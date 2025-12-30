I put this post together on 12/22 but somehow never posted it. Maybe a flurry of posts from other front-pagers that day, maybe the holidays, who knows? But it’s still as important, and just as timely today as it was over a week ago.

Rant by Simon Rosenberg

Why are we as a country letting him get away with this?

Yesterday Trump and Bondi released less than 1% of the Epstein files despite a clear legal requirement to release everything by midnight last night.

They’ve redacted entire documents and covered the faces not of victims, but of the men who committed the crimes.

It’s a brazen and shocking f-ck you to the survivors, to Congress, to the American people.

It’s also illegal, wildly illegal.

It is time now for Congress, and civil society more broadly, to discuss and begin more forcefully confronting Trump’s utter disregard for the law.

Simon Rosenberg makes a suggestion, and I think it’s a good one.

I think one clear, concrete step would be to turn the House Litigation Take Force into a muscular fully staffed bi-cameral project that works closely with the 23 (soon to be 24) Dem state AGs to forge a comprehensive national strategy to counter Trump’s ongoing and destructive assault on our Constitutional order. It is time now for our leaders to find that higher gear and become the defenders of America – not just the warriors for working people – that the moment demands.

What do you guys think? What can we do to help make something happen?

*****

The felon-in-chief’s crime spree started in the very early days of the Administration when they began illegally and unconstitutionally dismantling government agencies and programs, walking away from contracts, firing government employees, and stealing money appropriated for Congress for their own illicit purposes.

Here Rosenberg lists a dozen or more unconstitutional ,un-American, breathtakingly lawless behavior.

It’s continued in his walking away from Senate ratified treaties with other nations;

taking a billion dollar Qatari airliner for himself;

the tearing down of the East Wing and his attempt to build himself a gilded ballroom; the savage assault on the rights and freedoms of people in communities across the country;

sending innocent people to foreign gulags;

the stealing of the USIP building from Congress, and then naming it after himself;

the stealing of private government data about the American people;

his attempt to sell out Ukraine and Europe to Putin for direct bribes;

the dozens of War Crimes he’s committed in the Caribbean and the Pacific;

the hundreds of illegal actions he has taken against the states and private institutions which have been reversed by the courts;

the illegal renaming of the Kennedy Center, and his attempt to seize the public golf course adjacent to The Mall for his own venal purposes;

the abuse of his pardon power, and the unprecedented corrupt we’ve seen;

the levying of illegal tariffs and implementing Mad King “taxation without representation” once again;

the ignoring the House subpoena for the Epstein files since July;

and now in this outrageous, flagrant violation of the letter and spirit of the law he just signed that required him to release the Epstein files by midnight last night (I’m sure I am leaving something out).

