It happened.
It was better than I could have ever imagined. They were RIGHT out of the oven.
by John Cole| 22 Comments
What’s the filling? They look delicious.
MagdaInBlack
Congratulations John, couldn’t ask for a better Christmas finale. Enjoy!
piratedan
@John Cole: congrats on your adoption, make sure that you find some good Norteno music to have on while you’re doing yard work. That mariachi music is incredibly cheerful.
satby
Nice.
Anne Laurie
Virtue is its own reward, sometimes… Merry Everything, Mr. Cole.
(And of course, best wishes to Joelle & the animals!)
Suzanne
Damn I love tamales.
Raoul Paste
It’s a Christmas miracle. Count your blessings.
HinTN
I don’t care what it is, fresh out the oven is always best. Congrats, Cole.
Jay
Congratulations on being adopted, John.
Now you know how all your pets, over the years have felt.
Jackie
@John Cole: YUM YUM YUM!!! My favorite tamales are with braised pork! But, then, I love pork anything!
SiubhanDuinne
OMG, those look SO GOOD.
Odie Hugh Manatee
We get ours from a guy my wife works with. His mother is an import from down south of the border and makes these to sell, a dozen for $20. We usually get two dozen and four of us party out for a couple of days. Look identical to yours but sans paper. Chicken and pork, both delicious. A local Mexican eatery has their house salsa in pints for sale. That and some sour cream and I’m in heaven.
Merry everything to everyone here, I hope your day was everything you wanted and more!
eclare
Looks incredible! Although this is the first I’ve heard of baking them. Around here they are simmered or steamed.
Damn. I just ate dinner and now I’m hungry again. Yeah, I’m going back to finish off the leftovers.
Jay
Turkey is smelling up the house here.
We are about an hour away. Potatoes’ on soon. Kennebec for fluff, Red Boilers for texture, Yukon Gold for glue-ey.
T used to laugh at my 3 potato mash obsession, now she asks for it.
wombat probability cloud
So glad you have this connection with your neighbors. Because it’s 12/25, I can’t resist sharing this .
I spent most of 1982 in Costa Rica doing biological fieldwork. Over the Christmas holiday I was at a field station in the Atlantic lowlands with two colegas, one bióloga from CR and a second from Guatemala (who was working in that part of CR). Ana (the Guatemalan) invited her mom and her grandmom (who were living in Cartago, CR) to spend the holiday with us, which they did. It was lovely but the relevant part is that I have a vivid memory of her grandmother, Bertha, making tamales and dropping pound after pound after pound (…) of lard into the pot. It was almost a physics experiment in terms of how much matter could occupy the same space. Of course, the tamales were simply unbelievable and we gorged ourselves.
The other memory of that night was that a “cold” front had blown in from a big weather system and we were wrapped in every article of clothing we could lay our hands on. The temperature had dived into the mid-60s but we were used to living at 80F or more for months.
mrmoshpotato
braised pork
I will not break the margins with a massive mmmmm. YUMM-O!
mrmoshpotato
That mariachi music is incredibly cheerful.
Is sad mariachi music even possible?
I mean if you’re not trying to cover Black Sabbath mariachi-style.
