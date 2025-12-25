Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The words do not have to be perfect.

The arc of the moral universe does not bend itself. it is up to us to bend it.

In after Baud. Damn.

They punch you in the face and then start crying because their fist hurts.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Hell hath no fury like a farmer bankrupted.

With all due respect and assumptions of good faith, please fuck off into the sun.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Museums are not America’s attic for its racist shit.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Republicans do not trust women.

Cancel the cowardly Times and Post and set up an equivalent monthly donation to ProPublica.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Trump should be leading, not lying.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

We are learning that “working class” means “white” for way too many people.

Decision time: keep arguing about the last election, or try to win the next one?

This is dead girl, live boy, a goat, two wetsuits and a dildo territory.  oh, and pink furry handcuffs.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread: Keeping A List

Late Night Open Thread: Keeping A List

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: ,

For the interdisciplinary scientists at the Max Planck Society's little known North Pole Institute of Christmas Studies, this is always an especially busy time of year.
Exclusive report by @tomgauld.bsky.social:

[image or embed]

— Simon Fisher (@profsimonfisher.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 5:15 PM


 
We *know* which one this guy is on…

The three ghosts were scheduled to visit him tonight, but they said “eh, why bother?”

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 5:21 PM

You have to be an absolute lunatic to say this to a child on Christmas Eve.
(On the other end of the call, you can hear the mother desperately trying to end the conversation and hang up)

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 6:08 PM

When your missiles fail to take down the incoming Santa sleigh you’re tracking.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 8:04 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Balconesfault
  • HopefullynotCassandra
  • Jay

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      Balconesfault

      As I read this to my wife, she keeps saying “this isn’t funny”.

      Merry Christmas from the San Antonio Riverwalk.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jay

      Doesn’t Santa currently need a $100,000 H1B1 visa, just for a night to possibly avoid ICE/CBP/CECOT concentration/torture/execution camp situation?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.