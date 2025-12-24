Judge allows Kilmar Abrego Garcia to remain free while she considers immigration issues
Politico, sensing a change in the wind — “More stumbles by feds mar Kilmar Abrego Garcia deportation case: Judge extends order protecting illegally deported immigrant from re-arrest”:
A judge sorting through the legal morass around the Trump administration’s highest-profile deportation case expressed dismay Monday at continued errors by federal officials involved in the matter.
During a hearing in federal court in Maryland, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis zeroed in on the foul-ups as she extended an order barring immigration authorities from re-arresting Kilmar Abrego Garcia into next month…
The hourlong hearing was the first time Abrego appeared before Xinis in person during nine months of litigation that followed the Trump administration’s illegal deportation of him in March from Maryland to his home country of El Salvador, where he was put in a prison notorious for its harsh conditions. After a legal battle that went to the Supreme Court, the administration reluctantly brought Abrego back to the U.S. in June, but hit him with criminal immigrant-smuggling charges now set for trial next month in Tennessee.
Abrego, wearing a light gray flannel shirt and dark slacks, seemed to be relaxed and in good spirits as he sat at the plaintiff’s table Monday. He was flanked by more than half a dozen attorneys, prompting Xinis to quip: “You almost have a baseball team representing you.”
Ernesto Molina — who faced the brunt of Xinis’ criticism in the courtroom — was the sole Justice Department attorney present, although he told the judge several colleagues involved in the case were listening by phone…
Xinis also sounded surprised that officials were offering Abrego an immigration court bond hearing, even though the administration has argued in hundreds of court cases in recent months that immigrants who enter the U.S. illegally — as Abrego acknowledged he did in 2011 — aren’t entitled to one.
Molina said the offer of the bond hearing made Abrego’s federal court petition moot. “The habeas case has really run its course,” he argued.
But the judge said the administration’s track record made her reluctant to simply step aside and let the immigration court process play out…
As the hearing concluded, the judge gave the government until Friday to submit the precise legal basis for any continued effort to detain Abrego for immigration purposes. She also set another deadline in January for a report on the immigration proceedings, all but guaranteeing that Abrego will remain free through the holidays.
Accompanied by his wife, Abrego emerged from the courthouse to dozens of supporters applauding him and chanting, “Sí, se puede!”…
JUST IN: Judge postpones decision on whether DAG Blanche & aide Singh must testify at vindictive prosecution hearing for Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Trial due in Jan. also postponed, but court will hear other witnesses Jan. 28. Doc: storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.us…
