Wednesday Morning Open Thread

A Florida official wants to cancel a sold-out Christmas drag show. The queens are performing anyway

[image or embed]

— #TuckFrump (@realtuckfrumper.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 3:44 PM

Merry Xmas, Ron DeSanctimonious! Per the Guardian, “A Florida official wants to cancel a sold-out Christmas drag show. The queens are performing anyway”:

A drag queen Christmas tour has become an annual holiday tradition in Florida – and in recent years, so has the ensuing backlash.

Now in its 11th year, A Drag Queen Christmas, featuring performers from RuPaul’s Drag Race, will stop in the Florida Panhandle city of Pensacola on Tuesday night, despite state officials’ best efforts to cancel the show for what they claim is an “anti-Christian” performance at a city-owned theater.

The state attorney general has spent nearly two months lobbying Pensacola officials to cancel the show, to no avail. Instead, the 1,600-capacity tour stop is sold out…

Queens have continued performing across Florida, despite an anti-drag law that had been held up in court for years until last week, compounded by other anti-LGBTQ+ laws and attacks in the state. Challenges like these create a general sense of unity in the scene, said Orlando drag organizer Violet Maldonado, who performs under the name Kissa Death.

“I don’t think the community that’s here is ever gonna go anywhere, or go quietly into the night,” Maldonado said.

Florida has a long legacy of serving as home to LGBTQ+ communities, including in Pensacola. Local drag queen Edie Yacht pointed out that Pensacola’s LGBTQ+ history goes back to the 1950s with the launch of the Emma Jones Society, which for nearly 20 years hosted the nation’s biggest LGBTQ+ gathering at the city’s beaches. But in the last five years, under Governor Ron DeSantis, a wash of anti-queer and anti-trans animus snowballed into a nationwide “drag panic”…

The Pensacola city council made clear several times it would not cancel the show, citing the expense of legal fees if the production company behind the tour decided to pursue litigation. But a legal update to Florida’s anti-drag bill on 15 December, putting the law into action, heightened concerns that either the city council or show organizers would back down. But that didn’t happen, and the drag community says they won’t be going anywhere any time soon.

“We’ve gotten through some crazy things. Pulse was not that long ago,” said Jenda Envy, a drag queen from Orlando. “It would have to take a lot. Ron DeSantis? Ooh girl, you’d have to show up to my house.”

All of this pushback conflicts with a clear reality – Florida is a major home to modern drag. Five of the 14 queens in the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race hail from the state. All of the Floridians I spoke to for this story emphasized that this pushback – or the conservative elected officials who net headlines for it – doesn’t represent the state’s residents, who are extremely diverse not only ideologically but in identity…

      Professor Bigfoot

      Mrs. Bigfoot recently discovered RuPaul’s Drag Race and therefore I’ve been forced- FORCED, I TELL YOU– to also watch it.

      And you know what? It’s ALL just so much campy fun that I couldn’t help but enjoy it. It’s an art form, and frankly some of those queens are just flat amazing.

      All of which goes towards why I despise those “Christians,” a bunch of hateful white conservatives who cannot mind their own damn business

      ETA: and HAPPY CHRISTMAS EVE TO ALL WHO CELEBRATE!

      (me, I’m down to celebrate EVERYBODY’S holidays nom nom nom)

      Baud

      Good on Pensacola. That’s a very conservative area.

      All of the Floridians I spoke to for this story emphasized that this pushback – or the conservative elected officials who net headlines for it – doesn’t represent the state’s residents, who are extremely diverse not only ideologically but in identity…

      The conservatives represent the state’s residents better than liberals do, as evidenced by their domination in the state for decades. So they’ll continue having to win these battles one at a time.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Baud:  I have no interest, either. I was FORCED, FORCED I TELL YOU.

      And it turned out to actually be pretty fun. Silly, goofy, campy, fun.

      And like I said, that just pisses me off more at these “conservative Christians.”

      Nukular Biskits

      Good mornin’, y’all!

      Doing a few hours in the office then headed home. Came in more to bring some food to the shipyard kitties than anything else.

      Anyway, I simply do not understand the absolute level hatred on the part of a significant part of the American population (much of which self-identifies as Christian) directed at minority and marginalized groups.  I. Simply. Can. Not.

      Well, actually, I understand it but I can’t fathom how/why people think they can justify it.

      Mississippi Public Broadcasting is running a promo on a documentary about civil rights leader Medgar Evers.  In it, someone says (and I’m paraphrasing here):

      Hatred destroys the one who hates. Those who are hated go on about their business.

      A Drag Queen Christmas is going about their business. More power to them!

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      It’s hysterical and as you say, the artistry on display is fantastic.

      To everybody that lives in a place where winter’s supposed to be winter, ie., not a place like Hawaii, here’s hoping you have a weather appropriate holiday.

      Not here tho, on Monday we broke a 70 year old record for a high temp and broke it by 6 degrees.  Today and tomorrow will be 70.  By this time of year, we’ve typically had 21″ of snow.  This year?  2″.  We might actually be able to go skiing by March at this rate.

      West of the Rockies

      Republicans are such fragile, frightened, pissy, and hypocritical things. How utterly miserable they have to be inside.

      Jeffro

      Folks don’t forget to pick up a Powerball ticket today – $1.7B jackpot!

      It’s like having an Eras Tour payout without all the running around and singing and stuff.  =)

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Baud:  It was shoved down your throat!
      #RightWingPseudoSexualWhines

      Reply sent only after having wiped down the tablet and keyboard. #SpitLaugh

      p.a.

      Former co-worker’s son was a troubled teen; alcoholic dad, outsider at school, petty theft, divorce, sad story told a thousand times.  Once his mom was free of the marriage, he flourished.  He’s a top drag artist, big Vegas shows, his mom says happy, doing very well.

      White and middle class in liberal Mass, so the theft & dope (still illegal at the time) didn’t destroy his future.

      Soprano2

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: Yeah, well it’s 61 degrees in SWMO right now. I didn’t even wear a coat to work. It’s going to be over 70 degrees tomorrow. So, unfortunately not a weather-appropriate Christmas. Nothing else is the same, either, so why not make the weather weird too.

      Republicans are such small, fragile people that they care about things like drag shows no one is making them watch.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @TONYG: It’s easy to be a liberal in Cali or Mass. It’s tougher in Miss, LA (the other LA), etc. Consider, though, that GA has two Democratic Senators, and the two Democratic PSC members would’ve have won their recent statewide elections even without votes from the metro areas.

      Of course, you can be an asshole anywhere.

      Geminid

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: I see that Justice Democrats have jumped into the Colorado 1st CD primary. They’ve endorsed  former attorney/current barista Melat Kirros in her race against incumbent Democrat Dianne DeGette. Colorado universiry regent Wanda James is also running for the Democratic nomination in the Denver-based district.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Soprano2: I imagine their sense of humor has been impaired, too.

      Silly narrow minded people in their small boxes.

      I find drag to be a delicious way to rethink my ideas about gender, who I am, who men are, what is required of us,  what else might be in each of our ranges, what is an exaggeration, what is spot on, but I hadn’t noticed. I don’t see it often, but it’s fun, and fascinating…

      stinger

      Disappointed to see that even the NORAD Santa Tracker site now refers to the Department of W**. Pretty anti-Santa.

      Anyway, they are still tracking Santa — and taking phone calls from kids. Even the Grinches and Scrooges and Mr. Weavers at the top of the U.S. military haven’t stopped this. Of course, it’s half Canadian.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Baud: small and fragile doesn’t mean narrow minded and judgey, or exclusive and clicquish, or elite. Sensitive doesn’t always mean telling other people how to be just to protect egos.

      Im being serious, but I am guessing you were making jokes. Oops

      Rusty

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: In southern New Hapshire we got 4 inches of fairly dense snow overnight, on top of what had compacted down to maybe 5 or 6 inches, so a very pretty white Christmas for us.  For good reasons (away for Thanksgiving, new grandchild and spouse there a week to help, early Xmas with the  entire family in DC) we have done close to zero for the holiday.   So today we buy a tree and decorate,  get some lights up outside, my patents arrive, Christmas Eve service tonight, and then Christmas tomorrow and a nice festive dinner at home.  The house is a wreck, no time to do anything about that, and we are just all skipping gifts.  But it will still be Christmas!

      p.a.

      @Nukular Biskits: Saw one NASCAR race, NH when they had 2 in the season.  Second race.  101k people, and not kidding, 101°f air temp.  First 20 laps one of the coolest things ever: noise, smell, shaking stands as the cars passed.  Then, ahhhhh… how much more to go?  200 laps (ish)!!!  OMFG NO.  The track ran out of bottled water at about the 150 lap point.  Glad I went.  Never again.

      Soprano2

      @Geminid:  former attorney/current barista Melat Kirros

      That’s an interesting career path.

      I don’t know if I’ve ever told you, but I appreciate your in-depth knowledge of these things. I know about a lot of stuff I wouldn’t because of your posts. Thanks!

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Geminid: will they be better than Degette, with all her experience? I’m not on top of this. If we have ranked voting, ( I don’t know, there was a vote on it, but it was funded in nefarious ways) it could be a way to dilute the democratic votes, and slip an R person in there.
      I was around when Pat Schroeder passed the baton to Diana DeGette, at a womens rally in the park…
      I don’t know enough. But if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. I’ll consult with the folks who have paid more attention and are more knowledgeable on this.

      Jeffro

      @Nukular Biskits: I don’t get the appeal to fans either, unless they’re just waiting to see cars crash.

      HOWEVER…if you ever get the chance to ride along in one of those cars for a couple laps, do it!  It’s amazing stuff.  I did it many years ago (Mrs. Fro won a charity auction for 4 laps with a pro driver) and it’s pretty nuts.

      Scout211

      Thanks for the Gordon Lightfoot video, AL. I have always loved that song and watching it first thing this morning brings back so many good memories for me.

      Happy Christmas Eve day to all who celebrate.  To the rest of you jackals, have a good day, too.

      We are currently at the beginning of a nasty three day atmospheric river event throughout most of California.  Rain, thunderstorms, high winds and possible flooding  predicted through Friday in NorCal. Lots of rain for Central and SoCal.  There are already widespread power outages, mostly from the Bay Area to the Monterey peninsula, but many inland as well here in NorCal.  It’s going to be a rough travel day for most.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: it sure has been temperate out.
      this means I may need to spend Christmas watering my entire yard, saturating it, while it’s December. In January, they count my water use to calculate my average sewer use.
      If I keep it down Jan thru march, I won’t have to write an appeal letter and demand a reimbursement. And if I don’t winter water in this drought, more things will die or be spindly and small and weak next summer.

      of course I can think of it as a giant Christmas present for my planties.

      Kristine

      If you’d told me a couple of weeks ago that most of the snow would be gone by Christmas, I’m not sure I would’ve believed you.

      Well, it is indeed mostly gone but for some ridges along roads and parking lot mountains. Temp almost hit 50F yesterday. Snow showers mixed with rain expected over the weekend; after that, 20s return, but not the snow.

      I can recall one semi-recent winter when we got slammed in December and we figured the rest of the winter would be so much more of the same. Heh. We didn’t get a single additional flake.

      Today’s a baking day. I found Nigella Lawson’s recipe for Vegan Gingerbread and will be giving it a try. Of course I neglected to check whether I had the right amounts of all the ingredients, which means a walk to the grocery store to get molasses. If I’m going to mess up, at least it will go towards my step count.

      Nukular Biskits

      @p.a.:

      When I was a wee lad, Momma’s dad (“Pawpaw”) worked as the chief mechanic for a race team when he wasn’t working at his regular job. Spent many a Saturday night at the track in Irvington, AL.

      In my misbegotten high school years, some weekends were spent at the dirt track in Whynot, MS (mostly in an alcoholic haze).

      So, yeah. Suffice it to say I’ve seen enough and care not for it.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Jeffro:

      That’s pretty much it for me for any sport; i.e., I have to have some type of personal involvement or connection (such as the kids/grandkids participating) for me to be interested.

      For racing, I’d be very interested … if I was the one driving.  Watching someone else do it? Notsomuch.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Melat Kirros was tripped up by an op-ed she wrote a few weeks into the Gaza war, where she called out law firms including her own for taking Israel’s side. She was fired. I think Kirros is enrolled in a philosophy graduate degree program now.

      Anyway, Kirros is leaning into the Israel/Palestine issue and calling for an arms embargo on Israel. She’s also centering housing affordability and “Medicare for All,” which DeGette also supports.

      There are also issues of age and tenure. The 29 year-old Kirros points out that, DeGette, who is 68, has represented Denver for 30 years, longer than Kirros has been living.

      Geminid

      @Soprano2: You are very welcome. I appreciate your posts too.

      I’ll be commenting a lot about next year’s midterm primaries. I expect there will be plenty of challenges to incumbents like Rep. DeGette and they’ll be worth following.

      I think the real action though, will be in open-seat primaries where Democrats are retiring or running for higher office; and also, a couple dozen primaries to choose nominees to challenge vulnerable Republican incumbents.

      eclare

      @Geminid:

      My rep, TN-9, Steve Cohen is being challenged in the primary by Justin Pearson, one of the Tennessee Three.  Whoever wins the D primary will win this seat.

