In 2025, federal vaccine policymaking abandoned accurate, credible data – an erosion that threatens public health. — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 11:18 AM



Remember — Sharing is caring!

This short year-end Vaccine Integrity Project video highlights both that challenge and the efforts by leaders in medicine and public health to provide clear, evidence-based vaccine information to help protect Americans’ health.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=UM4z… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 11:18 AM

There have been at least 4.6 million illnesses, 49,000 hospitalizations, and 1,900 deaths from flu this season so far.

There is a lot of flu out there.

Getting the flu shot prevents hospitalisations and death!

Please get your flu shot it id not too late. — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 5:09 PM

The nearly 80-year-old law that could hamper RFK Jr.’s drive to remake vaccine schedule

Legal experts say Kennedy needs to follow established legal procedures to prevent any policy changes from being dismissed by a judge.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c…

Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr cc [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 5:13 PM

… Making a unilateral decision to scrap the US pediatric immunization schedule and replace it with recommendations from Denmark, as Kennedy was reportedly ready to do last week, requires far more than a press conference, legal experts told CIDRAP News. Kennedy and other agency heads must obey the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), a law passed by Congress that requires federal officials to follow an open, deliberative process when issuing rules and regulations, said Lawrence Gostin, JD, founding director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University. “As a matter of law, Secretary Kennedy has final authority to make federal policy,” Gostin said. “But he must follow a reasoned process.” Kennedy’s announcement was canceled at the last minute. Although the HHS office of public affairs blamed a scheduling conflict, Politico has reported that Kennedy backed off from a plan to overhaul the vaccine schedule—which had been described to the press as an “announcement regarding children’s health”— after advisers told him it was legally and politically risky. In an email to media, HHS suggested the press conference would be rescheduled, noting that it was “postponing our children’s health announcement to after the first of the new year.”… For six decades, vaccine recommendations have been formulated by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which normally votes on national recommendations after reviewing medical evidence and soliciting input from experts and the public. The CDC director can accept or reject those recommendations. The CDC’s recommendations are not mandates. Even if Kennedy were to switch the current vaccine recommendations to match those of Denmark, states would not have to follow along. Although CDC recommendations carry great weight, states make individual decisions about school vaccine requirements, Gostin said…

1. It's Friday. Time for a #flu update:

The #CDC has been informed of 2 more pediatric flu deaths this year, bringing the toll now to 3. Sadly, there will be more.

CDC says only 42.3% of kids under 17 yo have been vaccinated against flu this year. That's down markedly from before the pandemic. [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 3:23 PM

2. There was a pretty good jump in the percentage of doctors' visits related to flu-like illnesses in the week ending Dec. 13. Flu season is taking off. The timing is very similar to other recent seasons. There's a lot of flu, largely in kids, teens & young adults. More to come. [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 3:23 PM

3. A lot of flu means a lot of sick people. It doesn't tell us how sick those people are. #CDC says so far "severity indicators remain low." Fingers crossed.

As you can see, the situation has changed a lot since just before Thanksgiving (left). This map will get much redder in the next few weeks. [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 3:23 PM

USA: Epidemic trend summary: Dec 19, 2025

COVID-19

As of December 16, 2025:

🔹31 states have COVID-19 infections growing or likely growing

🔹1 state has infections declining or likely declining

🔹15 states show no change

Source: cdc.gov/cfa-modeling… [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 8:25 PM

Influenza

As of December 16, 2025:

🔹47 states have Influenza infections growing or likely growing

🔹1 state has infections declining or likely declining

🔹0 states show no change

Source: cdc.gov/cfa-modeling… [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 8:25 PM

RSV

As of December 16, 2025

🔹32 states have RSV infections growing or likely growing

🔹1 state has infections declining or likely declining

🔹7 states shows no change

Source: cdc.gov/cfa-modeling… [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 8:25 PM

Thread:

In the last 12 months in the US, there have been:

589,850 influenza cases and

180,594 Covid-19 cases

confirmed by PCR in data reported to the the National Respiratory and Enteric Virus Surveillance System (NREVSS).

That's about 3.3 times as many flu as covid cases.

1/ [image or embed] — Prof. Michael Fuhrer (@michaelsfuhrer.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 4:39 PM

So I think it's fairly well supported that there are fewer (symptomatic) covid cases these days than flu cases.

And this is also changing fairly rapidly–covid has been dropping fast. Is that a trend? Or just a dip? We don't know yet, but I'll keep watching.

6/ [image or embed] — Prof. Michael Fuhrer (@michaelsfuhrer.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 4:39 PM

COVID vaccines protect children from severe illness per CDC.

??76% reduced risk of ER visits in kids 9 mo. to 4 years

??56% reduced risk of ER visits in kids 5 – 17 years

#medsky #pedsky ?????? [image or embed] — Ruth Ann Crystal (@drruth.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 10:18 PM

Study finds that despite broad COVID vaccine availability, COVID still deadlier than #flu in hospitalized patients

A #COVID diagnosis was associated with 76% higher odds of death within 30 days.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 10:34 AM

US #hospital #mortality trends rebound after #COVID shock, but experts warn against complacency

Patients present with more severe illness than before COVID, even as hospital mortality rates return to prepandemic levels.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 4:39 PM

Canadian COVID Forecast Dec 20, 2025 – Jan 2, 2026

CANADA

HIGH [no change] About 1 of every 55 people is infected.

Compared to lowest point of pandemic in Canada:

-Infections: 11.0 x higher

-Long COVID: 6.2 x higher

-Hospitalizations: 9.8 x higher

-Deaths: 9.1 x higher [image or embed] — Tara Moriarty (@moriartylab.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 5:20 PM

"44 countries have seen tenfold increases in at least 13 infectious diseases compared with levels observed before the pandemic. One idea they discuss, known as "immunity theft," proposes that an episode of acute COVID may leave people more susceptible to other infections"

Source: archive.md/BLkpk [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 8:53 PM

===

===

This is a reminder of how much it matters that pediatricians, public health specialists, scientists and members of the public who care about vaccines and science based recommendations continue to speak up. Many voices break through.

www.politico.com/news/2025/12… [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) December 20, 2025 at 8:00 PM

My segment on CNBC today

Gottlieb: ‘If We Go to the Danish Model and We Substantially Reduce Vaccination … We’re Going to Have to Build New Pediatric Hospitals’

grabien.com/story?id=562… [image or embed] — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@scottgottliebmd.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 2:46 PM

The Danish model has 52 weeks of family leave, subsidized childcare, and free healthcare. The US model will have kids sick and dying from preventable diseases, full emergency rooms because they don’t have insurance, parents with no income taking care of their child, and medical bankruptcy. — MonzaMayhem (@monzamayhem.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 3:31 PM

A recent modeling study in JAMA showed that if MMR vaccine rates drop 10% (easy to see happen with this), we’re back to 400,000-500,000 cases a year. Our current outbreak is 2,000. This turns the clock back to 1950 ?????? [image or embed] — Dimitri Drekonja, MD, MS (@dimitridrekonja.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 8:29 PM

Vaccination rates are plummeting across the country, as part of a larger, troubling trend of growing vaccine hesitancy that is fueling a resurgence of preventable diseases, an NBC News and Stanford University investigation found. [image or embed] — NBC News (@nbcnews.com) December 18, 2025 at 7:20 AM

"the researchers found that withdrawing support for rapidly advancing mRNA vaccine technology could result in over 49,000 preventable deaths annually among patients diagnosed with four major cancers" [image or embed] — Brendan Nyhan (@brendannyhan.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 9:50 PM

NEW: A bill restoring money for pediatric cancer therapies was defeated in the Senate.

My colleague @samsteindc.bsky.social — who has covered this wrenching story ever since the funding was first removed at Elon Musk's behest last year — reports on why Bernie Sanders helped defeat the bill. [image or embed] — Adam Keiper (@adamkeiper.com) December 18, 2025 at 10:42 PM

News flash humans are full of💩 and E coli. Even mandating a bowel prep prior to flying into the US could not rid our guts of the E coli who live and thrive there rent free 🤷🏽‍♀️ [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 4:36 PM

Hollywood's spent years telling us that apocalyptic viruses come from idiots in labs so when an apocalyptic virus appears, everyone's primed to think lab leak.

Hollywood's also spent years telling us that AI is omniscient and infallible so… — David Miles (@variolator.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 1:49 PM

The irony being that a lot of novel viruses are artificial in the sense that they arise out of our agricultural systems or wild-caught animal trade. Nobody seems to be nearly as concerned about that. — David Miles (@variolator.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 1:49 PM

===

===

South Carolina now has 156 measles cases, as states see highest activity in 30 years

Utah also reported six new cases.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/s… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 4:00 PM

The US #measles count for this year has topped 2,000 cases for the first time since 1992. These are confirmed cases only, ie there have been more. 3 reported deaths.

The vast majority of the cases are in unvaccinated kids & adults. 11% needed hospitalization. www.cdc.gov/measles/data… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 5:06 PM

A recent modeling study in JAMA showed that if MMR vaccine rates drop 10% (easy to see happen with this), we’re back to 400,000-500,000 cases a year. Our current outbreak is 2,000. This turns the clock back to 1950 🚨🚨🚨 [image or embed] — Dimitri Drekonja, MD, MS (@dimitridrekonja.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 8:29 PM

Despite high whooping cough activity, Americans unsure about vaccine recommendations

The poll revealed that up to 30% of Americans do not know whooping cough is also called pertussis.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/p… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 4:37 PM

===

===

USDA says H5 detection in Wisconsin dairy herd is new spillover event

Whole genome sequencing confirmed the virus detected in a Wisconsin dairy herd on December 14 is H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b genotype D.1.1.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Last weekend #USDA announced that Wisconsin had detected #H5N1 #birdflu in a dairy cow herd. Today the agency revealed that genetic analysis of virus from the herd shows this event was the result of a new spillover from "wildlife." www.aphis.usda.gov/news/agency-… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 8:20 PM

===

===

US sales of #antibiotics for livestock climbed 16% last year, FDA report shows

Expert attributes the "troubling" increase to "a failure to put in place common-sense steps.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a…

Photo: Camelia Montoy / US Navy [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 18, 2025 at 4:46 PM

European report calls on countries to update strategies on sexually transmitted infections

The report is in response to a continent-wide surge in STIs since 2014.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 22, 2025 at 8:48 PM

Reports show how mpox clade 1b spreads through non-sexual contact in DR Congo, Ireland

Large family sizes and crowded living conditions may play a role in transmission.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/m…

Photo: World Bank / Vincent Tremeau [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 19, 2025 at 4:17 PM