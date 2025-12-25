We watched the Wizard of Oz last night and it made me again look up the political interpretations:

In a 1964 article,[5] educator and historian Henry Littlefield outlined an allegory in the book of the late-19th-century debate regarding monetary policy. According to this view, for instance, the Yellow Brick Road represents the gold standard, and the Silver Shoes (Ruby slippers in the 1939 film version) represent the Silverites’ wish to maintain convertibility under a sixteen to one ratio (dancing down the road). Hugh Rockoff suggested the City of Oz earns its name from the abbreviation of ounces “Oz” in which gold and silver are measured.[6]

The thesis achieved considerable popular interest and elaboration by many scholars in history, economics and other fields,[7] but that thesis has been challenged.[8][9][10] […]

Littlefield’s knowledge of the 1890s was thin, and he made numerous errors, but since his article was published, scholars in history,[9] political science,[1] and economics[8] have asserted that the images and characters used by Baum closely resemble political images that were well known in the 1890s, some overlapping with his monetary reform tack. Quentin Taylor, for example, claimed that many of the events and characters of the book resemble the actual political personalities, events and ideas of the 1890s.[12] Dorothy—naïve, young and simple—represents the American people. She is Everyman, led astray and seeking the way back home.[12] Moreover, following the road of gold leads eventually only to the Emerald City, which Taylor sees as symbolic of a fraudulent world built on greenback paper money, a fiat currency that cannot be redeemed in exchange for precious metals.[12] It is ruled by a scheming politician (the Wizard) who uses publicity devices and tricks to fool the people (and even the Good Witches) into believing he is benevolent, wise, and powerful when really he is a selfish, evil humbug. He sends Dorothy into severe danger hoping she will rid him of his enemy the Wicked Witch of the West. He is powerless and, as he admits to Dorothy, “I’m a very bad Wizard”.[13] […]

Another interpretation that has gained wide traction in recent years is that Baum’s book may be an allegory for feminism. Pundits who subscribe to this theory point to several factors that support this theory. For example, all of the characters in The Wizard of Oz that have any tangible power happen to be females. This includes Dorothy, as well as the four witches. The men, they argue, have some type of character flaw, or lack an essential trait, such as a heart, courage or brains. Advocates point out that Baum was a champion of women’s rights, citing his columns in his Aberdeen newspaper to support this view. Baum also served as the first secretary of the Aberdeen Equal Suffrage Association. Moreover, both his wife and mother-in-law had a profound influence on his views concerning women’s rights.[26]