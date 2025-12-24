Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Albatrossity – Ghosts of Christmas Past

WaterGirl asked if I had some Christmas pics from the past that I wanted to share here, since my dad was a photographer and documented all of the events in the lives of his six kids. I dug out a few from the archives, mostly from 1949-53, for you to gaze at and comment on.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Ghosts of Christmas Past 8
Montezuma KSDecember 25, 1949

My older sister was born in the winter of 1949. This is her first Christmas, and she looks appropriately pleased. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Ghosts of Christmas Past 7
Montezuma KSDecember 25, 1949

Another from that same Christmas. This is at my Aunt Helen’s home in Montezuma KS, where my dad’s side of the family would gather on Christmas Day for at least the next ten years. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Ghosts of Christmas Past 6
Montezuma KSDecember 25, 1949

Here is my Aunt Helen, and her bulldog Squire (he went by Squiresy most of the time). A fine dog he was. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Ghosts of Christmas Past 5
Garden City KSDecember 25, 1950

I arrived in September of 1950, so my parent’s Christmas card that year featured the new arrival and his older sister. She looks at least moderately cheerful about this development. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Ghosts of Christmas Past 4
Montezuma KSDecember 25, 1951

The kid’s table, with the ceramic dozing Santa Claus decoration and some interesting elves or other minions. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Ghosts of Christmas Past 3
Montezuma KS

Me with Squire, probably 1951 or thereabouts. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Ghosts of Christmas Past 2
Garden City KSDecember 24, 1953

My older sister and me in about 1953 or so. Rocking those overalls! Given the fact that there are fewer presents under the tree, I think that this was at our home, maybe Christmas Eve, rather than on Christmas Day at my aunt’s home. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Ghosts of Christmas Past 1
Montezuma KSDecember 25, 1953

Same year, but in Montezuma. The white-haired lady is my paternal grandmother Lucy, the woman in the background is my aunt Martha. Two of her kids, my cousins, are also in the background, along with me in my classic overalls. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Ghosts of Christmas Past
unknown

Ghosts.

This final image is a double exposure, a photographic screwup that is impossible with modern digital cameras but very popular in the days of film cameras. It is also not from a Christmas get-together; note the summertime outfits. But I am imagining that the chaos of this scene was how all the grownups felt when the family hordes descended on them for Christmas Day! Click here for larger image.

    3Comments

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      What charming pictures! And oh, how well I remember double exposures. Most photographers, I think, considered them stupid errors, and discarded them; but a few, like your father, had the sense either to embrace the accident and see the value (aesthetic or historical) in it, or even deliberately photographing impossible images through double exposures.

      I’m probably overthinking this. It’s a fun family memory for you. Merry Christmas!

      Reply

