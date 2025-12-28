Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: The Joy of Physical Media

Open Thread: The Joy of Physical Media

This 404 article about ditching Spotify for cassette tapes is very joyful. It made me smile.
https://www.404media.co/why-i-quit-streaming-and-got-back-into-cassettes/
— Strange New Words (Adam) (@strange-new-words.tenforward.social.ap.brid.gy) December 25, 2025 at 3:57 AM

Okay, I have a YouTube subscription (I know, you’re shocked), but I have no real ear for music, so I tend to think of cassettes as ‘the fragile crappy media that let us share stuff before CDs were invented’. (On the other hand, Spousal Unit & I are currently working on deadline to transfer approximately 10,000 books / manga / magazines / DVDs from the ‘old’ house to the ‘new’ one, so… )

Janus Rose at 404Media“Why I Quit Streaming And Got Back Into Cassettes”:

There’s a genuine excitement in peoples’ expressions these days when I mention physical media. Lately I’ve been talking about the cheap walkman I bought on a recent trip to Tokyo, and the various little shops where I hunted for music on cassettes. Unlike in Europe and the US, physical media never went out of vogue in Japan, and many people still have a strong preference for shopping in-person. This made Tokyo the ideal place to rediscover my love of portable analog music.

I searched through racks of tapes stacked on top of an old piano in a back-alley store on the edge of Shimokitazawa, a neighborhood known for thrifted fashion and oddball record shops. On recommendation from a friend-of-a-friend, I checked out a specialist shop on a sleepy street in Nakameguro, where cassettes easily outnumbered vinyl records 10-to-1. Almost always, I steered myself toward local artists whose names I didn’t recognize. Sometimes, I bought tapes based on the cover art or description alone. Most second-hand music stores in Tokyo keep everything sealed in plastic, so you either have to bother the shopkeep, or just trust your gut and take a chance.

This kind of music discovery delights people when I describe it to them. Sometimes they start telling me about rediscovering their old CD collection, or wanting to track down an old iPod Classic to experience their music library away from the surveillance and excess of big tech platforms. Maybe it’s just because I live in a particular social bubble in a particular countercultural pocket of New York City. But recently, the conversations I’ve had on this topic have got me feeling like the culture of music is shifting.

People are leaving Spotify, and those who aren’t seem embarrassed about using it. Major artists pulled their music off the platform this year in protest of the company’s ICE recruitment ads and connections to military drones, and posting your Wrapped stats has gone from a ubiquitous year-end pastime to a cultural faux pas. Many folks are sick of streaming in general. They’re sick of giant corporations, algorithmic playlists, and an internet infested with AI slop. Artists are tired of tech platforms that pay them virtually nothing, owned by degenerate billionaires that see all human creativity as interchangeable aesthetic wallpaper, valued only for its ability to make numbers go up. Everywhere I go, people are exhausted by the never-ending scroll, desperately wanting to reconnect with something real.

My own path to re-embracing physical media unfolded in stages. Last year, I canceled my Apple Music subscription and started exclusively listening to music I bought from artists on Bandcamp. I still have a large mp3 library, and I thought about setting up a self-hosted media server to stream everything to my phone. But ultimately, I got lazy and wound up just listening to albums I downloaded from the Bandcamp app. Then I ran out of storage on my phone, and the amount of music I had available on-the-go shrank even more.

When I came to Tokyo, a friend took me to a store that sold cheap portable cassette players, and I knew it wouldn’t be a huge leap to take my music listening fully offline. The walkman I bought is unbranded and has a transparent plastic shell, allowing you to watch all the little mechanical gears turning inside as the tape spools around the wheels and past the playheads. It was one of the easiest purchasing decisions I’ve made in recent memory: After years of psychic damage from social media and other phone-based distractions, I was ready to once again have a dedicated device that does nothing but play music…

First musical media I ever bought for myself: A Mary Travers & a Melanie collection (probably bootlegs, in retrospect), from a NYC storefront in the fabric district. First CDs, when one of my post-college roommates invested in one of those new expensive tech-toy players: Barbara Streisand’s THE BROADWAY ALBUM and a German-import Elton John compilation (YOUR SONGS, maybe?). As I said: I am not a sophisticated listener. (But in the human vocal range, CDs seemed like an immense improvement over my cassettes, however cherished. And certainly much easier to deal with physically than vinyl records, even if those *sounded* better… )

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      The nice thing about physical media, is that it can never be taken away from you by a corporation after you already bought it; you can read it, listen to it, or watch it whenever you want. It’s your property and it belongs to you

    4. 4.

      Miss Bianca

      Uh…some of us (even those of us who have a YouTube subscription!) never abandoned physical media in the first place. I still play CDs – hell, I even still have a box of cassettes I haven’t abandoned – and if it’s not out on DVD, I’m not seeing all the new shows y’all are talking about.

      If I ever switch away from Apple wares, I’m going to lose all the stuff I’ve got on ITunes as well, so I’m not abandoning physical media any time soon.

    6. 6.

      Gin & Tonic

      I have never installed or paid for a streaming app; I guess on this I’m a Luddite. We have many, many (*many*) vinyl records, cassettes and CD’s of music. I’ve converted some but far from all to a portable digital format to travel with, which was a lot more important when I was gainfully employed and traveling for work. But, as Goku points out, I own all of it.

      ETA: The first musical media I ever bought for myself with my own money was Zappa and the Mothers’ Freak Out. On vinyl, naturally.

    7. 7.

      Trivia Man

      I have a few hundred CDs I listen to while I am working (WFH basement office FTW!). I made a special point to listen to all of them by pushing them slightly further back on the shelf after a listen. Easy to grab a random one – just pick something sticking forward. I rediscovered the joy of full albums – the songs were collected and arranged in a particular order for an artist’s particular taste. A great way to listen to something I didn’t know I wanted to hear and would not have thought to look for.​
       

      Plus I have lots f Grateful Dead on CD – I got rid of the cassettes a few moves back.

    8. 8.

      Derelict

      @Miss Bianca:

      Agree 100%. I own ALL of my music, whether as vinyl, tapes, CDs, or mp3 files I have stored on various computers and thumbdrives. Indeed, I have a thumbdrive in my car with 1500 songs and albums on it, and that’s pretty much all I play in the car. Similarly, my phone has almost as many songs and albums, and I listen to those through my new fancy hearing aids.

      I’ve never seen any reason to pay any company for streaming of music I already own, nor to allow any company to so invade my privacy by monitoring what I’m listening to and then tailoring ads and suggestions to me.

    9. 9.

      Melancholy Jaques

      At first cassettes were just a way to play albums in the car, but I became a mixtape maniac. Even after I upgraded to my extremely expensive stereo system with CD player, I still made tapes for the car. CDs fidelity was not great when they first came out because they were not properly mastered. As time went by, they improved to excellent sound. I can’t go back to CDs or cassettes, the cost would be too high for a retired investor living on a pension.

    10. 10.

      Kristine

      I do use iTunes. But over the last year or so, I’ve excavated my LPs and set up a turntable *and* bought/assembled a spinning rack for all my CDs. I still have cassettes, and if I can find a small player, I will set that up somewhere too.

      I also listen to FM radio, commercials and all. That’s where I hear the music that I probably never would have heard if I stuck with a stream that had been built based on what I usually opted for.

    11. 11.

      wmd

      My first music purchase was Abbey Road. I still have the vinyl. I’ve not use turntable for a couple months, but I’m inspired and will give it a listen while I make some cookie dough.

      I use Apple music for most of my listening. something over 90% of the music I have on physical media is also on about 73 GB of local storage on a laptop, a 20 GB on phone and and a bit less on other devices. All of it is available through the cloud if I have connectivity. A large collection of digital music (likely pirated) given to me by my son about 20 years ago is part of this stored music. I’d estimate about 10 GB of my music was purchased in purely digital form.

      I’ve not used Spotify. Youtube gets used for sharing music via social media, but not for everyday listening.

      On the subject of physical media in general – I have a fair amount of video, well over 3,000 books. I have not set up an analogous digital archive of the video, and while I’m reading via kindle these days I recently was rudely reminded that Amazon can shut off access to media even when it was purchased and paid for. This feels like theft, and it means I need to find alternate ways of accessing the content I bought. (Most of the physical music media can be played with appropriate open source players, and can be written to physical CDs if necessary).

    12. 12.

      Trivia Man

      @Gin & Tonic: ​
       
      Great prompt for the Sunday culture series – the first music I bought with my own money was 25 cents for a used Beatles 8 Track. Two parts, my sister bought the other tape. Red Album, 1962-1966, Elementary school yard sale.

    13. 13.

      JetsamPool

      @Derelict: I do the same, except my car is so old it has an mp3/cd player.  I’ve imported all my cds so it is easier to access them.  Still occasionally buy an mp3 song or album and download it and back it up immediately.

    14. 14.

      cmorenc

      OTOH if you are actually taking on learning to play an instrument and any of the various styles of music it can be used to play, the online content at youtube or various instruction sites like Artistworks, the Youtube/online streaming format is vastly superior to the old days of vhs or audiotape format.  Also, if you are willing to wander beyond just your favorite niches, it’s never been easier to access and try out any artist or genre you might feel the urge to check out.  Also, streaming media won’t distort into muddy crap if you leave tapes in your car on a warm july day.  Never been easier for artists to cut the strings from old-line exploitative recording companies to produce and disseminate music.

      The real problem is that spotify effectively cuts artists passive revenue stream to a relative pittance, and as opposed to the old paradigm where artists performed in public to promote sales of their albums, now it’s the other way round.

    15. 15.

      zhena gogolia

      For some reason I can only listen to music now when I’m driving. I have a million CDs. I don’t drive very much, so it takes me a while to get through even one. And if I ever have to buy a car that doesn’t have a CD player, I’ll be very distressed.

      I stream movies and series, but never music.

    16. 16.

      zhena gogolia

      @Trivia Man: Mine was a 45 of Please Please Me. What was on the other side? Can’t remember.

      ETA: Everyone is telling me it was Ask Me Why, but I know it was From Me to You.

    18. 18.

      Chetan R Murthy

      How odd.  I’m 61 and started buying CDs in 1986.  When I got a chance to rip all music to my hard drive, I jumped in with both feet, never looked back.  Within a couple of years, I’ll be able to have all my music on my phone with room to spare.  Why would I want to go back?

      Whenever I buy some media, I buy the actual file, not some subscription.  So the file sits on my server, and there are several backups scattered about.

      How odd. To cripple oneself.

    19. 19.

      geg6

      My 23 yo niece only uses streaming in her car (though not always) and if she only has her phone for music.  She much prefers vinyl (her proudest possession is the entire Taylor Swift catalog, both original and Taylor’s versions on vinyl with two of the signed) and CDs. When my older brother passed away last year, she would not let us take any of his gigantic record and CD collection to the quirky used record store until she went through them all and took what she wanted.  She has FB and IG accounts but very rarely posts on either and has never had a TikTok account.  She is happier and more well adjusted than so many more kids her age that I have seen.  I believe that her love for physical media (including books) is why.  She thinks so, too.  She definitely thinks the young men her age have been damaged by social media and the low expectations placed on them by families and educational institutions.  This is why she has given up on dating and just goes out with her girlfriends and gay male friends.

      Reply
      Scout211

      @zhena gogolia: You are both right!

      Wiki:

      Please Please Me” is a song by the English rock band the Beatles. It was their second single in the United Kingdom, and their first in the United States.
      . . .

      The single, as initially released with “Ask Me Why” on the B-side, failed to make much impact in the US in February 1963, but when re-released there on 3 January 1964 (this time with “From Me to You” on the B-side), it reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was also re-released on 6 December 1982 by Parlophone in the UK.

    22. 22.

      HumboldtBlue

      I had two sleeves of cds stolen last year, I have spent the past year re-building and adding to a new collection, even bought a new cd player. I like opening the case, pulling out the cd and putting it in the player.

    23. 23.

      jerryp

      I’ve got a pretty decent vintage stereo system and just added a top of the line (for then) Onkyo Integra cassette deck to it. Holy smokes! Cassettes actually sound good! LOL

    24. 24.

      piratedan

      yeah, I pretty much do not use Spotify or Pandora or Apple at all, when driving, I use Sirius XM and tune into a channel that gives me a blend of old and new (LS Underground Garage).  Been slowly passing my vinyl along to my nephews, but have a few hundred CD’s floating around the house and I still buy media on that platform.  May have to splurge on one of those CD Jukeboxes to allow an upstairs, downstairs  set up.  I mostly listen to my CD’s while on the job and enjoy being able to shop my own collection to match my moods.

    26. 26.

      Kristine

      @JetsamPool:

      except my car is so old it has an mp3/cd player

      Heh. My ’02 Forester has a cassette player and in-dash 6-CD player; the latter was a pretty big deal at the time because to that point CD players were located in car trunks and friends were still dealing with them.

    27. 27.

      Melancholy Jaques

      The first album I bought was the Rolling Stones Now! with my tenth birthday cash from Woolworth’s. I am pretty sure it was about two dollars, but it could have been three.

      The first CDs I bought when I got the CD player were Dark Side of the Moon and The White Album.

    30. 30.

      Chetan R Murthy

      To those of you who own CDs, I don’t understand: it’s digital media to begin with, why not? Just rip it to flac files– their their lossless after all– and then play it from your home server. I don’t get it?

    32. 32.

      Loquacious Scribble

      Streaming services and their algorithms have introduced me to so many different genres, subgenres (CHAP HOP!), and artists (and continue to do so), I cannot imagine going back to just physical media. I can’t imagine tightening my feed of new music back to what it was when I peaked in my music-buying period. Even during that peak, I didn’t buy all the music I listened to. We had decent radio stations that, though corporate-dominated, still offered a variety of flavors to listen to, helping me discover new music and find things I wanted to explore further through purchases. Radio stations now, unless Satellite, which is just another streaming service, are a wasteland of bland. Even if you have a decent station in your area, you still have to pay by listening to commercials.

      So there is a space in my music consumption that is low-cost and will introduce me to new music or music that is just new to me. Radio used to be the answer. Now I cannot imagine the answer not being a streaming or downloading strategy of some sort.

      My first music purchases were 45s from my local record store in the 70s. They always kept the net price of singles at exactly one dollar after sales tax. Good times. Ever since those heady days of Leo Sayer and Earth, Wind, and Fire, I have never restricted my listening to only the music I could afford to purchase in physical form.

    33. 33.

      jerryp

      How many of us have an actual home server, though? I would say not a large percentage of us. I have an old CD player that is quite capable of reproducing the music so I’ll just stick with that. Besides, if I went with a home server system I would then have to find a whole new contraption to connect to my home stereo system and I just ain’t doing that.

    34. 34.

      FDRLincoln

      I listen to music on YouTube or by playing CDs in my 20 year old car. I’ve never used an e-book, read paper books only. I am a Luddite.

    35. 35.

      BigJimSlade

      I used to have a couple thousand cds. Wasn’t listening to them, though. I had probably 75% of them ripped to the computer (at first, then an external hard drive, and, yes, with a back up hard drive and online backup) and listened to them from the computer or the phone. Now that’s the only choice as we’re coming up on the one year anniversary of the Palisades Fire that incinerated all those cds. I still buy music, but only in digital form (bandcamp for some popular music and tons of jazz, presto and qobuz for classical, and apple or amazon if they’re the only choice). I’ve never subscribed to a music streaming service.

    36. 36.

      TS

      First ever 45 I bought – West of the Wall Toni Fisher 1962 – google tells me it was #1 in Australia but nowhere near that in the USA

      The saddest part of our downsizing was having to give away the vinyl. We had a special cabinet built for the 33s.

    37. 37.

      Miss Bianca

      @Chetan R Murthy: Well, let’s see…I have…how many hundred CDs? 200-300 at least? Maybe I just consider it, oh, I don’t know…a COLOSSAL WASTE OF MY TIME and computer storage capacity to sit and transfer them from one electronic filing system to another.

      To say nothing of the fact that my old-school stereo system with the giganto speakers and 60s era tube amp just sounds way better to me than my crappy little computer speakers do.

      Which doesn’t mean I don’t stream a whole buncha stuff over said crappy little computer speakers and earbuds, but that’s always more for tunes to work by than for pleasurable listening.

    38. 38.

      Quinerly

      I’m a dinosaur. Hundreds of CDs that I still listen to on 3.5′ Klipsch floor wired speakers (surround sound) in my media room/library. Finally replaced my Bob Carver set up when I moved here with a Dennon receiver and a Pioneer CD player that holds 25 CDs at a time. 100’s of vinyl albums still played on a Technics turntable. Had been a Bose chick until these Klipschs. Bose has really gone down hill imo.

      I do admit that I love my Marshall Woburn II I splurged on 3 years ago. Can’t remember what I did to it but took it off the Bluetooth and set it up with an Echo Input so I can play music directly from Amazon or listen to cable news/NPR in St. Louis (miss my old station there). I really dislike Bluetooth. It’s in the living room and looks like a mini Marshall amp. I highly recommend the Marshall Woburn. I think there’s a newer generation.

    40. 40.

      hueyplong

      First vinyl purchased with my own money was the White Album.  Not sure of first CD but Dire Straits’ Alchemy is a good guess.  Played both to death.

    42. 42.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I started out buying cassettes because the only devices I personally owned to play music on were a boom box purchased at Montgomery Ward – the speakers detached from the body so I could spread them further apart and get real stereo sound – and a Sanyo version of the Walkman. Switched to vinyl when I got a record player and all my tapes eventually went bad – the music could only be faintly heard through tape hiss so I got rid of all of them. First albums I bought all at the same time and all on cassett were Genesis Abacab, Rush Moving Pictures, and Def Leppard Pyromania.

    43. 43.

      Ken J.

      I’m going in the other direction.  I own so many CDs that storing them has become a burden, and finding specific CDs is impossible.   In 2025 I began keeping notes on my phone to remember interesting songs I heard on the radio, and then I started making streaming playlists out of those songs.   I ended up with five banging playlists for this year, and I haven’t worked over the notes from the last two months yet.   So I’m back to being a kid taping songs off the radio, basically, back to a world of individual songs instead of complete albums.

      The downloaded music now lives on the phone   It was time for a new one, and I maxed out the storage this time.

      For supporting artists, I buy digital albums from Bandcamp, or from iTunes for things Bandcamp doesn’t have.   I try to limit further CD acquisition to purchases at concerts, and cases where I require the liner notes.   But I also love the nostalgic indulgence of shopping at the used CD stores, alas.

      Oh, I wanted to add: the much-derided Algorithm has been very good to me.   In fields I know well, like classic rock, it’s instant comfort listening.   In fields I don’t know well, like jazz or bluegrass, or contemporary rock-pop, I can “seed” it with a starter track and then it’s a voyage of discovery and note-scribbling.    Jeff Bezos already owns my soul, so this experience is with Amazon’s music service.

