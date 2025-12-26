Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Just because you believe it, that does not make it true.

Let me file that under fuck it.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

One way or another, he’s a liar.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

My right to basic bodily autonomy is not on the table. that’s the new deal.

Stay strong, because they are weak.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Let the trolls come, and then ignore them. that’s the worst thing you can do to a troll.

We still have time to mess this up!

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

I have other things to bitch about but those will have to wait.

“They all knew.”

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

