What Role Do You Want To Play?

There are many things each of us can do to further the return to democracy.

I’ll start us out with one we can all choose to do, but I kind of think of this is the starting point.

I think we have not quite a year to do everything possible to make sure there is not a Republican trifecta at the beginning of 2027.

I am thinking about the ways I want to help, and I am curious what kinds of things you guys are thinking about.

Hopefully it’s more than a concept of a plan!  But even that is a start for each of us personally.

We need all hands on deck this time around. Even if you’ve lost faith, do it for the rest of us who haven’t.  We might just be right.

 

 

    25 Comments

    Baud

      Baud

      Saw the title and thought it was a BDSM post

      ETA: I honestly have no idea what to do other than support people who are better than me at these things.

    3. 3.

      TaliesinWW

      Baud, the pants may be off, but the lights are still on. We keep those posts for the witching hour.

      I will continue to do pop up protests in my hometown, continue to hit up ACLU seminars at my local library, and just signed up to volunteer one day next month serving meals at a local church, which will be a strange experience for a life long atheist.

    Jeffro

      Jeffro

      my role?  big picture?  trying to get #NoKings3 to be held at Congressional offices all around the country, and register voters like mad

      locally?  trying to get Tom Perriello elected here in VA-05 to replace the do-nothing worthless MAGAt John McGuire.

      oh and big picture again?  reminding MAGA voters that they suck

    6. 6.

      rodwell

      Watergirl

      Right now, my plan is to donate to the organizations being promoted on this site.  Donate and Volunteer at the Food Bank that I am involved with.  The Big Ugly Bill will be cutting SNAP benefits again in 2026.  I will continue as a Poll Worker.  I have a Full Time Job, but I am allowed to take vacation to be a Poll Worker. I am in Northern NJ, so I am not on the Front lines in this fight, but I cannot think anything else.  However, I will be kind because the goal of the MAGA movement if for all of us to be mean to everyone.

    8. 8.

      Lapassionara

      Thank you for asking this question. I wonder what I can do, here in deep red Misery. I will of course donate to good candidates, but I think there ought to be something else and I look for ideas.

    9. 9.

      rodwell

      @Baud: Yes, it was not closed.  Even the district that I work the polls which is majority Republican went to Sherrill. News media keep saying it was a tossup prior to the election.  Either it the media looking to kept it close or the public pollsters have no idea what is going on out here.

    10. 10.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      @Jeffro: I’m a member of a postcard writing group supporting Democrats in Virginia (born in Richmond, grew up in SW VA, now live in Maryland).  The group’s picks were mostly winners – aside from the big three executives, we wrote postcards for the good Kim and for Lily Franklin.  I would love to get involved via writing for Tom Perriello.  Watergirl has my email.  Otherwise, I’m sure my group will be supporting Elaine Luria.  In Maryland, Jamie Raskin is my House rep, so for him I want a Dem Majority in the House.

      Aside from politics, I help out with Habitat for Humanity, the Blue Ridge Food Bank, Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen, and my HOA, where I fight the good fight against rentier landlords who never fix anything unless forced to do so.  My most joyous success was holding a rentier accountable who said he couldn’t afford the required repairs.  I sent him an article showing that he had paid millions of dollars for the Baltimore home sold by Kevin Spacey.  He folded like a cheap suit.

    11. 11.

      FelonyGovt

      Trying to figure out where and how I fit in. At a minimum, I’m planning to “talk politics” with everyone I know, to try to draw out non-voters and the terminally alienated. This will probably require me to go back on Facebook, which makes me sad. And I’m debating whether I want to resume writing postcards.

    12. 12.

      Trivia Man

      @Jeffro: I encourage everyone to be a protest of 1 if that’s what you have. We went to ron Johnson’s office every Monday for 6 weeks and filled out their constituent feedback form. My take is that a physical piece of paper carries more weight than an email.

      They closed for the holidays but for 2 weeks we stuffed the papers under the door anyway. For 4 of those visits we also carried signs on the sidewalk out front for 10-90 minutes. (-5 was a tough walk, we cut it short). No Kings among other messages, always with a US flag. Low traffic, my best day was 138 cars (i counted)

      In NJ we did a friday protest for months and rodney frelinghuysen complied by retiring. IMHO mikie sherril would have won anyway but ill take it,

    14. 14.

      Trivia Man

      @Trivia Man: there are hundreds of field offices, many reps and senators have several. If they wont have an open town hall (FRJ) show up in person. Be polite to the nice college kid taking the paper but remind them THEY, as a human being, will also be judged in the future for their role in this.

    15. 15.

      Suzanne

      I have been trying to come up with ideas about how to effectively grow our tent, to mix metaphors. I do not think we treat all of our (potential) voters equally. Some of them, IMO, we take for granted, and we seem to think others are more valuable. I don’t like it, and I don’t think it builds a winning coalition. I think it builds resentment, and it makes normies and less partisan people feel less welcome.

    16. 16.

      sab

      I have a Blue congresswoman in a very red state, so all my efforts and money next year will be towards getting her re-elected.

    17. 17.

      piratedan

      I think it would be helpful to get our ask list for our candidates worked down to some bumper sticker nuggets that can be expandable

      1. accountability – this speaks to all of the crime and lawbreaking done.  Restoring faith in our system and putting some clarity into what constitutes a crime and what the punishment should be and who will execute said punishment
      2. affordability – trashing tariffs and restoring previous trade agreements
      3. social contracts – restoring the rights afforded to minorities, women, immigrants
      4. constitutional repair – birthright citizenship, ERA, Abortion, freedom OF/FROM religion.  Reassert the responsibilities of each branch of Government.  Representative expansion, de-colonialization and self determination of current territories.
      5. infrastructure – restore green energy policy, housing crisis, shitcanning AI server farms
      6. institutional repair – make DOJ and other government agencies restored, rehire lost expertise.
      7. national health care – make it happen
      8. taxes – tax the fuck out of the rich and corporations
      9. foreign policy – arrest/depose Putin & Netanyahu, join and make ourselves accountable to the ICC
      10. Post Office – will assist rural America with banking and internet services
      11. Soft Power – become a good global citizen once more, feed the hungry, heal the sick
      12. Immigration – shitcan immigration limits, develop common sense pathway of 3 years to citizen ship.  Naturalize all current dreamers under 18 and all current immigrants that have been here three years without any criminal record.

      you can mix and match those points as you see fit, but those are what resonate with me, I’m sure that there are items that I have missed and people can add on, but I think clarity in what we want will help steer the conversations and discussions where we want them.

    18. 18.

      SuzieC

      Follow the plans of my very active chapter Indivisible Central Ohio.  Donate.  Protest.  Write postcards and letters.  Currently writing pink slip postcards to Ohio voters urging them to fire Husted.

    19. 19.

      billcoop4

      I’m in NY-21, the district abandoned by the Stefanik person. I’ll take part in the campaign to flip the seat from R to D — I think Blake Gendebien has a decent shot although he’s certainly not Left — but would be a reliable and solid D.  I go with Maestra Pelosi:  “Just win, baby!”\

       

      BC

    20. 20.

      Miss Bianca

      @Suzanne: I personally would appreciate it if you were a bit more specific about what you mean.  In other words, how exactly do you think we “grow our tent”? Because it seems to me that more and more, you can’t reach some groups of voters without alienating others. So, either your message has to be so anodyne in trying to appeal to everyone that you end up appealing to no one, or micro-targeted to the nth degree, again so as to appeal to one group of voters without annoying/alienating another.

      If “our tent” has to include literally *everyone* who isn’t already a Republican and on-board with a white male supremacist Christo-fascist agenda…that’s a tall messaging order.

      Unless you stick with the basics. Like, “Come with me if you want to live.”/

    21. 21.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: Putting the bawdy in  Baud!

      I am meeting with the rest of the DTC tomorrow. We will decide on how to execute our agenda for 2026, which is to elect more Ds.

      We are thinking of hosting a townhall meeting with our Congressman and state legislators in spring

      I also volunteer with VoteProPros.

      DTC: Democratic Town Committee

    22. 22.

      David_C

      Showing up for work is one form of resistance for me. Much of the effort is underground, but some of it is on FB pointing out why some actions taken in the realm of public health are dangerous.

    24. 24.

      Suzanne

      @Miss Bianca:

      I personally would appreciate it if you were a bit more specific about what you mean.  In other words, how exactly do you think we “grow our tent”? 

      Well, you are asking me the same question that I am asking myself. So: here is what I would say today, and please understand that my thoughts are shifting on this.

      The core of politics is persuasion, and we clearly need to do some. I believe that there are some groups that we do not really try to persuade or convince. Maybe the more accurate way to describe is: we put fewer efforts toward winning certain people’s votes for a variety of reasons. I am not convinced that attracting people from Group A means losing some from Group B, mostly because I think that many people don’t make political choices based on policy or evidence. But I do think that, over the last couple of presidential elections, we have not done a great job meeting some voters where they are (emotionally, physically, virtually), all that “attention economy” stuff, the “arts and crafts” of politics.

      Part of it is because I think most of the political consultants who get hired still think it’s 2006. And I also think that some Democrats still think that the “FDR Coalition” or heck, even the “Obama Coalition” can be rebuilt. I don’t think that. I think the future will not look like the past.

      If we’re looking to the past, even the recent past, Dems have more often been successful when they’re the younger, bolder, slightly brasher candidate in a race. To an extent, I think we need to embrace a bit more weird and risk than we often do. High risk/high reward plays, I think, can help “grow the tent” by breaking through the constant stream of information and imagery that we are all hit with.

      I realize that these thoughts are half-formed. As I noted….. this is something I’ve been thinking about in recent months. Valued commenter Marc made an observation in a comment some weeks back, something like “the Party wants some voters more than others”, and that really hit me. That is some truth.

