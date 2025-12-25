(H/t commentor Jay)
Leadership isn't a gala with billionaires at Mar-a-Lago; it’s a surprise visit to a children’s hospital. Remember which one actually served the people.
— Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 2:09 PM
Baud
Merry Christmas, AL. 🌲
Suzanne
Merriest of Xmases to AL, John, WaterGirl, and all front-pagers and jackals!
bbleh
Merry Xmas to all! (And a nice slow weekend.) Smile at strangers.
Merry Christmas to everyone here. You help keep me sane-ish.
stinger
Thank you for the range of seasonal music, Anne Laurie, and good Christmas morning to all Jackals!
Merry Christmas to all who celebrate; may the joy of the day overflow into the New Year!
Suzanne
A minor annoyance: could someone tell Amazon Music that “Hallelujah” is absolutely not a Christmas song?! LOL.
NotMax
Happy merry to all. Holiday funsies revisited.
Those were the days. When toys were toys.
A favorite production of a holiday classic.
And it wouldn’t be a proper Xmas without da chimps.
satby
Nollaig Shona Duit
Merry Christmas!
What a beautiful roundup of videos! Thanks Anne Laurie.
lowtechcyclist
Good morning, y’all, and a merry Christmas to all who observe the day!
geg6
Merry Christmas to all the front pagers and jackals! If you don’t celebrate, be merry anyway!
oldster
Merry Christmas to all. Warm thanks to Anne, Betty, Watergirl, John, and all the people who make the blog happen.
narya
Joys of the season to all of you, in whatever ways and for whatever holidays you want to celebrate!
piratedan
i’m going to out myself and go bold by stating that I actually enjoy Mariah Carey’s All I Want From Christmas Is You. Maybe because it’s indelibly linked to being used in the Love Actually film, it still reminds me of the film and how it’s used.
hope that the day brings you all the respite you need in these times and enjoy the company of family (or NOT, if that also works for you) and friends.
