The plot thinned today when Trump decided to repeat the latest agitprop he got from talking to Putin for the second time yesterday after the meeting with President Zelenskyy.

Putin: Ukraine attacked my Novgorod house with 91 drones. Russian Ministry of Defence: 18 drones shot down over all of Novgorod oblast last night. Internet: *zero pictures or videos* Putin: 91 drones. Trust me bro, totally happened. No pictures because OPSEC 😎 [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 12:41 PM

It’s so dumb! I cant believe we have to have this dumb discussion…. Nobody attacked Putin’s house, which you would know if you bothered to ask your intelligence 🤦‍♀️ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 2:11 PM

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Russian accusations that Ukraine targeted an official residence of Vladimir Putin in a drone strike. “This is lies,” the Ukrainian president. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 10:55 AM

It is important to remember that Russia has repeatedly attempted to assassinate President Zelensky. In international armed conflict (IAC), a political leader may be a legitimate military target under the following conditions:

A head of State who is also the military Chief of Staff can be defined as a combatant by virtue of membership in the armed forces and is therefore a lawful military target in an IAC. For example, Saddam Hussein was armed, wore a uniform, determined when his forces would be deployed and determined Iraq’s military strategy during the Gulf Wars. A similar position was held by former Cuban leader Fidel Castro. In addition to being the head of State, both were also combatants by their status. A head of State who is also the Commander-in-Chief is not, however, a combatant by status. Yet, that leader may still be targetable due to their conduct. For instance, if a Commander-In-Chief is directly involved in military decision-making, he is a lawful target in an IAC. The non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch shares this view, observing that, “political leaders would not be legitimate targets of attack unless their office or direct participation in military hostilities renders them effectively combatants…. Thus, political leaders who are effectively commanders of a state’s forces would be legitimate targets…” An example of direct involvement in military decision-making by a head of State and Commander-in-Chief includes the 1950-1953 Korean War. President Harry S. Truman fired General Douglas MacArthur for ignoring orders, demonstrating his military, operational, and strategic influence on the conduct of the war. This act fulfills the three criteria of the “direct participation of hostilities” concept as a result of: (1) the fact it affected military operations since U.S. troops were no longer pushing North Korea’s forces back past the 38th parallel; (2) the direct link between President Truman’s act and the heavy casualties to Chinese and North Korean troops following General Ridgway’s offensive; (3) the fact that the harm followed by the act was specifically designed to support the U.S. and to the detriment of North Korea and China in the Korean War. Decisions like these render a head of State who is also a Commander-in-Chief targetable in an IAC. A head of Government like the Prime Minister of the Netherlands or the United Kingdom (UK) is not a combatant by status and therefore may not be directly attacked during an IAC as they do not take direct part in hostilities. An example of a prime minister who was directly involved in military decision-making, however, was British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who gave the order to attack the Argentinian Light Cruiser Belgrano during the Falklands War. This act fulfills the three criteria of the “direct participation of hostilities” concept because: (1) it reached the threshold of physical harm as the attack on Belgrano cost the lives of 323 Argentinians; (2) the harm was a direct result of Thatcher’s order to attack the Belgrano; (3) the harm followed by Thatcher’s order was specifically designed to support the UK and to the detriment of Argentina in the Falklands War. This decision made her a lawful target for Argentina during the Falklands War. A head of State who is also a Military Ceremonial Commander is, despite their military appearance, not a combatant by status. They fulfill important military ceremonial roles, but their military responsibility stops there. For example, the Dutch King is not an active servicemember because he had to renounce his military status to be inaugurated. He does not make any military decisions; therefore, the King has no military powers. As such he, and ceremonial commanders like him, are civilians and not lawful targets. They may not be directly attacked during an IAC as they do not take direct part in hostilities.

While we’ve seen Putin in uniform several times over the past week, here’s what the Kremlin actually says about his role with the military:

Both in pre-revolutionary Russia and in the Soviet period, the head of state traditionally has been the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Today the President of Russia is also authorized to head the Armed Forces. In peacetime, the head of state exercises general political supervision of the Armed Forces, while in wartime he oversees the defense of the state and its Armed Forces in warding off agression. The President’s powers as Commander-in-Chief are determined in the federal law ”On Defense“ (Articles 4 and 13). In exercising political supervision of the Armed Forces, the President, as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, endorses the Military Doctrine of Russia, the concept and plans for building the Armed Forces, economic mobilization plans, civil defense plans and other laws and regulations involving military organization. The head of state also endorses all arms-related regulations and the regulations of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff. The Minister of Defense and the Chief of the General Staff are directly subordinate to the President. The President issues annual decrees concerning the draft and the reserves, and signs international treaties on joint defense and military cooperation. Under the Constitution, the President is vested with the exclusive right to impose martial law. The legal basis of martial law is defined in the federal constitutional law ”On Martial Law“ of January 30, 2002. Under the Constitution, the approval of a presidential decree on the introduction of martial law falls under the jurisdiction of the Federation Council. If the Federation Council rejects the President’s decree, such a decree is terminated the day after this resolution is passed by the Federation Council. Pursuant to Russia’s international obligations concerning the introduction of martial law, the President shall notify the UN Secretary General and inform the Council of Europe about any deviation from Russia’s obligations under international treaties resulting from temporary restrictions on the rights and liberties of Russian citizens.

That would seem to make him targetable as a head of state who is also commander in chief, as well as the fact that he has directly participated in hostilities in the same way that Thatcher did in regard to the Falklands War.

From Reuters: (emphasis mine)

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Ukraine had tried to attack President Vladimir Putin’s residence in northern Russia and so Moscow’s negotiating position would be reviewed, but Ukraine said it was a lie. Russia said Ukraine attacked the presidential residence in the Novgorod region overnight with 91 long-range drones, which were all destroyed by Russian air defences. No one was injured and there was no damage, Lavrov said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the accusation was a lie, adding that Moscow was preparing the ground to strike government buildings in Kyiv. He said the Russian claim was an attempt to undermine peace talks. Lavrov said that targets had already been selected for retaliatory strikes by Russia’s armed forces. “Such reckless actions will not go unanswered,” he said, adding that the attack amounted to “state terrorism.” Lavrov noted that the attack took place during negotiations about a possible Ukrainian peace deal and that while Russia would not leave the negotiations, Moscow’s position will be reviewed. It was not immediately clear if Putin was in the Dolgiye Borody, or Long Beards, residence which has been used in the past by Josef Stalin, Nikita Khrushchev, Boris Yeltsin and Putin. Putin on Monday told his army to press on with a campaign to take full control of the Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine after a Russian commander said Moscow’s forces were 15 km (9.3 miles) from its biggest city.

President Zelenskyy sat for an interview with Fox News before he returned home to Ukraine. The whole thing has not yet been posted. Until then, here are some clips:

Zelenskyy to Fox: “85% of Ukrainians want peace. At the same time, 85% are against withdrawing from Donbas.

Everybody wants peace, but a just peace.” Yes. Yes and yes. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 8:33 AM

Zelenskyy to fox: “All the parties have to understand that the worst way is to go out from Donbas. It will be big risks for Ukraine, not acceptable by Ukrainians, and referendum will not be positive.” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 8:43 AM

Host: Is there any indication that you see that Vladimir Putin wants peace by what he’s doing or saying? ​Zelenskyy: Me not, be honest. I don’t see it, I don’t hear it publicly. He doesn’t speak about peace. He says that he can go further. It is not the signal of peace. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 8:55 AM

Last night in the comments Jay posted this assessment by LTC Bohdan Krotevych (Ukrainian Army/Chief of Staff of the Mariupol Defenders). I want to put it above the jump and make a point or two.

On “negotiations.” It is important to finally call things by their proper names. What russia calls a “peace process” is in fact a separate special operation against the West. Its goal is not to end the war, but to force the United States and Europe to pressure Ukraine, while russia continues fighting and preparing for a new phase. russia has never conducted negotiations as a means of achieving peace. Not in 2014, not in Minsk, not in Istanbul. In every case, “negotiations” were either a way to buy time, a way to legalize what had been seized, or a way to shift responsibility away from itself. For the kremlin, negotiations are not an alternative to war, but another tool of it. And this is not a “putin invention.” russia’s imperial logic has been documented since the 18th century. The so-called “Testament of Peter I” — a programmatic text of russian expansion — explicitly defined war as the only normal state of the empire. It clearly states: keep the population in a state of continuous war, allow rest only to rebuild the army and finances, use peace to prepare for war, and war to impose peace on one’s own terms. Poland is addressed as a separate point in this “testament.” Not as a neighbor or partner, but as a state that must be systematically undermined from within. To support constant unrest, bribe elites, influence elections, introduce troops “temporarily,” and, when conditions allow, leave them there permanently. If other European states interfere, they are to be appeased by partially dismembering Poland — only to reclaim those concessions later. This is not metaphor or interpretation; it is a direct imperial instruction. Thus, from the standpoint of russian imperial doctrine, Poland was never regarded as a sovereign state. It was seen as a space for manipulation, division, and control. That is why today’s kremlin hostility toward Poland — threats, information attacks, and talk of a “Polish threat” — is not emotional or reactive to modern Polish policy. It is a continuation of the same logic. It is also telling that specific points of this “testament” directly concern Northern Europe and the Baltic region. russia was instructed to systematically provoke Sweden, push it toward war in order to obtain a formal pretext for territorial seizures. The Baltic direction was defined as strategic: access to the Baltic Sea not as defense, but as a mandatory condition for imperial growth. Peace in this region was viewed exclusively as a pause between wars. The Baltic states and Sweden were never neutral in russian imperial thinking. They were always spaces of future pressure or war. That is why today’s russian military activity in the Baltic Sea, threats toward the Baltic states, and demonstrative actions near Sweden and Finland are not a “reaction to NATO,” but the continuation of a centuries-old behavioral model. Germany was also explicitly named in the “testament” as a key object of constant interference — as the closest and most important state in Europe. The logic was simple: prevent Germany from becoming an independent center of power, constantly draw it into Europe’s internal conflicts, manipulate elites, and use economic and political ties for control. Today this logic remains unchanged: reliance on dependency, fear of escalation, “special relationships,” and the desire to preserve comfort at any cost. For the kremlin, a weak, hesitant Germany is strategically more valuable than any tank. The only thing putin has effectively changed in this old “testament” is that he has clearly designated the United Kingdom as his strategic enemy. Where continental Europe was once the main object of imperial maneuvering, today London has become, in russian rhetoric and actions, the symbol of a force the kremlin considers fundamentally hostile — because of its support for Ukraine, its role in European security, and its refusal to trade peace for other people’s territories. That is why russia is waging a separate hybrid war against Britain — informational, subversive, and diplomatic. Ukraine, in this scheme, is not even the primary addressee. All signals of “readiness for peace” are aimed at the West. The logic is simple: to show that russia is supposedly constructive, and that the war continues only because of Kyiv’s “unconstructive position.” This is a classic information operation shifting blame from the aggressor to the victim. The key goal of this campaign is to force the West itself to pressure Ukraine — not to negotiate with russia, but to break Kyiv through “realism,” “fatigue,” and fear of escalation. All of this is happening in parallel with the buildup of military potential, including in the northwestern direction. While the West talks about negotiations, russia is preparing not for peace, but for a prolonged war and the possible expansion of the conflict. This is how a state behaves when it dreams not of compromise, but of restoring an empire — with war as the norm and peace as a pause. Ukraine is only one stage. If aggression is rewarded here, the war will move on — to where russian imperial doctrine has been looking for centuries. Ukraine’s capitulation under the guise of peace will not bring security to Europe. It will only bring the war closer to the Baltic Sea and make it inevitable. Any pressure on Ukraine and its leadership from the West means only one thing: russia is successfully continuing its special operation — political and informational. Any Western country or politician who speaks of a “faster peace” at the cost of territorial losses, limitations on sovereignty, or imposed conditions on Ukraine is not acting as a mediator, but as an instrument of this operation. Such a “peace” does not stop the war — it only legalizes aggression and prepares the next one.

First, for those of us who work on these issues, this is not unknown. Where it clearly is unknown is within Trump’s natsec team. But it is definitely know by LTG Budanov, Director of the HUR/Ukrainian Main Directorate of Intelligence, and his people. It is also definitely known by his counterparts, as well as other senior natsec leaders, in Poland, the Baltics, Romania, Germany, Britain, and the Nordic and Scandinavian states.

President Zelenskyy did not do an address today as he was traveling home.

Georgia:

For over a year, I’ve been collecting photos of dogs frequenting Georgia’s daily protests. I’ve put together a newsletter on them:

Read it here: oc-media.org/fighting-for… You can subscribe to our newsletters here: oc-media.org/newsletters/ [image or embed] — Mariam Nikuradze (@mariamnikuradze.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 5:55 AM

The MIA has requested an international search against him. Partskhaladze, who later became Partskhaladze-Romanov, is a former Prosecutor General and former close ally of Bidzina Ivanishvili. 2/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 5:39 AM

He is a Georgian-Russian citizen sanctioned by the United States and United Kingdom for ties to Russian intelligence, and it was through him that the United States eventually also sanctioned Bidzina Ivanishvili himself. 3/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 5:39 AM

Back in 2023 when Partskhaladze was sanctioned by the US, the National Bank of Georgia bent over to fully accommodate him and to ensure that he wouldn’t face the consequences of the sanctions in Georgia. 4/4. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 5:39 AM

“It would have been legitimate for us to open fire, and it would have ended with lethal outcomes. Which was better, that or a water cannon mixed with substances?” — Georgian Dream MP Tengiz Sharmanashvili on the use of chemical agents against protesters. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 7:14 AM

“Be thankful we didn’t kill you and stop whining about a chemical attack.” Well, actually, it should be the Georgian Dream who’s thankful that none of their tortured people died. It sure saved their illegitimate rule for a longer time. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 7:46 AM

The DPRK:

Europe:

RUSI: 2026 will see hybrid warfare escalation from a desperate Putin who is losing the war. With the economy crumbling, expect to see more Russian sabotage, subversion, and military coercion across Europe. Many interesting details in this report: [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 3:27 AM

From The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI):

2025 offered the most generous potential off-ramp for Vladimir Putin. He rejected it. The Kremlin’s strategic wager was clear: that an incoming Trump administration would force a peace deal on Kyiv and Europe’s capitals, locking in Russia’s territorial gains and fracturing Western unity before Moscow’s own clock ran out. And if it didn’t, the US would withdraw support. That strategy has stalled. Instead of softening, Ukrainian and European positions have hardened and held their red-lines. This year’s proposals did not divide; they solidified. Even the release of the Trump National Security Strategy with its polarising rhetoric outlined US commitment to NATO and Ukraine via the Hague 5% spending pledge – ultimately hardening the collective defence investments and resolve of the allies Putin hoped to fracture. Since retreating from Kyiv in April 2022, Russia has now failed in four of its five strategic objectives: political subjugation, economic sustainability, regime stability and international standing. Only in territorial control does it hold a pyrrhic advantage. But a declining power is often more dangerous than a rising one. Facing an economic spiral and depleted conventional forces, Vladimir Putin is entering a window of maximum danger. We must prepare not for a resurgent Russia but for a desperate one: 2026 will be the year of hybrid escalation. Escalation, which the UK’s Foreign Secretary, in December 2025, on the 100th anniversary of Locarno, boldly stated was already ‘flagrantly visible’. What Does Putin Want in 2026? A Three-Pillar Offensive

The trap Putin has now created for himself is psychological: a regime that justified its authoritarian model by promising to restore Russian greatness cannot acknowledge strategic defeat without risking political collapse. Shaped by his KGB culture and witness to Soviet demise, any peace deal that can be perceived other than complete ‘victory’ – is no longer a policy option available to him. It would delegitimise the entire regime. Therefore, escalation becomes not a choice but a necessity. Russia must demonstrate to its domestic audience and to the West that it retains the initiative and remains a great power. Next year, it will manifest across three specific hybrid warfare pillars: Sabotage will target Europe’s expanding defence production infrastructure and Ukraine-bound supply chains. As continental ammunition factories ramp up and logistics networks become more visible, they become prime targets – like last year’s arms factor explosion in Cugir, Romania. Expect attacks designed to delay weapons deliveries, drive up security costs and force governments to divert resources from Ukraine support to domestic protection. Subversion, especially information warfare as seen in Moldova – will intensify dramatically during key European elections including Hungary, in early 2026 and the US Mid-Terms. Pro-Russian populist parties already top polls across major European capitals. Every percentage point and every political message amplified to their advantage offers Russia hope of weakening sanctions and Western political resolve. Coercion through conventional military demonstrations will escalate from sporadic to systematic. Expect increasingly aggressive airspace and naval violations – like this year’s 12 minute ‘reckless’ Gulf of Finland incident. Plus, nuclear rhetoric calibrated to create psychological pressure. The intended message: supporting Ukraine risks direct escalation with Russia, so perhaps restraint is wiser.

More at the link.

Poland:

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that the West and Ukraine will lose the confrontation with Russia if it manages to divide democratic countries and dictate the terms of peace. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 8:22 AM

The US:

Putin’s aide Ushakov spoke about the phone call between Trump&Putin. According to him, Putin told President Trump about an alleged Ukrainian attack on Putin’s residence in Novgorod region. Ushakov said that President Trump was “shocked” and “appalled”, could not even imagine such insane actions. [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 12:07 PM

Allegedly,Trump said that “Thank God”,USA didn’t give Tomahawks to Ukraine Putin told Trump that Russia’s position on peace would be reviewed now

❗️President Zelenskyy denies an attack on Putin’s residence.It’s Russia’s way to justify attacks on Ukraine,play for time&blame Ukraine in the eyes of USA — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 12:10 PM

Shot:

[Q]: The Russians say that Ukraine tried to hit the residence of President Putin. Do you have any information about that? President Trump:

❗️No, I don’t know about it. I just heard about it, actually, but I don’t know about it. Did you speak with him? That would be too bad. [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 1:43 PM

Chaser:

Trump a few minutes later: Putin told me about it early in the morning.He said he was attacked.It’s no good (Comment from me:Ukraine denies the attack on Putin’s residence.According to Zelenskyy,this is Russia’s lies to play for time and undermine negotiations, disrupting US-Ukraine relations). [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 1:56 PM

Trump both did not know about it, but Putin told him about it on their phone call yesterday after Trump’s meeting with President Zelenskyy.

Back to Ukraine.

Russia will not accept any peace deal that allows Ukraine to aggressively defend itself the next time we invade it. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 4:40 AM

In a WhatsApp chat with reporters as he returned to Europe on Monday, Zelenskyy said a US security guarantee currently under discussion would initially be valid for 15 years, and while this could potentially be extended, such a duration would be too short. as.ft.com/r/1c5be28f-d… [image or embed] — Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) December 29, 2025 at 8:06 AM

“I told [Trump] we would really like to consider the possibility of a 30, 40, 50 years [guarantee]” the Ukrainian president said, adding that Trump “said he would think about it”. as.ft.com/r/1c5be28f-d… [image or embed] — Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) December 29, 2025 at 8:06 AM

From The Financial Times: (emphasis mine)

US President Donald Trump said a breakthrough to end the war in Ukraine was “getting a lot closer” after meeting Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida, but his Ukrainian counterpart warned that longer-term security guarantees would be needed to deter Russia. Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Trump said he had an “excellent” discussion with Zelenskyy on Sunday that “made a lot of progress” towards ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But in a WhatsApp chat with reporters as he returned to Europe on Monday, Zelenskyy said a US security guarantee currently under discussion would initially be valid for 15 years, and while this could potentially be extended, such a duration would be too short. “I told [Trump] we would really like to consider the possibility of a 30, 40, 50 years [guarantee]” the Ukrainian president said, adding that Trump “said he would think about it”. Sunday’s meeting, which came a day after a major missile and drone attack by Russia on Kyiv, was the culmination of intense diplomacy to halt the biggest land war in Europe in eight decades. While Trump and Zelenskyy praised each other at a press conference after their discussions, they yielded little tangible progress. Zelenskyy said he and Trump discussed “all aspects” of a 20-point peace plan and that they were “90 per cent” of the way towards reaching a deal. The Ukrainian president added that the military aspects of the proposal were “100 per cent agreed”, but did not provide specific details. Both men subsequently spoke to European leaders, including UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Trump added. The US president said he had held a “good and very productive” telephone call lasting more than two hours with Russian President Vladimir Putin prior to his meeting with Zelenskyy. Following the Ukraine-US meeting, Trump lauded Putin, saying the Russian president “wants to see Ukraine succeed”. Trump cautioned that there were still “thorny” issues remaining in reaching a peace agreement, saying “the word agreed is too strong, but we are getting closer”. He specifically cited disagreements over “land”, an allusion to the deep schism between Moscow and Kyiv over possible territorial concessions. Putin has stuck to his maximalist demands, including that Ukraine unilaterally withdraw from the remaining part of the eastern Donbas region still under Kyiv’s control. Trump’s original plan — drawn up with Russia’s help — called for that area to be recognised officially as Russian territory — something that Zelenskyy has described as a red line. Trump said on Sunday that the issue surrounding a possible “demilitarised zone”, or “economic zone” as Zelenskyy has referred to it in recent weeks, in the Donbas region remained “unresolved”. Zelenskyy has said he would agree to pull back troops to create an economic zone if Russia’s forces did the same and the territory remained officially part of Ukraine and was monitored by an international peace force. He agreed it was a “tough issue” and said any territorial concessions would require a referendum in Ukraine. “Of course, our society has to choose and it has to vote, because it’s their land, not the land of one person, it’s the land of our nation,” Zelenskyy said. Asked about what specifically the US had offered Ukraine in the way of security guarantees, a crucial element for Kyiv in agreeing to a deal, Trump said he wanted to “work with Europe”, which would “take over a big part of it”.

More at the link.

This is how supposedly ironclad “security guarantees for Ukraine” would fall apart: one russian false-flag operation — or just a lie (why even bother staging anything in this beautiful post-truth world?) — and they’re gone. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 1:46 PM

🇺🇦🧵 After Trump’s “Putin wants Ukraine to succeed”, we are now getting Lavrov’s “We will reconsider our positions in negociations because Ukraine tried to kill Putin”. Zelensky freshly returned from Florida swiftly denied the accusations & said they’re a pretext for Russia to hinder negociations 1/ — Emmanuelle Chaze (@emmanuellechaze.com) December 29, 2025 at 12:48 PM

Zelensky also said this was fake news aimed at justifying more attacks against Ukraine. Nobody here will be surprised by Russia’s statements, as many thought Moscow would stage something to get itself out of a peace it doesn’t want & has repeatedly warned it would continue its goals militarily. 2/ — Emmanuelle Chaze (@emmanuellechaze.com) December 29, 2025 at 12:48 PM

Seen from the ground, those allegations seem to fall right into Moscow’s cognitive war against Ukraine: on the one hand, presenting Kyiv as aggressive and unreasonable, and victimising Russia, while on the other hand also inflating minor advances on the ground to appear unstoppable. 3/ — Emmanuelle Chaze (@emmanuellechaze.com) December 29, 2025 at 12:48 PM

In doing so, by filling the informational space with countless unverified claims, Russia is winning: newsrooms across the world talk about something that could make the peace talks derail *even if Russia has repeatedly claimed it would not compromise unless Ukraine, de facto, capitulates*. 4/ — Emmanuelle Chaze (@emmanuellechaze.com) December 29, 2025 at 12:48 PM

While those claims saturate the news space, less room is given to concrete, tangible facts happening on the ground. Among those, two news cases (among countless others) of violations of international law by Russian soldiers, two cases of executions of unarmed soldiers & civilians in the East. 5/ — Emmanuelle Chaze (@emmanuellechaze.com) December 29, 2025 at 12:48 PM

On December 27th, two unarmed Ukrainian soldiers were killed by Russian soldiers in the village of Shakhove, near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Earlier this month, three other soldiers had been killed near Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, & another suffered the same fate near Siversk, Donetsk region.

6/ — Emmanuelle Chaze (@emmanuellechaze.com) December 29, 2025 at 12:48 PM

An investigation has been opened by the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office in each of these cases. Since 2022, at least 322 Ukrainian soldiers held as prisoners of war have been executed…and some 2,500 are still in Russian prisons, where they are tortured and their basic rights are violated. 7/ — Emmanuelle Chaze (@emmanuellechaze.com) December 29, 2025 at 12:48 PM

In occupied territory & frontline cities, civilians are not spared either. On the online platform “I Want to Live” through which Russian soldiers can contact Ukrainian authorities to surrender, Russian soldiers apparently & named two “colleagues” who executed seven civilians in Pokrovsk. 8/ — Emmanuelle Chaze (@emmanuellechaze.com) December 29, 2025 at 12:48 PM

In Pokrovsk, the two killers allegedly shot seven civilians who were sheltering in a basement, and then set the house on fire before telling their commanders they had killed a sabotage unit. Ukraine’s Ombudsman for Human Rights Dmytro wrote to international partners about the gruesome case. 9/ — Emmanuelle Chaze (@emmanuellechaze.com) December 29, 2025 at 12:48 PM

Russia war crimes happen on a regular, if not systematic basis, under occupation & in the combat zone, against civilians & soldiers alike. It is a deliberate war of terror against Ukrainians, and while we are dissecting every word Russia feeds the West, such crimes no longer make headlines. 10/ — Emmanuelle Chaze (@emmanuellechaze.com) December 29, 2025 at 12:48 PM

The only real peace process underway right now is being carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces — through deep strikes against russia’s war machine, military airfields, oil refineries etc. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 2:02 AM

Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast:

This is a Christmas tree put up by local citizens in frontline Kramatorsk, photographed by Yan Dobronosov. On his Telegram channel, the photographer also posted a video of a conversation with a local family by that tree. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 10:19 AM

Two women and a little girl came to add decorations to the makeshift tree and cheer up the girl. It doesn’t scare them that the frontline is only 15 kilometers away from that very tree. They keep living and keep their faith in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 10:19 AM

I was so touched after watching the clip. These are the people Trump pushes us to abandon. We must not allow this to happen. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 10:19 AM

Kharkiv:

Explosions in Kharkiv ‼️ the city is under russian ballistic missiles attack right now ‼️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 7:32 PM

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

A Russian war correspondent is complaining that Russian occupiers are surrounded in Kupiansk, even though a couple of days ago, Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed they had taken Kupiansk – once again. But it seems they haven’t taken it after all. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 7:05 AM

Odesa:

🇺🇦❄ The first flakes began to fall quietly, almost timidly, as if afraid that they would not be accepted. But then—oh, then!—the snow fell generously, in the Odesa style, covering the city with a soft carpet and turning the Potemkin Stairs into a snow-white waterfall of steps. [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 9:21 AM

Kyiv:

Donetsk Oblast:

Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast:

Defenders from the Khyzhak Brigade are repelling Russian drone attacks every day in the frontline city of Kostiantynivka. 📹Khyzhak Brigade [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 3:04 PM

Russia:

From Reuters:

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) – Russia’s manufacturing sector contracted at its fastest rate since March 2022 in December, as output and new orders fell sharply, S&P Global reported on Monday. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Russian manufacturing dropped to 48.1 in December from 48.3 in November, marking a seventh consecutive month of contraction. A PMI reading below 50 indicates a contraction, while above 50 signals growth. sharpest since March 2022. Firms attributed this to weak demand and a reduction in new orders. New sales fell for the seventh consecutive month, although the pace of decline was the slowest in this period, as customer hesitancy and reduced purchasing power weighed on demand. Employment in the manufacturing sector also contracted, with workforce numbers falling for the third time in four months. The rate of job shedding was the fastest since September, driven by lower production requirements. Input cost inflation accelerated to its highest level since March, with firms citing higher supplier and raw material prices. Despite subdued demand, manufacturers raised their selling prices to pass on increased costs to customers. Confidence among manufacturers weakened, with optimism for future output at its lowest since May 2022. Concerns over subdued demand conditions and hopes for a rebound in sales and investment in new facilities were noted.

Tula Oblast, Russia:

A missile threat has been declared in the Tula region of the Russian Federation. It is not yet known whether a Ukrainian missile is involved, but the Tula region is home to many factories. We are waiting for updates on where the “debris” might fall. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 3:47 PM

