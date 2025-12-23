Just a quick housekeeping note. I’ll be doing tomorrow’s update early as it is Christmas Eve. Also, unless there’s a lot going on, I’m just going to run through the basics. Which I’m also going to do tonight.

Russia wrapped up several rounds of peace talks in the US with a mass attack on Ukraine and the murder of a child in Zhytomyr. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 8:09 AM

Russia also continues its war on Turkey:

I’ll remind everyone that Turkey is a NATO member.

You’d think the fact that the Russian constitution already says invading countries is illegal would mean we have no need to sign yet another treaty promising we won’t invade countries. But you would be wrong. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 8:48 AM

Less funny is that Dmitriev, Ushakov, and Putin have been working on Witkoff to have Russian expats in the US arrested on trumped up and bogus charges so they can be deported back to Russia for torture and extra-legal/extra-judicial execution.

I have repeatedly heard from Russian (not US) sources that in meetings with Witkoff, Russian negotiators have repeatedly requested that Russian émigrés in the US be arrested and sent back to Moscow as offerings—Harvard biologist Ksenia Petrova is one, Garry Kasparov is another. Witkoff never says no [image or embed] — Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 12:39 PM

And the reason there is a national security rationalization for shutting down those five wind farm projects is part of Trump’s Russian intelligence ginned up war on Greenland:

Clueless US media understand Trump’s shut down of Atlantic coast wind farms as just some vague national security thing about radar or as Trump’s weird ideas about alternative energy. But in Denmark, this is immediately understood for what it is: a shakedown against two large Danish companies, [image or embed] — Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 12:30 PM

Ørsted and Vestas, which are behind the projects that Trump is cancelling. And its timing, coming immediately after Trump’s appointment of Jeff Landry as his leader for the occupation and absorption of Greenland, is also understood. Trump is at war with Denmark, and these are early blows. — Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 12:31 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s adress from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We Sense That America Wants to Reach a Final Agreement, and From Our Side, There Is Full Cooperation – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! Briefly about this day, which began with a strike on our country, yet another Russian strike – a vile one, like everything else they do. The energy sector was their main target. But tragically, there have also been casualties. Throughout the day, repair crews have been working at energy facilities – putting in maximum effort to ensure that Ukrainians have electricity for Christmas. Of course, the Russians are trying to ruin this holiday, this sacred day, as well. No surprise there. That’s the way their country is; that’s the kind of neighbor they are. It is vital that the world sees this and sees that it cannot be left unaddressed. Ukraine needs support every day: on holidays and on ordinary days alike. It needs missiles for air defense, funding for weapons production; it needs assistance to maintain our resilience. And that is exactly what we are ensuring. Today, I spoke with Ursula von der Leyen – thank you for your support at this time and throughout all the years of this war. We discussed one more time the details of the €90 billion package for Ukraine over the next two years – a historic decision for our resilience; we are ensuring Ukraine gets what it needs. Today, our negotiating team presented a detailed report: Rustem Umerov and Andrii Hnatov returned after meetings in the United States with envoys of President Trump. They reported on the working drafts of agreements that already exist, and on points of the agreements we have managed to strengthen. We remain in constant contact with the United States and look forward to further collaboration. We sense that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side, there is full cooperation. Ukraine has never been, and will never be, an obstacle to peace. We are working actively and doing everything necessary to ensure that the documents come to fruition and that they are realistic. The key is that Russia must not sabotage this diplomacy and must take ending the war 100% seriously. If it doesn’t, then additional pressure on Russia must follow. The world has all the instruments needed to make that pressure effective and ensure that peace is achieved. I thank everyone who is helping. I also spoke with President Stubb of Finland. Alex, as always, is providing maximum support, and we are coordinating with all our partners. Today, there were also detailed military briefings. I thank all our warriors and each unit for active defense. There was also a report today by Ukraine’s Prime Minister, Yuliia Svyrydenko, on the energy situation, the restoration of our generation and networks, and the transformation of energy companies. A great deal is being done. The initial audit results are already available, and updates to supervisory boards and management continue. All of this is right. We also went over the first outcomes of our Winter Support program. Nearly 18 million people have applied for Winter Support – tomorrow, we may reach that full number. It is important that applications are submitted specifically by Christmas, as that is the final day for submitting applications for this year’s Winter Support. And the funds will be available until June, meaning that all of these nearly 18 million Ukrainians will be able to benefit from the program. And we see that such forms of support – direct assistance – are truly effective, and not just in our country. America, Europe, and other parts of the world are developing their own direct support programs, in one form or another. We will provide new ones next year. I thank everyone who cares for Ukrainians, our state, our defense, and Ukraine’s national interests. I thank all those who defend Ukraine as they would themselves. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Day 391 of #GeorgiaProtests, despite “unauthorized” protests having been outlawed completely, even on pavements. Almost all passing cars support the march, as always. 📷 MOSE [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 3:59 PM

Ani Akhmeteli has been charged for allegedly “obstructing movement” simply by standing on the sidewalk during a protest near Parliament. Her court hearing is set for Dec 25. She faces up to 15 days of detention, and up to a year in jail for repeated ‘offenses’. 2/4 — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 2:58 PM

Context: Under a new law, citizens must notify police five days in advance about any protest—even on sidewalks. Police then have three days to respond and may dictate an alternative place, route, or time. 3/4 — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 2:58 PM

After receiving such notifications, police have issued a decision that the daily Rustaveli protests may only take place in the small area directly in front of Parliament—not on the main sidewalk—and must not “obstruct movement.” 4/4 — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 2:58 PM

1/ In the occupied Tskhinvali region, civil activist Tamar Mearakishvili has been detained. She is accused of espionage under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code and faces a prison sentence of between 10 and 20 years. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 4:48 AM

2/ The Tskhinvali occupation regime claims a Georgian citizen in South Ossetia gathered and shared intel on strategic sites, allegedly threatening “national security.” — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 4:48 AM

3/ Tamar Mearakishvili has been detained on several occasions in the past. Her identity documents had previously been confiscated, and she was banned from leaving the occupied territories. She lived in Akhalgori for many years and moved to Tskhinvali a year ago. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 4:48 AM

4/ As reported by Kavkazsky Uzel, on the evening of 22 December security forces stood for a long time outside Mearakishvili’s apartment in Tskhinvali. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 4:48 AM

5/ They knocked on her door and questioned neighbours. That day, Tamar Mearakishvili said she’d start a hunger strike on 23 Dec, protesting “arbitrary power,” legal abuses, and violations of her rights. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 4:48 AM

6/ Among her demands was a meeting with the leader of the occupation regime, Alan Gagloev, and the chair of the occupation parliament, Alan Margiev. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 4:48 AM

Grigol Liluashvili, the former Head of the State Security Service of Georgia, was detained over bribery charges involving “call centers.” In 2022, he won a court case against two critical media outlets, Mtavari and Formula TV, for accusing him of involvement in “call centers.” [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 5:34 PM

Poland:

Germany:

From Politico EU:

BERLIN — Far-right German politician Ringo Mühlmann has taken a noteworthy interest in exposing information his political opponents say could be of great interest to Russian intelligence. Using the rights afforded to him as a lawmaker for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the parliament of the eastern German state of Thuringia — where the AfD is the strongest party — Mühlmann has repeatedly asked the regional government to disclose intricate details on subjects such as local drone defenses and Western arms transports to Ukraine. “What information does the state government have about the extent of military transit transports through Thuringia since 2022 (broken down by year, type of transport [road, rail], number of transits, and known stops)?” Mühlmann asked in writing in September. One day in June, Mühlmann — who denies he is doing Russia’s bidding — filed eight inquiries related to drones and the drone defense capabilities of the region’s police, who are responsible for detecting and fending off drones deemed a spy threat. “What technical systems for drone defense are known to the Thuringian police (e.g., jammers, net launchers, electromagnetic pulse devices), and to what extent have these been tested for their usability in law enforcement?” Mühlmann asked. Such questions from AfD lawmakers on the state and federal parliaments have led German centrists to accuse the far-right party’s lawmakers of using their seats to try to expose sensitive information that Moscow could use in its war on Ukraine and to help carry out its so-called “hybrid war” against Europe. “One cannot help but get the impression that the AfD is working through a list of tasks assigned to it by the Kremlin with its inquiries,” Thuringian Interior Minister Georg Maier, a member of the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), told German newspaper Handelsblatt. “What struck me was an incredible interest in critical infrastructure and the security authorities here in Thuringia, especially how they deal with hybrid threats,” Maier subsequently told POLITICO. “Suddenly, geopolitical issues are playing a role in their questions, while we in the Thuringian state parliament are not responsible for foreign policy or defense policy.” Marc Henrichmann, a conservative lawmaker and the chairman of a special committee in Germany’s Bundestag that oversees the country’s intelligence services, said that while the government is not obliged to divulge classified or highly sensitive information in its answers to parliamentary questions, Russian intelligence services can still piece together valuable insights from the sheer volume and variety of AfD inquiries. “Apart from insignificant inquiries and sensitive inquiries, there is also a huge gray area,” Henrichmann said. “And what I have regularly heard from various ministries is that individual inquiries are not really the problem. But when you look at these individual inquiries side by side, you get a picture, for example, of travel routes, aid supplies, and military goods to or in the direction of Ukraine.” Henrichmann said AfD parliamentary questions in the Bundestag on subjects such as authorities’ knowledge of Russian sabotage and hybrid activities in the Baltic Sea region as well as of the poisoning of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had caught his attention and raised concerns. AfD factions in German state parliaments have submitted more than 7,000 security-related inquiries since the beginning of 2020, according to a data analysis by Spiegel — more than any other party and about one-third of all security-related inquiries combined. In Thuringia — where state intelligence authorities have labelled the AfD an extremist group — the party has submitted nearly 70 percent (1,206 out of 1,738) of all questions filed this legislative period. In the Bundestag, the parties parliamentary questions account for more than 60 percent of all inquiries (636 out of 1,052). The AfD’s strategic use of parliamentary questions is nothing new, experts say. Since entering the Bundestag in 2017, the party has deployed them to flood ministries and to gather information on perceived political adversaries, experts say “From the outset, the AfD has used parliamentary questions to obstruct, paralyze, and also to monitor political enemies,” said Anna-Sophie Heinze, a researcher at the University of Trier. With regard to the flood of inquiries related to national security, the question of what is driving the AfD is largely irrelevant, said Jakub Wondreys, a researcher at the Hannah Arendt Institute for Totalitarianism Studies at the Technical University Dresden who studies the AfD’s Russia policy. “It’s not impossible that they’re acting on behalf of Kremlin. It’s also possible that they are acting on behalf of themselves, because, of course, they are pro-Kremlin. But the end result is pretty much the same. These questions are a potential threat to national security.”

More at the link.

From the new Trump 2025 National Security Strategy:

We want to support our allies in preserving the freedom and security of Europe, while restoring Europe’s civilizational self-confidence and Western identity; (page 5) But this economic decline is eclipsed by the real and more stark prospect of civilizational erasure. The larger issues facing Europe include activities of the European Union and other transnational bodies that undermine political liberty and sovereignty, migration policies that are transforming the continent and creating strife, censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition, cratering birthrates, and loss of national identities and self-confidence. (page 25) American diplomacy should continue to stand up for genuine democracy, freedom of expression, and unapologetic celebrations of European nations’ individual character and history. America encourages its political allies in Europe to promote this revival of spirit, and the growing influence of patriotic European parties indeed gives cause for great optimism. Our goal should be to help Europe correct its current trajectory. We will need a strong Europe to help us successfully compete, and to work in concert with us to prevent any adversary from dominating Europe. (page 26) America is, understandably, sentimentally attached to the European continent— and, of course, to Britain and Ireland. The character of these countries is also strategically important because we count upon creative, capable, confident, democratic allies to establish conditions of stability and security. We want to work with aligned countries that want to restore their former greatness. Over the long term, it is more than plausible that within a few decades at the latest, certain NATO members will become majority non-European. As such, it is an open question whether they will view their place in the world, or their alliance with the United States, in the same way as those who signed the NATO charter. (pages 26 and 27) Cultivating resistance to Europe’s current trajectory within European nations; (page 27)

Back to Ukraine.

7 a.m. in Ukraine. The Russian drone attack that lasted all night has now turned into a morning missile strike. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 12:06 AM

Ukraine’s Air Force shot down 621 of 673 aerial targets overnight: ➡️587/635 attack UAVs (about 400 Shaheds);

➡️34/35 cruise missiles;

➡️0/3 Kinzhal missiles. Missile impacts and 39 UAV strikes were recorded at 21 locations. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 4:55 AM

⚡️❗️ F-16 fighter jets played a decisive role in repelling the Russian air attack “F-16 aircraft today effectively shot down almost all missiles. Out of 35 launched, 34 were intercepted,” – Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 7:41 AM

Nine-year-old Oleksandra Paskal, who lost her leg because of the war, won bronze at a gymnastics tournament, TSN reports. She is such a fighter ❤️‍🩹 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 12:05 PM

The attacks on our homes are revenge? Was the attack on children’s oncology revenge? Was the attack on a working kindergarten revenge? What was the invasion revenge for, existing? [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 10:57 AM

Zhytomyr Oblast:

Zhytomyr region has been under Russian attack for the second day in a row. 3 people were injured in the attack, including two children born in 2014 and 2021. All were taken to medical facilities. Tragically, the child born in 2021 died in hospital‼️ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 7:20 AM

Kyiv:

In Kyiv region russian strike on Vyshhorod and Obukhiv districts killed 1, and injured 3 people including a child. Russia struck their home. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 7:14 AM

Rusyn Yar, Donetsk Oblast:

Two warriors of Ukraine’s 93rd Brigade held a position near Rusyn Yar in Donetsk region against terrorist forces for 130 days. Caption says they managed to capture a Russian who stayed with them for 2,5 months, helping to build defences. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 4:11 AM

Pokrovsk:

The 425th “Skelya” Regiment broke through toward Pokrovsk using M1A1 Abrams tanks supplied to Ukraine by Australia. The tanks were also modified and equipped with anti-drone protection.

Full video:

youtu.be/e2IYRXXlZsE?… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 11:02 AM

Russian mil bloggers commenting on the destruction of a Russian assault column near Pokrovsk say the operation was commanded by Lt. General Sukhrab Akhmedov – a notorious figure since 2022, when his leadership of the 155th Banzai Brigade led to catastrophic losses at Vuhledar. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 5:40 PM

This time, a column of around 30 vehicles was destroyed and forced to retreat. Other bloggers note that the only way the “second army in the world” can advance now is by sending in and reinforcing groups of no more than one or two infantrymen at a time. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 5:40 PM

Toretsk:

Donetsk Oblast:

A Ukrainian serviceman shoots down a Russian kamikaze drone with his first shot as it was searching for a target in the Donetsk region. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 1:52 PM

Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia:

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

/1. Security Service of Ukraine hit Russian Il-38N before targeting submarine in Novorossiysk Before striking the submarine, SBU operatives disabled Russia’s only operational Black Sea–based anti-submarine patrol aircraft — the Ilyushin Il‑38N (“Sea Dragon”) — at Yeysk airbase. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 1:24 PM

/2. The Il-38N was actively hunting Ukrainian naval drones and was the sole aircraft capable of detecting the Sub Sea Babyunderwater drone. The aircraft was hit by an SBU combat drone detonated directly above its radar and equipment section, damaging critical systems and an engine — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 1:25 PM

Moscow, Russia:

Stavropol Krai, Russia:

The Stavrolen petrochemical plant in Budyonnovsk, has a full hydrocarbon processing cycle and produces polymers used to manufacture composite materials, structural components, seals, and insulation for equipment of the Russian army. In particular, it manufactures parts for UAVs. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 8:10 AM

Meet Sergeant Loki. Eats, sleeps, shoots! Loki serves on a PzH 2000. He senses danger by smell, and in his free time, he enjoys gnawing on pine branches. 📹 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Taras Triasylo/Facebook [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 4:09 PM

