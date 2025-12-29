On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

First week of the new year!

This year’s Dyker Heights Christmas lights walk (21:39) felt less like a grand tour and more like an exercise in gathering unexpected anecdotal evidence. I use the same company every year and, in the past, our mode of transport was always a behemoth 60-seat tour bus, invariably packed to the gills. This year, however, I nearly missed the trip entirely. I was scanning the horizon for a big bus, but there was none. Instead, I found myself boarding a rather puny minivan (I suppose one could call it that) with a grand total of eleven passengers on board

Our minuscule group, a blend of polite Torontonians and a few out-of-towners from Georgia and Boston, made excellent time to Brooklyn. It was a brisk 45 minutes, which was a far cry from the ninety-minute holiday slogs of yesteryear. But once we arrived, the shift in atmosphere was blindingly obvious. Gone were the rows of idling motorcoaches. The streets, usually a sea of humanity, were eerily quiet.

The neighborhood felt like a beautiful ghost town. The crowds were nonexistent, which made it great for me as I didn’t have to battle the hordes to get good footage. The only sign of life was a small group of Italian tourists engaged in a spirited conversation with a homeowner. The man was clearly fluent in Italian, fitting, given the sign in his yard: “Christmas At the Vitali’s.”

The verdict? I was there because I was working, but if you’re traveling for pleasure, I wouldn’t recommend the Dyker Heights trip this year.

If you’re seeking the classic “packed sardine” holiday experience, you’ll have to stick to Midtown. But even there, things feel… off. Bryant Park’s Winter Village looks borderline deserted, with row after row of missing booths. I found the culprit via a local YouTuber (15:20), an office guy who spends his lunch breaks doing food tastings. He was eating super hot pickles (again, I have to ask: Is this a thing?) in the park and he noticed the absent merchants, too.

He pulled the rental contract for those booths, and the terms are nothing short of predatory. On top of a staggering rental fee ($22,500 to $40,000)*, the landlord is now demanding a percentage of the merchants’ earnings (15% of net sales), whichever is greater. It’s a classic case of greedy overreach: once the rent is paid, the landlord shouldn’t be entitled to a “cut” of your hard-earned money.

So, with that cheerful contract tidbit, let’s enjoy some Christmas lights, from the ghost neighborhood of Dyker Heights to the crowded, if slightly emptier, Midtown Manhattan streets (49:31).

*I know nothing about holiday booth rental fees. Maybe that fee is normal but to me it’s staggering.