Boxing Day Eve Open Thread

I really wish I had something interesting to report, but the only eventful thing around here is the AC replacement guys (who I thought were coming in January) are here today so they replaced the HVAC unit which was one from the 70’s. I thought I had another roofing guy coming to give another estimate for the repairs from the storm this summer so we can get that taken care of, but apparently my wires were crossed. Now that I think about it, I think I do remember scheduling it because I wanted it done before the roofing so we could get the flashing around the ac done, and also because they guys doing it are working on the day after christmas and getting over time so I thought we would be a very relaxing place to do things because I am not one of those hover over the worker owners. I don’t think they even know Joelle is even here, although every animal has said hello.

It also had to be done before the power panel was replaced because the power to my house hasn’t been fucked with in so long that apparently the electrician has to have the power company turn off power from the street or something I do not know if this is standard or not I just know it is another reason we did the ac unit first. I don’t know anything about this and hvac is up there with gas, electric, plumbing, and engine repairs on things I do not do with a little help from youtube, I pay someone who knows what they are doing. They even started to ask me a question today and I just said “All I know about what you are doing is when I am cold I press the up arrow on the wall and when I am hot I press the down arrow so unless you are asking me for more money just do what ever you would do to your house.”

Other than that, we are just lounging and she is recovering. I am hopelessly sucked into KCD2 and of course pissed there will be no more expansions.

I am having the last two tamales and some over easy eggs for dinner with some pico and sour cream.

    1. 1.

      Trivia Man

      Wise words to remember “unless you are asking me for more money just do what ever you would do to your house (car)”

    3. 3.

      eclare

      Your dinner sounds better than mine, which is bbq potato chips.  But I’m a CPA and have to get 80 hours of CPE done by year end to keep my license, and my energy is gone.  A responsible and diligent person would space it over the two years allotted.  I am not that person.

      To offset the horrible dinner, I tried a new recipe for lunch which turned out really well:  honey and soy glazed chicken over rice.  The bonus is I have two lunches left!

      So there’s that.  Twenty eight hours to go.

    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I am having the last two tamales and some over easy eggs for dinner with some pico and sour cream.

      You def know how to live right.

    6. 6.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @eclare: my condolences, know how painful it is to be listening to continuing education videos (I was doing that on Christmas Eve). I wish you luck and non-aggravating subjects as you complete your required credits!

    7. 7.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      Thanks for the report, Blogfather.  Here on the East Coast, having a “Boxing Day/St. Stephan’s Day” dinner of “Christmas Currywurst” from a local Amish market, roast potatoes, and slaw.  Watching the 1980s Sherlock Holmes with Jeremy Brett, as when it first aired, I was a poor graduate student with only a black and white TV.  Which, as I recall, cost more than a LED color TV does today.  PS, Men’s wear at the end of the 19th C WAS FINE!.  BRING BACK THE FROCK COAT!

    8. 8.

      The return of Mo Salad

      The Aldi Christmas Aisle of shame does not f around with their clearance discounts.

      Straight up 75% off right from the get go. Time to stock up on 74 cent boxes of Andes mints and 67 cent peppermint creme dark chocholate bars.

    9. 9.

      eclare

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Thanks!  I’ll get there, been doing this twenty plus years.  Plus I have completed enough for the technical (really difficult) hours requirement, so now I can take less difficult courses.  The one today on fraud investigations kicked my ass.

    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      @eclare: I feel your pain. I’m in the middle of our annual graduate admissions sprint. I get my pile of applications to read in mid December and have to have them all done and rated by New Years. They run about 25 pages each, and my share of the pile this year is about 200 of the things. I’ve been doing about four hours a day every day, and it will get done, but for an ostensible vacation time it’s a lot.

      (and the timetable is by necessity. I don’t enjoy it, but understand why it is the way it is)

    15. 15.

      HinTN

      @eclare: I am so glad to be done with Continuing Education. The one time I was randomly audited was the period during which I had legitimately authored and presented a paper, attended a full week of legit CE at a big time university and I don’t know what all else. That audit was done and dusted and I slopped way over the allowable carryover to the next period. I feel your pain and relief at getting the hard part done! Carry on.

    20. 20.

      raven

      We left Asheville mid-afternoon and went to Brevard to see ur pals. When we went to the motel we couldn’t find the key and, after half and hour putzing around we looked at the reservation and some dumb-ass made it for yesterday!!!

    25. 25.

      dmsilev

      @eclare: yeah, and the soul crushing part is that our acceptance rate is minuscule (because of the limited number of grad students we can support), so there’s a huge number of qualified students we have to turn down. Worse this year with all of the …stuff from Trump and his crew.

    27. 27.

      Almost Retired

      @eclare:  OMG, I hear you.  I am functionally retired, but made the last minute decision to renew my law license for a year to help out my son and DIL, both of whom have the same law practice specialty as I do (did, soon)

      So I have to endure 25 hours of listening to presenters – whose parents hadn’t even met when I was admitted to the California Bar – give me litigation tips.  And a whole bunch of additional ethics and client trust fund trainings so the State Bar can make the rest of us do penance for their corrupt lack of oversight of Tom Girardi (sorry, inside baseball complaint).  Laptop, ice cream and gummies.

    29. 29.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      [John] … things I do not do with a little help from youtube, I pay someone who knows what they are doing.

      Good strategy.

    30. 30.

      eclare

      @dmsilev:

      Yeah.  At least my crappy deadline only affects me.  Yours has an impact on people just getting going in life.  That is a lot of weight to carry.

    31. 31.

      dmsilev

      @WaterGirl: There’s kind of some randomness, whether a particular reader will happen to rate a set of reference letters higher or lower than someone else, stuff like that. Most of the students are applying to twenty or more schools, so things do even out to some extent.

      And while I haven’t quantified it, yes Trump’s fuckery has resulted in a noticeable drop in students wanting to come to the US for grad work. Thanks, assholes, for ruining one of the great strengths of our country.

    32. 32.

      WaterGirl

      @HeleninEire: Wowser

      Are you just spending your time now either writing down everything you or or training the next person?

      I bet they are happy for you, but otherwise super bummed that you are leaving.

    34. 34.

      eclare

      @Almost Retired:

      Gummies are still illegal here, but I have very good ice cream in the freezer.  Very good ice cream is worth every penny.  Of course I’m just buying for me, not feeding three kids dessert, so it’s easy for me to do.

      Current pint is Van Leeuwen Earl Grey Tea.  Not a chocolate fan, so I like offbeat flavors.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      dmsilev

      @HinTN: Depends on the department. One department I read for has two or three readers rate each application, and then for the second round the shortlist students each have an interview with one person. Another department flips that; one reader, but a more expansive shortlist, and then team interviews.

    36. 36.

      HeleninEire

      @WaterGirl: I haven’t told them yet. I figured i would wait until after the holidays for a February 20th last day.

      I won’t be able to train anyone. There is no way they will be able to fill the position in 6 weeks, but I am writing everything down.

    40. 40.

      FelonyGovt

      @Almost Retired: I feel for you, I’ve sat through those. And you’re absolutely right about all these “ethics” requirements ringing a bit hollow after the whole Girardi situation. I plan to go inactive next year, would have this year but I have one remaining arbitration that I fervently hope settles.

    41. 41.

      J. Arthur Crank

      When we had a 30 amp circuit installed, the electrician removed the meter which shut down power to the house.  I am not 100% sure, but I think that would also be the procedure  if we were to get a whole new electric panel.    Having the power company come out and disconnect the line at the top of the pole on the street would certainly make things more complicated.

    42. 42.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      This is first Chrismas I’ve spent with my sister and her kids in 10 years.  She finally moved back to NY from Texas after about 20 years.  Today we all went skiing.  It was great fun.  Althiugh I had an inch of frozen ice to scrape off the car before the sloppy hour drive home.

