This is Kristina Solovyova. Russian terrorists killed her in Zhytomyr striking residential buildings with drones on December 23. She was only 4🕯 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 10:30 PM

President Zelenskyy will be traveling to Florida this weekend to meet with Trump at Mar a Lago on Sunday to discuss portions of the revised 20 point peace proposal. This despite Russia having already rejected the revised proposal.

The Kremlin is already preparing to reject the peace plan put forward by the US, Ukraine, and Europe. Yuri Ushakov, aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, told Russian media that the plan is “unacceptable” and that “most of the proposals will be unacceptable.” Ushakov said the Kremlin is awaiting a report from Putin’s special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, on the outcome of negotiations with US, Ukrainian, and European representatives. He preemptively added that “most of the proposals” would likely be unacceptable to Moscow. “We will discuss all of this here. We will see what can be accepted and what cannot be accepted. I think most of the proposals will be completely unacceptable to us because we will adhere to what we agreed on in Anchorage and during other meetings with American representatives,” Ushakov said. He also claimed that Ukraine and Europe had proposed “rather unconstructive” amendments to the US plan, which had been drafted by the Russians, and said Russia would shape its position based on Dmitriev’s report. “I hope he returns on Monday and reports first and foremost to Putin on the results of his negotiations. After that, we will develop our position, which we will take forward — primarily in contacts with the Americans,” Ushakov added.

Despite this, and as with everything else, Trump has decided this is all about him and only about him.

President Donald Trump on Friday cast himself as the ultimate arbiter of any peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, in an exclusive conversation with POLITICO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to meet with Trump in Florida on Sunday and told reporters he’s bringing with him a new 20-point plan for peace. The framework includes a proposed demilitarized zone and the meeting is expected to focus on U.S. security guarantees. But in an interview, Trump appeared lukewarm to Zelenskyy’s latest overture and in no rush to endorse the Ukrainian president’s proposal. “He doesn’t have anything until I approve it,” Trump said. “So we’ll see what he’s got.” The president’s comments underscore the degree to which Ukraine’s fate rests on convincing Trump that it is conceding enough to satisfy a president who, at times, has appeared inclined to lean toward Russia if it means an end to the war. Russia has moved very little from its maximalist position and has not reacted to the latest proposal. The U.S., meanwhile, has pushed Zelenskyy to move off his original demands and Trump has often seemed to lose patience with the haggling. Still, Trump believed he could have a productive meeting this weekend. “I think it’s going to go good with him. I think it’s going to go good with [Vladimir] Putin,” Trump said, adding that he expects to speak with the Russian leader “soon, as much as I want.” Trump’s comments came the day after Zelenskyy spoke with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law. Zelenskyy called that a “good conversation.” Zelenskyy’s meeting, in addition to security guarantees, will focus on management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and territorial control of Donbas, the eastern territories claimed by Moscow. Zelenskyy’s plan, which Ukrainian officials have described as an attempt to show flexibility without conceding territory, has received little public reaction from Washington. Zelenskyy’s offer of a demilitarized zone came with a key condition: Russia would have to withdraw its forces from a corresponding stretch of land in Donetsk. Russia has given no indication that it is willing to accept anything short of full control over the region, underscoring the gulf that remains between the two sides. But Trump noted that Russia’s economy is under severe strain. “Their economy is in tough shape, very tough shape,” he said.

Well now we know what the discussion regarding the management of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is all about:

It’s about making money for Trump, his sons, and Jared through their crypto scams.

There are four different dynamics at play here, separate from the crypto scam. The first is that I expect that it will soon leak out that Trump has been speaking to Putin again, which is both what usually happens and what explains Trump moving back to a hardline anti-Ukrainian/anti-Zelenskyy position.

Well that didn’t take long:

Kremlin spokesman Peskov admitted Putin discussed joint US-Russia management of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and territory swaps with Ukraine at a meeting with Russian business leaders. The topics were mentioned but “not very widely,” he claimed. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 7:01 AM

Peskov also refused to reveal what documents Dmitriev brought from the US, claiming disclosure could hurt negotiations. He confirmed phone contact and that both sides agreed to keep talking. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 7:01 AM

The second is that President Zelenskyy knows this and knows he’s got to go through these motions to keep Trump as chilled out as possible. The third is that Russia isn’t going to accept anything but the most maximalist, most Russian agreement, which is why President Zelenskyy is going through the motion. Because the fourth dynamic is that the large scale combat phase of Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s genocidal re-invasion will continue until the Ukrainians either decide they can no longer continue large scale combat operations and decide to switch to a low intensity warfare theater strategy or Russia is defeated and withdraws.

I don’t see the Ukrainians anywhere near being willing to abandon the large scale combat operations against Russia’s genocidal re-invasion, nor Russia/Putin recognizing they’re not going to win this and withdrawing.

The result is that President Zelenskyy will have to fly to south Florida and subject himself to whatever version of Trump shows up on Sunday.

President Zelenskyy did not give a daily address today. He did, however, make remarks will presenting awards to Ukrainian military personnel. Video below, English write up after the jump.

Ukraine Can Fight and Stand Strong Precisely Because We Have You – The President, While Presenting Warriors with the Highest State Awards President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Orders of the Golden Star to the Heroes of Ukraine and presented honors to the families of fallen Heroes. He also recognized Ukrainian warriors with the “Cross of Military Merit” awards. “I want to thank you for who you are, for your courage and bravery, and that of your brothers and sisters-in-arms, and your loved ones, which enables Ukraine’s existence and allows Ukraine to hold on, to hold on with dignity,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized. According to the President, over recent weeks, partners have frequently expressed gratitude for Kupyansk – for the operation that restores faith in Ukraine and proves that Russia’s head lies, while our warriors are unmatched in proving the truth. “Now, as we do everything to secure peace for Ukraine, we clearly understand that diplomacy cannot succeed without you. If our positions on the front lines are not strong above all, Ukraine will not have strong positions in any negotiation format,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted. The Head of State thanked Ukrainian warriors and their families and urged everyone to never forget the price Ukraine pays for all of this. A moment of silence was observed in memory of fallen defenders. Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Orders of the Golden Star to the families of the fallen Heroes of Ukraine. This title was posthumously conferred upon: Junior Sergeant Vladyslav Bykov. In spring 2022, the warriors of the mechanized unit under his command prevented enemy forces from breaking into Mykolaiv. Despite heavy enemy fire, he organized aid and evacuation for three wounded brothers-in-arms. In June, he destroyed an enemy IFV with its crew and landing force. Vladyslav Bykov was killed by artillery fire on September 5, 2022. Lieutenant Colonel Oleksandr Borovyk, 2nd class pilot. He conducted over 200 combat sorties during the defense of the Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions, participated in the liberation of the Kharkiv region, the right bank of the Kherson region, and Zmiinyi Island. This year, he destroyed the enemies and ammunition depots in the Donetsk region and took part in the Kursk operation. Oleksandr Borovyk was killed in Zaporizhzhia on September 11 this year by a Russian missile during a combat sortie. Senior Sergeant Serhii Hlukhyi. He participated in the defense of Okhtyrka and the liberation of Trostyanets, evacuating three wounded warriors from encirclement. In autumn 2022, he eliminated four occupiers in close combat in the Donetsk region. In 2023, he defended Bakhmut, eliminating over 20 invaders. Serhii Hlukhyi was killed on July 30 this year by a Russian drone strike. Senior Lieutenant Denys Zelenyi (NGU). In May last year, near Yampil, Donetsk region, he detected an enemy unit, opened fire, and eliminated five Russian infantrymen; he destroyed an enemy IFV with a mortar. He was wounded but continued the defense and eliminated about a platoon of occupiers. During a Russian strike on the National Guard position, Denis Zelenyi sustained multiple shrapnel wounds and burns, from which he died the following day in hospital. Junior Sergeant Volodymyr Ivashchenko (NGU). He defended the Kyiv region, taking part in battles near Huta-Mezhyhirska, Moshchun, and Irpin, where he destroyed two armored vehicles and eliminated 15 occupiers. He also fought in Rubizhne, Siverskodonetsk, and Lysychansk. His record includes 25 special operations, 10 burned vehicles, and an eliminated enemy platoon. Volodymyr Ivashchenko was killed in the Luhansk region during an enemy mortar attack on May 3 last year. Junior Sergeant Vitalii Kaporin (NGU). He defended Ukraine in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions. In April last year, he repelled enemy assaults near Urozhaine, destroying an armored personnel carrier with its crew using a handheld grenade launcher. Having lost approximately 50 infantrymen during combat, the occupiers were forced to retreat. Vitalii Kaporin was killed the following day, May 1, 2024, in combat while covering his brothers-in-arms. Sergeant Bohdan Pyhyna. In June 2023, he defended Ukraine in the Kherson region. He led a counterattack that resulted in the elimination of 20 occupiers. Last year, he took part in battles near Avdiivka and Kalynivka, as well as operations in the Kharkiv region. On June 20 this year, during a combat mission, he discovered mine obstacles and personally cleared them. Later, he was wounded in a firefight, ordered his subordinates to withdraw, but was killed while covering them with fire. Lieutenant Colonel Roman Samusik (NGU). In July last year, in the Zaporizhzhia region, he identified and eliminated an enemy sniper pair. He subsequently shot down a Russian drone used to drop mines; one of the mines wounded Roman Samusik’s brother-in-arms. Lieutenant Colonel provided assistance and began the evacuation. Under enemy fire, he sustained a gunshot wound, and later, during a kamikaze drone attack while shielding a brother-in-arms and saving his life, he was killed. Senior Soldier Yevhenii Shcherbyna. Since 2022, he has participated in battles in the Donetsk region, repelling enemy assaults and eliminating occupiers. In April this year, he struck an enemy buggy with its crew using a handheld grenade launcher. Shortly after, he shielded a brother-in-arms wounded by an FPV drone, sustaining injuries himself, but managed to help him to cover. In the next combat engagement, Yevhenii Shcherbyna eliminated two invaders but was fatally wounded. The President also personally presented the Orders of the Golden Star to Major of the Civil Protection Service Serhii Babenko (SES) and to Brigadier General Ivan Lukashevych (SSU). Serhii Babenko took part in the Anti-Terrorist Operation from 2015 to 2018. From the outset of Russia’s full-scale war, he has been involved in search-and-rescue and emergency response operations following shelling in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts of the Donetsk region. In August this year, after a strike on Sloviansk, while extinguishing a fire and evacuating civilians, he sustained blast and shrapnel injuries as a result of an ammunition detonation. He underwent treatment and is currently recovering. Brigadier General Ivan Lukashevych (SSU). Under his leadership, military engineers of the Security Service of Ukraine developed the Sea Baby maritime drone and, for the first time, used it to strike Russian warships. In the summer of 2023, the first serial Sea Baby drones hit the Crimean Bridge. Later, his team upgraded the drone by increasing its size, speed, and capacity and installing additional equipment. Together with his team, Ivan Lukashevych created a fleet of maritime drones and continues to adapt various types of weaponry for use on unmanned platforms. The Head of State also presented the “Cross of Military Merit” awards. The recipients were: Chief Sergeant Viktor Bystro (NGU). He took part in combat in the Luhansk region, currently carrying out combat missions in the Donetsk region. He personally destroyed approximately 30 units of enemy equipment and two platoons of occupiers. In May, as part of an assault group, he broke through to six wounded National Guardsmen who had been surrounded by the enemy and carried a wounded warrior to safety. Senior Sergeant Viktor Ivanov (NGU). In May, in the Donetsk region, during an enemy attack on a Ukrainian position, he shot down an enemy drone using small arms fire, and when the enemy approached the fortifications, eliminated four occupiers. Later, he detected a concealed enemy mortar and struck it with an FPV drone, destroying the occupiers. Major Yevhen Karas. Commander of the 413th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment; a participant in combat operations in the Kyiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Between August and November this year, his unit struck more than 250 passenger vehicles, 100 trucks, 30 artillery systems, 15 armored vehicles, nine tanks, eight multiple launch rocket systems, self-propelled artillery units, an electronic warfare station, and several surface-to-air missile systems. Major Ruslan Pylypchuk. He took part in combat operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions, as well as in the Kursk operation. In August last year, in the Kursk region, a unit under his command seized a platoon strongpoint of the enemy, eliminated and wounded approximately a platoon of occupiers, and destroyed three units of enemy armored equipment and two vehicles. Major Oleksandr Tymoshchuk. He organized an intelligence system for fire units and FPV drone operators, creating an effective deployment and coordination model between UAV operators and adjacent units. In August–September, in the Donetsk region, he commanded the destruction of eight enemy vehicles, three Grad multiple launch rocket systems, an artillery gun with ammunition, and also the evacuation of a warrior using a robotic drone.

Protesters are gathering in Georgia for day 394 of daily, uninterrupted protests.

They’re holding signs quoting the Constitution: “Everyone has the right to assemble publicly and peacefully, without prior permission.” This comes as GD enforces a new law requiring 5 days’ prior notice for protests. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM

“The Ten Commandments in to words: Don’t Georgian Dream” (it’s two words in Georgian). In Georgian, being a GD is a verb of its own, meaning moral and mental rot, corruption, dishonesty and everything associated with Homo (Post-)Sovieticus. Day 393 of #GeorgiaProtests 📷 MOSE [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 6:10 AM

Yet another post that should have been uploaded yesterday… — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 6:10 AM

2/ Shashiashvili was arrested after the Oct. 4 rally for throwing a stone. Nobody was hurt. Imprisonment was imposed as a preventive measure. She has a 24-year-old disabled child with no caregiver, now placed in an institution. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 3:51 AM

1/ According to the State Security Service of Georgia (SSG), former Defence Minister Bacho Akhalaia was arrested today. The agency claims that Akhalaia was the “main organiser” of the 4 October rally. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 3:16 AM

2/ The SSG alleges that Bacho Akhalaia had telephone and internet communication with members of an “organising committee”. However, the Service did not specify the content of this communication. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 3:16 AM

3/ “The criminal case will be transferred to the Central Criminal Police Department of the MIA, under jurisdiction, for the purpose of bringing charges, consolidating it with another criminal case, and conducting further investigation,” officials stated at an SSG briefing. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 3:16 AM

4/ The SSG also reported that Akhalaia’s wife, Ana Nadareishvili, was detained alongside him but later released. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 3:16 AM

5/ “The investigation will assess in the future, on the basis of existing or newly obtained evidence, whether she participated in any form in the crime allegedly committed together with her husband,” officials said at the briefing. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 3:16 AM

6/ Who is Bacho Akhalaia: He served as Georgia’s Minister of Defence under the UNM from 2009 to 2012, having previously headed the Penitentiary Department. In 2012, he briefly served as Interior Minister before resigning following the release of the “prison abuse videos”. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 3:16 AM

7/ After the change of government that year, Akhalaia was arrested, convicted in several criminal cases, and sentenced to nine years in prison, which he served in full. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 3:16 AM

8/ What happened on Oct 4: A large protest was held at Freedom Square in Tbilisi. Around 7 p.m., opposition figure Paata Burchuladze declared that “power belongs to the people,” after which UNM member Murtaz Zodelava called on protesters to march to the presidential residence. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 3:16 AM

🟥 Three former Georgian defense ministers are in jail: Irakli Okruashvili (2004–2006), Bacho Akhalaia (2009–2012), and Juansher Burchuladze (2021–2024) ⭕️ Irakli Garibashvili (2019–2021) is charged but out on bail; Davit Kezerashvili (2006–2008) was sentenced in absentia and remains wanted. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 1:13 PM

“41 steps toward Russia in one year.

Tortured protesters. Political prisoners. Attacks on media.

How Georgian Dream halted EU integration, weakened democracy, and isolated Georgia from its partners.”

— @transparencyge.bsky.social Read the full analysis:

transparency.ge/en/blog/41-s… [image or embed] — ⚫️🐦‍⬛ 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@theskyisnotblue.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 10:50 AM

Georgia is facing the most dangerous political moment since regaining independence. Russia has moved from trying to meddle in Georgian politics to trying to control the long-term direction of the Georgian state in a way that cannot be reversed: politicsgeo.com/explaining-t… [image or embed] — gvineria.bsky.social (@gvineria.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 3:20 PM

The 49th Demining Brigade published a new two-minute long video about the bridge-laying tank Biber, of which Germany has officially so far delivered 27 to #Ukraine, so my colleague Stepan and myself used the opportunity to publish a translated version with English subtitles for you! [image or embed] — German Aid to Ukraine (@deaidua.org) December 26, 2025 at 9:24 AM

Azerbaijan:

Russia has closed the case of the Azerbaijani AZAL plane it shot down itself — despite Putin’s earlier promise to see the matter through. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has already stated that Moscow’s decision “raises serious questions,” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 1:47 PM

especially given that Russia had previously admitted to downing the aircraft and spoke of paying compensation. Makes sense, why would they want to punish the guilty if they dont value human life enough to care about the victims. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 1:47 PM

The US refused to restore air travel with Russia until the war in Ukraine ends, Russian Deputy FM Sergey Ryabkov said Friday. The White House will not agree to this and there’s no progress on the issue. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 2:41 PM

Sudden air alert in Kyiv and all Ukraine, sound of explosions (air defenses) even as the sirens were sounding – no chance for anyone to go to shelters. Russian Kalibr cruise missiles reported launched and incoming, Shahed attack drones also flying, as usual. Lights flickered. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 6:39 PM

The air raid alerts are now back up at 4:55 AM local time in Ukraine/9:55 PM EST, though as of right now they’re for drone swarms, guided bombs, and glide bombs, not cruise missiles. Unfortunately, cruise missiles often follow the drone swarms.

I hate it when my trolls claim Ukraine was killing Russian speakers in Donbass. It means I have to post this video of Prigozhin saying it’s rubbish. [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 1:54 PM

A large compilation of strikes against Russian air defense systems by Ukraine’s Security Service. Among the targets hit were: S-400 and S-300; Pantsir-S1; Buk-M2 / Buk-M3, Tor, Osa, and Strela-10 air defense systems. The strikes also affected radar stations, command posts, and detection assets. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 6:45 AM

Ukraine’s 3rd Army Corps reported destroying 25 Russian vehicles including trucks, vans, quads and motorcycles, plus MLRS, artillery, nine guns and radar. The 63rd Mechanized Brigade drone battalion conducted strikes. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 9:11 AM

Ukrainian forces struck Russian oil refineries and fuel depots at least 142 times in 2025, up 51% from 2024, Russian independent outlet Vyorstka reported. Since the war began, Ukraine hit oil infrastructure 281 times with 82% success rate. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 6:56 AM

Russia recruited 403,000 contract soldiers in 2025 and plans to sign 409,000 next year, Ukrainian intelligence chief Budanov says. Moscow keeps raising one-time payments to fill ranks – sustaining offensive operations despite heavy battlefield losses. euromaidanpress.com/2025/12/26/r… [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 7:38 PM

Russia has already met its 2025 recruitment target and is expected to exceed it by the end of the year, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief said in an interview with Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne. Russia’s ability to meet its recruitment targets allows Moscow to sustain offensive operations and absorb heavy battlefield losses in Ukraine. Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, said Russia planned to recruit 403,000 people in 2025 and reached that figure in early December. According to Budanov, contract soldiers remain the main source of manpower for the Russian army. He said Russia’s recruitment plan for 2026 calls for enrolling an increased 409,000 people. Asked whether Russia is facing difficulties in recruiting personnel for the war, Budanov said they continue to have problems. “They periodically increase one-time payments,” Budanov said. “The amounts vary by region, but they are significant. This is how they attract people into the military.” Russia has relied on contract recruitment to avoid a second mass mobilization since 2022. Earlier in 2025, Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russia was signing up around 35,000 contract soldiers each month.

This is really one of Russia’s two major strategic advantage, the ability to recruit hundreds of thousands of economically desperate men to throw at the Ukrainians in wave after wave.

Russia’s other major strategic advantage is Donald J. Trump.

Russia struck one of Kharkiv’s busiest roads — several cars are burning, says the mayor‼️ Windows in nearby buildings have been shattered. People were inside the cars that caught fire. The number of wounded and dead is being clarified. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 9:17 AM

Russia dropped an aerial bomb on a busy road in Kharkiv. Two people are confirmed dead and four injured, including a 9-month-old baby. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 10:04 AM

WARNING!! WARNING!! GRAPHIC IMAGERY!! WARNING!! WARNING!!

At least 2 people were killed in Kharkiv after a Russian glide bomb strike on the city. At least 5 others were injured, including a 9‑month‑old girl‼️ Glide bomb struck one of the busiest roads, cars caught fire, with people trapped inside. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 9:58 AM

ALL CLEAR!!!!

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence torched enemy air‑defense assets and other targets in Crimea. Successfully destroyed: – A launcher from the S‑300V system

– The RSP‑6M2 radar system

– A “Redut‑221” command‑and‑control vehicle from the Buk‑M3 SAM system [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 9:14 AM

– The 9S36M radar station from the Buk‑M3 SAM system — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 9:14 AM

Seven cruise missiles in Kyiv Oblast airspace, monitors say. I can hear distant air raid sirens in oblast from here, in the west of the Ukrainian capital. — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 6:42 PM

Four MiG-31K fighter-bombers, which are adapted to fire the large Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, are airborne, monitors say. This usually means an attack on the airbase at Starokostyantyniv. Another four MiGs airborne- heightened air alert in my part of Kyiv. — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 6:53 PM

Now threat of ballistic missile attack on Kyiv and oblast, monitors say. More explosions heard in Kyiv. — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 6:56 PM

Lights went off for a few seconds, then came back on. Reports of attacks on energy infrastructure. More launches of Kinzhals reported. Cruise missiles still threatening Kyiv. — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 7:03 PM

Kyiv clear of missiles for now – second wave of Kinzhals went for Starokostyantyniv air base in Khmelnytsky Oblast sonic booms can sometimes be heard as they pass over capital. However, Tu-95, Tu-160 strategic bombers air airborne – another cruise missile attack likely later on. — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 7:22 PM

Monitors report multiple launches of Shahed attack drones. Looks like next wave of attack will be combined drone/cruise missiles, in three hours or so… — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 8:04 PM

‼️ Bus explodes in Kyiv on Vynohradar The cause of the incident is currently unknown. Eyewitnesses say the sound of the explosion was very loud. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 2:44 PM

Despite savage russian strikes and extremely long power outages, our beautiful Odesa also united in singing carols this Christmas. The carols march!

Photo: nikvesti. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 6:25 AM

Ukrainian forces hit Russia’s 14th Spetsnaz Brigade in Berdyanske and a 228th Motorized Rifle Regiment depot near Starobesheve overnight, the General Staff reported. Earlier strikes destroyed a fuel depot near Volnovakha. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 1:35 PM

Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

None of the horses were injured.

Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

A Ukrainian battalion spent over a month encircled in Huliaipole. After finally breaking out, they were ordered back in. Days later, Russians captured their command post with equipment still running. ⤵️ 🔗 euromaidanpress.com/2025/12/26/u… [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 9:38 AM

From EuroMaidan Press:

Russian forces captured a Ukrainian battalion command post in central Huliaipole on 25 December, seizing laptops, an unlocked smartphone, and official seals after Ukrainian troops fled under fire, according to Ukrainian military sources. The loss exposes a troubling pattern on Ukraine’s southern front: exhausted Territorial Defense units trapped by delayed orders while Russia’s infiltration tactics outpace command decisions. “Higher command did not give approval for battalion command posts to leave Huliaipole in time, and accordingly, the command post came under contact with the enemy, and the personnel who were at the HQ retreated and left everything as it was,” an officer defending the sector told Hromadske. Russian propaganda channels circulated video footage showing the abandoned command post. More than ten Ukrainian soldiers were present when the Russians approached, triggering a close-quarters firefight before the Ukrainians retreated, the officer said. The captured assets included: Multiple laptops left open and running

An unlocked smartphone

Official battalion seals This equipment at a command post would typically have access to tactical software. Russians initially claimed they had captured the headquarters of the 102nd TDF Brigade. Ukrainian sources clarified the post belonged to the 1st Battalion of the 106th TDF Brigade, formerly the 75th Battalion of the 102nd Brigade before a reorganization common in Ukraine’s attrition-heavy force structure. The retreat carried immediate tactical consequences. The 1st Battalion’s withdrawal exposed the flank of the 2nd Battalion of the 102nd TDF Brigade, allowing Russian forces to advance from the village of Marfopil and Huliaipole’s northeastern outskirts, the officer said. The incident follows reports that soldiers from the 1st Battalion of the 106th Brigade spent over a month encircled in Huliaipole. After finally breaking out on approximately 20 December, they were transferred to the 225th Assault Regiment and ordered to return to the city, according to Hromadske. Ukrainian volunteer and activist Serhiy Sternenko described the capture as “another loud symptom of a systemic crisis in the military.” Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn announced a comprehensive investigation. “It must establish the causes and preconditions for such an event, as well as whether it occurred at all. Only after that will information be published,” he told Hromadske. Law enforcement agencies will open criminal proceedings, Voloshyn added. “Based on the results of the investigation, an assessment will be given of the actions of every official involved in these events. No one and nothing will be concealed.” Huliaipole sits at the intersection of critical supply routes connecting Pokrovske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to the Zaporizhzhia front. The city’s fall would threaten the logistics sustaining Ukraine’s entire southern defensive line.

This is incredibly bad. You do not desert your position without destroying everything that could be of use to the enemy.

“Has everyone already seen the video of our fucked-up command post in Huliaipole? In the photo is Colonel Shuliak S.S., the commander of the 102nd Motor Rifle Brigade, whose command post was abandoned. And sure, there was some battalion headquarters there, not a [image or embed] — Baba Yaga Fèlla (@babayagafella.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 9:39 AM

brigade one. But I’d really like to ask Sergei Stepanovich about this as a fellow soldier. Colonel, how could you be so shameless about this shit? But I understand, you’re not. This isn’t just a disgrace, it’s a betrayal, leaking operational data of an entire sector to the enemy, abandoned unit — Baba Yaga Fèlla (@babayagafella.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 9:39 AM

banners, unlocked armored vehicles, radios, journals (all with tags!), and not a single body of the soldiers who defended this command post. They just fucked off, leaving behind a mess. Someone gave the order for this retreat. Someone agreed to carry out this criminal order. — Baba Yaga Fèlla (@babayagafella.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 9:39 AM

On December 19th, the 102nd Brigade denied the “rumors about loss of control and sabotage”, but as we can see, it’s not just rumors.

A military unit that loses its battle flag should be disbanded. This is a rule and an army tradition. If the brigade’s battle flag is taken from the battalion — Baba Yaga Fèlla (@babayagafella.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 9:39 AM

commander’s office without a fight – this, in my opinion, is a perfectly valid reason to disband this shambles and arrest the entire battalion headquarters. We in Sevier evacuated everything we couldn’t carry to the enemy’s side, and blew up the ammunition depot and command post. — Baba Yaga Fèlla (@babayagafella.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 9:39 AM

This was done under an official order to break out of the encirclement. Here, people couldn’t even pour out a can of gasoline and strike a match. As a serving soldier and a veteran, I demand (of course, no one will give a shit) that the relevant authorities conduct — Baba Yaga Fèlla (@babayagafella.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 9:39 AM

inspections regarding the management of the 102nd Motor Rifle Brigade, that the guilty be punished, & that the mechanism for disbanding the unit and redistributing its personnel to other units be initiated. This is shameful & unworthy of the very concept of the military. If battalion commanders and — Baba Yaga Fèlla (@babayagafella.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 9:39 AM

staffs flee without even trying to harm the enemy or minimize losses – they can’t be trusted with people. Spread this story as much as possible, it can’t just go unpunished, because they’ll fuck up hundreds of other command posts like this.”-DroneBomber

#UkraineNews

#News — Baba Yaga Fèlla (@babayagafella.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 9:39 AM

Sevier most likely refers to Siversk in Donetsk Oblast, which was part of the defense of Bakhmut.

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

Russia struck Kovel railway station on the Lviv railway line. Energy infrastructure is under main attack, Vice PM Kuleba said. Explosions continue in Kovel since morning. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 3:34 AM

😎💥 In the Pokrovsk direction, Phoenix BAS destroys the enemy both on the ground and in the air! They shot down Molniya, hit an enemy shelter, 2 cars, 3 Russians, an ATV, a buggy and 2 Bukhanka. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 5:08 PM

Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast:

💥 In the Kostyantynivka direction, the Cursed Empire operators hit an MT-LB, 5 cars, a motorcycle, 6 occupiers, Bukhanka, 2 trucks, an antenna, enemy shelters, a cannon and 2 motorcyclists. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 4:57 PM

Ukrainian border guards from the Steel Border unit hit a concealed Russian tank on the Kursk axis using FPV drones. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 4:35 AM

Russian media report the death of former Deputy Defence Minister Yuriy Sadovenko, the Colonel-General played a senior role in Russia’s military leadership during the invasion of Ukraine and was sanctioned by the US & UK. He was dismissed in 2024 and has now reportedly died of a heart attack. [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) December 26, 2025 at 7:15 AM

👀🇺🇦 Text of a prayer for Zelensky that was read in Saint Petersburg: Archangel Michael, Apostles of Christ, and all the saints, protect Volodymyr Zelensky, his team, and all the defenders of Ukraine. I place your home under protection: [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 3:03 PM

Kharkiv and its region, Pokrovsk, Sumy, Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and its region, Kherson and its region, Odesa and its region, the Kursk direction. Your country, Ukraine, I enclose in the circle of my prayers, preserving it from fiery devastation, thievish attacks, and all evil and fear. Amen. — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 3:03 PM

Today on Christmas Day in Ukraine, the Hachiko team helped evacuate this dog Barbos from Kramatorsk to a safe new home in Kharkiv region. We even got him a shelter thanks to support from Purina! 🐕 [image or embed] — Nate Mook (@natemook.bsky.social) December 25, 2025 at 3:33 PM

