Adrian Carrasquillo, at the Bulwark: “Defiance in a Time of Cowardice“:

THERE WERE PLENTY OF INDELIBLE MOMENTS for the Los Angeles Dodgers this past season, in which the franchise won its second consecutive World Series in dramatic Game 7 fashion.

But the one that will stick with me the most—the video that still gives me chills—came during an otherwise unremarkable baseball day early in the summer. It was June 14, and the pop artist Nezza was getting ready to sing the national anthem at Dodger Stadium. A week earlier, ICE and DHS agents had descended en masse on Los Angeles work sites, grabbing immigrants and U.S. citizens alike. In solidarity, Nezza’s crew informed the Dodgers that she wanted to sing the official Spanish-language version of the anthem, “El Pendón Estrellado,” which had been commissioned by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1945. In response, she told me, the team said she had ninety seconds to sing, but didn’t specify what language she had to sing in.

That was the day before she was set to perform. On the day of the performance, a Dodgers employee made clear to her that the team did not want her to sing in Spanish. “We are going to do the song in English today, so I’m not sure if that wasn’t transferred or if that wasn’t relayed,” the employee said to Nezza. A video of the exchange, which Nezza posted on Instagram, captured her bright expression immediately dimming as she crossed her arms.

Nezza, whose given name is Vanessa Hernández, told me in an interview that immediately after that video was shot, she cried in the bathroom for 45 minutes. As she walked onto the field, she saw Latino families cheering her on. Even seconds before the first note, she hadn’t decided what to do. She says she felt like God was holding her hand. She breathed in, and Spanish came out. According to Nezza, her manager received a phone call from the Dodgers afterwards informing them that Nezza—and the manager’s other clients—were no longer welcome at Dodger Stadium. (The team denied doing so, and a spokesperson told the press that the franchise had “no hard feelings” toward Nezza and would be “happy to have her back.”)

The backlash to Nezza singing the official Spanish-language version of the Star-Spangled Banner wasn’t nearly as overwrought as the reaction a few months later to the announcement that Bad Bunny will be performing next year’s Super Bowl halftime show, although the singer said she received death threats. And ultimately, the incident has proved a boon to her career. Nezza is suddenly everywhere. She was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The Los Angeles City Council honored her and had her sing the anthem in Spanish. Shakira invited her to be a guest at her concert.

And now the latest break for Nezza: A short film focusing on the incident, La Tierra del Valor (The Home of the Brave), will be screened among ten short documentaries at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in late January…

In our conversation Nezza talked about how odd it felt to be portrayed as a defiant figure. Those who know her, including Constantini, say she is the last person anyone would expect to break the rules, especially in such a spectacular fashion.

“I never put myself in a position to get in trouble. I talk to my therapist—I don’t know what it is but it makes my body freeze, I can’t even cut in line,” Nezza half-joked.

But one of the few silver linings that have come from this harsh year of deportations and ICE raids is that it has clarified which people and institutions will use their voices to push back and which will choose accommodation. Many powerful organizations and individuals found themselves swiftly moving to the latter camp. Nezza proved she belonged to the former.

“I’m finding a lot of hope in figures like Nezza right now,” Constantini said. “That’s what you do during dark times: You look to the people that are fighting.”