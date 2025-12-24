NEW: Judge seizes on pair of fresh Trump administration errors in Kilmar Abrego Garcia deportation case, extends order keeping him free into next month www.politico.com/news/2025/12…

Politico, sensing a change in the wind — “More stumbles by feds mar Kilmar Abrego Garcia deportation case: Judge extends order protecting illegally deported immigrant from re-arrest”:

A judge sorting through the legal morass around the Trump administration’s highest-profile deportation case expressed dismay Monday at continued errors by federal officials involved in the matter.

During a hearing in federal court in Maryland, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis zeroed in on the foul-ups as she extended an order barring immigration authorities from re-arresting Kilmar Abrego Garcia into next month…

The hourlong hearing was the first time Abrego appeared before Xinis in person during nine months of litigation that followed the Trump administration’s illegal deportation of him in March from Maryland to his home country of El Salvador, where he was put in a prison notorious for its harsh conditions. After a legal battle that went to the Supreme Court, the administration reluctantly brought Abrego back to the U.S. in June, but hit him with criminal immigrant-smuggling charges now set for trial next month in Tennessee.

Abrego, wearing a light gray flannel shirt and dark slacks, seemed to be relaxed and in good spirits as he sat at the plaintiff’s table Monday. He was flanked by more than half a dozen attorneys, prompting Xinis to quip: “You almost have a baseball team representing you.”

Ernesto Molina — who faced the brunt of Xinis’ criticism in the courtroom — was the sole Justice Department attorney present, although he told the judge several colleagues involved in the case were listening by phone…