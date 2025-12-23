Life is too expensive in the United States.
And Republicans have done nothing about it.
You deserve better.
— Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social) December 21, 2025 at 10:34 AM
laser focused on raising costs for everyday americans
— Reconstructionist (@unavaleable.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 4:33 PM
Trump’s attack on the CFPB is hurting families — 21 states and DC are fighting back.
Their new lawsuit details how starving the agency of funding would turn off the consumer complaint database that has helped millions of Americans at the end of their rope after getting scammed.
— Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) December 22, 2025 at 6:32 PM
Health care rises sharply as Americans' priority for the government to address following a year of cuts, new AP-NORC poll finds.
— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) December 19, 2025 at 7:13 AM
Yes, Mike Johnson has weird, retrograde views on women.
But it’s so much worse.
His leadership is a threat to the health and security that should be our daughters’ birthright.
Read more in my op-ed for the Boston Globe.
www.bostonglobe.com/2025/12/20/o…
— Katherine Clark (@whipkclark.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 11:05 AM
This is what happens when billionaires control the press.
Corporate media execs at @cbsnews.com are pulling punches to protect profits & make sure their next big merger gets approved.
This self-censorship is awful for journalism & terrible for democracy.
— Representative Jim McGovern (@repmcgovern.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 5:18 PM
i don't know if we're gonna get a real farm crisis but does seem like we're getting a meatpacking crisis
— Reconstructionist (@unavaleable.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 9:12 PM
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings