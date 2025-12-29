Per the Washington Post, “A Maryland astronaut achieves his childhood dream of traveling to space”

[gift link]:

… Chris Williams, who grew up in Potomac, Maryland, has been an astrophysics researcher at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a clinical physicist at Harvard Medical School. He has helped build a low-frequency radio telescope array in Western Australia, studied supernovas at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in D.C. and volunteered as an emergency medical technician and firefighter.

But Williams always dreamed of going to space, floating weightless and seeing the Earth as a tiny blue ball.

Last month, the 42-year-old father of two took off from Kazakhstan in a spacecraft headed for the International Space Station. He’ll be in space for about eight months. The crew is doing stem cell research and working with artificial intelligence, among other things.

After settling in at the ISS, Williams talked with The Washington Post this month about how the start of his time in space is going and how it feels to shoot for the stars and finally reach them…

Your parents told me “Star Trek” was a big inspiration for you.

Absolutely. Growing up, we didn’t watch a lot of TV, but that was one of the shows that we watched sort of together as a family. I think that the ethos they express on “Star Trek,” of wanting to explore for the benefit of all, that’s certainly something that’s really imprinted on me and something I firmly believe in.

How does it feel physically to be up there? I know you trained for it, but I’m sure that it’s different.

It’s definitely different. Being weightless and in microgravity, it’s a super interesting experience. I think it took me a couple days for my brain to kind of get used to it. You work in three dimensions. So we have lockers and drawers and experiments that are on the walls, but are also on the ceilings and on the floor. …



Will you get to do a spacewalk?

We have some spacewalks on the schedule coming up in January, and I’m hoping that I’ll be able to go out and be a part of that. I think that’ll be a really great experience…

I wanted to ask how your experience with the Montgomery County schools fostered your interest in space?

I do not think I would be where I am today without the upbringing I had in Montgomery County, in particular, the fabulous public school system. I felt like growing up I had so many opportunities to pursue my interest in science. I went to Blair High School, which just had fantastic opportunities to really push my passion for science and to give me the opportunities to really explore what it would look like to be a scientist.

I was also able to take advantage of the fact that there are a ton of wonderful opportunities with federal research labs. As a high-schooler, I was able to do astronomy research at the Navy Research Lab in D.C.

One other thing that I think is pretty special about Montgomery County is its diversity, the fact that you’re surrounded by people who come from all over. In the International Space Station, we’re a collaboration of 15 different countries. And my work every day involves interfacing with people from all across the world. Growing up in Montgomery County, you get really comfortable with that, which is really, really wonderful…