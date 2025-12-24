Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

America is going up in flames. The NYTimes fawns over MAGA celebrities. No longer a real newspaper.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Republicans do not pay their debts.

A fool as well as an oath-breaker.

That meeting sounds like a shotgun wedding between a shitshow and a clusterfuck.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Stand up, dammit!

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Is trump is trying to break black America over his knee? signs point to ‘yes’.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

They don’t have outfits that big. nor codpieces that small.

It’s a good piece. click on over. but then come back!!

Hey hey, RFK, how many kids did you kill today?

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

Boeing: repeatedly making the case for high speed rail.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

You are here: Home / Immigration / Open Thread: A Small Bright Spark for Xmas Eve

Open Thread: A Small Bright Spark for Xmas Eve

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: ,

Judge allows Kilmar Abrego Garcia to remain free while she considers immigration issues

[image or embed]

— #TuckFrump (@realtuckfrumper.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 6:16 PM

NEW: Judge seizes on pair of fresh Trump administration errors in Kilmar Abrego Garcia deportation case, extends order keeping him free into next month www.politico.com/news/2025/12…

[image or embed]

— Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 6:26 PM

Politico, sensing a change in the wind — “More stumbles by feds mar Kilmar Abrego Garcia deportation case: Judge extends order protecting illegally deported immigrant from re-arrest”:

A judge sorting through the legal morass around the Trump administration’s highest-profile deportation case expressed dismay Monday at continued errors by federal officials involved in the matter.

During a hearing in federal court in Maryland, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis zeroed in on the foul-ups as she extended an order barring immigration authorities from re-arresting Kilmar Abrego Garcia into next month…

The hourlong hearing was the first time Abrego appeared before Xinis in person during nine months of litigation that followed the Trump administration’s illegal deportation of him in March from Maryland to his home country of El Salvador, where he was put in a prison notorious for its harsh conditions. After a legal battle that went to the Supreme Court, the administration reluctantly brought Abrego back to the U.S. in June, but hit him with criminal immigrant-smuggling charges now set for trial next month in Tennessee.

Abrego, wearing a light gray flannel shirt and dark slacks, seemed to be relaxed and in good spirits as he sat at the plaintiff’s table Monday. He was flanked by more than half a dozen attorneys, prompting Xinis to quip: “You almost have a baseball team representing you.”

Ernesto Molina — who faced the brunt of Xinis’ criticism in the courtroom — was the sole Justice Department attorney present, although he told the judge several colleagues involved in the case were listening by phone…

Xinis also sounded surprised that officials were offering Abrego an immigration court bond hearing, even though the administration has argued in hundreds of court cases in recent months that immigrants who enter the U.S. illegally — as Abrego acknowledged he did in 2011 — aren’t entitled to one.

Molina said the offer of the bond hearing made Abrego’s federal court petition moot. “The habeas case has really run its course,” he argued.

But the judge said the administration’s track record made her reluctant to simply step aside and let the immigration court process play out…

As the hearing concluded, the judge gave the government until Friday to submit the precise legal basis for any continued effort to detain Abrego for immigration purposes. She also set another deadline in January for a report on the immigration proceedings, all but guaranteeing that Abrego will remain free through the holidays.

Accompanied by his wife, Abrego emerged from the courthouse to dozens of supporters applauding him and chanting, “Sí, se puede!”…

JUST IN: Judge postpones decision on whether DAG Blanche & aide Singh must testify at vindictive prosecution hearing for Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Trial due in Jan. also postponed, but court will hear other witnesses Jan. 28. Doc: storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.us…

[image or embed]

— Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 7:35 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • SpaceUnit
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      mrmoshpotato

      Merry Christmas to all! – except for the Trump trash DOJ who should be punched in their fascist faces at every opportunity by Lady Justice.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.