Last year, the KENNEDY CENTER HONORS scored its smallest audience ever, with 4.1M viewers. In 2022, it averaged 5.2M viewers. Still too early for a final number, but based on early data, the so-called "Trump" KenCenter Honors will be the least-watched ever and may lose to HIGH POTENTIAL reruns.

but seriously if you want to know how the Trump Kennedy Center Honors went here’s my report from the night-of

Alexandra Petri, at the Atlantic, on “Trump’s Very Weird Night at the Kennedy Center Honors”:

… For as long as I can remember, I have been obsessed with the Kennedy Center Honors, a strange, D.C.-based entertainment-awards show where four celebrities you’ve heard of (and one you should have) wear medals, sit in a special box at the Kennedy Center with the president, and receive some form of artistic tribute. Unlike other awards shows, which honor celebrities of the present, these celebrate a lifetime of achievements. When they’re good, they’re very, very good (think of Adam Lambert’s transcendent “Believe” cover for Cher, or Aretha Franklin playing for Carole King). When they’re strange, they’re very, very strange (the Francis Ford Coppola tribute in which everyone sat at a dinner table springs to mind).

Are the Kennedy Center Honors important? At this time? Even a little bit? Absolutely not. Have I been longing my whole life to attend one? Absolutely. You can have the Grammys! You can have the Oscars! These are my everything. There is at least one other person who feels exactly the same way: the president of the United States. And last night, we were both in attendance.

Imagine that you have wished to host the Honors all your life. Now you get to. The honorees are several of your favorites. Gloria Gaynor, the singer of the 1978 hit “I Will Survive.” Michael Crawford, who originated the role of the Phantom of the Opera on Broadway and won the Tony for it in 1988. Sylvester Stallone. George Strait. Kiss.

But something’s off. The whole evening has the characteristics of a wish made on a monkey’s paw. You wanted the Four Seasons, but you got Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Why is a “content creator” introducing one of the tributes to Gloria Gaynor? Where is Meryl Streep? Why does a night that should be Donald Trump’s greatest triumph feel so much like he revived the Honors from the Pet Sematary?

Start with the red carpet. Someone who looks like Kellyanne Conway but isn’t walks down it. (This may just be how every woman voluntarily attending Trump events looks now.) Gene Simmons is rude to a reporter who asks him about his past criticism of Trump. He says the American dream is alive and well; his mother fled Germany and he is lucky to have a good life here. Thank goodness America remains a welcoming place for refugees to make a better life, so we can continue to enjoy music. (Hang on for a moment while I Google the administration’s stance on refugees!)…

This could be Donald Trump’s heaven, if only the world would cooperate. But instead everything he touches turns to brass. His pop turns to country; his Broadway turns to Christian rock; his disco turns to gospel. He is so close that he can almost taste it, but he will never get to taste it. Donald Trump is in hell. If only we weren’t trapped there with him.