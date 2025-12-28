Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: In the Bleak Midwinter

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: In the Bleak Midwinter

Thanks to master photographer / gardener Dan B, for his photo of the first hellebore of the season in the Pacific Northwest.

After more than 125 years, the Christmas Bird Count is more popular than ever

Not *exactly* gardening, but close enough, given the season. From the Washington Post, “After more than 125 years, the Christmas Bird Count is more popular than ever” [gift link]:

OCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On a quiet unpaved road the Saturday before Christmas, John Lowry scanned the skies, ready to jot tallies on a clipboard for his contribution to one of the longest-running citizen-powered data projects in North America.

Every year, the Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count draws tens of thousands of birders (and sometimes “SOBs” and “FOBs” — spouses and friends of birders) for the 126-year-old event that blends birding and data science.

Lowry, co-organizer of his designated circle — a 15-miles-across area where birders gather annually — and 20 others select a day between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5 to conduct their count. The participants divide the circle into seven areas and fan out with scopes and binoculars, eyes and ears sharply attuned so they can count every bird they see or hear from dawn to dusk.

The long-standing database from the Christmas count has helped scientists track bird population declines and changes in the environment, said Ben Haywood, who directs community science for the Audubon Society. Haywood said the bird count has spread over the years to South America and the Caribbean, which last year pushed the Audubon Society to a record 2,693 counts by more than 83,000 participants.

“We have over a century of really standardized data — people going out in the same places, at the same time of year, to look for the same species,” Haywood said. “That is a really valuable data source because it’s more robust than just randomly going out at any point.”…

With the Christmas Bird Count on pace to set another record for participation, Lowry thinks people in increasingly isolated times are drawn to activities that build community. It’s also an inclusive hobby for people who are blind or have mobility issues, he said. People can participate from their homes if they live in count circles, reporting the tallies taken from their front windows or backyards.

“There’s a way people can take part in this that doesn’t have to be, you know, stalking through marshland,” Lowry said…

Brian Barnabo, 40, is one of the birders who joined Lowry on Saturday. He described going from a casual bird observer 12 years ago to someone who now plans vacations with birding in mind. It was an easy habit to fall into: Barnabo started noticing more interesting birds after he got his Australian shepherd mix, Bear, and was taking him for regular walks.

“It just blew my mind in the first couple of weeks,” Barnabo said, describing the yellow-headed prothonotary warbler as the bird that sparked his interest. “Then I went out and bought every [birding] guide there was.”…

  • Jay
  • sab
  • satby

      satby

      My bestie’s mom and mine used to be bird watchers at our age, while we snickered a bit about it as we chased young children around. But by our 50s we were comparing notes on bird feeders and the best seed mixes to attract the widest variety to our backyards. Now we buy each other garden gifts of new hummingbird feeders and squirrel proof seed cages. Guess our moms got the last laugh.

      @satby: Our “bird” feeder is a squirrel feeder and we are fine with that. My mom would have been horrified. She called squirrels “tree rats.

      ETA A friend of ours also on the railroad tracks has a manger for the deer. He says it keeps them out of his garden. His neighbors disagree.

