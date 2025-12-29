There are many things each of us can do to further the return to democracy.

I’ll start us out with one we can all choose to do, but I kind of think of this is the starting point.

I think we have not quite a year to do everything possible to make sure there is not a Republican trifecta at the beginning of 2027.

I am thinking about the ways I want to help, and I am curious what kinds of things you guys are thinking about.

Hopefully it’s more than a concept of a plan! But even that is a start for each of us personally.

We need all hands on deck this time around. Even if you’ve lost faith, do it for the rest of us who haven’t. We might just be right.