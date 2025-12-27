If you would like your talent featured in Authors in Our Midst or Artists in Our Midst, just send me an email message and we’ll make it happen. Don’t be shy! I have no more Artists or Authors posts in the queue, so please get in touch if you would like to be featured. Let’s give a warm welcome to Julie, aka Manyakitty!

Hello Jackals!

For as long as I can remember, I loved to play with some form of sticks and strings. First crochet, then sewing, and finally knitting. Add in the needlepoint, embroidery, and weaving phases and I cover a lot of fiber/textile arts and crafts. As a result of my hobbies, I have a deep and diverse stash of supplies.

Back in May, my pharma-adjacent job disappeared because of the regime’s intentional turmoil in the industry. As interviews failed to materialize and unemployment ran out, I considered my options and thought of all the craft stuff sitting in what used to be my office. Maybe I could turn some of that into things people would buy.

Several months ago, I completed my first quilt. It is substantially imperfect by any measure, but I am delighted with it. A friend calls it a physical expression of endorphins and she’s right. I included a picture of it in action because it pretty much captures my overall vibe–lots of color and fun patterns. Additionally, I engaged with the Japanese concept of kintsugi and went bold with my patches and repairs.

Fast forward to the present…

My Etsy shop is now up and running: Chaos Crafting Crones. “Chaos” because <gestures broadly>. “Crafting” is self-explanatory. “Crones” because I am a woman of a certain age. “Collective” because I want to try to grow this into something bigger and bring together other like-minded crafters.

A short video of jelly roll rugs on Facebook sucked my into my latest obsession. See below for images. I have tons of ideas about projects to make with this method, as well as expanding into other techniques for creating rugs. In addition, I created lots of other fun and useful items, with lots of plans for expanding my offerings. Also, too, I am available for custom orders and welcome suggestions for new products.

The world is adrift in a sea of chaos right now. Instead of clinging to whatever we can in a desperate attempt to maintain stability, we can find the beauty in the variations. Embrace the chaos!

My friends, thank you for your time and attention.

Here is a picture of Cygnus enjoying the above-mentioned quilt. Asimov also appears but he is the lump in front of Cygnus.

This is a detail of a jelly roll rug ( 2)

Overhead view of a different jelly roll rug (3)

Pile of cat toys. I stuff them with a mix of yarn, fabric scraps, wool roving, and synthetic fluff. The variations in texture are irresistible the cats. (4)

Bonus picture of Cygnus amongst the Kitty Hugs and Kickers (5)

Luncheon-sized napkins. Fun, colorful and economical! (6)

Atomic chicken pattern small potholders–good for young cooks and small spaces (7)

Bowl cozy. Generous fit for a 6” bowl. (8)