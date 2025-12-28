Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Medium Cool / Medium Cool – Movie Trailers!?

Medium Cool – Movie Trailers!?

by

This post is in: , ,

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

So tonight let’s talk about all things movie trailers.

Seems like movie trailers were HUGE in the past.  Is that still true?

What are some of the greatest movie trailers of all time?  The worst?  Which were misleading?  Which trailers were better than the movies themselves, because they put all the good stuff in the trailer, so the movie was a letdown?  Are there ever lame trailers for great movies? I wonder if there are people who specialize in making trailers.

What makes a great trailer?  Not telling us too much?  Or too little?  Catching the vibe of the movie?

Are new movies even being released in theaters?  Big blockbusters?  Seems like I hardly hear about those anymore.  Is streaming of shows basically pushing the big films aside?  Are there trailers for new streaming shows?

Please link to the best,  worst, and most noteworthy trailers, if you can, but for sure let us know what made them great, or terrible, or lame.

Also, since this is the last Medium Cool of 2025, I would love some feedback on the kinds of topics you have enjoyed the most, and the least, and share any ideas you have for topics for the coming year.

  Almost Retired
  comrade scotts agenda of rage
  dnfree
  eclare
  JDM
  laura
  Ruckus
  Scout211
  Suzanne
  WaterGirl

    18Comments

    eclare

      eclare

      What I have enjoyed the most are the movie threads.  They are accessible online, in two hour bursts, and have so much impact.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Ruckus

      I don't go to movie theaters anymore because I really just don't see the point. It doesn't take as long as it used to get availability of movies on TV. A number of movie houses I used to go to don't seem to exist any longer so they get shown sooner on TV is my assumption. (Of course you know what happens when you assume – You gain 2 legs and you bray at the moon because you are an ass) At least that was what I was told long, long ago by a very good comedian.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Almost Retired

      Love this subject, probably because I’m in Los Angeles.  Buddy of mine worked for a company that only did trailers.  Not surprisingly it was called Trailer Park.

      Producing them was a fascinating meld of artistry, advertising and demographic research.  I remember him once telling me that the trailer for The Blair Witch Project was masterful, partly by being better than the movie.   Seems like a disappearing art form, because most trailers now seem to be frenetic and full of shit blowing up.

      Now do newsreels.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      The trailer that is sticking out in my mind the most was for the fairly recent version of It. I remember sitting there, watching the trailer, creeped right the fuck out, and thinking to myself how one could not pay me to watch it. (Now, obviously, there is a number. You know what kind of person I am. We’re just haggling over the price.)

      But anyway, as soon as the trailer ended and the screen was dark and the sound was quiet, a woman sitting somewhere else in the theater said very loudly, “OH, HELL NO”.

      Yep. That about sums it up.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      Oh, and as for the Medium Cool topics I have most enjoyed…. usually the ones that spin on something fairly detailed, because the group here often picks up on something really interesting. Some of the things we’ve talked about have inspired me to watch something new or revisit something I haven’t seen in a while.

      Future suggestions: favorite monologue from a movie or play, favorite wordless scene, a movie/book/album other people like but you hate for whatever reason, a scene from a movie in which a technical detail (costume, score, editing, cinematography, etc.) really stands out.

      Plus, of course, I would always advocate for more visual art or architecture content, too.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      eclare

      @WaterGirl:

      You have never seen it?  It is so good.  Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae.  The script was pretty good.  It was like watching an orchestra between these women.

Stream it pronto.

      Stream it pronto.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Scout211

      Also, since this is the last Medium Cool of 2025, I would love some feedback on the kinds of topics you have enjoyed the most, and the least, and share any ideas you have for topics for the coming year.

      My most enjoyable Medium Cool posts are ones that focus our own experiences with popular culture that seem to promote more conversations than just discussing lists of favorites

      For instance, this current movie trailer topic could be,  “Which movie trailers made you want to see the movie and which ones turned you off to seeing the movie and why?”

      The one topic I suggested earlier this year was something like, what movie, book, series or music were you looking forward to and then were really disappointed and why?

      It’s so interesting to hear everyone’s personal experience with culture rather than reading a list of favorites. The media thread downstairs was full of jackals talking their own experiences with music.  It was very interesting and fun, hearing about first record purchases and how everyone listens to music.    

      Any topic could be more like a question with jackals answering it from their own experience.

      Questions like,

      When was the first time a book, movie, music, television series made an impact in your life? What movie and why?

      What movie, book, (etc.) gave you a new perspective on the world outside of your own?

      What movie, book (etc) are the most fun and which ones are the most soothing that are your go-to movie, book, (etc) when you really need it?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      dnfree

      @WaterGirl: Hidden Figures is so moving and informative.  The emphasis is on women (black women) who played a key role in our space program, but it also catches glimpses of that era in computing, which is my era.

      Reply

