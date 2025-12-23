Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Two Judges and a Former CIA Director

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg reverses his previous ruling, concluding that the detainees were in the constructive custody of the United States while they were being held at CECOT in El Salvador.

In the constitutional clash over President Trump’s unprecedented peacetime invocation of the Alien Enemies Act, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg has ruled that the Venezuelan nationals shipped off to El Salvador’s CECOT facility can challenge their designations as alien enemies even though they’ve been released to their home country and are no longer in custody.

In an accompanying order, Boasberg gave the Trump administration until Jan. 5 to come up with a proposed plan to “facilitate the return” of the former AEA detainees to the United States or to provide them with presumably remote hearings that give them the due process they were denied when they were summarily deported in March without notice or a chance to challenge their designations as alien enemies.

While Boasberg also certified the former detainees case as a class action lawsuit, the real meat of his decision was a reversal of his own prior decision in the case over the summer. In light of the many significant new facts that have emerged, Boasberg reversed course and concluded that the detainees were in the constructive custody of the United States while they were being held at CECOT in El Salvador.

Judge Cannon (spit!) strikes again!

Under a 60-day deadline from an appeals court to decide already whether to release Special Counsel Jack Smith’s report on the Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon waited 49 days to finally rule … and then ordered the report kept secret for another two months.

In her ruling, Cannon said her order keeping the Justice Department from distributing the report would expire Feb. 24. She gave no explanation for that particular date.

Cannon ostentatiously extended an invitation for President Trump and his former co-defendants in the case to appeal her decision and try to keep the report buried for even longer.

Twice!

At the same time, Cannon issued a separate ruling that refused to allow the outside groups who had forced the issue with the appeals court — resulting in its November order for her to rule within 60 days on their motions, which had been pending since February — to intervene in the case.

CIA Director John Brennan

In a highly unusual effort, former CIA Director John Brennan is trying to pre-empt Aileen Cannon from overseeing a retributive grand jury investigation that is reportedly the hub for all manner of Trumpian investigate the investigators conspiracies and claims.

And another unlawful boat strike.

One person was killed in a U.S. strike Monday on an alleged drug-smuggling boat in the eastern Pacific, bringing the death toll in the lawless campaign to 105.

My mom occasionally accused her 3 children of staying up at night figuring out how to drive her crazy.  She didn’t mean it literally, of course, but I swear the evil never sleeps in the current regime.

 

    31Comments

    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      We’ve sold just under 100 calendars so far.  If you want to order the BJ pet calendars, links are in the sidebar.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Soprano2

      @WaterGirl: I agree, it is amazing!

      I just SCORED a pair of size 14 short length pants I’ve been waiting to buy for weeks!! I bought a pair in regular length because that’s what’s available in the store, but the web site sells a short length, which is perfect for me. I’ve been checking the web site multiple times a day hoping they would come up, and they finally did!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      trollhattan

      Relevant to nothing whatsoever: even if you can afford a Ferrari that doesn’t mean you’re qualified to own a Ferrari.

      Stay safe, Juice Nation.

      Vince Zampella, who co-created the popular video game series Call of Duty, has died in a car crash in California, aged 55.
      Zampella’s death was confirmed by Electronic Arts, which owns Respawn Entertainment, a game studio he co-founded.
      The influential video game developer was travelling in a Ferrari with another person, when it crashed and caught fire on a highway in Los Angeles on Sunday.
      “This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with Vince’s family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work,” a spokesperson for Electronic Arts told the BBC.

      Officials said the person on the vehicle’s passenger seat was ejected while the driver remained trapped. It is unclear if Zampella was driving the car and who the other person inside was.
      Both people inside the vehicle died.
      “For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered off the roadway, struck a concrete barrier, and became fully engulfed,” the California Highway Patrol said in a statement to the BBC.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      trollhattan

      @WaterGirl: ​
      That is nice, indeed. And a tricky exposure, I might add.

      Today’s Letter of Note is seasonally appropriate.

      In December of 1982, Oregon’s chief law enforcement officer, Attorney General Dave Frohnmayer, received a letter of complaint from someone named “I.M. Grinch,” accusing Santa Claus of a catalogue of improper business practices. Frohnmayer responded with one of his tongue-in-cheek Christmas legal opinions, in the form of a formal letter to “S. T. Nicholas” that was released to the press and published in local newspapers.

      Mr. S. T. Nicholas
      1225 N. Pole
      Gnome, Alaska 90001
      .
      Dear Mr. Nicholas:

      This letter is to inform you of our decision in the complaint of improper business practices brought against you by Mr. I. M. Grinch.

      In his complaint, Mr. Grinch has requested that the Oregon Department of Justice immediately seek a temporary restraining order prohibiting you from any business-related activities because of the following alleged violations of state and federal antitrust laws:

      That by conspiring with parents you cause confusion or misunderstanding as to the source, sponsorship, and approval of your goods and services (ORS 646.608);

      That by consulting with parents on gifts for children you have furnished them with privileged customer information;

      That by inciting parents to whisper among themselves and hide presents during the month of December, and by compiling a list and checking it twice, you engage in conspiratorial practices (ORS 646.725);

      That by discriminating against naughty persons you have accorded special service to some customers in violation of ORS 646.080, which states that customers must be treated on proportionally equal terms;

      That by linking the receipt of your gifts to persons’ good behavior you violated Oregon law, which prohibits making product sales conditional upon other behavior;

      That by giving away presents you have violated federal minimum price regulations;

      That by claiming to deliver presents all over the world in only one night you are promising delivery of goods while knowing you are not able to fulfill that promise (ORS 646.607 and 646.608);

      That you have conspired with Saint Nick, Santa Claus, Père Noel, and others to engage in an illegal restraint of trade by allocating markets and customers and by fixing prices (ORS 646.725); and

      That you have received kickbacks from your reindeer.

      Finally, Mr. Grinch has accused you of having violated ORS 646.730, which states:

      Every person who shall monopolize, or attempt to monopolize, or combine or conspire with any other person or persons to monopolize, any part of trade or commerce, shall be in violation of ORS 136.617, 646.705 or 646.805, and 646.990.

      We find that you have participated in monopoly, but only in the delivery of the game to children, a non-citable practice.

      We conclude that the allegations are unfounded and see no reason to convene a special grand jury. We have, however, filed a counterclaim on your behalf against I.M. Grinch under state antitrust laws for contriving a shortage of good will. His action may also constitute the crime of malicious rottenness.

      Further, I have instructed our Consumer Protection Section to pay close attention to enforcement of chimney cleaning regulations for the remainder of 1982.

      Merry Christmas,

      Dave Frohnmayer
      Attorney General

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ohio Mom

      @WaterGirl: I admit it’s working on me, I’m getting inured to all the fuckery. Another day, another thing to be outraged by but my outrage stores are depleted.

      I keep thinking of long car trips, when I keep looking at the map and counting the hours left and it’s too many. That’s how I feel about Trump and the rest of them and all the things they are doing that may or may not be repairable, at least in the my lifetime.

      I am feeling resigned, even as I will keep protesting, supporting Drmocratic candidates, etc.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      prostratedragon

      Troubled waters:

      In a letter to UNSC Venezuela asked to formally denounce grave act of use of force, hijacking and piracy committed by US on 10 Dec 2025 in int waters of the Caribbean, against private vessel engaged in lawful int trade transporting Venezuelan oil, whose crew members were kidnapped and remain missing.

      China accused the United States of a ‘serious violation’ of international law after the US intercepted an oil tanker bound for China off the Venezuelan coast. A White House spokesperson said the ‘falsely flagged vessel’ carried sanctioned oil.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      cmorenc

      @Citizen Alan:

      Aileen Cannon is going to end up on the Supreme Court. I am absolutely certain of it.

      Especially if Ds do manage to take the Senate in Nov 2026.  Either or both of Justices Thomas or Alito may promptly decide to retire in quick-enough fashion that the lame-duck R-controlled Senate can confirm Trump’s nomination of like-minded extreme RW successors.  Of course, Trump would have a choice among several other candidates, each equally horrible in their own way, but Cannon is the hack who single-handedly stalled the classified documents concealment case from timely coming to trial, and since the requisite criminal acts happened after Trump was no longer President, SCOTUS’s immunity ruling would not have covered him in the documents case, unlike the Jan6th insurrection case.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      ArchTeryx

      @trollhattan: I’ve been in a car driven by a nutball in a Ferrari. Fortunately, he had had the car for a while and knew very well its limitations, but screaming through California surface streets at 120 mph is not an experience I ever want to repeat.

      Cars like modern Ferraris are built with maximum power and minimum driver protection. You hit a concrete barrier at 120+ mph, they’ll be scraping your remains off the wreck.

      I’ve seen the aftermath of crashes in these richie-rich muscle cars. Horrific doesn’t begin to describe them. There were no survivors in the ones I saw. I felt sorry for the first responders that had to deal with that.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Paul in KY

      @ArchTeryx: 110 is fastest I’ve ever been in a car (was a passenger in a souped up Camaro). Never want to go that fast again (in a car) and especially as a passenger.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      ArchTeryx

      @Paul in KY: It’s fine on a track designed for those speeds. I know responsible muscle car enthusiasts that take the cars out the the track just to do timed laps. It’s still risky, but you aren’t risking innocents, and running into walls is much less likely to kill you. SAFER barriers for the win.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      p.a.

      @Paul in KY: 120 mph in a Caprice? station wagon w a 454.  Thank dog a straight stretch of I95.  Not driving.

      I was testdriving a ’94Accord 5speed, not the v-tech, just the base 4.  Got it to 110 with the owner’s husband as passenger.  Joe weighed close to 400, had a high squeaky voice that got higher and squeakier as he leaned over to check out the speed-o.  Loved that car.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Suzanne

      @Ohio Mom:

      Another day, another thing to be outraged by but my outrage stores are depleted. 

      One thing that has helped me…. remembering that I don’t need to have an emotional response to everything. Outrage is emotions. I can disapprove (moral/ethical/intellectual) without having to muster up feelings.

      Also, remembering that I can not participate in every argument I’m invited to. Including here.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Paul in KY

      @ArchTeryx: It was I-64 at night. That might have been ‘better’ as you couldn’t really see the evidence of extreme speed. It was a straight section of the road.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jackie

      @Citizen Alan:

      Aileen Cannon is going to end up on the Supreme Court. I am absolutely certain of it.

      I have hope (maybe naively) that the senate won’t confirm her. A lot of republicans regret confirming RFK jr and Hegseth – and quite possibly Bondi… I think Cannon is a bridge to far as a lifetime justice.

      Reply

