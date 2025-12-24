On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

WaterGirl asked if I had some Christmas pics from the past that I wanted to share here, since my dad was a photographer and documented all of the events in the lives of his six kids. I dug out a few from the archives, mostly from 1949-53, for you to gaze at and comment on.