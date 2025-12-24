I see that I first added this cartoon on Balloon Juice in 2023 – it may have originally come from Subaru Diane, who sometimes sends me cartoons. Not sure, but I love it and I was so glad to see it pop up earlier today when I searched for “cartoon” as I was putting up a quick open thread.

Anyway, it seems appropriate to use here, too, after getting an email from one of our BJ peeps this afternoon.

So… we have a couple our BJ peeps could use our help.

We’ll have an Artists in Our Midst post on Saturday, featuring Manyakitty and her craft work. She has opened an Etsy store as a source of income after her circumstances changed. So look for that post on Saturday, and let’s see what we can do to give her some support! Manyakitty’s kitty Asimov is featured on Calendar A this year, what a beauty!

Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq) is in the Maryland, DC area – and has been looking for work since April. Sadly, his car was repossessed and there is a small window in which he can get it back before it goes up for auction. We are talking about a small number of days, but of course he can’t get the exact date because everything is closed for the holidays.

He got part of his nym after being pictured in a Proof of Life post from a BJ Meetup. I asked who the smiling happy guy was, and he ended up amending his nym. No one likes to ask, but he could use our help.

We spoke on the phone, and it looks like it will take about $4,000 to get his car back, and without the car this area is not commute friendly.

Not everyone is in a position to help, especially at this time of year, but if you are so inclined this is the link to his GoFundMe.

Open thread