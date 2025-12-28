Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 1,403: Trump Meets with Zelenskyy Between Calls with Putin

War for Ukraine Day 1,403: Trump Meets with Zelenskyy Between Calls with Putin

I’m feeling bleh. It’s been a long holiday week. So I’m going to cover the events in Florida, then run through the basics and call it a night.

Let’s start with the arrival:

It’s likely Zelensky himself didn’t want a full pomp and circumstance arrival ceremony, but to have literally *no* US official present to greet an arriving head of state is an insanely norm-shattering snub.

[image or embed]

— Andy Craig (@andycraig.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 1:48 PM

Given that Putin already tried to blow Zelenskyy up on his arrival in Dublin, there’s a real security concern here that would call for a minimalist arrival reception. That said, President Zelenskyy should’ve received the exact same reception that Putin did in Alaska because that puts both parties to the settlement Trump is trying to negotiate on the same level. Of course, that’s not how Trump sees Zelenskyy:

How very predictable, that Putin tries to sabotage things by calling Trump right before another meeting with Zelenskyy.

What do you guys think Putin said?

[image or embed]

— Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 11:55 AM

Trump says his call with Putin today lasted for more than 2 hours

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) December 28, 2025 at 4:53 PM

Full list of talking points from Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov after today’s Trump–Putin phone call.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 1:04 PM

This puts all of the responsibility on Ukraine to end the conflict and makes Russia a passive actor.

Q: Some are saying Russia’s recent attacks show Putin isn’t serious about peace

TRUMP: Ukraine has made some very strong attacks also. I don’t say that negatively. There have been explosions in various parts of Russia. I don’t think it came from the Congo. I don’t think it came from the USA.

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) December 28, 2025 at 1:36 PM

There are good people on both sides…

About the press conference:

Trump is absolutely detached from reality. He doesn’t understand how to end this war or what he is doing. But he visibly enjoys bragging about his relationship with putin and their sweet phone calls in front of Zelenskyy.

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 6:09 PM

To him, it’s a kind of power flex, but in reality he is simply admiring a war criminal in front of the president of the victim nation. It doesn’t looks powerful, it looks sadistic and dumb.

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 6:09 PM

And the reason he sees Zelenskyy as not equal, as head of state, to Putin, is that he spends lots of time talking to Putin, which Putin uses to manipulate Trump. Hence, this gobbledegook:

Trump: “Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed”

Right, of course! That’s why they erase our towns from the map, bomb our infrastructure and businesses. To force us to rebuild everything and succeed. 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 5:19 PM

The Russia wants Ukraine to succeed stuff is a lie. Putin doesn’t want Ukraine to succeed as Ukraine. He wants Ukraine to succeed only if he’s allowed to make it part of Russia!

And this:

Putin spending all week screaming from the rooftops that he does not want peace and has no intentions of backing down from his maximalist aims in Ukraine.

Meanwhile world’s most perceptive, people-savvy empath:

[image or embed]

— Oliver Alexander (@oalexanderdk.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 2:07 PM

Trump to Zelenskyy on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant: “They have 5,000 people in that plant. Can you believe it? I learned that today.”

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) December 28, 2025 at 5:05 PM

Trump has ccess to the largest intelligence community in the world, he refuses to read their deliverables and products, so everyday for him is just a completely new opportunity for discovery new things.

KARL: What side of Russia-Ukraine is Trump on?

GOP REP. MIKE TURNER: I, you know, clearly, ummp, Trump is on the side of peace

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) December 28, 2025 at 9:43 AM

A meme of COL Hogan, COL Klink, and Sergeant Schultz from Hogan's Heroes triple face palming in Klink's office. The caption says" Triple facepalm: For when a double facepalm is just not enough to describe the epic fail..."

Since Trump had already announced he was going to have another long conversation with Putin after President Zelenskyy left, I expect that whatever positive effects Zelenskyy and his team were able to achieve in the moment will get wiped away once Putin talks at Trump for a couple of hours. We’ll have a better idea when the Truth Social posts start coming in after midnight eastern standard time and he starts ranting to the press gaggle tomorrow morning.

As you can imagine, there was no address today from President Zelenskyy today. He made a brief statement when Trump shambled out of Mar a Lago to meet him and then they held a joint presser after lunch. The video of the former below and the latter after the jump.

Georgia:

Day 396 of daily, uninterrupted protests in Georgia. 🇬🇪🇪🇺

In the second photo, I’ve obscured protesters’ faces. Police have begun using citizen-shot footage to charge people for peacefully standing on a sidewalk. Up to 20 people now await verdicts, facing jail time.

[image or embed]

— Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 12:43 PM

Young Nikola Okmelashvili, son of Georgian political prisoner Giorgi Okmelashvili, attends day 396 of Georgia’s daily, uninterrupted protests in Tbilisi.

📷 Mo Se 1/3 🧵

[image or embed]

— Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 3:25 PM

Giorgi, founder of a successful ad agency, has been unlawfully detained since May 2024. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison for alleged “violence against a police officer” during protests. The “evidence” is a video of an unidentified man elbowing an officer. No officer recognized as a victim. 2/3

— Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 3:25 PM

Giorgi recalls that day like this:

“Besides uniformed police, there were men dressed in black, masked, with no badges or identification. They repeatedly attacked protesters, verbally and physically, dragging some behind the cordon to beat them. I realized they were not police.” 3/3

— Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 3:26 PM

I honestly don’t know how we survive in Georgia.

Groceries are as expensive, or sometimes more expensive as in Western Europe; okay, rent is somewhat cheaper,

but median national monthly salary is about EUR 400.

How do people have children, not to mention all else?..

[image or embed]

— Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 3:27 PM

Germany:

Bundestag Vice President Omid Nouripour urged Chancellor Friedrich Merz to finally approve delivery of Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.

www.morgenpost.de/politik/arti…

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 12:54 PM

He warned that repeated refusals cost lives and that “phone support” for Zelensky is no longer enough, Morgenpost reported.

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 12:54 PM

The US:

Americans and Ukrainians with flags gathered on the bridge leading to Mar-a-Lago to show support for Ukraine.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 12:34 PM

Back to Ukraine.

The cost:

Instead of a thousand words.

Small daughter with mom visit the grave of her late father, who died defending Ukraine.

📹Lesya_Belova/Center of Countering Disinformation

[image or embed]

— Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 12:32 PM

Here are Ukraine’s outgoing fires for tonight:

The map shows the approximate flight routes of Ukrainian UAVs right now.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 5:17 PM

Zelensky: “20-point peace plan, 90% agreed.
US-Ukraine security guarantees, 100% agreed.”

Good. Security guarantees are essential.

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 5:02 PM

Donald: “Whenever one side is ready for for peace, the other decides they don’t want it”

[image or embed]

— Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 4:33 AM

The Kremlin is reminding us that drone sanctions don’t work by extending their ban on fuel exports into 2026.

Gasoline and diesel export bans first introduced in July 2025 have been extended for the third time, to the end of February 2026.

That’s 7+ months of lost revenue.📉💥

[image or embed]

— Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 3:31 AM

Russian occupied Mariupol:

In occupied Mariupol, Russia has reopened the so-called “restored” Drama Theatre.

This is not reconstruction. This is an attempt to erase a war crime.

[image or embed]

— Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 6:43 PM

On 16 March 2022, this building was destroyed by a Russian airstrike. Around 600 civilians, including women and children, were killed while sheltering inside. The word “CHILDREN” was written in huge letters outside, visible from the air. It didn’t stop the bomb.

— Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 6:43 PM

Now they repaint the walls and pretend nothing happened. As if fresh plaster can bury the screams. As if renovation can overwrite memory.

But crimes don’t disappear when you cover them with concrete.
Mariupol remembers. Ukraine remembers. The world must remember.

— Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 6:43 PM

It is a mass grave, and a reminder of who Russia really is.

— Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 6:43 PM

Russian cruise missile shot down by ZU-23-2.

[image or embed]

— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 2:46 PM

Russian infantryman fights off an FPV drone with snowballs.

[image or embed]

— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 12:17 PM

The first public appearance of the F-16BM two-seat fighter jet in service with the Ukrainian Air Force.

[image or embed]

— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 12:12 PM

Kharkiv:

As Trump and Zelensky meet behind closed doors, see how wonderful Kharkiv looks this holiday season despite being so close to the frontline ✨️✨️✨️

🎥: ANASTASIIA_NASTYA2 Instagram

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 2:01 PM

Kharkiv today ❄️

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 9:29 AM

Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast:

In frontline Kramatorsk, despite constant explosions and air-raid alarms, residents have raised a small Christmas Tree in the city’s main square. 🥲

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 12:10 PM

Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast:

The aftermath of several russian airstrikes on Sloviansk. 1 civilian has been reported killed. Private homes were destroyed and damaged. According to local authorities, three more people were injured.

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 9:27 AM

Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast:

Overnight on December 28, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces used FP-2 strike drones to hit a Shahed storage site near Makiivka, a pontoon crossing near Nykonorivka in Donetsk region, and a repair unit of Russia’s 1435th Motorized Rifle Regiment near Antratsyt in occupied Luhansk region.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 10:35 AM

Kostyantinivka, Donetsk Oblast:

Russian footage shows KAB glide bombs hitting residential areas in Kostyantynivka. Russian forces continue to build up south of the town.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 9:05 AM

A swarm of Ukrainian FPV drones attacked a Russian armored fighting vehicle on the Kostyantynivka axis.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM

Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

FP-2 guided drones struck the base of the 14th special forces brigade of the Russian GRU in Berdyansk. Comander of the USF, Magyar, claims that 51 Russian servicemen were killed and 74 wounded in the operation.

[image or embed]

— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 5:35 AM

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant:

IAEA reported another local ceasefire allowing crucial power line repairs near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to restore transmission with the thermal plant, expected to last several days for nuclear safety.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 6:31 AM

Russian occupied Crimea:

FP-1/FP-2 guided drone strikes on the Russian radar dome in Crimea. Thanks to a more powerful warhead than the drones used by the “Prymary”, the dome was completely unable to save the radar.

[image or embed]

— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 3:24 AM

Huliaipole, Donetsk Oblast:

DeepState reports Russian troops shot dead three Ukrainian Defense Forces soldiers south of Hulyaipole on 20 December as they moved to reoccupy previously abandoned positions.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 1:17 PM

Vuhledar, Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Video from Vuhledar, Donetsk region, “liberated” by the “Russian world.”

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 5:51 AM

Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast:

Ukrainian forces hold northern Pokrovsk, block Russian advances toward Hryshine, and maintain intense defense in Myrnohrad. The 7th Air Assault Corps reports reinforcements on key sectors and Russian removal of decoy positions.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 4:07 AM

Krasnodar Krai and Vladimor Oblast, Russia:

Tuapse in Krasnodar Krai and Kovrov in Vladimir region have lost power, with locals reporting hearing “explosions.”

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 2:30 PM

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

Military airfield near Kushchyovskaya in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai is reportedly under attack right now.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 2:17 PM

Samara Oblast, Russia:

Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces struck Syzran oil refinery over 700 km from the border, causing a massive fire at the Rosneft facility that processes 8.5 million tons annually and supplies fuel to the Russian army, UAS reported.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 6:14 AM

Rostov Oblast, Russia:

Rail link between Russia and Crimea disrupted after a freight train derailed in Rostov region overnight. 20 trains delayed, 7 heading to occupied Crimea, waits up to 4.5 hours. Moscow just put up 143 billboards advertising New Year holidays on the peninsula.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 5:55 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

Sparky, a 12-year-old Belgian Shepherd from Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, received the Order of Hero Dog of Ukraine.

Sparky has been working as part of Antares canine search-and-rescue unit since 2013. She also helped develop a training program for search dogs.

[image or embed]

— Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 2:22 PM

Open thread!

  • Adam L Silverman
  • AlaskaReader
  • Chetan Murthy
  • different-church-lady
  • hells littlest angel
  • Jay
  • Redshift
  • Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)
  • YY_Sima Qian

    19Comments

    2. 2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      OT: A review by John Delury of a book on potential high intensity Sino-US war around Taiwan, by Franz-Stefan Gady:

      A Deeply Flawed Military Strategy
      By John Delury

      How the United States Would Fight China: The Risks of Pursuing a Rapid Victory
      By Franz-Stefan Gady
      Oxford University Press, 2025, 256 pages, $34.99 (Hardcover)
      Published: December 2025 (Vol.20 No.4)

      About the author
      John Delury is Global Asiaregional editor.

      AUSTRIAN MILITARY analyst Franz-Stefan Gady has been studying the American way of war for a long time, from up close doing field research with troops in Afghanistan and Iraq and at a distance from his perch in Europe. Gady has come to identify its central premise as a strategy of rapid, decisive victory. This military urgency to “go big or go home” stems from political imperatives to keep casualties low and make the fighting short. American commanders are inculcated with the ideal of “shock and awe,” bringing a bazooka to a knife-fight and overwhelming the adversary with total superiority in materiel and technology. Despite a string of defeats and unpopular wars fought since 1945, this default remains the same. In How the United States Would Fight China, Gady imagines how the American way would play out in a war over the island of Taiwan. An alternate title of his book might be, How the United States Would Lose to China.

      I have not read Gady’s book, but he has been worth following when it comes to the war in Ukraine, & John Delury is a top notch scholar on the PRC. If the content of the review is anything to go by, Gady tells a similar story as Lyle Goldstein in the latter’s deep dive in the Target Taiwan series

      It is worth noting that the Chinese tradition on military thought tended not to favor protracted conflicts, which Sun Tzu explicitly warned against as being extremely costly & thus perilous to the survival of the state. However, when one is at a decisive disadvantage, protractive war offers a potential path to victory. Hence, Mao writing On Protracted War in the darkest days of the Anti-Japanese War, when the Chinese Communists were hemmed in by the Imperial Japanese Army, the puppet regime set up by Japan, & the KMT government ruling the unoccupied parts of the ROC. The CPC & PLA leadership probably believes that the PRC is no longer in such a position of severe disadvantage, so the PLA’s war doctrine is also something along the lines of “shock & awe” for a quick victory

      The 2 “Shock & Awe” doctrines colliding head on toward each other could prove extremely dangerous, especially wrt escalation to nuclear exchange. OTOH, the PRC & the PLA is also organized & prepared for protracted war, should it come to that, the US (military or polity) is not.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      hells littlest angel

      I watched only a few minutes of that press conference, but my blood is still boiling. We absolutely could not have picked a more depraved, stupid and morally rotten human being to lead our country.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chetan Murthy

      @YY_Sima Qian: Gady has come to identify its central premise as a strategy of rapid, decisive victory. This military urgency to “go big or go home” stems from political imperatives to keep casualties low and make the fighting short. American commanders are inculcated with the ideal of “shock and awe,” bringing a bazooka to a knife-fight and overwhelming the adversary with total superiority in materiel and technology.

      i’m reminded of what Adam Tooze wrote about the Prussian way of war.  Pretty much, as I remember it, this same thing.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jay

      Anton Gerashchenko
      ‪@antongerashchenko.bsky.social‬

      Follow
      Russia re-opened Mariupol Drama Theater.

      On March 16, 2022, during the siege of Mariupol, Russia launched a strike on the building. Several hundred civilians were using it as a shelter then.

      By various estimates, from 300 to 600 people were killed by that Russian strike.

      1:06 PM · Dec 28, 2025

      Everybody can reply
      ·
      Translate
      83 reposts
      6 quotes
      185 likes
      6 saves

      16

      89

      ‪Anton Gerashchenko‬
      ‪@antongerashchenko.bsky.social‬
      · 5h

      There are reports that during “restoration”, bodies were not dug up – construction workers just poured concrete over everything.

      bsky.app/profile/antongerashchenko.bsky.social/post/3mb37z6qeoc2c

      Now, Russia has “rebuilt” the site of its war crimes. This is beyond cynical.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      different-church-lady

      it looks sadistic and dumb

      Sadistic and dumb is what they. Sadistic and dumb is who he is. Sadistic and dumb is what his voters crave.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @hells littlest angel: Is it wrong that I find at least a little solace in the likely senility, tertiary syphilis and/or stroke effects for FFOTUS’ complete lack of empathy and morals, as opposed to the Broyhillbilly’s calculated abandonment of the same?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Chetan Murthy: It’s everyone’s presumptive form of war, if they think they have the material means, until the are mugged by reality.

      Military commanders should aim for quick victories whenever possible, but responsible military & [more importantly] political leaders should also prepare for more protracted conflicts should they become necessary, having gone through the careful calculus of determining whether the costs & dangers of protractive conflict is worth the objectives being sought through war. In other words, Gady’s hard questions at the end of his book, as summarized by Delury:

      How the United States Would Fight China is a devastating critique of a flawed military strategy. The moral of the story is clear: if there is a major war over Taiwan, it will be a protracted war of attrition, not a short, sharp victory for either side. This assessment leads Gady to end his book by posing two questions of profound significance for American politicians, strategists and voters to ponder. First, is the US public willing to “carry the burden” of what an actual war to defend Taiwan is likely to look like — including the economic and social burden of preparing for such a long and destructive conflict? Second, is it worth it? “Beyond political rhetoric, is Taiwan worth a prolonged war of attrition with the world’s second-largest economy, or indeed risking a nuclear war?” If Gady’s analysis is sound, the US will need a substitute for pursuing rapid victory, and soon.

      The answers to both could be yes, but the questions need to be answered soberly, w/ eyes wide open. Most of the politicians, policymakers, & voters in the US have yet to come to grip w/ the new & [from the US’ perspective] rapidly deteriorating reality.

      However, an increasing (albeit still thin) number of think tankers & DOD bureaucrats seem to be waking up. In fact, it has been suggested that part of the motivation behind Elbridge Colby’s transformation from über-China Hawk to a genteel isolationist is the reality of the shifting military balance of power across the Taiwan Strait & the Western Pacific, exaggerated by the punishing tyranny of distance.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Redshift

      According to the Kremlin, Putin and Trump exchanged New Year greetings and agreed to set up two working groups on a Ukraine “peace deal” – one on security and one on economics.

      Translation: the “security” working group will produce a plan for Putin getting everything he wants to be “secure,” and the “economics” group will produce false promises of all the ways the Trump family and cronies can line their pockets if they give him what he wants.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Redshift

      Putin and Trump hold broadly similar views that a temporary ceasefire will only prolong the conflict

      Well, that would explain the logic in being convinced that Putin, who refuses all ceasefire proposals “really wants peace.” If you’re a complete idiot, that is.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @Redshift: Guessing that the “economics” group is also tasked with enumerating the assets valuable to each side for the “divvying up the war spoils” phase of the sellout – um, I mean “peace”.

      Reply

