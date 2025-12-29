Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Night Open Thread- The Pine Tree is Too Close to the Willow

Enjoyed a couple of days of paying no attention to politics and playing games and relaxing, so I didn’t even bother to report in. Joelle had her first visit with her surgeon and is exceeding expectations with her recovery, so that is good. Tomorrow we are going to even get her on the tricycle to ride around the street to break up some scar tissue. Modern medicine is something.

In other news, I got a frantic 4 am phone call from Madeleine, my next door neighbor and the resident old lady who serves as the early warning device for any strange goings on around that part of the alley and end of the block- she’s my dialed more in than the NSA on everything going, and apparently she was up at 6 am having coffee and heard a large crash. It’s been very windy, she said, and that one of the pine trees fell and landed on my fence. And boy did it.

One of the pine trees in between my house and the old KA house and now Rusty’ storage unit and garage for her boat, apparently was completely uprooted, came crashing down on the fence in between me and Rusty, went through the entire yard, and crashed through the fence on the other side by Madeline’s and my other neighbor Shane. Check it out:

In the first picture you can see the willow tree and my house would be off to the right. The second picture is from the other side where it crashed through on to Shane’s driveway and the willow is the big blob to the left.

I thanked her and went back to bed because 4 am and also because I knew the moment Gerald finished his rounds I’d be getting a phone call “Hey man one of those big ass half dead pine trees I’ve been warning about fell over through your fence and it is all fucked up” so I slept for a few hours and at around 7:15 I got a call from Gerald telling me “Hey man one of those big ass half dead pine trees I’ve been warning about fell over through your fence and it is all fucked up” and I said “Yes Gerald I know about the pine trees and you can stop warning me I know why pines are called widowmakers I grew up in the woods and was in the army can you clean up Shane’s driveway and we’ll figure out a plan.”

And then I braced myself, because I knew what was coming. If Gerald knows, then fucking Breyana knows, and between Breyana and Madeline, if they know something, the ENTIRE town knows. So it was only a matter of time before the texts and phone calls came in and I knew where it was going to end up with me yelling at my mother on the phone “I have told you everything I know I am not there either I have sent you the pictures I have and no I do not know how much it is going to cost and no I do not know how I am going to pay for it and no I do not know if they are technically mine or Rusty’s trees and no I do not know if I can just replace those panels on the fence and no I have not contacted the insurance yet or if I even will and I have told you literally everything I know I don’t have any more details this happened 5 hours ago 2000 miles away just call Breyana she’s right fucking there on the spot.”

So yeah. Merry fucking Christmas. Buy a house. You’ll build equity.

    28Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      Ouch.  Sorry about your tree.  I’ve been there.

      How can you get a 4 am phone call when she heard the crash at 6am?  You guys must be in some weird time zone over there in AZ.

      Oh wait, that was in WV.  At least you have Gerald there in WV to help you

      When my huge tree fell, it too fell across my entire yard and into the neighbor’s yard.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      Oh damn, I’m sorry, John.

      The winds have been bonkers for the last 24 hours or so. We’re having some light snowfall, but the winds are so strong that the snow is essentially blowing sideways and visibility is bad. I’m sure that there have been quite a few trees lost in PGH today, as well.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      We had really loud howling winds here overnight last night.  Spooky.  Henry got me up about 4 am and I was not pleased standing there on the porch while he went to the bathroom.

      It had been so warm yesterday that I had all the windows open.  By this morning, it was 8 degrees with wind chill.  Crazy.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      Did any of you receive your pet calendars today?  One person did.  I forgot to check my mail earlier – it’s so cold and dark now that I will wait until morning.  First time with the new company, can’t wait to see the quality.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      catclub

      I am learning how much ice a gutter can hold before it falls off. A lot.
      So far, so good….
      barely. I stuck a 2×4 under the weak spot.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @catclub:

      I am learning how much ice a gutter can hold before it falls off. A lot.

      Oh, i hadn’t thought of that.  it rained a lot here yesterday and then froze like crazy after dark.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      leeleeFL

      Sorry, John Cole! That’s a mess and half, my BlogFather! Hopefully the insurance will pay for the fixing up! I wish I owned my own home all the time, until I see stuff like this. Then, I am glad I do not.

      The office at my complex sent a guy today to change my smoke alarms( they were chirping). AND they sent the pest-control guy to get rid of a wasps nest as well.  The perks of paying ridiculous rent here in sunny Flori-DUH!!!!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      geg6

      Hot take: pine trees are the worst, much worse than willows.  Our old house was completely enveloped by them and they get rot very easily and have fairly shallow roots for such tall trees.  Never let them near your house.  If you do, you’ll have constant needles everywhere inside and out, large bits that come off or the entire tree coming down during wind or storms that damage your decks and outdoor furniture (ask me how I know) and constant threat of intrusion from the squirrels and chipmunks that frequent said trees.  I am so happy that I don’t have to listen for the branches scraping on the roof or banging against a vehicle or wall anymore.

      Sorry to see you dealing with this from so far away.  Thank FSM for Gerald.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      satby

      2016 was the year a neighbor’s tree completely flattened the garage at my house in Chicago in March (?) and a derecho in June dropped the old growth sugar maple on my house in MI rendering it “unsafe for habitation” as I was trying to short sell it because I had lost my job and was probably going to go to Florida to care for my mom. Insurance took care of the Chicago disaster (the adjuster views the scene, determines coverage, and if it’s Rusty’s tree will go after his insurance on your behalf). Keys for cash took care of the other disaster. It’s an annoyance, but if you have homeowners it shouldn’t cost you more than your deductable, unless the total damage is below that. It’ll be ok, really.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      John,

      Joelle had her first visit with her surgeon and is exceeding expectations with her recovery, so that is good.

      I’m glad to see this. Even though this procedure is well established there’s always a risk with surgery.
      [falling trees]
      Here in the SF Bay area two hazards are Eucalyptus (fire) and Sequoias (crashing down from great height). You might ask, “why would anyone plant Sequoias near a house?” Excellent question. Probably to support contractors to remove them later at great expense.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      OlFroth

      The wind in SWPA was insane.  It tore the screen door off the front porch and also tore the downspouts off the house.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Kristine

      @Suzanne: Here in NE Illinois, lots of rain—probably 10 inches if it had been snow, followed by the temp crash, snow showers, and yup, the wind. Sounds like it’s finally letting up, but it had fun with the trash bins. Knocked one over last night and pushed the post-pickup empty 55 gallon bin across the street into the neighbor’s yard this morning.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Rob J.

      Whenever I hear or read people talking about how much better off you are making a mortgage payment than a rent payment without discussing things like covering the costs of trees falling through fences and walls, I want to scream. Building equity in a home is forced savings, and for people who don’t have the discipline to save that’s a great way to go about doing it, but other investments you might make generally return just as much as investing in your home equity does, with lower variance if you’re smart about it, and with much clearer costs. People almost never seem to include all or even close to all the costs of owning a home when considering the finances of home ownership.

      There are all kinds of potential advantages to owning a home rather than renting, but they’re almost all matters of personal preference (e.g., knowing you want to live in a specific location long term, being a control freak, being disturbed by the noises of apartment living, etc.) as opposed improving your financial situation. When the housing market is functioning normally, the financial “advantages” of home ownership are eaten up by the costs of buying and maintaining a home.

      No one ever got rich by paying rent when market conditions turned stronger for reasons they couldn’t have foreseen when they moved in, but no one went hundreds of thousands of dollars underwater in a market downturn by paying rent either.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      NotMax

      Electric company replaced a pole on the property fronting the street today. Hard to guesstimate but after viewing the new one I’d say it is no less than 5 feet taller than the old one. And unlike the old one, wrapped with metal at the base, that extending about 2½ feet above ground.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      EthylEster

      I just got my pet calendar! This saves my day from being a total loss.

      Thanks to all persons who made this happen.

      Reply

