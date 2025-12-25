Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Wrapping Up Xmas

[image or embed]

— Evan Bernick, a finite mode with a smol hooman and a lorg floof (@evanbernick.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 8:46 AM

Dave Willat was just 11 years old when he showed up for what he thought would be a routine church choir practice in 1965. He and his fellow singers ended up making history.

[image or embed]

— NPR (@npr.org) December 25, 2025 at 12:24 PM

Charlie Pierce, at his subscription-only blog, on the history of Christmas trees in America (h/t Satby):

In 1832, a Harvard professor named Charles Follen threw a Christmas party for his friends and neighbors. Follen had come to the United States after a dangerous career as a radical in his native Germany. He was arrested twice for conspiracy to murder a conservative author, and after his second acquittal, Follen fled Germany, bouncing from Basel to Paris, and finally ending up in America. He got a job as Harvard’s first professor of German. He married well, to Eliza Lee Cabot, and that brought him into the height of Boston society. He fell under the tutelage of a famous Unitarian clergyman, William Ellery Channing, and was determined to become a minister.

By 1830, Follen was a naturalized American citizen and he had become a father for the first time. Supposedly, Follen wanted to replicate the Christmases of his childhood in Germany, so he cut down a nearby fir tree and brought it home, decorating it in the old-fashioned style of his former homeland. From this did Boston and Cambridge gain their first Christmas tree. He then threw his party and his guests were dazzled by the tree. One of them, a visiting journalist, recalled:

“It really looked beautiful; the room seemed in a blaze, and the ornaments were so well hung on that no accident happened, except that one doll’s petticoat caught fire. There was a sponge tied to the end of a stick to put out any supernumerary blaze, and no harm ensued. I mounted the steps behind the tree to see the effect of opening the doors. It was delightful. The children poured in, but in a moment every voice was hushed. Their faces were upturned to the blaze, all eyes wide open, all lips parted, all steps arrested.”

LITTLE WOMEN — famous opening line: “Christmas won’t be Christmas, without any presents” — was written in 1868, by which time Christmas trees had already become a Beloved Tradition, at least in cosmopolitan Boston. When I first read it, at the age of 9 or 10, I was surprised that the filthy, ignorant, disease-ridden immigrants the March girls gifted with their despised oatmeal breakfasts were — *German*. Marmee March force-marches her daughters to a tenement where a single mother (‘widow’) & her too many non-English-speaking children are humbly grateful for whatever castoffs their middle-class neighbors can spare. This was a generation or so before Frederick Trump fled German military service to start his career in the United States.

…we did not deserve this man. Terry Pratchett was a gift.

[image or embed]

— AlmaAlexander (@almaalexander.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 1:21 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4. 4.

      Scout211

      I love that Charlie Brown Christmas special children’s choir story!

      I had always assumed that the kids who sang on that special were child performers, not an amateur children’ church choir.

      Sweet story.

    8. 8.

      frosty

      @Craig: ​That’s a good essay by Pierce. Reminds me of a book I read for an Urban Planning degree: The Science of Muddling Through by Charles Lindblom. It was an argument against “rational planning” and a good one. Plans are nice but nothing gets done without muddling through.

    9. 9.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Wrap up? We’re just getting started. Just finished our traditional mote pillo, biscuits, and cinnamon rolls. Rained all day & night Christmas Eve. Today is sunny & bright.

      Hope everyone has had, is having, or will have a great day.

    15. 15.

      H.E.Wolf

      The librarian in our small-town public library was SO TIRED of reaching down their copy of Little Women from the high “A” shelf for me when I was in elementary school, that she tried to get me interested in the Laura Ingalls Wilder books (“W” was on the bottom shelf).

      The first book I ever bought for myself was a copy of Little Women from the book rack at the small-town drugstore. So exciting! Then I opened it and within a few pages learned, to my shock, what “abridged” meant. I was appalled.

      Some years later I bought a secondhand copy – with Jessie Willcox Smith illustrations – which is a match for that long-ago library edition. I still re-read it from time to time.

    18. 18.

      satby

      @Craig: Damn, that man can think! And then walk us all through it so beautifully. I must have read it 14 years ago, but I forgot it. And its eternal and emotional truth. Thanks for bringing that to us again.

      FU autocorrect.

    20. 20.

      HinTN

      @Craig: Charles P Pierce is a treasure.

      @SpaceUnit: Nope, didn’t doubt for a minute. It was too damn weird not to have a basis in reality. (Mama liked to say, “Truth is stranger than fiction.” Sadly, or maybe not, I think she just meant that she couldn’t believe the damned shit I could get into.)

    21. 21.

      CaseyL

      The Hogfather is one of my favorites among the Discworld novels (I’ve only seen bits of the dramatizations, and generally prefer the books).

      That particular scene, between Susan and Death, and that specific line, “To be the place where the falling angel meets the rising ape” – absolutely took my breath away and made me cry the first time I read it…and can still do so.

    22. 22.

      HinTN

      @zhena gogolia: I was exhausted when the company left yesterday. Cleaned up, collapsed and slept in bigly. Today has been lazy. Brother and his two adult sons dropped by for a while. Otherwise, just enjoying the cloudy 70-degree day.

    23. 23.

      Jackie

      @mrmoshpotato: I got the best gift from my daughter and family: the MLB package for 2026! The M’s contract with Root TV expired and they’re switching to MLB. They won’t be blacked out in the M’s viewing region! Happy Happy Joy Joy to me!

      All day football is exhausting – in a GOOD WAY! ;-)

    25. 25.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      Follen had come to the United States after a dangerous career as a radical in his native Germany. He was arrested twice for conspiracy to murder a conservative author, and after his second acquittal, Follen fled Germany

      This is that “violent Leftist immigrant” type that has the Reichwing so terrorized. 180-odd years later and they are still traumatized.

    26. 26.

      Suzanne

      Just finished Christmas dinner, which was scrumptious. Now in food overload, though, and we didn’t even get to dessert yet.

      I think I wanna watch a movie while doing some very gentle floor yoga.

    33. 33.

      Jackie

      @mrmoshpotato:

      how badly do you think the Broncos are gonna run over the Chiefs?

      With Mahomes out? The TITANS stomped KC last weekend. Only if Denver decides to take it easy and rest players, will they lose.

    34. 34.

      Another Scott

      Pope Leo has some thoughts, also too.

      Already in the birth of Jesus, we glimpse the fundamental decision that would guide the entire life of the Son of God, even to his death on the cross: the decision not to leave us under the burden of sin, but to bear it himself for us, to take it upon himself. He alone could do so. At the same time, however, he showed us what we alone can do, which is to take on our own share of responsibility. Indeed, God, who created us without us, will not save us without us (cf. Saint Augustine, Sermon 169, 11, 13), that is, without our free will to love. Those who do not love are not saved; they are lost. And those who do not love their brother or sister whom they see, cannot love God whom they do not see (cf. 1 Jn 4:20).

      (Emphasis added.)

      There are some bloots going around (responding to a Reuters story about the message) that the Pope is trying to be “holier than thou”.

      The monsters have got nothing, they know he’s right, but they’ll never change.

      Grr…

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

    40. 40.

      Rusty

      We recreated the spirit of the movie Christmas with the Kranks where they have hours to make it happen.  We bought our tree at 1pm yesterday, paid full price for the second to last tree on the lot (having struck out at other places).  Food shop (we got a honey ham), and outdoor lights up at 5 pm.  Somehow the tree got up and decorated (but it is losing needles at a ferocious rate), and I even sang in choir at the late Xmas eve service.  Today a little less frantic, mostly cooking.  It’s been a good Christmas.

