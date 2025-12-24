(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Since it’s Christmas Even here in the US, and Christmas Day everywhere else, I’m just going to run through the basics tonight.

Here is what NEIVANMADE wrote in the tweet accompanying his Christmas 2025 image:

On this blessed Christmas Eve, Ukraine stands in the darkest night. Despite the daily rain of drones and missiles, Ukrainians also celebrate the birth of Christ. And we do so from the depths of our hearts — just as our ancestors did, despite the horrors of occupation and persecution. Thanks to all those who refuse to give up — in Ukraine and around the world. To those who are exhausted yet still say “No” to violence and tyranny, no matter how deceptive the serpent’s promises may be. Because evil always wins when it is tolerated instead of resisted. Remember Ukraine today — and those who safeguard the light of a new day. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. #NEIVANMADE

Reminder that Carol of the Bells is Ukrainian, written in Pokrovsk—a city I spent much time in before it was destroyed by russia. Don’t miss this powerful performance by friends in Ukraine’s Cultural Forces: youtu.be/IWFq7Sevki0?… [image or embed] — Nate Mook (@natemook.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 3:45 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s Christmas Eve address. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Christmas Greeting by the President of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians! Tonight is a very special evening – Christmas Eve. It is a unique time, filled with a special spirit, with its own special magic for all of us. Because this evening is truly about all of us. About everything that makes Ukrainians who we are. It is love for our home, our roots, and our traditions. It is the happiness of the whole family gathering around one table – finally meeting, embracing one another, and asking each other, “How are you?” All of this has always been an inseparable part of our Christmas. But for the fourth year in a row – the fourth year of the full-scale war for independence – there have been attempts to take all of this away from us. And this is exactly what we are defending today: our land, our families, that longed-for feeling of peace and calm in our own home. When we are warm. When we have a delicious meal. When we are together. And despite everything, we are together today as well. And that is how it will be today, because it does not matter whether we are apart or face to face – Ukrainians… Ukrainians are together. And no one can take that feeling away from us. It is this feeling that gives us hope, gives us all this, and helps us endure – despite everything. We mark Christmas in a difficult time. Sadly, not all of us are at home this evening. Sadly, not everyone still has a home. And sadly, not everyone is with us tonight. But despite all the suffering that Russia has brought, it is not capable of occupying or bombing what matters most. That is our Ukrainian heart, our faith in one another, and our unity. And that is why millions of us will wait for the first star in the sky tonight. In the skies over Kyiv and Zakarpattia, Odesa or Kupyansk – wherever we may be. Ukrainians are together tonight – marking Christmas on the same date, as one big family. Without a doubt, the times of war have changed us. And what matters now is not so much how we decorate our home, but how we defend it. And it hardly matters what dishes are on the table – what matters is who is at the table. And that those who are defending us right now and cannot be nearby, cannot be at home, are still in touch. That we can hear their voice, even if only for a minute, and receive the most precious message of all: “I’m okay.” And joy today comes not from bright illuminations, but simply from light – the light in our homes and the light within us. And we are happy when we hear the music of Christmas, but even more so when we do not hear the music of evil – when we do not hear drones and missiles flying overhead. On the eve of Christmas, the Russians once again showed who they truly are. Massive shelling, hundreds of “shaheds,” ballistic missiles, Kinzhal strikes – everything was used. This is how the godless strike. This is how those act who have absolutely nothing in common with Christianity or with anything human. But we are holding on. We support one another. And today, we pray for everyone on the front line – that they return alive. For all those in captivity – that they come home. For all our fallen heroes who defended Ukraine at the cost of their lives. For everyone whom Russia has driven into occupation and forced to flee. For those for whom it is hard, but who have not lost Ukraine within themselves – and therefore Ukraine will never lose them. Today we stand shoulder to shoulder. We will not lose our way in the darkness. Whether in person or in our thoughts, we will wish one another well, we will embrace and warm one another, call our parents, kiss our children, hold our loved ones tight – and, of course, remember – remember all our people. And as long as all of this lives in our hearts, as long as the human being lives within us, as long as our faith – and this simple, yet powerful human desire to live – has not gone out, no evil stands any chance. And further proof of this are our wonderful children, who these days gather together, dress up in different costumes, and go out – just as it was done before – to bring people the joyful news: the birth of the Son of God. And just as before, we open our doors and open our hearts, and we preserve our traditions; and just as before, we all sing our carols together. And it is so important and so precious that all of this has endured – that it has not vanished, not been erased, not forgotten – that it continues and lives on. And as long as this goes on, we have not vanished, life will prevail, and Ukraine will be preserved. Dear people, Since ancient times, Ukrainians have believed that, on Christmas night, the heavens open. And if you tell them your dream, it will surely come true. Today, we all share one dream. And we make one wish – for all of us. “May he perish,” each of us may think to ourselves. But when we turn to God, of course, we ask for something greater. We ask for peace for Ukraine. We fight for it. And we pray for it. And we deserve it. That every Ukrainian family may live in harmony. That every Ukrainian child may rejoice in a gift, smile, and preserve that so very important childlike faith in goodness and in miracles. That the eyes of our children, the eyes of our parents, our loved ones, our families may finally stop crying. That goodness and truth may prevail. That there may be a victory of peace. That there may be us. And that there may be Ukraine. And, inevitably, the day when everyone gathers at home in the first peaceful year, at a peaceful Christmas, and says to one another: “Christ Is Born! Glorify Him!” I congratulate all of you on the holiday, dear Ukrainians! To each and every one of you, I wish a happy Christmas, delicious kutia, and, of course, peace for us all! Take care of yourselves, take care of your families, take care of our Ukraine! Christ Is Born! Glorify Him!

Earlier today President Zelenskyy met with and presented awards to the the laureates of the 2025 Boris Paton National Prize of Ukraine.

The President Awarded Scientists with the Boris Paton National Prize of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the laureates of the 2025 Boris Paton National Prize of Ukraine and presented them with diplomas and honorary badges. The awards were presented to scientists who have made significant contributions in the development of medicine, the renovation of armaments and military equipment, the creation of materials for advanced weaponry, the protection of critical infrastructure, the improvement of crime prevention, and the development of unmanned systems, missiles, and ammunition, as well as the enhancement of military planning – a total of 73 laureates with 10 scientific projects. The President thanked the scientists for their contribution to the integrity and strength of our state. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine takes pride in the achievements of its scientists and needs the implementation of their research into practical applications. “It is no secret that each of you, through your work, strengthens Ukraine every day – where it is most needed, and right now, during the war. Our defense capabilities, the production of our Ukrainian power, our weapons, our unmanned systems, missiles, ammunition, and so on,” said the Head of State. The President stressed that the scientists’ work will help Ukraine overcome various challenges and threats. “All of this is extremely valuable; all of this proves – and this is no secret either – that our Ukrainian science is alive. No matter how difficult it may be for scientists. And science, alongside the army, alongside diplomacy, is just as effective a force in countering Russian evil. And our science works, grows, which is especially important during the war; it creates, and it makes Ukraine stronger,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted. The Boris Paton National Prize of Ukraine, a state award, was established in May 2021. The President awards it to recognize scientific research that contributes to the development of the humanities, natural and technical sciences, medicine, education, and environmental protection.

Georgia:

“You can’t silence us.” Day 392 of daily, uninterrupted protests in Georgia. 10+ protesters received their court summons today for protesting on the sidewalk and supposedly ‘obstructing movement’. They face up to 15 days in jail, & a year for ‘repeated offenses’. 📷 Publika [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 2:13 PM

Another law restricting protests took effect on Dec 12, banning protests on sidewalks without prior notice to the MIA – “protesters must not obstruct movement of others”. Already 8 people report being scheduled for court proceedings for standing on the sidewalk during a protest. #TerrorinGeorgia [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 7:40 AM

Just in: Georgian court keeps 61-year-old protester Zurab Menteshashvili in pretrial detention. He’s being prosecuted criminally under GD’s new repressive laws for “blocking the road” — meaning peacefully standing in the middle of Rustaveli Avenue during daily protests. 1/2 📷 Via Netgazeti [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 7:35 AM

The court claims a “risk of re-offending,” even though Rustaveli is no longer blocked at all after police decided to physically prevent protesters from entering the roadway. Menteshashvili has been jailed for nearly 2 months and is on day 54 of a hunger strike. 2/2 — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 7:35 AM

I celebrate Christmas on December 25, like many Georgians now do👇🏻 The Church of Georgia adopted the Revised Julian calendar in 1924, in the brief window from regaining church independence (autocephaly) from Russia and the Soviet Russian takeover of Georgia. 1/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 12:05 PM

This happened under Patriarch Ambrosi Khelaia, a saint and a national hero. The decision was suspended temporarily in 1927, but the signatories maintained that Revised Julian was the correct calendar and that the public should be educated to ensure broad acceptance. 2/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 12:05 PM

Signatories of the Synod decree include 4 Patriarchs and in total 2 persons canonized by the Church 🇬🇪. Then Sovietization, Russification, KGB infiltration, and Russification of Orthodoxy happened, and the old Julian calendar is actively used for anti-Constantinople & anti-Western propaganda. 3/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 12:05 PM

Currently, the Church of Georgia revoked priesthood rights from those who actively support protests and liberation from the Russian yoke. But we shall reclaim our state and our church. 4/4. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 12:05 PM

With all due respect to Mr. Tsikhanovsky, a “neutral Belarus” because “Russia wouldn’t allow its EU integration” is what we already have in Belarus, because that’s what “neutrality” in Russian neighbourhood means — a takeover and a Russian style governance. 1/ [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 6:53 AM

Finland of the second half of the 20th century is NOT attainable for those countries whom Russia perceives as its rightful territories, such as Belarus, Ukraine, Georgia. Russia’s vision is somewhat different to pre-Soviet colonies or “junior allies” such as Serbia. 2/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 6:53 AM

And still, even Finland had to join NATO. Why? Maybe because “neutrality” doesn’t work? 3/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 6:53 AM

In addition, I don’t see what the Belarusian opposition could have done better, given circumstances they faced on the ground. It’s a problem of decades in the run-up to Tsikhanouskaya and her cabinet, not the problem of her and her cabinet, that Lukashenka couldn’t be unseated. 4/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 6:53 AM

The Belarusian opposition’s historical role is the NARRATIVE FORMATION about Belarus being part of Europe, so that someday, when circumstances are right, Belarus can be part of a better future. 5/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 6:53 AM

Honestly, who’d remember the Belarusian cause (no offense to Belarus, they all barely remember Georgia’s ongoing, unresolved resistance on the ground) without Tsikhanouskaya’s cabinet’s narrative continuity and efforts? 6/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 6:53 AM

Belarus is lucky to have such a top-down, appropriately centralized, and well-structured representation that carries the national voice for the future, unlike so many resistance movements. 7/7. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 6:53 AM

Speaking of Belarus:

The PRC:

Moscow, Russia:

Bloomberg reports that Russia has rejected the 20-point peace plan proposed by the United States and Ukraine and is already working on its own counterproposal. Oh wow, how unexpected. www.bloomberg.com/news/article… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 9:53 AM

The Kremlin insists on stricter restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, guarantees against NATO expansion, clarity on the lifting of sanctions and frozen assets, as well as territorial issues and the so-called “protection” of the Russian language. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 9:53 AM

Who could’ve ever possibly imagined?

Back to Ukraine.

From The Kyiv Independent:

Police officers involved in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in an explosion in Moscow, sources within Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent on Dec. 24. The attack highlights the ongoing targeting of Russian officials linked to war crimes in Ukraine. Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed that the explosion killed two police officers. Ukrainian intelligence sources said the officers had previously taken part in Russia’s war against Ukraine and were implicated in the abuse of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs). According to the HUR sources, the officers were involved in the systematic torture of Ukrainian POWs, practices that violate the Geneva Conventions and the laws and customs of war. The intelligence sources said the attack took place at around 1 a.m., when a local resident approached a police car parked near a police station and threw an improvised explosive device through the vehicle’s window. The blast killed two officers inside the car and injured two more. The attacker acted “in protest against the Kremlin’s aggressive policy,” according to the HUR sources. Russian authorities have not confirmed this claim. Russia’s Investigative Committee said it opened a criminal case under articles related to attempts on the life of law enforcement officers and the illegal trafficking of explosive devices. Russian forces have faced repeated accusations from Ukraine and international organizations of widespread mistreatment of captives since the start of the full-scale invasion. The incident follows another high-profile attack in Moscow earlier this week. On Dec. 22, Fanil Sarvarov, head of the operational training department of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff, was killed in a car bombing, the Investigative Committee reported.

“Russia and we are like two boxers in the 12th round.” – Biletskyi, commander of the 3rd Army Corps. He notes that for the first time, the Russian army is failing to replenish its losses – more soldiers are being knocked out than new ones are arriving.

youtu.be/uFgyxeNyJio?… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 3:46 PM

Here’s the full interview. I’ve got the English closed captions turned on.

According to a UN report, the number of civilian deaths in Ukraine over the first 11 months of 2025 is 26% higher than in 2024 and 70% higher than in 2023.

ukraine.ohchr.org/sites/defaul… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 7:24 AM

Kharkiv:

Russia has been firing missiles at Kharkiv’s suburbs all morning. Its noon now, there are power outages here. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 5:08 AM

Russia has been hitting Kharkiv’s terminal power plant all morning, killing a 51‑year‑old man and injuring 13 people. There are power outages across the city. Today the temperature has significantly plunged for the first time since winter began. It’s also Christmas Eve. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 6:21 AM

Explosions just outside of Kharkiv‼️ russian usual Christmas presents. bastards. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 8:25 PM

That last skeet is from 8:25 PM EST, which was 3:25 AM local time in Ukraine.

Chernihiv:

Odesa:

Following Russian strikes on Odesa’s port infrastructure, sunflower oil spilled into the sea, triggering an ecological disaster and causing mass bird deaths. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 10:03 AM

The local zoo is doing its best to save the animals. They urged people to collect the affected birds and bring them in for care. Because of the oil, the birds’ feathers clump together, leaving them unable to stay warm and causing them to die from hypothermia. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 10:03 AM

Kyiv:

Since half of our apartment is still under repair after the Shahed attack, this year our Christmas tree is a mini one. Warmest greetings from Kyiv, the capital of freedom and dignity. Thank you to everyone who supports Ukraine 💙💛 [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 11:26 AM

Dobropillia:

Destruction of a Russian assault column near Dobropillia by the 1st Separate Assault Reg. The equipment is worth noting: these no longer resemble tanks – they are Frankensteins, crudely welded together by their crews, only to be dismantled piece by piece by FPV drones. A genuinely desperate army. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 5:33 PM

Kupyansk:

Russian sources are widely confirming the loss of the terrorist army’s control over the city of Kupiansk a month after Putin claimed it was taken. A lengthy analytical piece was published by Rybar, awkwardly titled “Problems near Kupiansk”… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 2:17 PM

Some Russian sources are even more blunt, while security-service-curated million-subscriber channels, on the contrary, are trying to tone down the negativity. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 2:17 PM

Russian occupiers attempted to use the “Soyuz” gas pipeline to advance near Kupiansk, but they were already being awaited there by fighters of the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 7:20 AM

Russian occupied Mariupol:

Somewhere in the Donbas:

Donbas, December 23. Ukrainian drones paid a visit to two Russian “Grad” multiple launch rocket systems. Joint work by pilots of the 414th Brigade “Madyar’s Birds” and the “Svoboda” Battalion of the 4th Rapid Operational Brigade, 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov.”

t.me/robert_magyar [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 10:40 AM

Saratov Oblast, Russia:

In Saratov, an oil refinery has been burning since early morning. Local channels report that the fire started as a result of a drone attack. The blaze broke out in an industrial zone, which has been confirmed by local authorities, but the causes and the scale of the fire are still being determined. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 10:48 AM

Tula Oblast, Russia:

Today, JSC “Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant” in the Tula Oblast of the Russian Federation was attacked. Residents reported hearing explosions, and a fire is ongoing on the plant’s premises. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 4:32 AM

Rostov Oblast, Russia:

New picture has emerged of the rusty russian bucket…, i mean tanker Valeriy Gorchakov, attacked in Rostov. Reports say the strike damaged the bridge and left holes in the engine room. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 1:38 PM

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

