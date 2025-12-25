For the interdisciplinary scientists at the Max Planck Society's little known North Pole Institute of Christmas Studies, this is always an especially busy time of year.
Exclusive report by @tomgauld.bsky.social:
— Simon Fisher (@profsimonfisher.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 5:15 PM
We *know* which one this guy is on…
The three ghosts were scheduled to visit him tonight, but they said “eh, why bother?”
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 5:21 PM
You have to be an absolute lunatic to say this to a child on Christmas Eve.
(On the other end of the call, you can hear the mother desperately trying to end the conversation and hang up)
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 6:08 PM
When your missiles fail to take down the incoming Santa sleigh you’re tracking.
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) December 24, 2025 at 8:04 PM
