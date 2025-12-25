— Evan Bernick, a finite mode with a smol hooman and a lorg floof (@evanbernick.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 8:46 AM
Charlie Pierce, at his subscription-only blog, on the history of Christmas trees in America (h/t Satby):
… In 1832, a Harvard professor named Charles Follen threw a Christmas party for his friends and neighbors. Follen had come to the United States after a dangerous career as a radical in his native Germany. He was arrested twice for conspiracy to murder a conservative author, and after his second acquittal, Follen fled Germany, bouncing from Basel to Paris, and finally ending up in America. He got a job as Harvard’s first professor of German. He married well, to Eliza Lee Cabot, and that brought him into the height of Boston society. He fell under the tutelage of a famous Unitarian clergyman, William Ellery Channing, and was determined to become a minister.
By 1830, Follen was a naturalized American citizen and he had become a father for the first time. Supposedly, Follen wanted to replicate the Christmases of his childhood in Germany, so he cut down a nearby fir tree and brought it home, decorating it in the old-fashioned style of his former homeland. From this did Boston and Cambridge gain their first Christmas tree. He then threw his party and his guests were dazzled by the tree. One of them, a visiting journalist, recalled:
“It really looked beautiful; the room seemed in a blaze, and the ornaments were so well hung on that no accident happened, except that one doll’s petticoat caught fire. There was a sponge tied to the end of a stick to put out any supernumerary blaze, and no harm ensued. I mounted the steps behind the tree to see the effect of opening the doors. It was delightful. The children poured in, but in a moment every voice was hushed. Their faces were upturned to the blaze, all eyes wide open, all lips parted, all steps arrested.”
LITTLE WOMEN — famous opening line: “Christmas won’t be Christmas, without any presents” — was written in 1868, by which time Christmas trees had already become a Beloved Tradition, at least in cosmopolitan Boston. When I first read it, at the age of 9 or 10, I was surprised that the filthy, ignorant, disease-ridden immigrants the March girls gifted with their despised oatmeal breakfasts were — *German*. Marmee March force-marches her daughters to a tenement where a single mother (‘widow’) & her too many non-English-speaking children are humbly grateful for whatever castoffs their middle-class neighbors can spare. This was a generation or so before Frederick Trump fled German military service to start his career in the United States.
