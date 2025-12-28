Dean Martin, born Dino Paul Crocetti, son of Italian immigrant Gaetano Crocetti
Frank Sinatra, son of Italian immigrants Antonino Sinatra and Natalina Garavanta
Merry Christmas to everyone except Stephen Miller and his enablers and handlers
— Jeff Yang (@originalsp.in) December 26, 2025 at 1:49 PM
Things were *different*, back then. Not better, unless jokes about being a drunk, or sexual harassment, are your idea of sophistication…
Sinatra: famed hater of people who weren’t white
— tiredofthecon.bsky.social (@tiredofthecon.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 8:53 PM
Stephen Miller's great-grandparents "came to the U.S. just a few years before the fear and prejudice of the 'America first' nativists of the day closed U.S. borders to Jewish refugees. Had Wolf-Leib waited, his family likely would have been murdered by the Nazis"
— Jonathan Magnolia Gilligan (@jgilligan.org) December 26, 2025 at 5:38 PM
Frank Sinatra, twenty years before Martin / Sinatra special:
