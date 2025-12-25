Just wanted to pop in and wish you all a Merry Christmas from Joelle, Thurston Howl, Maxwell, Steve, and me.
Merry Christmas to the crew, Cole.
Merry Christmas, Blogfather, and to all your family and this extended Jackal fam.
Merry Christmas and a better New Year!
Merry Christmas everyone.
Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night, as the poem says.
Merry Christmas back to you and everyone else.
Happy for you and Joelle! I hope you are enjoying your first married Christmas.
Merry Christmas from Ashville!
Merry Christmas! I appreciate having this space.
Thanks to our host for his good wishes, returnèd from us.
Happy Xmas! I hope you enjoyed your tamales!
Anyone else noticing that their nym and email are not auto-populating as typical? I had to type them out like some common peasant.
Merry Xmas to you and all the crew, JC!
How was your adopted abuela’s tamales?
Merry Christmas to you, Joelle and the four-legged kiddos!
Shouldn’t there be a Dog and Santa picture included
ETA – or am I thinking Easter Bunny?
A merry Christmas to John, Joelle, and all their felines, canines, and favorite birb visitors!
And a merry Christmas to all of my fellow jackals. :-)
@mrmoshpotato: Looks like the Lions just gave GB a postseason Christmas gift.
Merry Christmas to the hosts, blogfather, and assembled jackals.
May we all have a better year next year.
@Jackie: The Lions are getting their tails handed to them.
Merry Christmas and fast healing!
Merry Christmas to you all. You are the absolute best. Let us hope that 2026 is better than 2025. I love this blog and all of you.
In Ireland they say Happy Christmas. The same to you all.
@WaterGirl: Yes, now they are back! I did not clear my cookies. They were just….. gone. For about 15 minutes.
Merry Christmas, thanks for this great group of folks, and my fondest hopes for a better 2026 for us all.
-
Hey, this is totally random, but worth a shot.
A couple of years ago, I attended a business dinner at a fantastic Greek restaurant somewhere in the NoVA/DC suburbs area. Might have been in Vienna? Anyway, the food was great, and for dessert, they served portokalopita. I’ve never had it before or since, but it blew my GD mind. Has anyone ever made this before? Do you have a recipe to share? My birthday is in a couple of weeks, and I told Mr. Suzanne that I wanted it!
ETA: Restaurant is called Nostos and it is indeed in Vienna. Highly recommended, if you’re ever in that part of the world.
@WaterGirl: Tanks, backatcha!
Merry Christmas to you John, Joelle, and the whole pack! Speedy recovery for Joelle in the new year!
