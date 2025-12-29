I love that this billboard is going up in Florida. Actually, I love that it’s going up anywhere, but I especially love that it’s up in the same neighborhood as a trashy golf course in Florida!

TAMPA, Fla. – A pair of left-leaning nonprofit organizations has launched a billboard campaign near military bases in Florida aimed at advising U.S. service members on what the groups call “manifestly unlawful orders.”

The campaign, funded by Defiance.org and WhistleblowerAid.org, has placed signs near MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa and military installations near Doral, Fla. One billboard reads: “Obey Only Lawful Orders.” Organizers say the effort, part of a $50,000 initiative, is designed to educate troops on their legal rights and connect them to independent legal support.

Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff and co-founder of Defiance.org, said the campaign is meant to serve as a “constitutional alarm bell” for service members who may be asked to follow illegal orders.

The campaign comes after U.S. airstrikes on suspected drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and Latin America, actions that some Democratic lawmakers have criticized as illegal under international law. The White House maintains the strikes were lawful.

Beyond billboards, the nonprofits are saturating the surrounding communities with mobile ads, gas-pump screens, fitness club postings, and other local media. Scott Goodstein, former social media strategist for former President Barack Obama, said the goal is to “surround” military communities with information to ensure maximum exposure.

Doral is a particular focus due to its proximity to President Trump’s golf course, organizers say, while Tampa is targeted for its nearby Southern Command and Special Operations bases. Defiance.org plans to expand the campaign to other bases depending on where future presidential actions may pose legal concerns.