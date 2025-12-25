On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Rusty
The summer of 2009 found my family and I moving back from England after a 4 year expat assignment for my work.
We had left the US with 3 children and were returning with 4. Money was tight and we were not relishing having to buy two cars. My good friend Doug knew of our predicament and offered me his old, rusty 93 Dakota pickup. All I needed to do was come collect it. A $50 flight from Rochester NY to Newark, and I was the proud owner.
That December, Doug and I were messaging each other about Christmas and I mentioned that my wife had objected to the cheesy plastic Xmas lawn ornaments I had collected, including a 4 and half foot tall Santa, being set up in front of the house. Doug joked I should bolt it to the roof of the pickup. I responded I didn’t think it would survive highway speeds, but I bet I could get it mounted in the bed, and the real trick would be to get it light up.
And so the Christmas Truck was born.
That first year, with Christmas only a few weeks away, I quickly painted a section of left over plywood white to look like snow, and mounted Santa, a 4 foot plywood Christmas tree and a cut down toboggan with three more lawn ornaments. I also mounted along the top of the bed rails two white strips of wood with Merry Christmas painted in red. Doug spent an evening going through all the fonts on Microsoft Word until he found one that best matched the fonts on 50’s Christmas movies. Enlarged them and made stencils to use for the painting.
The truck was completed with a wreath on the grill. The wreath, Santa, tree, and ornaments, along with strings of lights along the bed rails all were lit up with a power converter mounted under the hood and extension cords running everywhere. Needless to say, it was hard to ignore and turned heads everywhere. The next several years got upgrades, plywood boxes over the wheel wells that looked like presents, another plywood tree, and a Peace on Earth sign along the tailgate.
In general people loved the Christmas Truck.
Even with its extensive peeling paint and surface rust, and the obvious homemade nature of the plywood construction, it had a certain charm. I was followed into parking lots by folks wanting to say how much they liked it. People honked and waved, and every Monday at work I would here from coworkers where they or family had seen it.
My children, particularly my middle school age daughters, were on the other hand horrified.
They would refuse to be dropped off at school, and if I came in the truck to pick them up, they would call me and demand I drive down the road, where they would run up, leap in the cab, huddle on the floor and demand I “Drive, Dad, Drive!!”
After 4 years, we decided to move, we were in a beautiful Victorian farmhouse with barns, but the upkeep was extraordinary and we had college bills coming soon. The spouse demanded the rusty Dakota had to go, and so I lucked into an even older but better looking 87 GMC pickup that was destined to be the next Christmas Truck.
Sadly, that November, having already bought new plywood to begin construction, an impatient driver ran a red light and totaled the truck. Thankfully, we all, including my 4 year old son, walked away unhurt. While at the ER making sure my son was ok, the doctor asked if the airbags went off, and if my son was in a car seat in the back.
Yes I said to the car seat, but no to the backseat, it was a regular cab, and no to the airbags, it was too old. The doctor turned to my wife and said, “he isn’t getting another vehicle like that with kids”, and that was the end of the string of old trucks.
In an effort at conciliation, and knowing how much I missed my old trucks, my wife asked if instead I wanted “that little car you loved when we were in England, was it a Mini?” I said no, it was a Fiat 500, and they sell them here, and even better they have a convertible version I loved.
So the basic 3/4 ton truck was replaced with a car as different is as possible, a white Fiat 500C with a red convertible roof. Two Christmas’ passed with no Christmas Truck, and I really missed it and the emotional boost I got at a time of year I love, but can also be a bit down.
With another late fall approaching, I got nostalgic and was thinking how to recreate the truck, but nothing could work with either the Fiat or our Econoline van. Then one day while spacing out at work, I stuck Christmas and car into the Google image search and scrolled through the results. One tiny picture caught my eye. It was a small Dr. Seuss like car, with a big Santa hat. Hey, that looks like my little car. Could I make a Santa hat for my car?
When I sent the idea to Doug, he was very enthusiastic and I decided to give it a try. It was not only a craft project, but also an engineering project. The hat had to stay on at highway speeds, stand up to winds, and in the event everything went wrong, it had to be safe for other cars if it flew away.
So with plastic water tubing, foam pipe insulation, small dowels and a gazillion plastic cable ties, I made a giant circle for the brim and a dome for the hat.
Three fleece blankets, one white and two red, became the covering and pom-pom. I had learned to sew in middle school (along with cooking, woodworking, metalworking and small engine repair, who learns that stuff any more!). When the sewing machine immediately died, I took the ornamental treadle sewing machine from the living room, and with some online searching and videos, got it operating to sew up the hat.
The final connection of brim to the cone of the hat had to be done by hand. Carefully mounted it covered almost all the roof.
A wreath, garland, of course lit up, along with bells, completed the ensemble. The Santa Car was born! Even my kids were immediately taken with it, demanding rides to school so their friends would see. The Santa Car has become beloved, with friends and family looking forward to its recreation every year. It too has had upgrades, with Santa hats on the headrests, bells added to the garland, and giant snowflakes in the rear windows.
While the Santa Car is less audacious than the Christmas Truck, it has an approachability that can’t be beat, invoking conversations with strangers wherever it goes. It even resulted in a random hug from a burly guy in a parking lot.
The Fiat, subject to a dozen years of northern winters and salt, and having accumulated over 200,000 miles, looked to have its last hurrah last season, but in the spirit of Christmas miracles, it is back for at least one more year of holiday cheer.
There have been years where it felt too busy to take the time to set up the car, and years where it felt like false cheer given my mental state. I wasn’t going to do it in 2020, I had lost my job at the end of 2019 and was in another state for work during the week, making a 14 hour round trip each weekend from New Hampshire to be with my family in upstate NY. Doug was terminally ill at the same time.
But Doug wanted to see the car again, and my children needed their own cheer given the difficult year. So I pulled it together, and continue to do so each year. The Fiat is now a dozen years old, has accumulated 200,000+ miles in harsh, salty, northeast winters, and I thought last year would be the end.
But in the spirit of the Christmas miracle, the car is still running and is already decorated for this season. I have carefully saved all the decorations from the Christmas Truck and moved them from house to house in anticipation of when again I have a little extra for another truck to carry on the tradition.
Two Final Stories
I was out the day of Christmas Eve doing some last shopping. The church secretary where we attended called, and told me somewhat enigmatically that someone had dropped something off for me at the office. I was far away, and intrigued I drove over.
Someone had come in, and said they had a package for the person with a car decorated for Christmas. They figured the church would know who that is since the car was there on Sundays. Inside the package was a framed painting of the Santa Fiat in front of the church. I still don’t know who did the painting, but it has become a treasured item, packed away and brought out each year to rest on the fireplace mantel.
(insert picture )
My previous job was with a large university. I had to park in a distant lot and walk to my office each day. One December, I arrived in the Santa Car, parked and started the trudge to work. Another car parked next to me, and a woman got out and was walking the same way.
After a time, she said she liked the car. I replied with a thank you. A few moments later she started telling me how her husband was terminally ill, and she came to work to have something else to think about for at least part of the day.
She would look for the Santa Car in the parking lot each day, it brought her a little happiness to see it. I stuttered some kind of reply, and a few minutes later we parted, each to our work. If all this silliness with cars and trucks has done nothing else, this alone seems worth it.
So if you have made it this far, warm season greetings to the beautiful Balloon Juice community. I hope, even in this difficult time for the country, that you find peace and joy with your family and friends, and maybe even a smile from the unexpected on the road. Love to all, Rusty
