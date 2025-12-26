On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Sure Lurkalot

The Denver Botanic Gardens lights up its trees, plants and gardens every holiday season with over 1 million lights. We are members and saw them starting the installations back in October.

It is lovely and spectacular, a favorite for kids and adults alike. We have gone many times, but this year was the first time we selected the timed tickets at twilight and the changing sky added to the experience. We were especially lucky because the temps were in the 50’s for our visit, the very next evening, the winds were gusting at 30 mph and it was likely not as pleasant.