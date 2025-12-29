Enjoyed a couple of days of paying no attention to politics and playing games and relaxing, so I didn’t even bother to report in. Joelle had her first visit with her surgeon and is exceeding expectations with her recovery, so that is good. Tomorrow we are going to even get her on the tricycle to ride around the street to break up some scar tissue. Modern medicine is something.

In other news, I got a frantic 4 am phone call from Madeleine, my next door neighbor and the resident old lady who serves as the early warning device for any strange goings on around that part of the alley and end of the block- she’s my dialed more in than the NSA on everything going, and apparently she was up at 6 am having coffee and heard a large crash. It’s been very windy, she said, and that one of the pine trees fell and landed on my fence. And boy did it.

One of the pine trees in between my house and the old KA house and now Rusty’ storage unit and garage for her boat, apparently was completely uprooted, came crashing down on the fence in between me and Rusty, went through the entire yard, and crashed through the fence on the other side by Madeline’s and my other neighbor Shane. Check it out:

In the first picture you can see the willow tree and my house would be off to the right. The second picture is from the other side where it crashed through on to Shane’s driveway and the willow is the big blob to the left.

I thanked her and went back to bed because 4 am and also because I knew the moment Gerald finished his rounds I’d be getting a phone call “Hey man one of those big ass half dead pine trees I’ve been warning about fell over through your fence and it is all fucked up” so I slept for a few hours and at around 7:15 I got a call from Gerald telling me “Hey man one of those big ass half dead pine trees I’ve been warning about fell over through your fence and it is all fucked up” and I said “Yes Gerald I know about the pine trees and you can stop warning me I know why pines are called widowmakers I grew up in the woods and was in the army can you clean up Shane’s driveway and we’ll figure out a plan.”

And then I braced myself, because I knew what was coming. If Gerald knows, then fucking Breyana knows, and between Breyana and Madeline, if they know something, the ENTIRE town knows. So it was only a matter of time before the texts and phone calls came in and I knew where it was going to end up with me yelling at my mother on the phone “I have told you everything I know I am not there either I have sent you the pictures I have and no I do not know how much it is going to cost and no I do not know how I am going to pay for it and no I do not know if they are technically mine or Rusty’s trees and no I do not know if I can just replace those panels on the fence and no I have not contacted the insurance yet or if I even will and I have told you literally everything I know I don’t have any more details this happened 5 hours ago 2000 miles away just call Breyana she’s right fucking there on the spot.”

So yeah. Merry fucking Christmas. Buy a house. You’ll build equity.