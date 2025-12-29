Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Dream Come True

The Church of Trump Is Not Happy. Me? I Feel a Renewed Sense of Hope and a Bit of Peace. 1

I dared to hope, but this is most excellent news!

Official announcement:

WASHINGTON – Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of His Eminence Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, 75, from the pastoral governance of the Archdiocese of New York, and has appointed Most Reverend Ronald A. Hicks, currently Bishop of Joliet, as the Metropolitan Archbishop of New York.

The resignation and appointment were publicized in Washington, D.C. on December 18, 2025, by Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

The Archdiocese of New York is comprised of 4,683 square miles in the State of New York and has a total population of 5,445,700, of which 1,572,580, are Catholic.

Cardinals are required to submit their resignations on their 75th birthday, and they are sometimes not accepted for years. I had hoped in this case, the resignation would be accepted the day after Dolan’s 75th birthday.

This wasn’t the next day, but I’ll take it!

Scuttlebutt:

Dec. 15 began a most unusual week for the U.S. Catholic Church. A Spanish publication, Religión Digital, reported late on that day that Pope Leo XIV would appoint Bishop Ronald Hicks of Joliet, Illinois, to succeed Cardinal Timothy Dolan as archbishop of New York. The appointment, the story said, was expected the next day. In fact, two more days would pass before the appointment finally came, as Catholics in the United States speculated wildly.

Bishop appointments rarely leak. Many new bishops are named each month around the world. Confidentiality is kept with remarkable effectiveness, given that for each appointment the process is lengthy and consultative, and a lot of people know which candidates are being vetted. It works in part because everyone’s participation in the process is constrained by what is called a pontifical secret: To leak word is a grave sin for someone, and it can incur penalties under canon law.

It is shocking that Hicks’ appointment was leaked, but it also raised the fascinating question of why it was leaked at all.

As we waited to learn whether the rumor was true, it seemed at least possible that Hicks’ appointment was leaked as an attempt to derail it and embarrass Cardinal Blase Cupich, the archbishop of Chicago. Cupich is the most influential American on the Vatican committee that nominates bishops for the pope’s approval, the Dicastery for Bishops. For two years, Cupich worked closely on selecting the church’s new generation of leaders with Cardinal Robert Prevost, who, until he became Pope Leo XIV, was the head of the dicastery. Hicks is a protégé of Cupich.

Earlier this fall, several U.S. bishops made a bold move to embarrass Cupich after he announced he would honor Sen. Dick Durbin, who is Catholic, for his lifetime of work on U.S. immigration policy. The bishops who objected pointed out that Durbin is also pro-choice, and that honoring him would send the wrong message. Leo intervened personally, seeming to take Cupich’s side, but by that time Durbin had declined the honor.

Were Cupich’s opponents at it again, leaking word of the New York appointment?

Some more history may be helpful. In their 2010 vote for president of their conference, the U.S. bishops broke with tradition and skipped over their vice president, the moderate Bishop Gerald Kicanas of Arizona, instead electing Dolan, who was seen as more conservative. This ugly flex of brute power set the bishops on their 15-year-long campaign to stand athwart the broader American culture, and, as it turned out, the coming direction of the church. Francis was elected pope barely two years later, and most of the U.S. bishops remained out of step with him until he died.

Read the whole thing – it’s a great peek behind the curtain.

It ends with this:

The Catholic Church in the U.S. faces extraordinary challenges — declining Mass attendance, declining vocations to the priesthood, the vast scale and ramifications of financial settlements for clerical sex abuse. Hicks will be on the front line of many of these challenges. But there are other challenges too. They face everyone in the church.

The greatest of those challenges is to end the sense among Catholics that one “side” is winning or losing. Dividers have dominated the church for too long. We have spawned a culture of online Catholic influencerism that has poisoned the church, twisted it into two opposing camps locked in a seemingly endless contest that does little to advance the reign of God but raises a lot of money and exerts remarkable political influence. That was not what Francis wanted. We have good reasons to think it is not what Leo, Cupich or Hicks wants, either.

But more Catholics must want it. They must stop listening to those who claim to speak for the church, but who only divide it. It would be better to pay heed to the church’s pastors whose greatest ambition is to accompany and serve their people.

We have more and more of those bishops now. Hicks is one of them. Much success to him.

Gotta love an infallible guy who smiles all the way to his eyes!

  • Andrya
  • Baud
  • Butch
  • dexwood
  • Gvg
  • Hoytwillrise
  • Old School
  • p.a.
  • prostratedragon
  • RevRick
  • Steve Paradis
  • Suzanne
  • Trivia Man
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl

    20Comments

    4. 4.

      Hoytwillrise

      gotta love an infallible guy who refuses to acknowledge the divinity & equality of women, just like all the previous infallible guys.

    6. 6.

      Suzanne

      But more Catholics must want it. They must stop listening to those who claim to speak for the church, but who only divide it. It would be better to pay heed to the church’s pastors whose greatest ambition is to accompany and serve their people.

      I really dodged a bullet by not being raised Catholic. I’m already fucked up enough by the
      Protestant work ethic.

      In seriousness….. glad to be rid of Dolan. Fingers crossed that the new dude (of course….. dudes) is a significant improvement.

    8. 8.

      prostratedragon

      Other Vatican news from Financial Times (archiv link), repeated from the end of an earlier thread:

      The Vatican this month named Manuel de Jesús Rodriguez — a naturalised American who immigrated from the Dominican Republic — as bishop elect of Palm Beach, the Catholic diocese where Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is located.

      “The US administration should take the hint: scale down these ICE interventions and bring it under control,” said Francesco Sisci, founder of the Appia Institute, a Rome think-tank with close ties to the Vatican. “The church wouldn’t flip overnight but they could escalate.”

    9. 9.

      Trivia Man

      Dolan’s brother was a high profile RWNJ radio host in Milwaukee for  years, good to hear the cardinal is off the field. The article said he wasn’t the worst (trumpy) bishop but he had a very high profile and was often quoted as the voice of conservative catholics.

    11. 11.

      Andrya

      Speaking as Balloon Juice’s token practicing Catholic, I’d like to point out the significance of Pope Leo’s choice of a papal name.  The last Pope Leo (Leo XIII) was known as the “worker’s pope”- Leo XIII wrote the encyclical “Rerum Novarum” (“Of New Things”, issued in 1891) which condemned unregulated capitalism, and said that Catholics must work for a society where everyone has the necessities of life, including a living wage.  Rerum Novarum also affirmed the right to organize labor unions.  (Are you listening, VP Vance????)  By taking the name “Leo” the current Pope was signaling an endorsement of the former Leo’s commitment to social justice.

    12. 12.

      p.a.

      I remember my only-not-MAGAt-because-MAGA-hadn’t-been-invented-yet relatives denigrating Pope Francis’ liberalism (you know, “liberal”-in-Pope-terms) with “well what do you expect.  He’s a Jesuit.”

       

      Guess that uses up my (-) quota thru the 1st q 2026.

    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @Andrya:  Appreciate you sharing that!

      I may have read something about that when he was chosen, but I’m happy to be reminded of that now and to have all the detail.

    15. 15.

      Gvg

      @Trivia Man: he covered up for abusive priests instead of removing them. Basically he took the part of the priests were his side and the Catholic Church goers were non of his responsibility to look after. IMO this is why Ireland turned against the church so much and why the Catholic Church here lost a lot of attendance rightly. Dolan was named in some of the lawsuits for coverup. That’s why I have head of him.

    17. 17.

      RevRick

      In seminary I had a class with Dr. George Lindbeck, who was a Lutheran observer at Vatican 2 (!). In the course of discussions about dogma and a potential future church, the issues of inerrancy and infallibility came up. Dr. Lindbeck mused that for there to be reconciliations between Roman Catholics, Orthodox and Protestants both biblical inerrancy and papal infallibility would have to be reinterpreted to mean that neither the Bible nor the Pope would say things that are either completely or irrevocably contrary to the Christian faith. They may say stupid things, irrelevant things, or even somewhat painful and ugly things, but not anything irretrievably contrary to the Gospel. He went on to say that the role of the Pope in such a reunited church would be like a one person Supreme Court, only speaking when there was a threatening church-splitting conflict over matters of doctrine.

    18. 18.

      Butch

      I was raised Catholic but except for weddings and funerals haven’t been to mass in longer than I even care to consider, and when I do attend one I always end up thinking how really bizarre the mass is.  I had no clue about this “schism” within the church that’s mentioned in the article.

    20. 20.

      RevRick

      @Suzanne: Please explain to me how the Protestant work ethic has played out in Japan, South Korea, China and India.
      What Max Weber meant by that was that Calvinist values of self-denial and and deferral of wants together with a certain openness to new ideas and tolerance, as seen in the Dutch Republic, combined with a strong merchant culture, fostered innovation and development. This carried over into the Puritan regions of England.

