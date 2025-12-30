Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not Sure If I'm Channeling Him or He Is Channeling Me (but I could not agree more)

I put this post together on 12/22 but somehow never posted it.  Maybe a flurry of posts from other front-pagers that day, maybe the holidays, who knows?  But it’s still as important, and just as timely today as it was over a week ago.

Rant by Simon Rosenberg

Why are we as a country letting him get away with this?

  • Yesterday Trump and Bondi released less than 1% of the Epstein files despite a clear legal requirement to release everything by midnight last night.
  • They’ve redacted entire documents and covered the faces not of victims, but of the men who committed the crimes.
  • It’s a brazen and shocking f-ck you to the survivors, to Congress, to the American people.
  • It’s also illegal, wildly illegal.
  • It is time now for Congress, and civil society more broadly, to discuss and begin more forcefully confronting Trump’s utter disregard for the law.

Simon Rosenberg makes a suggestion, and I think it’s a good one.

I think one clear, concrete step would be to turn the House Litigation Take Force into a muscular fully staffed bi-cameral project that works closely with the 23 (soon to be 24) Dem state AGs to forge a comprehensive national strategy to counter Trump’s ongoing and destructive assault on our Constitutional order.

It is time now for our leaders to find that higher gear and become the defenders of America – not just the warriors for working people – that the moment demands.

What do you guys think?  What can we do to help make something happen?

*****

The felon-in-chief’s crime spree started in the very early days of the Administration when they began illegally and unconstitutionally dismantling government agencies and programs, walking away from contracts, firing government employees, and stealing money appropriated for Congress for their own illicit purposes.

Here Rosenberg lists a dozen or more unconstitutional ,un-American, breathtakingly lawless behavior.

  • It’s continued in his walking away from Senate ratified treaties with other nations;
  • taking a billion dollar Qatari airliner for himself;
  • the tearing down of the East Wing and his attempt to build himself a gilded ballroom; the savage assault on the rights and freedoms of people in communities across the country;
  • sending innocent people to foreign gulags;
  • the stealing of the USIP building from Congress, and then naming it after himself;
  • the stealing of private government data about the American people;
  • his attempt to sell out Ukraine and Europe to Putin for direct bribes;
  • the dozens of War Crimes he’s committed in the Caribbean and the Pacific;
  • the hundreds of illegal actions he has taken against the states and private institutions which have been reversed by the courts;
  • the illegal renaming of the Kennedy Center, and his attempt to seize the public golf course adjacent to The Mall for his own venal purposes;
  • the abuse of his pardon power, and the unprecedented corrupt we’ve seen;
  • the levying of illegal tariffs and implementing Mad King “taxation without representation” once again;
  • the ignoring the House subpoena for the Epstein files since July;
  • and now in this outrageous, flagrant violation of the letter and spirit of the law he just signed that required him to release the Epstein files by midnight last night (I’m sure I am leaving something out).

What do you guys think?  What can we do to help make something happen?

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      sxjames

      The only thing in the short term is winning back the house and senate AND the willingness to use that power to block and investigate the corruption.  Longer term of course is to win back the presidency and prosecute.

    2. 2.

      TONYG

      In July of 2024 the corrupt majority of the Supreme Court ruled that, in effect, the president is above the law.  In the approximately 18 month since then, we have no longer been living in a democratic republic.

    3. 3.

      Bupalos

      I think Dems cannot “make something happen” in this oppositional vein, and that focusing on Trump and the current depredations is a longer-term liability.

      Most or all of the things that shock us in the ‘trampling of norms’ category are not unpopular in form. Increasingly it’s the opposite. Politicians in ages of discontent are rewarded for “trying something” and punished for association with the status quo. I think we the comfortable and privileged  (and I extend this idea of comfort and privilege to having more mental resources and being less bewildered by all kinds of disruption) underestimate the degree to which the Trump rebellion is a manifestation of general and deep democratic decline and social and economic destabilization building for decades. It’s global and It shares space with the broad destabilizations of past centuries that led to revolutions and civil wars. It’s accompanied and powered by technological disruption of society and fear of broad ecological collapse.

      Trump himself will be destroyed by Epstein and the growing recognition that he is not an outside agent of change, but an imposter. His smashing of norms is the only tool he has to combat this, and our hyper focus on norm-smashing only helps prop him up.

    4. 4.

      Bupalos

      Rather than thinking about how to oppose Trump’s norm-smashing, we should be working out the difficult equation of how WE can smash norms and become the outside agents of change who are ‘trying something.’ How we can do that with positive visions and without breaking too many eggs for our omelette.

    5. 5.

      Anonymous At Work

      “Flash-confirmed, 25-year-old Supreme Court Justices” #10-19 will need to agree with that strategy to overcome CJ Robert’s assertion that “If the President does it [and is a Republican], it’s not a crime.”  Also needing to agree are House Dems 1-218, Senate Dems 1-50, and Democratic President.

    6. 6.

      Steve LaBonne

      Just came across this sobering analysis of the fatal weakness of our political institutions and civil society in the face of Trumpian fascism. The rot that led us to this place was decades-long, and reconstruction will be extremely challenging.

    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      The only thing that will stop him is to peel off enough GOP support that he backs down.

      The only way I can see to peel off that support is to, ESPECIALLY in a midterm election year, start protesting at Congressional and Senatorial offices.

      That’s why my #1 political wish for 2026 is that #NoKings3 be held at 535+ offices nationwide.  It felt good to show up to the first two rallies and remind people we’re still here/trump is not a king.  But it’s past time to DO something.

    9. 9.

      Baud

      U.S. removal of panels honoring Black soldiers at WWII cemetery in the Netherlands draws backlash

      The panels’ removal at the Netherlands American Cemetery comes after President Donald Trump issued a series of executive orders ending diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

    10. 10.

      JML

      @Jeffro: protesting at Congressional & Senate offices is a fine idea. It’ll help energize people and make them feel connected and engaged, and the visuals will be terrific. Especially when Democratic lawmakers come out and meet with protesters, talk to them about their concerns, and the GOP hides in a bunker.

    11. 11.

      Baud

      @JML:

      Especially when Democratic lawmakers come out and meet with protesters, talk to them about their concerns, and the GOP hides in a bunker.

       

      Are the protests at the Democratic offices as well? If so, I don’t understand how it helps. Democrats on video getting chastised by protesters is far worse for us than the absence of videos of Republicans and protesters.

    13. 13.

      Baud

      Via reddit

      Analysis of income, capital gains, and borrowing of Americans finds 40% of the income of “1% wealth holders” is unrealized capital gains not subject to taxation and 1%-2% is borrowing, suggesting that the “Buy, Borrow, Die” is not a dominant tax avoidance strategy among the rich

      Study linked at link.

    14. 14.

      Bupalos

      @Steve LaBonne: looks good and I will read the whole thing, but on first blush, from the abstract –

      Donald Trump has demonstrated that the sources of countervailing power in the U.S. political system are far more fragile than previously understood.

      I’m expecting from this emphasis on fragility and weakness a potential under-appreciation of the strength of the forces currently assailing our political regime. Though I’ll admit my bias- I think historians have an advantage in seeing this global moment more clearly than political scientists.

    15. 15.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud:

      Are the protests at the Democratic offices as well? If so, I don’t understand how it helps. Democrats on video getting chastised by protesters is far worse for us than the absence of videos of Republicans and protesters.

      I don’t think it would go that way. No Kings protests at Democratic offices would most likely be led by people from that office, who would be both leading and cheering on the protest.

    16. 16.

      jonas

      Nothing is going to change or hold Trump accountable until:

      1. The Titans of Industry who bankroll the Republican Party signal they’re fed up and are closing up their checkbooks unless Trump starts behaving.
      2. Republicans in Congress grow a pair and tell Trump he can’t get away with this shit anymore.

      I don’t see either of those things happening anytime soon. CEOs are discovering they like the low-tax, anything-goes oligarch shit, and GOP Congresspeople are apparently convinced their gerrymandered districts will keep them safe in the end. Both these groups’ confidence may be misplaced, but we’re stuck living in the Hair Führer’s Turd Reich until at least a year from now. In the meantime all we can do is document the atrocities.

    17. 17.

      Baud

      @jonas:

      Yeah, tariffs are pretty much the only thing he’s done that CEOs hate, and he’s TACO’d most of that away and the Supreme Court will likely get rid of most of the rest.  In all other respects, corporations are like kids in a candy store.

      Nonetheless, Trump is a working class hero because he hates the right people

      ETA

      The Wall Street Journal Applauds Republicans’ Corrupt, Illegal Theft Of Billions In Taxpayer Dollars

    18. 18.

      Glidwrith

      We lack the permission structure that would let us physically arrest and jail the corrupt SCOTUS justices. My youngest pointed out that someone guilty of a crime shouldn’t get to redefine what constitutes a crime.

      How about state-level charges against the corrupt six? Perjury for lying under oath to congress concerning abortion law. The sexual assaults Kavanaugh has committed but the FBI never followed up on. The human trafficking Barrett probably engaged in with the two “adopted” sons. Did they get citizenship or was it conveniently forgotten? Gorsuch is the replacement judge for Kennedy whose son was probably laundering money at DeutscheBank.

      Harass them with lawsuits because they are dirty as hell.

    19. 19.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Bupalos:

      Rather than thinking about how to oppose Trump’s norm-smashing, we should be working out the difficult equation of how WE can smash norms and become the outside agents of change who are ‘trying something.’ How we can do that with positive visions and without breaking too many eggs for our omelette.

      Arguably the proposed task force of House and Senate Democrats and all Democratic state AGs would be one incubator for such efforts. However, I’m genuinely interested in what your thoughts are on how to work “out the difficult equation of how WE can smash norms and become the outside agents of change…” What would initial efforts in that direction look like?

    21. 21.

      Baud

      Simon Rosenberg makes a suggestion, and I think it’s a good one.

       

      I think one clear, concrete step would be to turn the House Litigation Take Force into a muscular fully staffed bi-cameral project that works closely with the 23 (soon to be 24) Dem state AGs to forge a comprehensive national strategy to counter Trump’s ongoing and destructive assault on our Constitutional order.

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      I’m not sure what this would achieve that the blue state AGs aren’t already doing.

    22. 22.

      Bupalos

      @Chief Oshkosh: In general of course I’m kind of anti-conventional wisdom on this, but I think significant dissension and division in the ranks on the D side would potentially be a positive thing politically. I thought so at the time of the installation of Harris to avoid a “circus” and I think so now. Bring on the circus, we could use the attention.

      I think in these spaces we seriously underestimate the degree to which “Democrat” is a needlessly toxic brand, and how little “being in array” actually works for us. We also underestimate the degree to which Trump’s represents not a kind of stable lock-step on that side, but really historically large political churn, realignment, and disorder. In the age of Trump Republicans have lost more voters than at any time in the post-civil rights era. Basically a schism. They’ve just added more new voters too, from surprising places. It’s was and is quite chaotic really. Here we just focus on the continuity.

    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @jonas: JVL at the Bulwark had a take yesterday, that at first glance, was pretty spicy:

      Why Marjorie Taylor Greene Gives Me Hope

      Though it’s much less fiery than appears at first blush:

      You can say that this authoritarian project is experiencing pushback, or that it is doomed to fail, or that it is more clownish than menacing. But you cannot reasonably deny that it exists.

      And here is the brutal, depressing truth: The only thing that can stop this authoritarian project is Republican voters choosing to abandon it.

      The Democratic party cannot save liberalism, in perpetuity, by itself. The Democratic party is not a messianic construct. It is subject to all of the weaknesses, failings, and corruptions of a normal, healthy political party. It will win elections; it will lose elections. It will make good choices; it will make mistakes.

      All of which is why I am genuinely heartened by Marjorie Taylor Greene. She is the best hope for liberalism in America.

       
      Essentially, he goes on to make the point that MTG is looking for an off-ramp from MAGA, and she has the potential to represent an off-ramp to others.

      I am not confident that the post-MAGA Republican Party is going to be an improvement, though. I am terrified of Vance and the sociopaths (Thiel, Yarvin, Dreher, etc.) behind him. I firmly believe that Greene, Stefanik, and others are lying in wait for that time.

      So the question of WHAT CAN WE DO remains, IMO: we have to figure out a winning coalition. We cannot afford to lose anyone and we have to expand at the margins. American politics is inherently swingy, as Mr. Suzanne reminds me constantly, the swings are probably gonna be more frequent moving forward, and we should not interpret wins (or losses) as durable. That means all the stuff we talk about here all the time: nonstop campaigning, smarter media engagement, etc.

    24. 24.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      The Democratic party cannot save liberalism, in perpetuity, by itself. The Democratic party is not a messianic construct. It is subject to all of the weaknesses, failings, and corruptions of a normal, healthy political party. It will win elections; it will lose elections. It will make good choices; it will make mistakes.

       

      I hate that the neverTrumpers have a better grasp on reality than most liberals.

