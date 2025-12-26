Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

People identifying as christian while ignoring christ and his teachings is a strange thing indeed.

One way or another, he’s a liar.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Trump’s cabinet: like a magic 8 ball that only gives wrong answers.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

T R E 4 5 O N

Is trump is trying to break black America over his knee? signs point to ‘yes’.

I’m more christian than these people and i’m an atheist.

There are times when telling just part of the truth is effectively a lie.

The willow is too close to the house.

The republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

If you voted for Trump, you don’t get to speak about ethics, morals, or rule of law.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

We’re watching the self-immolation of the leading world power on a level unprecedented in human history.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

To the privileged, equality seems like oppression.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

You would normally have to try pretty hard to self-incriminate this badly.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / What’s It All About? (Alfie?)

What’s It All About? (Alfie?)

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: 

On The Road - David_C - In My Neighborhood - Frederick, MD 3
David_C 2023

Robert Reich starts with a series of questions.

Today, after almost a year of Trump’s second regime, I want to talk about the challenge Trump and his regime pose to America’s moral purpose. The best way into the subject is, I think, to ask a few questions about what’s been happening, and then offer an answer to all of them.

Questions:

— Why is Trump abandoning Europe and siding with Putin over Ukraine?

— Why is Trump also solicitous of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince MBS, Hungary’s Viktor Orban, and Benjamin Netanyahu?

— Why is the Trump regime so intent on detaining or deporting undocumented people in the United States who have not committed any crimes and have been productive members of their communities for years?

He poses more questions, but they all have the same answer.

Trump and the people around him are not interested in protecting America’s democratic ideals from the global enemies of those ideals. They reject the progress America and the rest of what used to be called the “free world” have achieved in advancing democracy, the rule of law, social justice, and human rights.

The world they seek is one of white supremacy, male dominance, the superiority of the Judeo-Christian tradition over all other creeds, and America-first nationalism.

White male Christian nationalism is about power. It seeks to give white Christian men power over Black and brown people, over women, over people who are not Judeo-Christians, over people born outside the United States, and over anyone who does not fit neatly into the structure and roles of a traditional family.

White male Christian nationalism has more in common with Vladimir Putin, who condemns LGBTQ+ people and scoffs at human rights; with Saudi Arabia, which confines women to second-class status and murders critics of the regime; and with Viktor Orban, who views Muslim immigrants as direct threats to Europe’s Christian values, than it does with America’s traditional allies.

So, when Trump and his regime refer to America’s “national security,” they are not talking about security against authoritarian regimes that eschew democracy, the rule of law, and human rights. Their view of “national security” is security against forces — both inside America as well as abroad — that advocate democracy, the rule of law, and human rights (which they describe derisively as “woke” or “diversity, equity, and inclusion”) rather than white male Christian nationalism.

White male Christian nationalism is a throwback to the world before the enlightenment of the 18th century took root in the West; before the core ideals expressed in the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights provided a beacon to America and the world; before Thomas Paine wrote The Rights of Man.

America has not always lived up to these core enlightenment ideals, but it has at least striven to face its shortcomings and overcome its moral hypocrisies. It fought a horrendous civil war that ended the scourge slavery. It extended voting rights to women. It enacted the Civil Rights and the Voting Rights Acts to guarantee equal political rights to Black and brown people. It committed itself to equal marriage rights.

Our system of rights has rested on a civic culture that demands mutual respect, adherence to the egalitarian principles enshrined in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, rejection of bigotry and hatred, dedication to freedom and justice, and deep suspicion of centralized power whether in government or in the economy.

Robert Reich’s conclusion:

After almost a year of Trump’s second term — even more violent and extreme than his first — the moral challenge he and his regime pose to the soul of this nation has become clear: the loss of our core ideals, the deterioration of our founding principles, and the abdication of America’s moral authority in the world.

There is true evil at work here.  They aren’t just destroying the architecture of our democracy – what we see above ground – they are also blasting away at the foundation.  We simply cannot let them win that battle.

Because if we hang on to those things, our core ideals and love for and belief in our founding principles, I  believe we can claw everything back over time.  I fear, though, that it will be decade before America regains any moral authority in the world.  What we have to hang on to in the meantime is our own morality;  we cannot become them, only on the side of good.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • FelonyGovt
  • p.a.
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      The world they seek is one of white supremacy, male dominance, the superiority of the Judeo-Christian tradition over all other creeds, and America-first nationalism.

      QFT.

      Good on Reich. I think he usually focuses on economics so it’s nice to see him branch out with such clarity on the regressive social aspects of Trumpism.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      p.a.

      Imagine the conditions here if our current sniveling hatemongering citizenry actually had to survive Great Depression Era conditions.  I know there was a fascist movement then, but did not win the national government.  Of course this comment excludes Jim Crow states, and is dated to before the Japanese Internment.

       

      “Beware those in whom the urge to punish is strong.” -F. Nietzsche

      “Who’ll protect us from our protectors?” -Juvenal

      Reply
    4. 4.

      FelonyGovt

      The “Judeo” in “Judeo-Christian” is doing some heavy lifting here. As a “Judeo” I feel that this regime and its supporters are targeting us as well. Otherwise, Reich is spot on.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.