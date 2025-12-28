I’m feeling bleh. It’s been a long holiday week. So I’m going to cover the events in Florida, then run through the basics and call it a night.

Let’s start with the arrival:

It’s likely Zelensky himself didn’t want a full pomp and circumstance arrival ceremony, but to have literally *no* US official present to greet an arriving head of state is an insanely norm-shattering snub. [image or embed] — Andy Craig (@andycraig.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 1:48 PM

Given that Putin already tried to blow Zelenskyy up on his arrival in Dublin, there’s a real security concern here that would call for a minimalist arrival reception. That said, President Zelenskyy should’ve received the exact same reception that Putin did in Alaska because that puts both parties to the settlement Trump is trying to negotiate on the same level. Of course, that’s not how Trump sees Zelenskyy:

How very predictable, that Putin tries to sabotage things by calling Trump right before another meeting with Zelenskyy. What do you guys think Putin said? [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 11:55 AM

This puts all of the responsibility on Ukraine to end the conflict and makes Russia a passive actor.

Q: Some are saying Russia’s recent attacks show Putin isn’t serious about peace TRUMP: Ukraine has made some very strong attacks also. I don’t say that negatively. There have been explosions in various parts of Russia. I don’t think it came from the Congo. I don’t think it came from the USA. [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) December 28, 2025 at 1:36 PM

There are good people on both sides…

About the press conference: Trump is absolutely detached from reality. He doesn’t understand how to end this war or what he is doing. But he visibly enjoys bragging about his relationship with putin and their sweet phone calls in front of Zelenskyy. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 6:09 PM

To him, it’s a kind of power flex, but in reality he is simply admiring a war criminal in front of the president of the victim nation. It doesn’t looks powerful, it looks sadistic and dumb. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 6:09 PM

And the reason he sees Zelenskyy as not equal, as head of state, to Putin, is that he spends lots of time talking to Putin, which Putin uses to manipulate Trump. Hence, this gobbledegook:

Trump: “Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed” Right, of course! That’s why they erase our towns from the map, bomb our infrastructure and businesses. To force us to rebuild everything and succeed. 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 5:19 PM

The Russia wants Ukraine to succeed stuff is a lie. Putin doesn’t want Ukraine to succeed as Ukraine. He wants Ukraine to succeed only if he’s allowed to make it part of Russia!

And this:

Putin spending all week screaming from the rooftops that he does not want peace and has no intentions of backing down from his maximalist aims in Ukraine. Meanwhile world’s most perceptive, people-savvy empath: [image or embed] — Oliver Alexander (@oalexanderdk.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 2:07 PM

Trump to Zelenskyy on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant: “They have 5,000 people in that plant. Can you believe it? I learned that today.” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) December 28, 2025 at 5:05 PM

Trump has ccess to the largest intelligence community in the world, he refuses to read their deliverables and products, so everyday for him is just a completely new opportunity for discovery new things.

Since Trump had already announced he was going to have another long conversation with Putin after President Zelenskyy left, I expect that whatever positive effects Zelenskyy and his team were able to achieve in the moment will get wiped away once Putin talks at Trump for a couple of hours. We’ll have a better idea when the Truth Social posts start coming in after midnight eastern standard time and he starts ranting to the press gaggle tomorrow morning.

As you can imagine, there was no address today from President Zelenskyy today. He made a brief statement when Trump shambled out of Mar a Lago to meet him and then they held a joint presser after lunch. The video of the former below and the latter after the jump.

Georgia:

Day 396 of daily, uninterrupted protests in Georgia. 🇬🇪🇪🇺 In the second photo, I’ve obscured protesters’ faces. Police have begun using citizen-shot footage to charge people for peacefully standing on a sidewalk. Up to 20 people now await verdicts, facing jail time. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 12:43 PM

Giorgi, founder of a successful ad agency, has been unlawfully detained since May 2024. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison for alleged “violence against a police officer” during protests. The “evidence” is a video of an unidentified man elbowing an officer. No officer recognized as a victim. 2/3 — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 3:25 PM

Giorgi recalls that day like this: “Besides uniformed police, there were men dressed in black, masked, with no badges or identification. They repeatedly attacked protesters, verbally and physically, dragging some behind the cordon to beat them. I realized they were not police.” 3/3 — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 3:26 PM

I honestly don’t know how we survive in Georgia. Groceries are as expensive, or sometimes more expensive as in Western Europe; okay, rent is somewhat cheaper, but median national monthly salary is about EUR 400. How do people have children, not to mention all else?.. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 3:27 PM

Germany:

He warned that repeated refusals cost lives and that “phone support” for Zelensky is no longer enough, Morgenpost reported. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 12:54 PM

The US:

Back to Ukraine.

The cost:

Instead of a thousand words. Small daughter with mom visit the grave of her late father, who died defending Ukraine. 📹Lesya_Belova/Center of Countering Disinformation [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 12:32 PM

Here are Ukraine’s outgoing fires for tonight:

The Kremlin is reminding us that drone sanctions don’t work by extending their ban on fuel exports into 2026. Gasoline and diesel export bans first introduced in July 2025 have been extended for the third time, to the end of February 2026. That’s 7+ months of lost revenue.📉💥 [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 3:31 AM

Russian occupied Mariupol:

In occupied Mariupol, Russia has reopened the so-called “restored” Drama Theatre. This is not reconstruction. This is an attempt to erase a war crime. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 6:43 PM

On 16 March 2022, this building was destroyed by a Russian airstrike. Around 600 civilians, including women and children, were killed while sheltering inside. The word “CHILDREN” was written in huge letters outside, visible from the air. It didn’t stop the bomb. — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 6:43 PM

Now they repaint the walls and pretend nothing happened. As if fresh plaster can bury the screams. As if renovation can overwrite memory. But crimes don’t disappear when you cover them with concrete.

Mariupol remembers. Ukraine remembers. The world must remember. — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 6:43 PM

It is a mass grave, and a reminder of who Russia really is. — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 6:43 PM

Kharkiv:

As Trump and Zelensky meet behind closed doors, see how wonderful Kharkiv looks this holiday season despite being so close to the frontline ✨️✨️✨️ 🎥: ANASTASIIA_NASTYA2 Instagram [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 2:01 PM

Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast:

Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast:

The aftermath of several russian airstrikes on Sloviansk. 1 civilian has been reported killed. Private homes were destroyed and damaged. According to local authorities, three more people were injured. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 9:27 AM

Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast:

Overnight on December 28, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces used FP-2 strike drones to hit a Shahed storage site near Makiivka, a pontoon crossing near Nykonorivka in Donetsk region, and a repair unit of Russia’s 1435th Motorized Rifle Regiment near Antratsyt in occupied Luhansk region. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 10:35 AM

Kostyantinivka, Donetsk Oblast:

Russian footage shows KAB glide bombs hitting residential areas in Kostyantynivka. Russian forces continue to build up south of the town. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 9:05 AM

Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

FP-2 guided drones struck the base of the 14th special forces brigade of the Russian GRU in Berdyansk. Comander of the USF, Magyar, claims that 51 Russian servicemen were killed and 74 wounded in the operation. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 5:35 AM

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant:

IAEA reported another local ceasefire allowing crucial power line repairs near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to restore transmission with the thermal plant, expected to last several days for nuclear safety. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 6:31 AM

Russian occupied Crimea:

FP-1/FP-2 guided drone strikes on the Russian radar dome in Crimea. Thanks to a more powerful warhead than the drones used by the “Prymary”, the dome was completely unable to save the radar. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 3:24 AM

Huliaipole, Donetsk Oblast:

DeepState reports Russian troops shot dead three Ukrainian Defense Forces soldiers south of Hulyaipole on 20 December as they moved to reoccupy previously abandoned positions. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 1:17 PM

Vuhledar, Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast:

Ukrainian forces hold northern Pokrovsk, block Russian advances toward Hryshine, and maintain intense defense in Myrnohrad. The 7th Air Assault Corps reports reinforcements on key sectors and Russian removal of decoy positions. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 4:07 AM

Krasnodar Krai and Vladimor Oblast, Russia:

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

Samara Oblast, Russia:

Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces struck Syzran oil refinery over 700 km from the border, causing a massive fire at the Rosneft facility that processes 8.5 million tons annually and supplies fuel to the Russian army, UAS reported. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 6:14 AM

Rostov Oblast, Russia:

Rail link between Russia and Crimea disrupted after a freight train derailed in Rostov region overnight. 20 trains delayed, 7 heading to occupied Crimea, waits up to 4.5 hours. Moscow just put up 143 billboards advertising New Year holidays on the peninsula. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 5:55 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

Sparky, a 12-year-old Belgian Shepherd from Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, received the Order of Hero Dog of Ukraine. Sparky has been working as part of Antares canine search-and-rescue unit since 2013. She also helped develop a training program for search dogs. [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) December 26, 2025 at 2:22 PM

Open thread!