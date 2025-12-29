“New science points to 4 distinct types of autism: Scientists are redefining autism as a complex condition with multiple forms, challenging traditional notions.” www.washingtonpost.com/health/2025/…
A long, fascinating report in the Washington Post — “New science points to 4 distinct types of autism” [gift link]:
… For decades, autism has been described as a spectrum — an elastic term that stretches from nonverbal children to adults with doctorates. Beneath that vast range lies a shared pattern of social communication and behavioral differences, long resistant to neat explanations.
Now, advances in brain imaging, genetics and computational science are revealing discrete biological subtypes. The discoveries could one day lead to more accurate diagnoses and treatments — raising profound questions about whether autism should be seen as something to cure or as an essential facet of human diversity.
There are a few high-impact mutations that alone appear to lead to autism. But researchers now suspect that the majority of cases arise from a subtler genetic architecture — common variants scattered throughout the population that, in certain combinations and under certain environmental conditions, can alter development…
Natalie Sauerwald is one of the lead authors of the subtypes study and a computational biologist at the Flatiron Institute, part of the Simons Foundation, which funds scientific research. She compared earlier autism research to assembling a jigsaw puzzle, only to find that the pieces didn’t quite fit — not because the image was unclear but because “the box had always contained several puzzles, shuffled together.”…
A computational biologist, Sauerwald’s lifework has been about studying genes and their relationship with human health. She had previously published research on covid-19 and cancer, but she had read a lot about how the significant variability of autism made it so difficult to treat and reached out to researchers at Princeton.
When Sauerwald began analyzing the autism database managed by the Simons Foundation, a science nonprofit, and housing information on over 5,000 children, she expected the results to be messy. The spectrum spans such a wide range that she assumed the categories would blur together, like overlapping circles in a Venn diagram. Instead, the data resolved into four groups with their own genetic and behavioral signatures…
The work published in July in Nature Genetics detailed the four categories.
– Broadly affected: The smallest group — about 10 percent of participants — faced the steepest challenges, marked by developmental delays, difficulties with communication and social interaction, and repetitive behaviors that touched nearly every part of life.
– Mixed autism with developmental delay: Roughly 19 percent showed early developmental delays but few signs of anxiety, depression or disruptive behavior. Researchers call this group “mixed” because its members vary widely in how strongly they display social or repetitive behaviors.
– Moderate challenges: About a third of participants fell into this group, showing the hallmark traits of autism — social and communication differences and repetitive habits — but in subtler ways and without developmental delays.
– Social and/or behavioral: The largest group, around 37 percent, met early developmental milestones on time yet often grappled with other conditions later on, including ADHD, anxiety, depression or obsessive-compulsive disorder…
That breakthrough idea was given another boost in October when a second study — published in Nature by an entirely different team using separate data — arrived at essentially the same conclusion: Genetically distinct forms of autism may unfold on different life timelines. The new analysis, based on data from the United States, Europe and Australia, suggested that children diagnosed after age 6 carried distinct genetic profiles and that their form of autism looked strikingly different from the early-childhood type — less like a developmental delay and more akin to conditions such as depression, ADHD or post-traumatic stress disorder.
“These findings provide further support for the hypothesis that the umbrella term ‘autism’ describes multiple phenomena with differing [causes], developmental trajectories and correlations with mental-health conditions,” the authors wrote…
Computational biology was only science fiction when most of us were growing up…
