Rancid Holiday Leftovers Open Thread: The House *We* Live In

by

Dean Martin, born Dino Paul Crocetti, son of Italian immigrant Gaetano Crocetti
Frank Sinatra, son of Italian immigrants Antonino Sinatra and Natalina Garavanta
Merry Christmas to everyone except Stephen Miller and his enablers and handlers

— Jeff Yang (@originalsp.in) December 26, 2025 at 1:49 PM

Things were *different*, back then. Not better, unless jokes about being a drunk, or sexual harassment, are your idea of sophistication…

Sinatra: famed hater of people who weren’t white

— tiredofthecon.bsky.social (@tiredofthecon.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 8:53 PM

Stephen Miller's great-grandparents "came to the U.S. just a few years before the fear and prejudice of the 'America first' nativists of the day closed U.S. borders to Jewish refugees. Had Wolf-Leib waited, his family likely would have been murdered by the Nazis"

— Jonathan Magnolia Gilligan (@jgilligan.org) December 26, 2025 at 5:38 PM

Frank Sinatra, twenty years before Martin / Sinatra special:

  • Baud
  • HinTN
  • RevRick
  • rk

    4Comments

    1.

      RevRick

      One has to wonder how Stephen Miller became Stephen Miller, because the amount of cognitive dissonance necessary to espouse his views would fry most human brains. His family’s history ought to have taught him how frail his purchase on the United States is when he allies himself with those who would gladly stuff him into a boxcar destined for a gas chamber.

      Reply
    3.

      rk

      A Jewish Nazi is quite a sight to behold! Does Miller not have even the slightest awareness that Jewish people are and always have been the first to be the scary scapegoats. In every single damn scenario throughout European history. White Americans are not going to be any different than their European ancestors.

      Reply

