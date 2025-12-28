Dean Martin, born Dino Paul Crocetti, son of Italian immigrant Gaetano Crocetti

Frank Sinatra, son of Italian immigrants Antonino Sinatra and Natalina Garavanta

Merry Christmas to everyone except Stephen Miller and his enablers and handlers [image or embed] — Jeff Yang (@originalsp.in) December 26, 2025 at 1:49 PM

Things were *different*, back then. Not better, unless jokes about being a drunk, or sexual harassment, are your idea of sophistication…



Stephen Miller's great-grandparents "came to the U.S. just a few years before the fear and prejudice of the 'America first' nativists of the day closed U.S. borders to Jewish refugees. Had Wolf-Leib waited, his family likely would have been murdered by the Nazis" [image or embed] — Jonathan Magnolia Gilligan (@jgilligan.org) December 26, 2025 at 5:38 PM

Frank Sinatra, twenty years before Martin / Sinatra special:

