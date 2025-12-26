Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Sure Lurkalot – Blossoms of Light – Denver Botanic Gardens

On The Road – Sure Lurkalot – Blossoms of Light – Denver Botanic Gardens

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Sure Lurkalot

The Denver Botanic Gardens lights up its trees, plants and gardens every holiday season with over 1 million lights. We are members and saw them starting the installations back in October.

It is lovely and spectacular, a favorite for kids and adults alike. We have gone many times, but this year was the first time we selected the timed tickets at twilight and the changing sky added to the experience. We were especially lucky because the temps were in the 50’s for our visit, the very next evening, the winds were gusting at 30 mph and it was likely not as pleasant.

On The Road - Sure Lurkalot - Blossoms of Light - Denver Botanic Gardens 9
Denver Botanic GardensDecember 16, 2025

The entrance to the gardens is a walkway densely planted on both sides, the lit canopy created for the event changes colors and (I think) looks particularly beautiful with the twilight sky as a backdrop.

On The Road - Sure Lurkalot - Blossoms of Light - Denver Botanic Gardens 8
Denver Botanic GardensDecember 16, 2025

There are many water elements at the gardens, creating a lot of interesting reflections.

On The Road - Sure Lurkalot - Blossoms of Light - Denver Botanic Gardens 7
Denver Botanic GardensDecember 16, 2025
On The Road - Sure Lurkalot - Blossoms of Light - Denver Botanic Gardens 6
Denver Botanic GardensDecember 16, 2025
On The Road - Sure Lurkalot - Blossoms of Light - Denver Botanic Gardens 5
Denver Botanic GardensDecember 16, 2025
On The Road - Sure Lurkalot - Blossoms of Light - Denver Botanic Gardens 4
Denver Botanic GardensDecember 16, 2025
On The Road - Sure Lurkalot - Blossoms of Light - Denver Botanic Gardens 3
Denver Botanic GardensDecember 16, 2025
On The Road - Sure Lurkalot - Blossoms of Light - Denver Botanic Gardens 2
Denver Botanic GardensDecember 16, 2025
On The Road - Sure Lurkalot - Blossoms of Light - Denver Botanic Gardens 1
Denver Botanic GardensDecember 16, 2025
On The Road - Sure Lurkalot - Blossoms of Light - Denver Botanic Gardens
Denver Botanic GardensDecember 16, 2025

The show is largely sold out before Christmas but there are tickets available afterwards, if you’re in the area!

