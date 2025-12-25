I didn’t actually have Chinese food. I’m having a smoothie.

The National Security Archives at George Washington University, which is a great resource for anyone interested in national security, defense, and/or foreign policy/diplomacy, has just published the transcripts of George W Bush’s meetings or telephone conversations with Putin.

These declassified exchanges between Prez and W Bush in which I completely deny Ukraine’s existence just prove the West provoked Russia by claiming it does. [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 9:30 AM

Ukraine is referenced in Document 1 from June 2001. From the summary:

He (Putin) gives Bush a brief history lecture on (his interpretation) of the breakup of the Soviet Union: “What really happened? Soviet good will changed the world, voluntarily. And Russians gave up thousands of square kilometers of territory, voluntarily. Unheard of. Ukraine, part of Russia for centuries, given away. Kazakhstan, given away. The Caucasus, too. Hard to imagine, and done by party bosses.” Putin raises a question of Russian NATO membership and says Russia feels “left out.”

Document 3 from April 2008 is where the bulk of the Ukraine references are. Here’s the summary:

This is the last meeting between Putin and Bush, taking place at Putin’s residence in Bocharov Ruchei in Sochi on the Black Sea. The tone is strikingly different from the early conversations, where both presidents pledged cooperation on all issues and expressed commitment to strong personal relationship. This meeting takes place right after the NATO summit in Bucharest where tensions flared about the U.S. campaign for an invitation to Georgia and Ukraine to join NATO. Putin is a gracious host and Bush is a polite guest, but they cannot avoid disagreements. Still it is impressive how they are still able to discuss substantive issues in a constructive manner. Putin gives a good explanation of the Russian perspective of missile defense deployments in Poland and the Czech Republic. Bush hears the Russian concerns but would not change his position. Turning to conversations in Bucharest, Putin states his strong opposition to NATO membership for Ukraine and Georgia and says that Russia would be relying on anti-NATO forces in Ukraine and “creating problems” in Ukraine “all the time,” because it is concerned about “threat of military bases and new military systems being deployed in the proximity of Russia.” Surprisingly, in response, Bush expresses his admiration for the Russian president’s ability to present his case: “One of the things I admire about you is you weren’t afraid to say it to NATO. That’s very admirable. People listened carefully and had no doubt about your position. It was a good performance.”

From pages 5 through 7 of the the actual transcript: (emphasis mine)

President Putin: Okay. Now I’d like to repeat what I said to Condi and Gates in Moscow on NATO enlargement. It won’t be new to you, and I don’t expect a response; I just want to say it out loud. I’d like to emphasize accession to NATO of a country like . Ukraine will create for the long-term a field of conflict for you and us, long-term confrontation. ( C ) The President: Why? (U) President Putin: Seventeen million Russians live in Ukraine a third of the population. Ukraine is a very complex state. This is not a nation built in a natural manner. It’s an artificial country created back in Soviet times. Following 1 World War II Ukraine obtained territory from Poland, Romania and Hungary -that’s pretty much all of western Ukraine. In the 1920s and 1930s Ukraine obtained territory from Russia –that’s the eastern part of the country. In 1956, the Crimean peninsula was transferred to Ukraine. It’s a rather large European country built with a population of 45 million. It’s populated by people with very different mindsets. If you go to western Ukraine you’ll see villages where the only spoken language is Hungarian and people wear those bonnets. In the east, people are wearing suits, ties and big hats. NATO is perceived by a large part of the Ukrainian population as a hostile organization. ( C ) This creates the following problems for Russia. This creates the threat of military bases and new military systems being deployed in the proximity of Russia. It created uncertainties and threats for us. And relying on the anti-NATO forces in Ukraine, Russia would be working on stripping NATO of the possibility of enlarging. Russia would be creating problems there all the time. What for? What is the meaning of Ukrainian membership in NATO? What benefit is there for NA.TO and the U.S.? There can be only one reason for it and that would be to cement Ukraine’s status as in the Western world and that would be the logic. I don’t think it’s the right logic; I’m trying to comprehend. And given the divergent views of areas of the population on NATO membership, the country could just split apart. I always said there’s a certain pro-Western part, and a certain pro-Russia part. Now the power there is held by the pro-Western leaders. As soon as they came to power they split within themselves. The political activity there fully reflects the attitudes of the population. The issue there is not accession to NATO, but to ensure the self-sufficiency of Ukraine, Also, their economy should be strengthened. ( C ) Seventy percent of the population is against NATO. Condi told me in Slovakia and Croatia the population was opposed at first and they’re now in favor. What we are against is Ukraine’s accession to NATO, but in any case we should wait until a majority of ·the population is in favor, then let them accede, not vice versa. ( C ) Now with Georgia, they believe with the shield of NATO they can restore their territorial integrity. Is this the right way to go, to spread NATO’s military umbrella and let them start military operations in Abkhazia and South Ossetia? Guerrilla warfare will start there as in Afghanistan. Will NATO go to war there? Of course not. The people. in Georgia should be forced to resolve their internal problems by other means. They will do it if forced to. There are ethnic problems there that have lasted for centuries. We’re ready to help them restore their territorial integrity, but in ways that make the small ethnic groups feel secure. But if they scare people with the threat of NATO coming there, it won’t work. They won’t be able to do it anyway. You’ll see people coming down from the mountains and shooting in every direction. People dressed like those who danced for you last night. Russia knows this well and has been developing friends there. When war was here 10 years ago Chechens ceased their operations against Russia and came to fight there. They played soccer with the heads of Georgians. One of their leaders, two years ago we eliminated him, but there are many more there. We didn’t send them there, but they were all here when the war started. ( C ) Georgia should be caused to address this issue by peaceful means. Letting them into NATO will only encourage them to address this by military means; taking up arms. And for Russia there is always the threat of new military bases and weapon systems in the proximity of our borders. This is pretty much our argumentation against this development. I don’t expect a reaction. ( C ) The President: One of the things weren’t afraid to say it to NATO. People listened carefully and had It was a good performance. ( C )

Putin absolutely never cared about “dangers of NATO expansion to Russia,” he only ever cared about erasing the Ukrainian identity. Because Rurik. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 1:58 PM

From United24 Media: (emphasis mine)

As far back as 2001, Russian leader Vladimir Putin told former US President George W. Bush that Ukraine supposedly belonged to Russia and had been transferred by Soviet party officials, according to transcript of the Putin–Bush conversation released by the US National Security Archive. At their first meeting in June 2001 in Slovenia, Putin delivered what was described as a “brief history lecture” to Bush, offering his own interpretation of the collapse of the Soviet Union. “What really happened? Soviet good will changed the world, voluntarily. And Russians gave up thousands of square kilometers of territory, voluntarily. Unheard of. Ukraine, part of Russia, for centuries given away. Kazakhstan, given away. The Caucasus too. Hard to imagine, and done by party bosses,” Putin said. In response, Bush told his Russian counterpart that he viewed Russia as part of the West rather than an adversary and encouraged Putin to “redefine the new threats coming from those that hate America” and may hate Russia as well. Putin also raised the issue of Russia’s possible membership in NATO, saying Moscow felt “left out” by being excluded from the Alliance. “In 1954, the Soviet Union applied to join NATO. I have the document. NATO gave a negative answer with four specific reasons: the lack of an Austrian settlement, the lack of a German settlement, the totalitarian grip on Eastern Europe, and need for Russia to cooperate with the UN disarmament process. Now all these conditions have been met. Perhaps Russia could be an ally,” Putin told the former US president.

We now know that Putin was delusional in regard to the Soviet Union’s and especially Soviet Russia’s history much earlier than most of us informed observers have been dating it. As in almost two decades longer.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We Have Some New Ideas in Terms of Formats, Meetings, and Timing on How to Bring a Real Peace Closer – Address by the President I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! Today was also an active day for us, for our diplomacy – there were important conversations. Patriarch Bartholomew – I am grateful for the greetings extended to Ukraine and to all Ukrainians on the occasion of Christmas, as well as for the clear support of genuine values – the values of peace and respect for human life, and for the protection of life. Today, we also spoke for nearly an hour with envoys of the U.S. President – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. It was a truly good conversation: we went into many details; there are good ideas, which we discussed. We have some new ideas in terms of formats, meetings, and, of course, timing on how to bring a real peace closer. Later today, Rustem Umerov will continue discussions with the American team, and it is important if we succeed in organizing what we discussed today. Some documents are already prepared, as I see it, they are nearly ready, and some documents are fully prepared. Of course, there is still work to be done on sensitive issues. But together with the American team, we understand how to put all of this in place. The weeks ahead may also be intensive. Thank you, America! And I thank everyone who continues to put pressure on Russia so that they fully understand that prolonging the war will have severe consequences for them – for Russia. I also spoke today with the Prime Minister of Norway – I am grateful to Jonas for his unwavering support. I informed him about the current state of our discussions with the United States, and together with Jonas we also discussed possible next joint steps. I will also be speaking with other European leaders to ensure that we are all moving at the same pace and toward one shared goal. Real security, real recovery, and real peace – this is what must be achieved. I received a report today from Pavlo Palisa on issues that expand our capabilities at the front. I also signed decrees today awarding our warriors with state honors. And everyone who is now defending our positions – all those currently on combat missions, at combat posts, all those providing Ukraine with protection against Russian assaults and Russian strikes – all of you, our warriors, are strengthening our diplomatic positions. Thank you! Thank you to everyone who is fighting for Ukraine as for themselves! Christ is born! Glorify Him! Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Yet another birthday celebration on day 393 of daily, uninterrupted #GeorgiaProtests. President Salome Zourabichvili lights birthday candles for former diplomat and daily protest participant David Chkheidze.

🎥 Natia Bukia [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 3:43 PM

Friends saw Ani off as she walked into the courthouse. Just like at least 9 other protesters, she faces up to 15 days of administrative detention — and up to a year in jail if she “repeats the offense” of peacefully standing on a sidewalk to protest. 🎥 Publika [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 2:33 AM

Turns out the prosecution is using a video filmed by another citizen as “evidence” that Ani was standing on the sidewalk and allegedly “obstructing movement.” Which means even filming and posting photos or videos from protests can now put someone else at risk. — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 3:14 AM

Five Georgians had court hearings today after being charged with “obstructing movement” by protesting peacefully on a sidewalk. All hearings were postponed until January. Each faces up to 15 days of administrative detention and up to one year in jail for repeated “offenses.” 1/6 📷 Publika [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 9:15 AM

Since Dec 12, under a new Georgian Dream law, citizens must notify police five days in advance of any protest. Police then have three days to respond and may dictate a different place, time, or route. Lawyers note that if police fail to respond within that window, citizens are free to proceed. 2/6 — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 9:15 AM

Take the case of Ani Japaridze. Prosecutors presented videos showing Ani standing on the sidewalk on Dec 17. The MIA claims that notices about that protest were submitted by several people, but were “invalid,” offering shifting explanations, like wrong format or too many locations listed. 3/6 — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 9:15 AM

The prosecutor argued the protest was unlawful because citizens did not receive police “permission” — directly contradicting both the new law itself and Article 21 of Georgia’s Constitution, which guarantees the right to peaceful assembly without prior permission. 4/6 — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 9:15 AM

The discussion focused on whether police had allegedly ordered protesters to clear the sidewalk and if Ani was present to hear this. The judge appeared confused, asking to clarify what Ani was actually being accused of — disobeying orders, attending “unlawful” protests, or obstructing movement. 5/6 — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 9:15 AM

The prosecution also echoed GD propaganda, arguing that only about 50 people were present at the protest — and paradoxically that such a small group managed to obstruct movement on the massive area in front of Parliament, which normally holds thousands. Up to 20 people face similar charges. 6/6 — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 9:15 AM

1/ Journalist and civil activist Tamar Mearakishvili has been placed in two months of pre-trial detention by a court operating under the Tskhinvali occupation regime. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 3:26 AM

2/ The information was reported by Ekho Kavkaza, citing her lawyer. A human rights defender told Sapa that the decision will be appealed. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 3:26 AM

3/ According to media reports, security service officers claimed that “a strategic facility was visible in one of the photographs Tamar posted on social media”. Mearakishvili has been charged with “espionage in favour of Georgia”. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 3:26 AM

4/ The court hearing was held behind closed doors. Neither journalists nor her relatives were allowed into the courtroom. Mearakishvili was also denied the opportunity to see her parents. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 3:26 AM

5/ Media outlets report that Mearakishvili denies the charges and is continuing the hunger strike she began the previous day. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 3:26 AM

6/ Tamar Mearakishvili has been detained on several occasions in the past. Her identity documents had previously been confiscated, and she was banned from leaving the occupied territories. She lived in Akhalgori for many years and moved to Tskhinvali a year ago. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 3:26 AM

Georgia’s Interior Ministry has issued directives to the organizers of the next weekly march in Tbilisi, which typically draws thousands of protesters. According to the notice, protesters must (a) stay strictly on the sidewalk and (b) not obstruct pedestrian movement, which seems impossible. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 10:12 AM

Former Defense Minister Bacho Akhalaia has been detained over “being the main organizer October 4 .” He has already served 9 years in prison under the Georgian Dream. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 12:31 PM

A new journalistic investigation by iFact suggests Russian oil products may be reaching Netherlands, Switzerland, and Greece through Georgia, with the trade handled by companies with ties to ruling Georgian Dream party and Russian business circles. [image or embed] — Civil.ge (@civil.ge) December 24, 2025 at 3:51 AM

Transshipment is still a major problem for the EU’s sanction regime.

Britain:

🇺🇦🇬🇧 The Ukrainian choir Songs for Ukraine performed during King Charles III’s annual Christmas address in the United Kingdom. At Westminster Abbey, the choir presented a new arrangement of Carol of the Bells, a piece originally based on Shchedryk by Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 1:34 PM

The US:

U.S. Senators have called Putin a ruthless killer following Christmas Day strikes.

Well, the Russians rejected the ceasefire proposal – they weren’t lying about that.

www.foreign.senate.gov/press/dem/re… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 3:52 PM

From the Senate Foreign Relations Committee:

December 25, 2025

Ranking Member Shaheen, Senators Tillis, Rosen, Barrasso, Coons, King, Moran, Merkley, Van Hollen Statement on Russia’s Christmas Bombing of Ukraine WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Thom Tillis (R-NC), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), John Barrasso (R-WY), Chris Coons (D-DE), Angus King (I-ME), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) released the statement below on Russia’s killing of civilians as Christians around the world celebrate the Christmas holiday. “We condemn Russia’s brutal attacks on Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Donetsk and Kryvyi Rih waged on innocent Ukrainians as they convened to mark the birth of the Prince of Peace with their loved ones and in prayer. “It bears repeating that President Zelenskyy agreed to a Christmas truce, but Putin declined, yet he directs soldiers to continue to commit brutal crimes of aggression on one of Christianity’s holiest days. “Even for countries at war, there is a long history of Christmas ceasefires, including notably during World War I. Today’s decision by Putin to launch attacks rather than hold fire is a sobering reminder for us all: Putin is a ruthless murderer who has no interest in peace and cannot be trusted. “We stand with the people of Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kherson and Donetsk marking the birth of Christ under the most challenging of circumstances. Ukrainians’ faith is a stronger force than the evil unleashed today by the Kremlin.”

Back to Ukraine.

“Kalibr cruise missiles have been launched from the Black Sea. They are expected to arrive in our airspace in the next 45 minutes.” – monitoring channels Fucking russians‼️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 4:46 PM

Fortunately the air raid alert was for the Kalibr threat was called off after about an hour.

The operators of the 412th Nemesis brigade destroyed a Russian “Gerbera” drone right before it was about to take off, while it was still on the roof of a car.

t.me/nemesis_412/… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 6:49 AM

Chernihiv:

On Christmas Day in Chernihiv, a russian drone struck a residential building, killing one person and injuring at least five others, including a child. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 8:01 AM

Kharkiv:

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

A Russian serviceman, who apparently knows the real situation in Kupiansk, is beginning to suspect that Russia’s top military leadership may not be telling Putin everything. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 9:19 AM

After all, Russians have already claimed at least three times that they had “completely captured” Kupiansk – but it turns out that this is not entirely true. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 9:19 AM

Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast:

WARNING!! WARNING!! GRAPHIC IMAGERY!! WARNING!! WARNING!!

Russian occupiers in Kostiantynivka attacked an evacuation mission with a drone. A volunteer from Kharkiv was killed, and two others were wounded. Russians are despicable inhuman monsters.

The video has subtitles. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 4:39 PM

ALL CLEAR!!!!

Odesa:

A real Odesa courtyard during a blackout.

Neighbors gather together in the courtyard to support each other. The table is set, music is playing.

Odesa is holding on! 🇺🇦🦾 [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 1:09 PM

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast:

Soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Battalion and the 20th Army Corps have liberated five villages in the Dnipropetrovsk region following an operation that lasted over 100 days.

The video has subtitles.

t.me/OSHP_225/5227 [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 12:33 PM

Throughout this entire period, warriors of the 3rd Battalion of the 225th Separate Assault Battalion held their positions and conducted counterattacks. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 12:33 PM

Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast:

Russia has deployed about ten units to capture Myrnohrad. “Due to the inability to establish control over Pokrovsk, the enemy is increasing pressure on Myrnohrad. For the occupiers, capturing this settlement is important for further advance in this direction.” – the 7th Air Assault Corps stated. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 6:58 AM

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

As part of his work in the Zaporizhia front sector, the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kirill Budanov, arrived at the forward positions of the “Timur Special Unit” fighters.

t.me/c/1606301574… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 5:19 AM

Rostov Oblast, Russia:

The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery is burning in Russia’s Rostov region. It was attacked three times back in 2024, and this is already the second attack this year. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 6:03 AM

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

This port is an important hub for the transshipment of petroleum products and the supply of fuel for the needs of the Russian army, particularly in the southern direction and in Crimea. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 5:32 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new Patron video:

@patron__dsns Сьогодні День народження Божого дитяти 👼🏻 Воно з’явилося на світ не там, де комфортно і безпечно, а де було тісно, холодно і страшно. Для всіх віруючих людей — це поява світла і спасіння. Для тих, хто просто знає цю історію — це про народження надії там, де для неї взагалі не було умов, і в такий час, коли гірше вже нікуди. Ну а для всіх домашніх котиків та собачок — просто ще одна нагода випросити ковбаску, мняско і сирок 😋 Я знаю, що багато родин будуть порізно у найродинніше свято у році. Воно ще й припало на зиму, коли тепла хочеться дуже буквально. Вдарили морози, десь вдарив ворог. І погода нас тепер дивує більше, бо від -10 ми вже відвикли, а від обстрілів — ні. Але якось та й мусимо вплітати у сьогодення різдвяну радість. Я спробую передати її вам такими словами: обіймайте тих, хто вам дорогий, навіть якщо це дистанційні обійми через відеозв’язок. Цілуйте тих, кого любите: своїх коханих, дітей, батьків, котів, собак чи хомʼяків :-) Хай з вами станеться якась нова радість, і ви нею станьте для когось: усміхніться, нагодуйте, задонатьте, підтримайте, заколядуйте 😮 (то не смайлик-здивуванчик, він співає!!) Всім теплого Різдва 🫂 Люблю вас, як і в усі інші дні ❤️ А ось ваш новорадісний лизь 👅 ♬ оригінальний звук – Patron_official

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

Today is the birthday of God’s child 👼🏻 It was born not where it is comfortable and safe, but where it was crowded, cold and scary. For all believing people, this is the appearance of light and salvation. For those who simply know this story, it is about the birth of hope where there were no conditions for it at all, and at a time when it is worse than anywhere else. Well, for all domestic cats and dogs, it’s just another opportunity to beg for sausage, mnyasko and cottage cheese 😋 I know that many families will be separated on the most family holiday of the year. It also fell on winter, when you want warmth very literally. Frost hit, somewhere the enemy hit. And the weather surprises us more now, because we are already used to -10, but not to shelling. But somehow we have to weave Christmas joy into the present. I will try to convey it to you in the following words: hug those who are dear to you, even if it is a remote hug via video link. Kiss those you love: your loved ones, children, parents, cats, dogs or hamsters: -) Let some new joy happen to you, and you become it for someone: smile, feed, support, support, carol 😮 (it’s not a surprise emoticon, it sings!!) Warm Christmas everyone 🫂 Love you like all the other days ❤️ And here is your newly joyful lick 👅

I think “мняско і сирок,” which is machine translating as “mnyasko and cottage cheese” should be translated as meat and cheese, but I’ll let Gin & Tonic issue the final ruling.

Open thread!