Rusty

The summer of 2009 found my family and I moving back from England after a 4 year expat assignment for my work.

We had left the US with 3 children and were returning with 4. Money was tight and we were not relishing having to buy two cars. My good friend Doug knew of our predicament and offered me his old, rusty 93 Dakota pickup. All I needed to do was come collect it. A $50 flight from Rochester NY to Newark, and I was the proud owner.

That December, Doug and I were messaging each other about Christmas and I mentioned that my wife had objected to the cheesy plastic Xmas lawn ornaments I had collected, including a 4 and half foot tall Santa, being set up in front of the house. Doug joked I should bolt it to the roof of the pickup. I responded I didn’t think it would survive highway speeds, but I bet I could get it mounted in the bed, and the real trick would be to get it light up.

And so the Christmas Truck was born.

That first year, with Christmas only a few weeks away, I quickly painted a section of left over plywood white to look like snow, and mounted Santa, a 4 foot plywood Christmas tree and a cut down toboggan with three more lawn ornaments. I also mounted along the top of the bed rails two white strips of wood with Merry Christmas painted in red. Doug spent an evening going through all the fonts on Microsoft Word until he found one that best matched the fonts on 50’s Christmas movies. Enlarged them and made stencils to use for the painting.

The truck was completed with a wreath on the grill. The wreath, Santa, tree, and ornaments, along with strings of lights along the bed rails all were lit up with a power converter mounted under the hood and extension cords running everywhere. Needless to say, it was hard to ignore and turned heads everywhere. The next several years got upgrades, plywood boxes over the wheel wells that looked like presents, another plywood tree, and a Peace on Earth sign along the tailgate.