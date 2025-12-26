Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    18Comments

    6. 6.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Had a group lunch yesterday.  One of the people I knew is a firefighter in Summit County.

      He said that unless we get some serious precip over the next two weeks and that it continues the way it normally would, they’re gonna remount all their wildfire gear onto the trucks, something they wouldn’t normally do until, yunno, spring of next year.

      And if things don’t change, he expects next year to be an absolute tinderbox situation, more so than the already tinderbox situation.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      California’s Christmas buttkicking courtesy of mother nature continues. Supposed to end tomorrow, though.

      A PSA: if you’re thinking of a Yosemite trip, check with Caltrans first. SR140 has had rock slide closures.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      hells littlest angel

      You’d think on such a slow news day, the media would be all over a story about Trump’s deranged wee hours shitposting of hundreds of grievances on xmas morning.

       

      I kid, I kid.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      OT:

      Holy hell, this was the front page headline for an AP story in my local paper today:

      US attacks ISIS ‘scum’ in Nigeria

      Like, I don’t like ISIS/ISIL, but why would you write a headline like this? What kind of journalistic standard is this? This wasn’t an OpEd, not that that would excuse this

      I couldn’t find the AP story on the AP website with this headline, so I think my local paper made wrote this headline

      ETA: Apparently, they were partially quoting Trump’s tweet; he used the word “scum” of course, but this paper should never have been written this headline this way, because it’s using Trump’s/the Administration’s framing

      Reply
    13. 13.

      NotMax

      Informed by the electric company power will be shut off on Monday “from 9 to 1.” Pole replacement on the street. Frankly, I don’t expect it to be restored until 4 and will be happy to be proven wrong. Fingers crossed they don’t mess with internet wires on the same poles and that comes back as well.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      sab

      @Suzanne: How is Spawn the Youngest accepting only the promise of a kitty? Your choice was best for the kitty but we here in Ohio have been expecting outrage from the child.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Trivia Man

      @Baud: I remember the fainting couches when they quoted teddy k jimmy carter in their headlines. “Ill kick ted kenndy’s Ass” IIRC was the end of civilization as we know it.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Trivia Man

      Quoting myself from this morning’s dead thread, curious if I am out of line or if anyone else remembers south park the same way. Funny, pushing bounaries for sure. But also proudly creating satire that encouraged and nurtured the dude bro/ hippie punching segment of society. I mentioned in an online chat how matt and Trey IMHO helped empower and fuel trump shitshow. The only response was “they hate Trump and shred him every episode!”

      Sure. But what did they do to encourage the magats?

      Reply

