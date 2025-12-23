The pair of Limpkins below are preparing to chow down on bivalves of some kind. (Video taken last spring.)

We see them hauling mussels out of the river fairly often, but apple snails are their main target. Their forceps-like beaks evolved to efficiently remove apple snails from their shells, and we find big piles of empty shells on the shore in spring.

Last spring, they seemed to take more mussels than usual, and I wondered if the flooding we endured after the hurricanes the previous fall disrupted the snail population. I still don’t know.

I’ve often thought we’re pretty well situated to endure a zombie apocalypse or a major civic breakdown of some kind. I suppose we could figure out how to get water out of our well with a bucket if we had to, and if not, there are many freshwater springs nearby.

If the waterfowl can find mussels to eat, maybe we could too. There are fish. There are tons of turkeys in the woods. (I would never kill a turkey, but if Bill brought me a dead one, I’d cook it.)

Hopefully it will never come to that and we can keep right on purchasing food from grocery stores instead of hunting and gathering.

I’m making sauce for lasagna today and will put a tray together tomorrow for Christmas Eve dinner with my siblings and their families. Bill is making his famous garlic knots. Sibs are bringing charcuterie trays, wine and beer. I’ve acquired some cake pops for dessert.

The weather is supposed to be fine, so we’ll be dining al fresco. The Limpkins will scream and the Sandhill Cranes will fly overhead trumpeting, so we’ve got that going for us.

Is anyone else watching “Pluribus” on Apple TV? I’m low-key obsessed with that show, and the season finale drops tomorrow. So as soon as I chase my family out of the swamp, Bill and I will watch it.

I’m kind of wistful for the days of “appointment TV.” Now that everyone streams shows at their leisure, you can’t bring up plot twists or speculate wildly without folks hyperventilating about spoilers.

Even live sports gets that treatment in my family since some record games to watch later and will scream at you if you text complaints about a bad call or what-not. Another communal tie gone.

Day after tomorrow, we’ll break tradition and leave the swamp for Christmas dinner with the in-laws. We’ve always stayed home, but a bunch of the Buffalo diaspora are in Florida this year, so we’re going to a feast at an in-law’s winter residence.

I’ve been told my mother-in-law has made 78 meatballs for the sauce. I have no idea why that number, but her sauce and meatballs are the best, and it’s never a bad thing to have Italian food twice in a row.

The next day, I’ll go see my cracker relatives and get some leftover prime rib, which is what I usually cook on Christmas Day. Glad I don’t have to this year since Trump’s mismanagement of the economy sent the cost of prime rib through the roof. (I have no idea if it’s really his fault or not, but fuck it — anything bad that happens is on him.)

What’s cooking at your place this week?

Open thread.