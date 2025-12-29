Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hey hey, RFK, how many kids did you kill today?

Lick the third rail, it tastes like chocolate!

Not loving this new fraud based economy.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Sadly, media malpractice has become standard practice.

Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls 2 years from now.

To the privileged, equality seems like oppression.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Mediocre white men think RFK Jr’s pathetic midlife crisis is inspirational. The bar is set so low for them, it’s subterranean.

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

They don’t have outfits that big. nor codpieces that small.

Dumb motherfuckers cannot understand a consequence that most 4 year olds have fully sorted out.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

I don’t recall signing up for living in a dystopian sci-fi novel.

One way or another, he’s a liar.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Live so that if you miss a day of work people aren’t hoping you’re dead.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

We will not go back.

The “burn-it-down” people are good with that until they become part of the kindling.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

The unpunished coup was a training exercise.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Billboards Aren’t Cheap!

Billboards Aren’t Cheap!

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: ,

I love that this billboard is going up in Florida.  Actually, I love that it’s going up anywhere, but I especially love that it’s up in the same neighborhood as a trashy golf course in Florida!

Auto Draft 150

TAMPA, Fla. – A pair of left-leaning nonprofit organizations has launched a billboard campaign near military bases in Florida aimed at advising U.S. service members on what the groups call “manifestly unlawful orders.”

The campaign, funded by Defiance.org and WhistleblowerAid.org, has placed signs near MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa and military installations near Doral, Fla. One billboard reads: “Obey Only Lawful Orders.” Organizers say the effort, part of a $50,000 initiative, is designed to educate troops on their legal rights and connect them to independent legal support.

Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff and co-founder of Defiance.org, said the campaign is meant to serve as a “constitutional alarm bell” for service members who may be asked to follow illegal orders.

The campaign comes after U.S. airstrikes on suspected drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and Latin America, actions that some Democratic lawmakers have criticized as illegal under international law. The White House maintains the strikes were lawful.

Beyond billboards, the nonprofits are saturating the surrounding communities with mobile ads, gas-pump screens, fitness club postings, and other local media. Scott Goodstein, former social media strategist for former President Barack Obama, said the goal is to “surround” military communities with information to ensure maximum exposure.

Doral is a particular focus due to its proximity to President Trump’s golf course, organizers say, while Tampa is targeted for its nearby Southern Command and Special Operations bases. Defiance.org plans to expand the campaign to other bases depending on where future presidential actions may pose legal concerns.

I made the mistake of reading the comments on the article – holy cow, the comments are 22:1 basically calling the ad and the concept of not obeying illegal orders as treason.  Plus 6 predatory “earn big money at home” posts – clearly they saw all the ignorant and gullible marks in the comments.   h/t Jackie

Since it’s a day ending in Y, I will ask again,.  What the fuck is wrong with these people?

On another note, if we could afford a billboard (which we can’t!) what would we want it to say?   And what graphics would we want to include?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • frosty
  • JML
  • m.j.
  • RaflW
  • strange visitor (from another planet)
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Cascades

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      I suppose it really can’t just say “What the fuck is wrong with you people that leads you to abandon rule of law and sell your souls to the devil ?”

      With MAGA images as the backdrop.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      I don’t really know how you appeal to people who get sucked into cults.  Maybe we just ignore them and go for the people on the edges who have always voted Republican and still cling to some normal Republican vision in their heads.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RaflW

      I’d assume that either RW channels flooded their members with links to go spam that article’s comment thread, or Pootie’s Internet Research Agency popped by, or both.

      Refusing an illegal order is a clear threat to Trump’s wannabe authoritarian goals, so if they have to pay RU troll farms a few rubles to make a fake groundswell, so be it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      RaflW

      @WaterGirl: Not a reason for complacency at all, but I keep remembering that Trump is at about 36% approval in the tracking polls.

      Yes, that third of America runs their mouths constantly, but that’s not representing anything close to a majority!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      , the comments are 22:1 basically calling the ad and the concept of not obeying illegal orders as treason

      Rage bots.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JML

      I’m on vacation right now. Have read 3 novels so far. It’s been great.

      Digging out from the winter storm though; forgot to get gas for the big snowblower, so it’s going to take a while, but did manage to get my trash out in time for pickup. (and cleaned out my freezer from all the stuff that got freezer burned to hell)

      Technically WFH tomorrow, but hardly anyone else will be working, so it’ll just be clearing a few emails and seeing if someone needs help on a project. Then back to vacation until the new year!

      I hope everyone gets a good winter/holiday break.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.