Guardian foreign affairs columnist Simon Tisdall makes the case that the Trump Error will amount to an unsightly bug-splat on the windshield of world history.

The way Trump tells it, he’s Alexander, Charlemagne, George Washington, Napoleon and Mahatma Gandhi all rolled into one. Yet after a decade at the top of US politics, solid achievements are few. His peacemaking flounders, his economic and trade tariff policies falter, his personal approval rating tumbles. Towering ego, ignorance, vulgarity and bottomless narcissism are Trump’s only exceptional traits. Right now, the global and domestic upheavals triggered by Trump and Maga seem transformational. They are symbolised by the new US national security strategy – an authoritarian, anti-European, transatlantic alliance-rupturing charter. On all sides the cry is heard: “The old order perishes. Chaos looms!” Yet looked at in the round, the Trumpian moment is fleeting. Trump, 79, has three years remaining in power, at most. Even if a loyalist wins in 2028 – a huge “if” – no heir can match his monstrous appeal. His Maga coalition is fracturing… If one is allowed a wish for 2026, it’s that there be no great geopolitical turning points, no epic spasms or watersheds (with possible exceptions for Putin’s defeat and Trump’s resignation). Most people, given the option, would surely prefer to live their lives peacefully, striving to improve their lot and that of others, free from importunate, lying politicians, divisive dogmas, shaming bigotry, competing great power hegemonies and renewed conflicts.

I’m not convinced. But Tisdall points out that the alleged end of the Cold War in 1989 — a time that really did feel like a “hinge of history” moment to those of us who experienced it — was perhaps less transformational in the world historical sense than generally supposed.

Russia is still a goddamn menace, for example. The U.S. has apparently switched sides. Maybe it will switch back. I don’t know.

But I’m taking a leap of faith and choosing to be optimistic about 2026. (At least, today I am. No promises about tomorrow!)

Bill and I were talking about 2025 yesterday, and we agreed that despite being pelted by multiple personal shitstorms and the relentless Horrors unfolding daily on the local, state, national and international level, we’ve been happy this year. When there’s an option, we try to choose happiness.

There’s not always an option! I know that! But sometimes there is, and I want to choose wisely when I can.

Open thread!