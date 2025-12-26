(IMO, it’s a great improvement that the Wren Boys no longer murder the ‘King of the birds’ to work out their post-holiday aggressive impulses.)
This post is in: Music, Open Threads
(IMO, it’s a great improvement that the Wren Boys no longer murder the ‘King of the birds’ to work out their post-holiday aggressive impulses.)
Baud
Happy St. Stephen’s Day to those who celebrate!
MagdaInBlack
Ain’t no snow laying roundabout on this Feast of Stephan, here.
Good morning 🌴
satby
All of the music was beautiful! Delightful start to the day, thanks Anne Laurie!
Matt McIrvin
St. Stephen with a rose
In and out of the garden he goes
Country garland in the rain
Wherever he goes, the people all complain
stinger
What a wonderful collection of songs! Thank you, Anne Laurie, and a festive St. Stephen’s Day to you!
Betty Cracker
I plan to get stoned in St. Stephen’s honor.
Baud
Heh. He didn’t die for nothing.
Kosh III
Feliz Navidad y’all!
Trivia Man
@Matt McIrvin: Did he doubt?
Or did he try?
Answers aplenty in the bye and bye
Talk about your plenty
talk about your ills
one man gathers what another man spills
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings