn’t even designed yet. Trump told a reporter today that he expects the first ship to arrive in two and a half years, which is possible if the Navy slaps some gold paint on a Burke class, adds some missiles, and then stencils USS TRUMP on the side. But the last time the Navy really tried to create a new kind of ship—the Zumwalt-class destroyer—the process took years and ended in failure…

As with all Trump vanity projects, no one seems to be asking what national purpose is served by these new plans. Does the Navy need new ships? What should it do with them if it gets them? Do they really need to be armed with nuclear weapons? The answer from the Trump administration, clearly, is: Who cares? As retired Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery told The Wall Street Journal, the Golden Fleet plan is “exactly what we don’t need”—but, he added, no one is focused on America’s maritime needs, because “they are focused on the president’s visual that a battleship is a cool-looking ship.” Phelan might not know much about the Navy, but he knows Trump: He promised that the new Trump-class ships will inspire “awe and reverence” in any port they visit. But strategy is more than just giving lethal playthings to a president who has a simplistic understanding of ships. It is the art of making choices, an attempt to match means with ends. In a rational world, this would be the thinking driving the acquisition of weapons. I taught military officers for more than two decades at the Naval War College. One thing I learned from conversations with my students was that the Navy really needs to invest more in its officers and sailors, and reduce the tempo of operations that are burning them out. The best ships in the world won’t mean much if their crews are fatigued and poorly trained. As the defense analyst John Ferrari recently wrote, for years, the Navy has been “structurally compromised” because its people are exhausted, its ships are “aging faster than they could be repaired,” and the fleet’s readiness is declining. These are serious problems that require serious work, but Trump has found a way around all of this irritating chatter by sticking his name on a new ship and telling the military to go build it…

said it for ten years but donald trump is just a make a wish kid that wouldn’t ever fuck off and die [image or embed] — not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 4:24 PM

he’s trying to get his name on as much shit as possible because he is one hundred percent on the road to the big adios

panic button shit — not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 4:51 PM

Looking forward to the rush of articles from Heritage* and Hudson explaining that sure carriers were dead *last week* but *this week* a massive 30,000 ton battleship with modern, paper armor is not just going to be deleted by an anti-ship missile within minutes.

(*if anyone still works at Heritage) — "Online Rent-a-Sage" Bret Devereaux (@bretdevereaux.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 6:06 PM

Q: In terms of the mission, do you see these ships as a counter to China?

TRUMP: It's a counter to everybody. It's not China. We get along great with China. [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) December 22, 2025 at 5:39 PM