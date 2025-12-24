Merry Xmas, Ron DeSanctimonious! Per the Guardian, “A Florida official wants to cancel a sold-out Christmas drag show. The queens are performing anyway”:

A drag queen Christmas tour has become an annual holiday tradition in Florida – and in recent years, so has the ensuing backlash.

Now in its 11th year, A Drag Queen Christmas, featuring performers from RuPaul’s Drag Race, will stop in the Florida Panhandle city of Pensacola on Tuesday night, despite state officials’ best efforts to cancel the show for what they claim is an “anti-Christian” performance at a city-owned theater.

The state attorney general has spent nearly two months lobbying Pensacola officials to cancel the show, to no avail. Instead, the 1,600-capacity tour stop is sold out…

Queens have continued performing across Florida, despite an anti-drag law that had been held up in court for years until last week, compounded by other anti-LGBTQ+ laws and attacks in the state. Challenges like these create a general sense of unity in the scene, said Orlando drag organizer Violet Maldonado, who performs under the name Kissa Death.

“I don’t think the community that’s here is ever gonna go anywhere, or go quietly into the night,” Maldonado said.

Florida has a long legacy of serving as home to LGBTQ+ communities, including in Pensacola. Local drag queen Edie Yacht pointed out that Pensacola’s LGBTQ+ history goes back to the 1950s with the launch of the Emma Jones Society, which for nearly 20 years hosted the nation’s biggest LGBTQ+ gathering at the city’s beaches. But in the last five years, under Governor Ron DeSantis, a wash of anti-queer and anti-trans animus snowballed into a nationwide “drag panic”…

The Pensacola city council made clear several times it would not cancel the show, citing the expense of legal fees if the production company behind the tour decided to pursue litigation. But a legal update to Florida’s anti-drag bill on 15 December, putting the law into action, heightened concerns that either the city council or show organizers would back down. But that didn’t happen, and the drag community says they won’t be going anywhere any time soon.

“We’ve gotten through some crazy things. Pulse was not that long ago,” said Jenda Envy, a drag queen from Orlando. “It would have to take a lot. Ron DeSantis? Ooh girl, you’d have to show up to my house.”

All of this pushback conflicts with a clear reality – Florida is a major home to modern drag. Five of the 14 queens in the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race hail from the state. All of the Floridians I spoke to for this story emphasized that this pushback – or the conservative elected officials who net headlines for it – doesn’t represent the state’s residents, who are extremely diverse not only ideologically but in identity…