Tuesday Morning Open Thread

by | 58 Comments

This post is in: , ,


 

Life is too expensive in the United States.
And Republicans have done nothing about it.
You deserve better.

[image or embed]

— Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 10:34 AM

laser focused on raising costs for everyday americans

[image or embed]

— Reconstructionist (@unavaleable.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 4:33 PM

Trump’s attack on the CFPB is hurting families — 21 states and DC are fighting back.
Their new lawsuit details how starving the agency of funding would turn off the consumer complaint database that has helped millions of Americans at the end of their rope after getting scammed.

[image or embed]

— Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) December 22, 2025 at 6:32 PM

Health care rises sharply as Americans' priority for the government to address following a year of cuts, new AP-NORC poll finds.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) December 19, 2025 at 7:13 AM

Yes, Mike Johnson has weird, retrograde views on women.
But it’s so much worse.
His leadership is a threat to the health and security that should be our daughters’ birthright.
Read more in my op-ed for the Boston Globe.
www.bostonglobe.com/2025/12/20/o…

[image or embed]

— Katherine Clark (@whipkclark.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 11:05 AM

This is what happens when billionaires control the press.
Corporate media execs at @cbsnews.com are pulling punches to protect profits & make sure their next big merger gets approved.
This self-censorship is awful for journalism & terrible for democracy.

[image or embed]

— Representative Jim McGovern (@repmcgovern.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 5:18 PM

i don't know if we're gonna get a real farm crisis but does seem like we're getting a meatpacking crisis

[image or embed]

— Reconstructionist (@unavaleable.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 9:12 PM

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Where Americans want the government to focus in 2026, according to a new AP-NORC poll

      1. Naming things after Trump.
      2. Removing Trump’s name from the Epstein files.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Trivia Man

      A system that rewards profit extraction above sll other considerations is doomed to fail catastrophically.
      Lenin maybe – A capitalist will sell us the rope we use to hang him – but only if he can make a profit on the sale.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      p.a.

      Barely paying attention to the spin but I get the feeling “better times day one“> “better times just around the corner“> “of course there’s going to be SOME pain…” is not necessarily a winning election meme.😂. It’s a long way till 11/26 though.  Good thing they’re the “beatings will continue until morale improves” party.  (With 27% of the population being “thank you sir may I have another!”🙄)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Trivia Man

      @Baud: so the net result is no change in total appearances of his name? He has a lot of buildings to name to get to a net 0 loss of his name.
      ‘Any publicity is good publicity’ seemed to be his golden rule, i guess he found an exception. Has he EVER, in his life, tried to take his name OFF of anything?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      satby

      I was thinking I would have to leave for work at the market with no morning thread 😭, so props to Anne Laurie for always being there for us. ❤️

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Trivia Man

      Breaking news from reddit – apparently the Epstein release has thousands of documents that aren’t actually redacted. Just black highlighted type. I have seen some of the results snd it sure looks legit.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mappy!

      A Canadian station has broadcast the 60 Minutes program Bari tried to bury. Redactions of some of the Epstein files can be undone (select the redaction in the PDF, copy and paste…) (ED -Trivia Man got it first)

      “Finding out that a significant portion of the Epstein files can be unredacted due to them using a highlight function with black is hilarious.”

      bsky.app/profile/roryreckons.bsky.social/post/3manmva2mfk25

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jeffro

      I’m sorry folks but we’re going to have to go back to 100% coal usage, everything else is a threat to national security.  Natural gas in emergencies.  Maybe some whale oil, for our reading lamps.

      Coal-fired battleships too…a MUST.

      not enough eyerolls in all the world

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Geo Wilcox

      @Trivia Man: Yep All you have to do is copy and paste the info in the released document onto a new document and you can read every thing.

      I wonder if some enterprising FBI agent did that on purpose…

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @Jeffro: Coal = masculine, strapping, uneducated American dudes make our power

      Wind and solar and renewables = bookish nerdy engineers and foreigners make our power

      This is really the sum total of the thinking.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      arrieve

      @Trivia Man:

      apparently the Epstein release has thousands of documents that aren’t actually redacted. Just black highlighted type.

      LOL. I was wondering if any of the redacted pages would be readable. After so many high-profile cases where redactions have been screwed up in exactly this way, I actually thought, “No, they couldn’t be that stupid.”

      But they never disappoint.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jeffro

      @Suzanne: the thought occurs to me that, knowing they’ll never be built, much less built during the Orange Dementia Patient’s shrinking span of time, Dems should jump on the “TRUMP BATTLESHIP” idea with 110% support.

      Just with the caveat that the next Democratic president will rename them all after members of the Obama family.  =)

      USS MICHELLE OBAMA, anyone?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Suzanne

      @Jeffro: I am one of those obnoxious urbanists who thinks we desperately need contemporary infrastructure on a scale like winning a war. Tell FFOTUS that we’ll name the first high-speed rail loop after him if we need to.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Baud:

      Where Americans want the government to focus in 2026, according to a new AP-NORC poll

      1. Naming things after Trump.
      2. Removing Trump’s name from the Epstein files.

      You forgot this one:

      3. Make billionaires even richer.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      geg6

      @Trivia Man:

      I saw that on Substack.  It’s a real thing, I think.  Is this just stupid incompetence or FBI agents sabotaging the coverup?  Either way, I’m here for it.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      trnc

      @Jeffro: ​
       I’ve been saying for 15 years that it’s unbelievable that airlines aren’t screaming for as much renewable energy as possible for energy needs on the ground because airplanes are going to be the most difficult items to convert to renewables. Forcing us back to fossil fuel for everything only hastens a crisis for air travel.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Geminid

      @Suzanne: Now I’m curious: how is Pittsburgh’s mass transit? I guess it’s just buses. Are they electrified yet. Do you know people who ride them? Do riders feel safe?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Suzanne

      @p.a.: Yanno….. I think about formally naming stuff, and then I also think about how we use it. Like, the two big terminals at Sky Harbor airport are named after Goldwater and McCain, and everyone just calls them Three and Four. Every freeway has a name, and everyone just calls them by their number. Does anyone actually refer to the Mario Cuomo bridge, or do they still call it the Tappan Zee?

      So it feels like throwing a meaningless bone. At this point, we need stuff. Lots of stuff.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Trivia Man

      @Suzanne: I see 3 possibilities

      1- interns foing it for minimum wage, dgaf and do it the fastest way possible

      2- incompetence and hubris. Idle speculation says white frat boy types getting lucrative temp work through their deep state connections

      3- intentional whistle blower

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Steve in the ATL

      @trnc: I experienced an air travel crisis last week: I DID NOT GET UPGRADED on my flight!Possible the most tragic thing that happened to anyone in the world last week.

      #fml

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Suzanne

      @Geminid: Pittsburgh has buses and the T, which is light rail/subway. I believe some of the buses are electrified.

      My teenager takes the city bus to school every day, and it’s mostly not been an issue. Service is not great and they are potentially canceling that bus route next year, which might be a thing to figure out. The T is mostly good, though they were doing a bunch of underground concrete work last year for some months that really limited the service.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      oldgold

      By the day, it seems Trump is getting worse.

      Over the past week or so, while reading news accounts of his antics that were so damn bad and twisted, I initially thought they were parody accounts – the Rob Reiner post, the presidential plagues, renaming the Kennedy Center and the golden fleet of Trump class battleships.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Suzanne

      @Steve in the ATL: Brutalist architecture is just so great.

      I’m so sick of samey-same. This is my primary objection to “design review”, which is when a bunch of unelected people selected by the City Council review your proposed design and then tell you to change it to their liking. It results in every building looking the same, with dumb twee add-ons.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Suzanne

      @narya: That’s such an interesting regional difference. Here in PA, everyone refers to things by their numbers….. which can be confusing, because some of the numbers duplicate. So, like…. Which Route 19 are you talking about? Except for the 376, which gets called  “Parkway East”, and no one has explained that to me, either.

      And everywhere I’ve been in the western part of the country has used the numbers, too, with only a few exceptions.

      Reply

