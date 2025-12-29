A long, fascinating report in the Washington Post — “New science points to 4 distinct types of autism” [gift link]:

… For decades, autism has been described as a spectrum — an elastic term that stretches from nonverbal children to adults with doctorates. Beneath that vast range lies a shared pattern of social communication and behavioral differences, long resistant to neat explanations.



Now, advances in brain imaging, genetics and computational science are revealing discrete biological subtypes. The discoveries could one day lead to more accurate diagnoses and treatments — raising profound questions about whether autism should be seen as something to cure or as an essential facet of human diversity.

There are a few high-impact mutations that alone appear to lead to autism. But researchers now suspect that the majority of cases arise from a subtler genetic architecture — common variants scattered throughout the population that, in certain combinations and under certain environmental conditions, can alter development…

Natalie Sauerwald is one of the lead authors of the subtypes study and a computational biologist at the Flatiron Institute, part of the Simons Foundation, which funds scientific research. She compared earlier autism research to assembling a jigsaw puzzle, only to find that the pieces didn’t quite fit — not because the image was unclear but because “the box had always contained several puzzles, shuffled together.”…

A computational biologist, Sauerwald’s lifework has been about studying genes and their relationship with human health. She had previously published research on covid-19 and cancer, but she had read a lot about how the significant variability of autism made it so difficult to treat and reached out to researchers at Princeton.

When Sauerwald began analyzing the autism database managed by the Simons Foundation, a science nonprofit, and housing information on over 5,000 children, she expected the results to be messy. The spectrum spans such a wide range that she assumed the categories would blur together, like overlapping circles in a Venn diagram. Instead, the data resolved into four groups with their own genetic and behavioral signatures…