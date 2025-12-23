Great reporting at TPM in their morning memo today.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg reverses his previous ruling, concluding that the detainees were in the constructive custody of the United States while they were being held at CECOT in El Salvador.

In the constitutional clash over President Trump’s unprecedented peacetime invocation of the Alien Enemies Act, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg has ruled that the Venezuelan nationals shipped off to El Salvador’s CECOT facility can challenge their designations as alien enemies even though they’ve been released to their home country and are no longer in custody. In an accompanying order, Boasberg gave the Trump administration until Jan. 5 to come up with a proposed plan to “facilitate the return” of the former AEA detainees to the United States or to provide them with presumably remote hearings that give them the due process they were denied when they were summarily deported in March without notice or a chance to challenge their designations as alien enemies. While Boasberg also certified the former detainees case as a class action lawsuit, the real meat of his decision was a reversal of his own prior decision in the case over the summer. In light of the many significant new facts that have emerged, Boasberg reversed course and concluded that the detainees were in the constructive custody of the United States while they were being held at CECOT in El Salvador.

Judge Cannon (spit!) strikes again!

Under a 60-day deadline from an appeals court to decide already whether to release Special Counsel Jack Smith’s report on the Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon waited 49 days to finally rule … and then ordered the report kept secret for another two months. In her ruling, Cannon said her order keeping the Justice Department from distributing the report would expire Feb. 24. She gave no explanation for that particular date. Cannon ostentatiously extended an invitation for President Trump and his former co-defendants in the case to appeal her decision and try to keep the report buried for even longer.

Twice!

At the same time, Cannon issued a separate ruling that refused to allow the outside groups who had forced the issue with the appeals court — resulting in its November order for her to rule within 60 days on their motions, which had been pending since February — to intervene in the case.

CIA Director John Brennan

In a highly unusual effort, former CIA Director John Brennan is trying to pre-empt Aileen Cannon from overseeing a retributive grand jury investigation that is reportedly the hub for all manner of Trumpian investigate the investigators conspiracies and claims.

And another unlawful boat strike.

One person was killed in a U.S. strike Monday on an alleged drug-smuggling boat in the eastern Pacific, bringing the death toll in the lawless campaign to 105.

My mom occasionally accused her 3 children of staying up at night figuring out how to drive her crazy. She didn’t mean it literally, of course, but I swear the evil never sleeps in the current regime.