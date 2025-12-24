Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ups and Downs

Friday Night Open Thread
illustration by Anita Jeram

I see that I first added this cartoon on Balloon Juice in 2023 – it may have originally come from Subaru Diane, who sometimes sends me cartoons.  Not sure, but I love it and I was so glad to see it pop up earlier today when I searched for “cartoon” as I was putting up a quick open thread.

Anyway, it seems appropriate to use here, too, after getting an email from one of our BJ peeps this afternoon.

So… we have a couple our BJ peeps could use our help.

We’ll have an Artists in Our Midst post on Saturday, featuring Manyakitty and her craft work.  She has opened an Etsy store as a source of income after her circumstances  changed.  So look for that post on Saturday, and let’s see what we can do to give her some support!  Manyakitty’s kitty Asimov is featured on Calendar A this year, what a beauty!

Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq) is in the Maryland, DC area – and has been looking for work since April.  Sadly, his car was repossessed and there is a small window in which he can get it back before it goes up for auction.  We are talking about a small number of days, but of course he can’t get the exact date because everything is closed for the holidays.

He got part of his nym after being pictured in a Proof of Life post from a BJ Meetup.  I asked who the smiling happy guy was, and he ended up amending his nym.  No one likes to ask, but he could use our help.

We spoke on the phone, and it looks like it will take about $4,000 to get his car back, and without the car this area is not commute friendly.

Not everyone is in a position to help, especially at this time of year, but if you are so inclined this is the link to his GoFundMe.

Open thread

    11Comments

    3. 3.

      eclare

      @WaterGirl:

      I saw the goal amount.  Thank you for posting this, I chipped in what I could.  We’ve had really mild weather, high today 74, so not having to use heat or a/c gives me a little extra to spend.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      His narrative shows his goal amount as $4,000. Thanks for letting us know about his Go Fund Me. Oh yeah, now it shows.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I’ve been there. It is no damn fun to get one’s car out of hock. Can’t do much, but I hope my pittance along with many other BJ pittances will help SHG breathe a bit easier.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I have known and loved that sweet drawing for a long time, so yes, it is quite possible I originally sent it to you some years ago. It is equally possible someone else performed the introduction. I don’t want to take unearned credit. It is charming, isn’t it?

      Reply

