Here are tonight’s outgoing Ukrainian fires:

Mass airport closures in fascist Russia, with ‘Plan Carpet’ triggered in multiple regions. Vnukovo, Kaluga, Yaroslavl, and Volgograd fully shut down, Sheremetyevo restricted to security-cleared flights only. Jet-drone alerts active in Moscow and Kaluga regions, delays at Pulkovo. Map by @DrnBmbr [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 3:14 PM

And last night’s Ukrainian air defense tally:

503 of 559 Russian aerial targets destroyed during the latest attack on Ukraine. Shot down/launched:

• 474/519 strike UAVs

• 6/10 Iskander-M/Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic and aero-ballistic missiles

• 4/7 Iskander-K/Kalibr cruise missiles

• 19/21 Kh-101 cruise missiles

• 0/2 Kh-22 cruise missiles [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 10:50 AM

Ukrainian air defense at work this morning during a massive Russian attack. Our titans intercepted 503 of 559 targets, saving countless lives💪 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 8:47 AM

Overall, unfortunately, impacts of 10 missiles and 25 strike UAVs were recorded across the country at 30 locations, as well as falling debris at another 16 locations. — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 10:50 AM

And Russia’s butcher’s bill ahead of President Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump tomorrow.

Map shows Russian drone flight paths during the mass attack on Kyiv and other cities. The attack is now in its tenth hour. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 3:52 AM

40 missiles and 500 drones launched by Russia this morning. Zelensky is going for negotiations with Trump. And what a coincidence (not): Putin again reminds everyone of his position on “peace talks”, by killing Ukrainians and launching massive strikes on residential buildings and energy facilities. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 10:29 AM

Putin deliberately deprives civilians of heat and electricity over Christmas and New Year’s. This is how Russia negotiates. This is what its willingness to end the war looks like. Look at the rubble, the burned houses, families left without homes. This is the only language Moscow chooses to speak. — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 10:29 AM

We now know that President Zelenskyy will not be meeting with Trump tomorrow to negotiate, but that this will be another of Trump’s public events.

Zelenskyy shares that the meeting with Trump will not be behind closed doors, but rather public – in front of cameras and media. — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) December 27, 2025 at 9:21 AM

I’m sure every Ukrainian is delighted to see our future being negotiated in front of cameras and media. What a delight. — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) December 27, 2025 at 9:22 AM

Way back in 2016, Josh Marshall described Trump’s negotiating style this way:

There are two things Donald Trump is notorious for in the business world – one is simple bullying as a business tactic, another is cheating people out of money they’re owed and then making the ‘deal’ stick by grinding the counter-parties down with the promise of endless litigation. As I’ve learned more about Trump’s business history it has reminded me of this description we got months ago from another New York real estate professional about Trump’s MO … There is a personality type with a New York developer, one Donald learned from Fred when he carried his dad’s briefcase to acquisition meetings out in the boroughs and it goes like this: Donald contracts for a service or good, or the acquisition of a piece of land for $1 million. He then does not pay you You ask Donald for your million dollars Donald yells at you, basely, abusively, wholly out of character to the rich gentleman you broke bread with and made the deal with. He tells you that no, YOU owe him $200,000. Gives you no reason but screams how can you be such a son of a bitch to rip him off, how he’s going to sue you, expose you as a cheat, etc. You’re off your pins, defensive. How could this be the guy who was so nice when he picked up the check at Per Se? So, you compromise, because human nature avoids conflict, right? This is what he’s gaming you for because once you compromised, you’ve lost. You’ve inferred his premise that you have some complicity in the matter otherwise why would you compromise? You are on the defensive and will never get it back. You offer $750,000 as a settlement, angry buy want it over and done with. He then sues you. Why, because you’ve already committed yourself to the loss. You volunteered to surrender your position and what will stop you from keeping going? I’ve seen many a New Yorker settle things like this with Trump people for 5-10 cents on the dollar and then happy, even eager to keep doing business with them. Why? Because he got in their heads with this aggressively counterintuitive behavior.

This describes the very public ambush of President Zelenskyy earlier this year.

Putin attacked Kyiv and claimed captures of Huliaipole and Myrhorod (Ukraine denies their fall) ahead of Zelensky’s meeting with Trump to reinforce the Kremlin’s “We’re winning” propaganda narrative and undermine Zelensky. Will Trump fall for it? Yes, very probably, going by past form. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 3:24 PM

All of this as Russia commits war crime after war crime as part of the line of effort to break Ukrainians morale, will, and resilience:

Four years ago you were shocked by our brutality. Now you have been desensitised into indifference. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 8:46 AM

“If Ukraine doesn’t want to resolve things peacefully, Russia will resolve all its objectives by military means” – Putin He said the West allegedly offered Ukraine “good security guarantees, reconstruction of the country, and restored relations with Russia,” but Kyiv supposedly doesn’t want peace. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 2:48 PM

Said Russian dictator right after launching nearly 600 drones and missiles at Ukrainian residential areas earlier today. — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 2:48 PM

There is no address today from President Zelenskyy as he was traveling ahead of his meeting tomorrow with Trump. Specifically, he met with Canadian Prime Minister Carney in Halifax today.

Georgia:

Everyone you see here risks arrest for participating in this peaceful march. Under a new Georgian Dream law adopted on Dec 12, citizens must notify police 5 days in advance of any protest—even on a sidewalk. Police then have 3 days to respond and may dictate a different place, route, or time. 1/n [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 12:01 PM

For this particular march, police have dictated that the protesters stick to the sidewalk and not “obstruct pedestrian movement,” something physically impossible with large crowds. 2/n — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 12:01 PM

Dozens of protesters have already been charged for attending “unlawful” protests simply for standing peacefully on sidewalks. Their hearings have been postponed. They face 15 days of administrative detention, and up to a year in jail for repeated “offenses”. Day 395 of dailyprotests in Georgia. 3/n — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 12:02 PM

Day 395 of #GeorgiaProtests And to think that just two years ago, the deeply rooted common assumption was that “Georgian’s can’t protest without a leader, get tired if they don’t achieve their objectives within a few days and go home.” 1/2 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 11:52 AM

National stereotypes change in action, and I’m sure that something extremely fruitful will come out of this prolonged deadlock. 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 11:52 AM

“You cannot suppress the truth, you cannot extinguish the light” — a march in support of the media was held. Earlier, a New Year’s flea market, auction, and various activities were held for the same cause. #GeorgiaProtests

Day 395 [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 12:20 PM

“All I want for Christmas is the release of political prisoners.” Georgia currently has 120+ political prisoners — more per capita than Russia. Day 395 of daily, uninterrupted protests.

📷 Via Mariia Levkivska [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 4:34 PM

I feel like we’ve all been wrong in shaping the narrative of the EU and NATO enlargement with “after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine”… [the window of opportunity, strategic reassessment, etc]. 1/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 11:33 AM

It’s actually “after Ukraine refused to surrender / thanks to Ukraine’s heroic full-scale fight since 2022,” because there would be no positive development in any sense without Ukraine’s fight, 2/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 11:33 AM

and it’s not entirely correct to automatically equate “🇷🇺’s invasion” to “🇺🇦’s heroic fight,” because that risks depreciating the 🇺🇦 success and could let us forget that a 🇷🇺 snail would already be past Vienna in this timeframe while the 🇷🇺 army (“the second army in the world”) is bloody nowhere. 3/3. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 11:33 AM

Belarus:

Russia is likely deploying nuclear-capable Oreshnik hypersonic missiles at a former airbase near Krichev in eastern Belarus, US researchers found from satellite imagery. www.reuters.com/world/europe… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 3:31 AM

The move could extend Russia’s strike range across Europe, with up to 10 missiles planned, Reuters reported. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 3:31 AM

Japan:

🇯🇵🇺🇦 Japan to accelerate financial assistance to Ukraine in 2026 Japan has decided to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of almost $6 billion in 2026. Japan continues to invest in the security of Ukrainian territories. Read more ⤵️

theukrainianreview.info/japan-to-acc… [image or embed] — Savchenko Volodymyr (@savchenkoua.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 10:33 AM

From The Ukrainian Review:

Japan has decided to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of almost $6 billion in 2026. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. According to Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, the Japanese government has decided to transfer part of the loan funds earlier than originally planned. In total, within the framework of the joint agreement of the G7 countries, Tokyo has pledged to provide Ukraine with about 470 billion yen (approximately $3 billion) by the end of 2027. In addition to macro-financial support, Japan continues to invest in the security of Ukrainian territories. In particular, this month the country’s government announced its intention to allocate 4 billion yen ($25 million) of non-repayable assistance for the neutralization of landmines and unexploded ordnance left after the Russian invasion. In parallel, Tokyo is providing Ukraine with humanitarian and non-lethal military assistance. These include Type 88 protective helmets, Type 03 body armor, and a significant number of vehicles. The Japanese Ministry of Defense has already transferred 101 pieces of equipment from the Self-Defense Forces to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, including HMV high-mobility vehicles, Mitsubishi Type 73 SUVs, and Morooka PC-075 tracked dump trucks used for logistics and evacuation of the wounded. In addition, the Japanese defense ministry recently announced the transfer of an additional batch of 30 vehicles. Separately, Japan is expanding medical support to Ukraine. In February 2025, the country’s Ministry of Defense announced that wounded Ukrainian soldiers would be admitted for treatment in another hospital. The rehabilitation, which is already being provided at the Central Hospital of the Self-Defense Forces, will be joined by the hospital of the National Military Medical College of the Ministry of Defense of Japan, which will allow increasing the number of Ukrainian defenders receiving highly qualified medical care. As of the end of 2024, since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Japan has provided Ukraine with $4.6 billion in financial assistance through World Bank projects and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

More at the link.

Oh Canada!

🇨🇦 🇺🇦Canada will provide Ukraine 2.5 billion Canadian dollars – funds intended to unlock financing from the IMF, World Bank, and EBRD to begin the reconstruction process. This was announced by Prime Minister Carney. He also condemned Russia’s overnight attack on Kyiv. Thank you Canada ❤️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 1:08 PM

The US:

Trump plans to call Putin soon and said he will talk “as long as he wants,” he stated. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 3:53 AM

Back to Ukraine:

😡 Russians hit Naftogaz facilities “Russia is again hitting gas and heat, especially during the cold weather. They hit Naftogaz Group’s CHP plants and gas-producing enterprises. Emergency crews are already working.” [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 9:01 AM

Russia’s current goals are full control of Donetsk region, maximum advance in Dnipropetrovsk region and continued operations in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, HUR Chief Budanov said. The 2026 task is essentially Donbas and Zaporizhzhia region. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 10:19 AM

February 2026 could be the best window for peace, HUR Chief Budanov said, citing military activity, heating season and other factors. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 10:55 AM

👀 Now there are many voices in Putin’s entourage that say “we need to end the war.” And there are even more of them than before, — Budanov. He refused to name names so that it would not affect the course of the negotiations. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 10:35 AM

LTG Budanov is very good at his job!

Quoth the Raven “Nevermore.”

Ukrainian forces used the Termite ground drone to evacuate three wounded soldiers from the battlefield for the first time. The 10-hour operation on one battery charge succeeded. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 7:09 AM

Kyiv:

We now have about 10 apartment high-rises on fire across Kyiv City due to the ongoing Russian airstrike, as per Mayor and governor. Meanwhile, eyewitness videos keep coming up of Russian drones actually hitting those apartment blocks. Oh, and a THIRD of the city lost heating amid winter. — Alex Panchenko (@alexpanchenko2.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 2:26 AM

Sounds of Kyiv today 🔉 went for a jog and siren went off again. It’s been already 4 of them today . The night one lasted for 10 hours straight , Combined with the one now it’s 13 hours of the threat being on that Russian missile or drone could hit us, . welcome to ‘Russian peace’ [image or embed] — Margo Gontar (@margogontar.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 10:32 AM

I saw a video, a building that looks terrifyingly similar to ours. I called my granny. She is sitting in the corridor, terrified, while explosions continued outside. The attack is still ongoing. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 2:38 AM

I can’t put into words what it feels like to be away from home, scrolling through videos of damaged buildings, knowing that your granny is there – waiting, listening to explosions, not knowing what comes next. This is terror.

This is what Russia does. Vile, disgusting criminals. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 2:38 AM

Kyiv was under Russian attack throughout the night and into the morning. Several fires have broken out. Information about casualties is still being clarified. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 1:09 AM

Almost noon in Kyiv, and it’s finally all clear. This massive combined 10h air raid was extremely exhausting, with barrages of ballistic and cruise missiles and four waves of drones targeting the energy grid and families in their sleep. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 4:35 AM

More than ten residential buildings were hit. 28 were injured, people are still under rubble. Many report losing electricity, heating, and water. Ukraine’s air defenders, energy engineers, and first responders are titans, as always. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 4:35 AM

All clear didn’t last long. The drones keep coming non-stop today. There were hardly two quiet hours in total. The night will likely be the same. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 10:46 AM

A russian Shahed drone got caught on power lines in Kyiv and crashed. I’ve been staring at this video for good several minutes. The more I look at it, the more surreal our lives feel. Drones in the cities, people not even trying to run, that fearless doggo… [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 9:27 AM

Snow falling in Kyiv and the surrounding Kyiv Oblast. You can be sure sure that fascist Russia took the weather forecast into account when deciding on the timing of its strike on Kyiv, which has left many residents without heat and power. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 3:35 PM

Vyshhorod, Kyiv Oblast:

Kharkiv:

Kharkiv tonight. The air raid sirens haven’t stopped all day or night. A Russian glide bomb struck a road yesterday, claiming two lives. And yet, despite everything, we are still here celebrating life. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 11:51 AM

Kherson:

🇺🇦 Howard Buffett visited children celebrating the holiday in a bomb shelter in Kherson. Under their normal school. He visited patients in Kherson too! [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 11:43 AM

For those unfamiliar with Howard Buffett:

Howard G. Buffett is a farmer, photographer, businessman, sworn law enforcement officer, former elected official and Chairman and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, one of the largest private charitable foundations in the United States. The Foundation invests primarily in global food security, conflict mitigation, combatting human trafficking and public safety. Mr. Buffett farms his family farm in central Illinois and oversees a family farm in Nebraska. He oversees multiple foundation-operated research farms in Arizona, Illinois and Nebraska; two ranches in Arizona; a ranch and farm in New Mexico; and a farm in Texas. Mr. Buffett served as Sheriff of Macon County, Illinois from September 2017 through November 2018 after serving as an Auxiliary Deputy for five years in Macon County and Shelby County in Illinois and serving in volunteer roles in the Christian County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois and Cochise County, Arizona. Mr. Buffett currently serves on the corporate board of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. and has served on a number of Fortune 500 boards. He has held several senior corporate executive positions; he was elected to serve as a Commissioner on the Douglas County Board in Nebraska from 1989-1992; and he served 20 years on the Commission on Presidential Debates. He has been honored over the years for his leadership and contributions to agriculture, conservation, philanthropy and journalism, including receiving the highest honors bestowed on a foreign citizen by the governments of Mexico, Colombia, El Salvador, Rwanda and Ukraine for his work in each country. Mr. Buffett has traveled to over 150 countries and authored fifteen books on conservation, wildlife, and the human condition, including two New York Times bestsellers, 40 Chances: Finding Hope in a Hungry World and Our 50-State Border Crisis: How the Mexican Border Fuels the Drug Epidemic Across America. He is the executive producer of four award-winning documentary films: Porcelain War, an Academy Award-nominated film about Ukrainian artists who manage to find beauty and inspiration even as they defend their country and their culture from Russia’s brutal invasion; Virunga, an Academy Award-nominated film about Africa’s oldest national park; Path of the Panther, an Emmy-winning documentary about efforts to protect the endangered Florida panther; and The River and The Wall; a film documenting how construction of physical barriers impacts life in the Texas-Mexico border region.

Sumy Oblast:

Ukrainian Border Guards from Steel Border Brigade hit four shelters, a vehicle, ammo depot and launch site in Russia’s Kursk region used to attack Sumy. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 11:19 AM

Kupyansk:

Russian occupier Evgeny described massive Kupiansk front losses where 220 troops entered and only 40 survived. He claimed military police tortured soldiers in basements for money before sending them to the frontline where none returned. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 5:11 AM

Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Not sure where this command post is, but I guarantee it is in Russia and not Russian occupied Donetsk or Luhansk Oblasts.

Putin visited a command post and declared all objectives are going “according to plan.” He was briefed on the alleged capture of Hulyaipole, Stepnohirsk and Dmytrivka. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 12:28 PM

Kaluga, Yaroslavl, Volgograd, Moscow, and Leningrad Oblasts:

Russia shuts airports in Kaluga, Yaroslavl, Volgograd and Moscow’s Vnukovo. Sheremetyevo operates by special clearance only. Jet-powered UAV alerts in Kaluga and Moscow regions. Departures delayed at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 2:42 PM

