Or maybe there was a news dump, and I just haven’t been paying attention?
Totally open thread!
by WaterGirl| 18 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Or maybe there was a news dump, and I just haven’t been paying attention?
Totally open thread!
Baud
No news is good news.
pat
Ha ha, I guess another million epstein docs is not a big news event…..;-))
eta watching Ari Melber on MSNOW
Suzanne
Spawn the Younger is deeply distressed about the death of Perry Bamonte of The Cure.
comrade scotts agenda of rage
Had a group lunch yesterday. One of the people I knew is a firefighter in Summit County.
He said that unless we get some serious precip over the next two weeks and that it continues the way it normally would, they’re gonna remount all their wildfire gear onto the trucks, something they wouldn’t normally do until, yunno, spring of next year.
And if things don’t change, he expects next year to be an absolute tinderbox situation, more so than the already tinderbox situation.
trollhattan
California’s Christmas buttkicking courtesy of mother nature continues. Supposed to end tomorrow, though.
A PSA: if you’re thinking of a Yosemite trip, check with Caltrans first. SR140 has had rock slide closures.
hells littlest angel
You’d think on such a slow news day, the media would be all over a story about Trump’s deranged wee hours shitposting of hundreds of grievances on xmas morning.
I kid, I kid.
@hells littlest angel: Nah, Joe Biden is old and Kamala Harris has a strange laugh.
Jay
“Happy Fall of the Soviet Union Day” to all who celebrate it.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
OT:
Holy hell, this was the front page headline for an AP story in my local paper today:
US attacks ISIS ‘scum’ in Nigeria
Like, I don’t like ISIS/ISIL, but why would you write a headline like this? What kind of journalistic standard is this? This wasn’t an OpEd, not that that would excuse this
I couldn’t find the AP story on the AP website with this headline, so I think my local paper made wrote this headline
ETA: Apparently, they were partially quoting Trump’s tweet; he used the word “scum” of course, but this paper should never have been written this headline this way, because it’s using Trump’s/the Administration’s framing
@hells littlest angel: That’s why it’s a slow news day – there’s nothing else to report, and they can’t report that.
NotMax
Informed by the electric company power will be shut off on Monday “from 9 to 1.” Pole replacement on the street. Frankly, I don’t expect it to be restored until 4 and will be happy to be proven wrong. Fingers crossed they don’t mess with internet wires on the same poles and that comes back as well.
Baud
What kind of journalistic standard is this?
Quoting the president. Which most headlines don’t do, according to a quick search.
Booger
@comrade scotts agenda of rage: We talking about Ohio?
Trivia Man
Quoting myself from this morning’s dead thread, curious if I am out of line or if anyone else remembers south park the same way. Funny, pushing bounaries for sure. But also proudly creating satire that encouraged and nurtured the dude bro/ hippie punching segment of society. I mentioned in an online chat how matt and Trey IMHO helped empower and fuel trump shitshow. The only response was “they hate Trump and shred him every episode!”
Sure. But what did they do to encourage the magats?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings