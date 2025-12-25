Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Promoted from the Comments – The Wizard of Oz – Open Thread

Another Scott posted the last night (or this morning before I got to the blog) and I found it fascinating.  It was posted at the end of a dead thread and it most definitely deserves to see the light of day.  Plus it’s interesting to think about today if you’re not otherwise engaged for the holiday.

Thanks, Scott, for sharing this with us.

We watched the Wizard of Oz last night and it made me again look up the political interpretations:

In a 1964 article,[5] educator and historian Henry Littlefield outlined an allegory in the book of the late-19th-century debate regarding monetary policy. According to this view, for instance, the Yellow Brick Road represents the gold standard, and the Silver Shoes (Ruby slippers in the 1939 film version) represent the Silverites’ wish to maintain convertibility under a sixteen to one ratio (dancing down the road). Hugh Rockoff suggested the City of Oz earns its name from the abbreviation of ounces “Oz” in which gold and silver are measured.[6]

The thesis achieved considerable popular interest and elaboration by many scholars in history, economics and other fields,[7] but that thesis has been challenged.[8][9][10] […]

Littlefield’s knowledge of the 1890s was thin, and he made numerous errors, but since his article was published, scholars in history,[9] political science,[1] and economics[8] have asserted that the images and characters used by Baum closely resemble political images that were well known in the 1890s, some overlapping with his monetary reform tack. Quentin Taylor, for example, claimed that many of the events and characters of the book resemble the actual political personalities, events and ideas of the 1890s.[12] Dorothy—naïve, young and simple—represents the American people. She is Everyman, led astray and seeking the way back home.[12] Moreover, following the road of gold leads eventually only to the Emerald City, which Taylor sees as symbolic of a fraudulent world built on greenback paper money, a fiat currency that cannot be redeemed in exchange for precious metals.[12] It is ruled by a scheming politician (the Wizard) who uses publicity devices and tricks to fool the people (and even the Good Witches) into believing he is benevolent, wise, and powerful when really he is a selfish, evil humbug. He sends Dorothy into severe danger hoping she will rid him of his enemy the Wicked Witch of the West. He is powerless and, as he admits to Dorothy, “I’m a very bad Wizard”.[13] […]

Another interpretation that has gained wide traction in recent years is that Baum’s book may be an allegory for feminism. Pundits who subscribe to this theory point to several factors that support this theory. For example, all of the characters in The Wizard of Oz that have any tangible power happen to be females. This includes Dorothy, as well as the four witches. The men, they argue, have some type of character flaw, or lack an essential trait, such as a heart, courage or brains. Advocates point out that Baum was a champion of women’s rights, citing his columns in his Aberdeen newspaper to support this view. Baum also served as the first secretary of the Aberdeen Equal Suffrage Association. Moreover, both his wife and mother-in-law had a profound influence on his views concerning women’s rights.[26]

We miss a lot when we don’t think about the times, and the choices the author and director makes: Why is she saying these words? Why did the director show this and that? Is there a deeper story here?

Open thread

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      Nukular Biskits

      I assume the Zoom wrapped up.

      I missed it ’cause SOMEONE (not more or Ms. Biskits) wanted to wait to open presents …  and was late showing up.

      Anyway, hope y ‘all had a good gathering.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Chetan Murthy

      I only ever read the Wizard of Oz, but I’ve read in articles that Baum wrote a whole series of books about Oz, and that it was very much a feminist oeuvre.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      HinTN

      These images from SureLurkalot look mighty like the Brooklyn Botannical Garden’s festival of lights. Mrs H and I went there some years ago and it is magical. Happy Christmas, all.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Suzanne

      So is anyone else here at BJ a member of Learned League? There was just a question about this in this latest season. Apparently the Scarecrow represents the American farmer, the Tin Man represents American factory workers, and the Cowardly Lion supposedly represents William Jennings Bryan?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Miss Bianca

      @Chetan Murthy: I don’t know if “feminist” would be the term I would use – certainly, the rest of the Oz books after The Wizard of Oz continue to be very “girl-power”-centered, however.

      They feature Ozma as the ruler of Oz (a girl-turned-boy-turned girl again by a witch named Mombi in the Wizard’s next-most sequel The Marvelous Land of Oz – watch the woke-trans-panic brigade have a field day with *that* one!).

      Ozma takes over as Ruler and under her reign there’s a much different feel about the rest of the Oz series: there’s an army, but it basically consists of one soldier, there’s no such thing as money, there’s very much a “from each according to their ability, to each according to their need” ethos, and Ozma, Glinda, and Dorothy (who returns to Oz several times over the course of several books and finally takes up permanent residence there) basically run a socialist paradise.

      Hmm, maybe you could call it feminist after all – although Baum does seem to satirize the idea of a militant feminist movement in that same Land of Oz that introduces Ozma – in the form of Jinjur, who leads an all-girl revolution seeking to overthrow the Scarecrow, who’s been appointed Ruler of Oz after the Wizard.

      (Why yes, I did spend a huge chunk of my childhood in the land of Oz, however did you notice?)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Eyeroller

      I’m always dubious about reading deep meaning into what was always intended to be a kids’ book.

      Baum wrote quite a lot of other books, short stories, and even some screenplays, though none came anywhere close to the success of the Oz series.  He was publishing children’s literature when he wrote The Wonderful Wizard of Oz so it was meant to be commercial.

      He does seem to have made an effort to center female characters in a lot of his writing.  His true love was the theater and later films, but he had limited success with those.

      He seems to have been serious in advocating for extermination of Native Americans so don’t attribute too much progressivism to him.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      geg6

      I know about the feminist interpretation because my mom discussed it with me sometime back in the late 70s/early 80s.  I was in college and writing a paper as a feminist analysis of “Death of a Salesman.”  Since she was a journalist, I always had her look over my papers before finalizing and turning them in.  She had me read some of the feminist takes on the Oz stories to see how to tighten up some of my arguments.  I haven’t thought of that in decades.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      John Finkbiner

      There are 14 Oz books by Baum, plus some short story collections.  According to wikipedia, his publisher continued to release books annually for more than two decades after his death.  I really don’t think a simple allegory is likely to be a satisfying explanation for the totality of the books, even if you restrict your analysis to the original author.

      Calling the books ‘feminist’ seems perfectly defensible though.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Eyeroller

      @John Finkbiner: People look for meaning in literature, which is part of its purpose, but sometimes they find things that aren’t really there and it’s just projection.

      One fairly well-known example is Fahrenheit 451.  It was about television (which Bradbury hated), not censorship — he felt that television was destroying reading and writing and discourse. (It’s interesting to ponder what he might have thought of social media and video-heavy instruction.). But people told him to his face that no, really, he meant for his own book to be about censorhip.

      Edit: perhaps I’m a bit cynical, but I’ve long thought that part of the reason Ulysses is consired a Great Book is that literature analysts can find nearly anything they want to see in it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Steve LaBonne

      My daughter grew up with all the Baum Oz books in the beautiful Dover reprints and when you have read more than just the first, the economic progressivism and the feminism are both absolutely unmistakable.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Liminal Owl

      @Suzanne: Hi, Suzanne! Yes, another LLama here.  And also a long-ago member of the International Wizard of Oz club, so I had read the Littlefield article not long after it came out.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      allium

      @Suzanne: yuppers, Rundle A ronin here!

      ***************

      Also, the Oz series has queer themes* that go well beyond love for Judy Garland. For example there’s Princess Ozma, who was transformed into a boy named Tip by the evil witch Mombi to prevent her from claiming her kingdom.

      I have a 5e D&D rules sourcebook for the Oz universe**, and when a trans friend saw it he asked to borrow it just to read it since the series was so inspiring to him.

      * Forgive me if I’m bringing coals to Newcastle, I’m a late-hatching egg who loves lurking and infodumping.

      ** By Andrew Kolb – he also wrote settings for Neverland and Wonderland. STRONG recommend.

      Reply

