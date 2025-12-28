Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They spent the last eight months firing professionals and replacing them with ideologues.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

These are not very smart people, and things got out of hand.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

There are no moderate republicans – only extremists and cowards.

“When somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re gonna use it.”

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

I have other things to bitch about but those will have to wait.

To the privileged, equality seems like oppression.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. keep building.

“A king is only a king if we bow down.” – Rev. William Barber

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

When they say they are pro-life, they do not mean yours.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Be a wild strawberry.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. do not touch it.”

America is going up in flames. The NYTimes fawns over MAGA celebrities. No longer a real newspaper.

I hope this dude is right…

Guardian foreign affairs columnist Simon Tisdall makes the case that the Trump Error will amount to an unsightly bug-splat on the windshield of world history.

The way Trump tells it, he’s Alexander, Charlemagne, George Washington, Napoleon and Mahatma Gandhi all rolled into one. Yet after a decade at the top of US politics, solid achievements are few. His peacemaking flounders, his economic and trade tariff policies falter, his personal approval rating tumbles. Towering ego, ignorance, vulgarity and bottomless narcissism are Trump’s only exceptional traits.

Right now, the global and domestic upheavals triggered by Trump and Maga seem transformational. They are symbolised by the new US national security strategy – an authoritarian, anti-European, transatlantic alliance-rupturing charter. On all sides the cry is heard: “The old order perishes. Chaos looms!” Yet looked at in the round, the Trumpian moment is fleeting. Trump, 79, has three years remaining in power, at most. Even if a loyalist wins in 2028 – a huge “if” – no heir can match his monstrous appeal. His Maga coalition is fracturing…

If one is allowed a wish for 2026, it’s that there be no great geopolitical turning points, no epic spasms or watersheds (with possible exceptions for Putin’s defeat and Trump’s resignation). Most people, given the option, would surely prefer to live their lives peacefully, striving to improve their lot and that of others, free from importunate, lying politicians, divisive dogmas, shaming bigotry, competing great power hegemonies and renewed conflicts.

I’m not convinced. But Tisdall points out that the alleged end of the Cold War in 1989 — a time that really did feel like a “hinge of history” moment to those of us who experienced it — was perhaps less transformational in the world historical sense than generally supposed.

Russia is still a goddamn menace, for example. The U.S. has apparently switched sides. Maybe it will switch back. I don’t know.

But I’m taking a leap of faith and choosing to be optimistic about 2026. (At least, today I am. No promises about tomorrow!)

Bill and I were talking about 2025 yesterday, and we agreed that despite being pelted by multiple personal shitstorms and the relentless Horrors unfolding daily on the local, state, national and international level, we’ve been happy this year. When there’s an option, we try to choose happiness.

There’s not always an option! I know that! But sometimes there is, and I want to choose wisely when I can.

Open thread!

    56Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      we’ve been happy this year.

      I’m glad.

      The fact is, most people’s lives haven’t been perceptibly affected yet. Same thing happened during Trump I until COVID hit.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Isn’t it pretty to think so.

      And maybe he’s right. Maybe Trumpism will recede. But it’s better that we give it a short, sharp shove. And then nuke it from orbit. It’s the only way to be sure.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Skippy-san

      I cannot agree with the columnist. First, Trump is laying the foundation of global misery with his economic policies and his abandonment of a national security order. Second – “Trumpism” or right-wing fanaticism, if you prefer, is spreading to other nations. ( Witness Hungary, Germany, the Netherlands, Reform in the UK, even Asia is suffering from this sickness).  That makes it harder to right the ship.

      And then there is the fact that China is winning – without having to fight. They are succeeding in making the US irrelevant.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      I also think the end of the Cold War was pretty momentus. Important transformations often take years or decades to develop. I think humans have a mental bias when looking at the distant past and compressing time, which gives the impression that changes unfolded faster than they did.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Geminid

      On the other hand, there’s what Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said to a year-end gathering of government officials. She told them to enjoy their holidays and rest up for the new year:

           2025 has been tough for all of us,  but don’t worry– 2026 will be worse.

      Meloni was smiling, but I think she was serious too.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      HinTN

      @Skippy-san: Let us not forget that China is a civilization far older that the US and Europe. We may not like that their governance is the anthesis of our “Enlightened” model. Perhaps that should drive us to ask how our model can be made stronger.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ohio Mom

      Yeah, I remember thinking when Bush Jr was elected that if there “no great geopolitical turning points, no epic spasms or watersheds” (I had different wording but Tisdall’s wording is better), we’d survive just fine.

      In the words of my favorite aunt at the beginning of GW’s first term, “Don’t worry, everything he’s doing can be undone” (IIRC, his big accomplishment at that point was NCLB).

      Then after 9/11 and seeing a fuller scope of GW’s presidency, she declared, “This is the beginning of the fall of the Roman Empire.”

      I remind myself that even as the Roman Empire fell, most people just went about their lives, making livings, celebrating holidays, squabbling with one another, marrying, having children and grandchildren, burying their loved ones, all the stuff of an everyday life.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      mrmoshpotato

      I was more hoping this dude was going to say the sucker of Kremlin ass since 1987 will drop dead today, and we’ll have Seahawks’ and Bears’ victories.

      How bout them Ravens?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: Agreed. So was the end of WWI and WWII and we are still in many ways dealing with the aftermath of the end of the 19th century (and earlier) colonial empires. Look at the hotspots in the world today to see what I mean

      ETA: I haven’t read the op-ed but Guardian is a tankie newspaper. America is always evil in that formulation. And the Russians always get a pass.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MagdaInBlack

      Has to do with who you hang with, Betty. You and Bill seem to be people who find the joy in everyday. Your photos and stories tell me so.  Makes a big damn difference in how you see and feel about life. I’m glad you have each other for that.

      (hangin’ with a grump is a whole diff story, I can attest. I’ve dumped those types from my life)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      Hey Betty, reposting my comment from below, in case you didn’t see the article.

      Fascinating.

       

      We have to reject that with every fiber of our being’: DeSantis emerges as a chief AI skeptic

       

      His opposition to AI has little to do with cultural grievances or “woke” ideology — and far more to do with economic disruption, labor displacement and the scale of the technology itself.

       

      Times of political realignment are wild.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      @Ohio Mom: So true.

      One of my grandmothers was a religious fanatic who was always warning us about the Rapture (which she expected imminently). When I was still young enough to believe that bullshit, it was terrifying. There are truly terrifying things happening right now, but life goes on until it doesn’t.

       

      @mrmoshpotato: Someday, It Will Happen. There’s still a few days left for this year to redeem itself, and I have bubbly chilled and everything!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Suzanne

      But Tisdall points out that the alleged end of the Cold War in 1989 — a time that really did feel like a “hinge of history” moment to those of us who experienced it — was perhaps less transformational in the world historical sense than generally supposed.

      Francis Fukuyama really was just spectacularly wrong. LAWL.

      I was in third grade in 1989, and so I didn’t have enough context to really grasp this event and what it meant. But 9/11 and the Iraq War felt much more “hinge-like” to me (probably many people in my age bracket) in two important ways. The first being how contemporary enemies were not states and the real targets were not one another’s armies. The second being that plenty of Democrats were on the wrong side of the Iraq War issue, and that felt just like a crashing betrayal at the time, motivated by anti-Arab/Islamophobic bigotry.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      taumaturgo

      Since the end of the Cold War, over $8 trillion in tax dollars have been spent on prolonged wars and conflicts. Imagine what the country could look like if half of those dollars were reinvested for the social good of the nation. Both parties are complicit in a corrupt budgetary system that allows over 950 lobbyists from the largest weapons manufacturers to secure year-over-year increases in weapons systems procurement—more than all other countries combined. Over 50% of the defense budget is allocated to a handful of powerful weapons manufacturers, and both parties are deep into this swamp. Here is a pressing social issue that openly exposed should unite us in a demand for systemic change.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Another Scott

      The future is what we make it.

      I’m optimistic about the US and the world.  Too many good people see the dangers of the current state of affairs, and know enough history and science and humanities and see a better path for the monsters to win in the long run. The monsters aren’t fooling enough of us anymore.

      It won’t be easy, of course.

      Hang in there, everyone.

      Thanks, BC.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jackie

      @mrmoshpotato:

      How bout them Ravens?

      They refuse to die. DIE, BALTIMORE, DIE ALREADY!
       Waiting anxiously for the ‘Hawks to do their job in a few more hours! 🤞🏻 And Da Bears to ruin the Niners’ evening!🤞🏻

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Ugh, it always makes me question my priors when I find myself agreeing with that chode. But he’s right about this.

      There’s another “Dems in disarray” article in Politico on AI. Some are arguing the party needs to go hard against it. Others disagree.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      schrodingers_cat

      T2.0 is not going to be forgive or forgotten in the rest of the world from Canada to Denmark and every other country that has been at the receiving end of the capricious tariffs. So what happens next doesn’t only depend on us.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      If it’s like other issues, Dems will have a spectrum of positions, 99% of which will be better than than 99% of Republicans, but they’ll be treated as worse because the Dems aren’t unified on their approach.

      Sorry to be cynical.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Baud: Also shit’s complicated.  The Soviet Union collapse was a great thing for all the nations/people who were under its’ yoke.  Those countries have problems like all countries do but now at least they have self-determination and aren’t subjects of the horribly oppressive Soviets.  Hopefully they won’t be re-invaded by Russia any time soon, fingers crossed.

      Unfortunately the Soviets figured out how to divide, manipulate and brainwash American voters a long time ago and Russia has been continually doing so to undermine liberal Democracy at every turn.  They meddled in our elections in 2016 (and have tried to do the same in every election since), have gotten most of the GOP to serve as assets to their interests, and their Russian bots still have great influence on social media to push Americans into stupid stances and anti-Democratic acts.  Most recently we’ve seen the fruits of their multi-decades propaganda campaign to demonize Israel become so popular that the American Left largely ignores actual Russian interference to focus on shit like AIPAC.  We don’t demand our candidates oppose Russia (and a significant chunk of the hard left still downplays or flat-out denies “Russiagate” or the threat of Russia (and China, and Iran, etc.) to the world, while all their focus is on Israel as the supposed Imperialist threat.  Groups like DSA are completely ho-hum about Russia but absolutely obsessed with Israel/AIPAC.  I don’t think that’s a coincidence and I’m sure Putin is absolutely thrilled because it works entirely in his favor.

      Putin/Russia/Soviets figured out long ago that you can easily lure Americans into terrible decisions by feeding the Right some Racism/Misogyny/Xenophobia/Transphobia etc., and the Left a slightly different recipe of all of those, but with an added dose of antisemitism under a thin patina of Progressive, Anti-Colonialism etc.).

      Reply
    30. 30.

      tobie

      @Skippy-san:

      And then there is the fact that China is winning – without having to fight. They are succeeding in making the US irrelevant.

      This and the Gulf State money flowing into social media and warping minds across the globe is what keeps me up at night. Everything is painted as a conspiracy of the elites…vaccines, entertainment, education…as meaningful employment opportunities recede in the developed world. Fueling grievance, pointing fingers and promising quick solutions works in such an environment.

      But this also ties into BC’s original post: being happy is resistance. I will keep that in mind as we approach new year’s eve.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      pabadger

      @taumaturgo: We are indeed in desperate need of radical change in weapons procurement policy. We could almost certainly the the same value of less money. All that said, the US needs a lot of new ships if it wants to be able to continue to guarantee the safety  of the maritime shipping lanes (which I think the US should do).

      Anyway, happy new year.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      schrodingers_cat

      @UncleEbeneezer: Yep, purity left and our media has memory holed how Putin interfered on the behalf of the Vt senator when he was running against HRC.

      It was in the WashPost and also the Mueller report. Russian asset Gabbard was a Sanders Insitute Fellow until recently

      I am more worried about our media, RW complex and the purity left than China or Russia or any other foreign power FWIW.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      randal sexton

      @Ohio Mom: If you were living in Rome during the fall of the Roman Empire the population of Rome was reduced by 50% every generation for 200 AD until 500 AD.  That was maybe stressful.  Losing the supply of bread.  Population went from a million people to 30,000, and stayed that way for a long time.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      oldgold

      I think any political movement grounded on personal grievances is going to have a short shelf life as compared to one premised on societal aspirational goals. Personal grievances are ephemeral as opposed to societal aspirations that are generational.

      That is not to say MAGA has not done lasting damage; but rather, that the damage will not be as deep and persistent as our current perception, influenced by recency bias, would indicate.

      Going forward, I do not think historians will see MAGA as the historical hinge of this era. If anything, the historical hinge will be AI.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Betty Cracker

      @MagdaInBlack: Making good choices — kudos!

      I almost married my college sweetheart, and in retrospect, it would have been a huge mistake that would have made us both miserable for years. He wasn’t a bad person, but we were wildly ill-suited for each other, so we both dodged a bullet.

      My brother wasn’t so lucky. He married a woman who made him miserable, divorced her and then married her AGAIN! To paraphrase Phyllis Diller, that’s like having your diseased appendix put BACK IN! WTF?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      mappy!

      Consider that the invincible USSR proved to be less so. Witness the reunification of Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, Ukraine, just the European side…

      And then we have the second best army in the world bogged down, and now the FSU squandering whatever ill-gotten gains made by it’s oligarch class of organized crime – you have to wonder how organized, talented, skilled and intelligent this whole world of grifters actually is – beyond the urge to break everything and steal whatever you can. (And yes, China is playing the watch and wait card.)

      History has shown over and over that they always turn on each other eventually.

      Anyway, it’s disheartening to watch so much good fall under a wreaking ball of greed.

      But,

      It is going to be interesting to see what happens when the deadline for filing to primary passes…

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      My brother wasn’t so lucky. He married a woman who made him miserable, divorced her and then married her AGAIN! To paraphrase Phyllis Diller, that’s like having your diseased appendix put BACK IN! electing Donald Trump again WTF

      Reply
    40. 40.

      m.j.

      It seems like the happiness in trying times becomes more brief, but far more of a nature to savor.

      When they line me up against the wall I’m going to try to see something other than hatred in my last moments.

      I don’t know what that will be.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Whooowee, BC, I feel ya on the “personal shit storms” front. 2025 has been difficult, (and in some ways I guaran-damn-tee nobody but NOBODY here could even conceivably guess)  on top of <gestures generally>.

      But somehow what I feel in this dark midwinter is hope.

      Maybe it’s just an insane belief in what America SAYS it stands for, but it feels like the tide is turning.

      May the tides of time wash these foul villains from us.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Betty Cracker

      @m.j.: Your comment reminds me of the first line of my favorite novel, One Hundred Years of Solitude. 

      “Many years later, as he faced the firing squad, Colonel Aureliano Buendía was to remember that distant afternoon when his father took him to discover ice.”

      Reply
    44. 44.

      kindness

      Trump2.0’s largest shitstain on America will be a turbocharged version of the ills of his first crack at president.  Internationally, who is going to bother to work out complicated treaties with the United States any more, when all it takes is for one president to come in and wreck it all.

      If the Senate has to vote to confirm treaties I think the Senate should have to vote to pull the US out of signed treaties rather than just one man breaking everything he can on the world stage.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Gvg

      @Baud: it’s about time. AI would just exaggerate cultural grievances not cause them. The whole MAGA and late stage republican movement has frustrated me with how out of touch with real world economics they are. It’s like they cut loose from a hundred years of their own foundation including the source of most of their influence and are wandering through the world in an altered mental state, a giant powerful iceberg bomb. I would be happy if republicans got back to caring about costs, especially my costs.

      Desantis and his party have been ignoring the home owners insurance crisis in the state his whole time in office. Granted any solution is going to be unpopular with someone. Ignoring it is not going to be possible much longer. Also Trump killing foreign tourism is not good for Florida. I hope his own hotels go bankrupt the minute he is out of office.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Baud

      @kindness:

      I’m not even sure the last time that Senate confirmed a treaty. Either you have executive agreements alone or Congress passes a law to implement an agreement.

      The latter process may be a way forward. Much harder for a president to simply tear up a law (but not impossible with the current Supreme Court).

      Reply
    48. 48.

      taumaturgo

      @pabadger: Happy New Year. Your assertion implies that the current perpetual wars and conflicts are acceptable, and that additional naval vessels will somehow protect shipping lanes. This type of thinking perpetuates the status quo. We need systemic change—a shift from warmongering to diplomatic understanding for the benefit of all.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Gvg

      @kindness: it does take more than one man, it takes the senate, but by not impeaching him and removing him from office for breaking a treaty, they are complicit and going along with it.

      Seriously someone in the house should have introduced articles of impeachment for every treaty he broke, that had been ratified correctly. I realize it wouldn’t get the votes, but it would have pointed out the violation of the law and what the Congress should be doing about it.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Betty Cracker

      @Gvg: I saw an interview with Nikki Fried a while back where she was talking about homeowners insurance premiums going up 400% during DeSantis’s time in office. Now millions of us are also facing health insurance costs doubling, tripling or quadrupling (mine double starting 1/1).

      I understand why Dem donors ignore Florida. It’s been breaking my heart for decades! But I think there’s opportunity here that shouldn’t be ignored.

      @Professor Bigfoot: From your keyboard to the Flying Spaghetti Monster’s delicate al dente orecchiette!

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Salty Sam

      @oldgold: Going forward, I do not think historians will see MAGA as the historical hinge of this era. If anything, the historical hinge will be AI.

      IMO, in the long run, Climate Change will be a greater Historical Hinge™ than any other.  A bigger hammer as well.

      Reply

