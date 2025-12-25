Dave Willat was just 11 years old when he showed up for what he thought would be a routine church choir practice in 1965. He and his fellow singers ended up making history.

Charlie Pierce, at his subscription-only blog, on the history of Christmas trees in America (h/t Satby):

… In 1832, a Harvard professor named Charles Follen threw a Christmas party for his friends and neighbors. Follen had come to the United States after a dangerous career as a radical in his native Germany. He was arrested twice for conspiracy to murder a conservative author, and after his second acquittal, Follen fled Germany, bouncing from Basel to Paris, and finally ending up in America. He got a job as Harvard’s first professor of German. He married well, to Eliza Lee Cabot, and that brought him into the height of Boston society. He fell under the tutelage of a famous Unitarian clergyman, William Ellery Channing, and was determined to become a minister.

By 1830, Follen was a naturalized American citizen and he had become a father for the first time. Supposedly, Follen wanted to replicate the Christmases of his childhood in Germany, so he cut down a nearby fir tree and brought it home, decorating it in the old-fashioned style of his former homeland. From this did Boston and Cambridge gain their first Christmas tree. He then threw his party and his guests were dazzled by the tree. One of them, a visiting journalist, recalled: