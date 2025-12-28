Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

So tonight let’s talk about all things movie trailers.

Seems like movie trailers were HUGE in the past. Is that still true?

What are some of the greatest movie trailers of all time? The worst? Which were misleading? Which trailers were better than the movies themselves, because they put all the good stuff in the trailer, so the movie was a letdown? Are there ever lame trailers for great movies? I wonder if there are people who specialize in making trailers.

What makes a great trailer? Not telling us too much? Or too little? Catching the vibe of the movie?

Are new movies even being released in theaters? Big blockbusters? Seems like I hardly hear about those anymore. Is streaming of shows basically pushing the big films aside? Are there trailers for new streaming shows?

Please link to the best, worst, and most noteworthy trailers, if you can, but for sure let us know what made them great, or terrible, or lame.

Also, since this is the last Medium Cool of 2025, I would love some feedback on the kinds of topics you have enjoyed the most, and the least, and share any ideas you have for topics for the coming year.