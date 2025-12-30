Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Excellent Read Open Thread: Defiance in a Time of Cowardice

by | 19 Comments

Adrian Carrasquillo, at the Bulwark: “Defiance in a Time of Cowardice“:

THERE WERE PLENTY OF INDELIBLE MOMENTS for the Los Angeles Dodgers this past season, in which the franchise won its second consecutive World Series in dramatic Game 7 fashion.

But the one that will stick with me the most—the video that still gives me chills—came during an otherwise unremarkable baseball day early in the summer. It was June 14, and the pop artist Nezza was getting ready to sing the national anthem at Dodger Stadium. A week earlier, ICE and DHS agents had descended en masse on Los Angeles work sites, grabbing immigrants and U.S. citizens alike. In solidarity, Nezza’s crew informed the Dodgers that she wanted to sing the official Spanish-language version of the anthem, “El Pendón Estrellado,” which had been commissioned by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1945. In response, she told me, the team said she had ninety seconds to sing, but didn’t specify what language she had to sing in.

That was the day before she was set to perform. On the day of the performance, a Dodgers employee made clear to her that the team did not want her to sing in Spanish. “We are going to do the song in English today, so I’m not sure if that wasn’t transferred or if that wasn’t relayed,” the employee said to Nezza. A video of the exchange, which Nezza posted on Instagram, captured her bright expression immediately dimming as she crossed her arms.

Nezza, whose given name is Vanessa Hernández, told me in an interview that immediately after that video was shot, she cried in the bathroom for 45 minutes. As she walked onto the field, she saw Latino families cheering her on. Even seconds before the first note, she hadn’t decided what to do. She says she felt like God was holding her hand. She breathed in, and Spanish came out. According to Nezza, her manager received a phone call from the Dodgers afterwards informing them that Nezza—and the manager’s other clients—were no longer welcome at Dodger Stadium. (The team denied doing so, and a spokesperson told the press that the franchise had “no hard feelings” toward Nezza and would be “happy to have her back.”)

The backlash to Nezza singing the official Spanish-language version of the Star-Spangled Banner wasn’t nearly as overwrought as the reaction a few months later to the announcement that Bad Bunny will be performing next year’s Super Bowl halftime show, although the singer said she received death threats. And ultimately, the incident has proved a boon to her career. Nezza is suddenly everywhere. She was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The Los Angeles City Council honored her and had her sing the anthem in Spanish. Shakira invited her to be a guest at her concert.

And now the latest break for Nezza: A short film focusing on the incident, La Tierra del Valor (The Home of the Brave), will be screened among ten short documentaries at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in late January…

In our conversation Nezza talked about how odd it felt to be portrayed as a defiant figure. Those who know her, including Constantini, say she is the last person anyone would expect to break the rules, especially in such a spectacular fashion.

“I never put myself in a position to get in trouble. I talk to my therapist—I don’t know what it is but it makes my body freeze, I can’t even cut in line,” Nezza half-joked.

But one of the few silver linings that have come from this harsh year of deportations and ICE raids is that it has clarified which people and institutions will use their voices to push back and which will choose accommodation. Many powerful organizations and individuals found themselves swiftly moving to the latter camp. Nezza proved she belonged to the former.

“I’m finding a lot of hope in figures like Nezza right now,” Constantini said. “That’s what you do during dark times: You look to the people that are fighting.”

    19Comments

    2. 2.

      JerseyBeard

      It has been these “small” protests that have made this year bearable. The “institutions” and “elite” who were supposed to backstop our norms utterly failed, all of them, every one.

      Makes me curious for what comes next for the elites and the institutions. They have proven worthless when democracy was on the line. Why should I sacrifice for their continued existence? I get less than nothing in return.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Old School

      Neeza:

      “I just wanted people to know I was with them. I wanted people who aren’t Spanish-speaking to see we’re a part of this nation’s history. We wouldn’t be where we are without us, we are part of that story,” she said. “I never meant it as disrespect. . . . Two things can be true: You can be a proud American and want better for your country.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      satby

      This has been such a beautiful story to watch unfold, and to show again that opposition to wrongdoing in everyway is appreciated so much. Good for Nezza.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      opiejeanne

      Remember when there was a video of American kids of various backgrounds singing the National Anthem? Was that during Trump1.0 ? It was lovely and the haters threw an absolute tantrum.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      sab

      We learned the Spanish version in public school in central Florida in the 1960s. We also learned the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for this. I had no idea about the history nor this story.

      Relatedly, ArsTechnica.com – The science of how and when we decide to speak out or self-censor:

      According to their model, the most extreme case is an authoritarian government that adopts a draconian punishment strategy, which effectively represses all dissent in the general population. “Everyone’s best strategic choice is just to say nothing at this point,” said Daymude. “So why doesn’t every authoritarian government on the planet just do this?” That led them to look more closely at the dynamics. “Maybe authoritarians start out somewhat moderate,” he said. “Maybe the only way they’re allowed to get to that extreme endpoint is through small changes over time.”

      Daymude points to China’s Hundred Flowers Campaign in the 1950s as an illustrative case. Here, Chairman Mao Zedong initially encouraged open critiques of his government before abruptly cracking down aggressively when dissent got out of hand. The model showed that in such a case, dissenters’ self-censorship gradually increased, culminating in near-total compliance over time.

      But there’s a catch. “The opposite of the Hundred Flowers is if the population is sufficiently bold, this strategy doesn’t work,” said Daymude. “The authoritarian can’t find the pathway to become fully draconian. People just stubbornly keep dissenting. So every time it tries to ramp up severity, it’s on the hook for it every time because people are still out there, they’re still dissenting. They’re saying, ‘Catch us if you dare.’”

      The takeaway: “Be bold,” said Daymude. “It is the thing that slows down authoritarian creep. Even if you can’t hold out forever, you buy a lot more time than you would expect.”

      […]

      DOI: PNAS, 2025. 10.1073/pnas.2508028122

      Politics is slow. Even when attempted to be implemented by the monsters.

      We can never give up, because the battle is never ever over. We owe it to our future selves, and those who come after us, to keep working to make things better.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      gene108

      @opiejeanne:

      I think it might’ve been a Coca Cola commercial.

      This administration is a radical reactionary backlash to all the public progress that had been made during the Obama years to embrace diversity that mostly carried through Trump 1.0.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Old School

      @Baud:

      In a statement Tuesday to The Associated Press, Grenell said the ”last minute cancellations prove that they were always unwilling to perform for everyone — even those they disagree with politically,” adding that the Kennedy Center had been “flooded with inquiries from real artists willing to perform for everyone and who reject political statements in their artistry.”

      Canceling is political.  Actively seeking to play at the renamed Kennedy Center is not.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      Tatiana Schlossberg had died😢

      She was another brave young woman who spoke out. This time, against her mother’s cousin (RFK,jr) as she was dying.  May her memory be a blessing.

      Environmental journalist Tatiana Schlossberg, one of three grandchildren of the late President John F. Kennedy, has died after she was diagnosed with leukemia last year. She was 35.

      Schlossberg, daughter of Kennedy’s daughter, Caroline Kennedy, and Edwin Schlossberg, revealed she had terminal cancer in a November 2025 essay in The New Yorker. A family statement disclosing her death was posted on social media Tuesday by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      @Old School:

      Kennedy Center had been “flooded with inquiries from real artists willing to perform for everyone

       
      Glad to hear it. Everyone gets the freedom to do what they want

      Reply

