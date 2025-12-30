Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

There are times when telling just part of the truth is effectively a lie.

To the privileged, equality seems like oppression.

This country desperately needs a functioning fourth estate.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Second rate reporter says what?

Dear elected officials: Trump is temporary, dishonor is forever.

The National Guard is not Batman.

Humiliatingly small and eclipsed by the derision of millions.

I swear, each month of 2025 will have its own history degree.

Stay strong, because they are weak.

Be a wild strawberry.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

They punch you in the face and then start crying because their fist hurts.

Bark louder, little dog.

Radicalized white males who support Trump are pitching a tent in the abyss.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

Republicans in disarray!

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – JanieM – 2025 End of Year, 1st of 2

On The Road – JanieM – 2025 End of Year, 1st of 2

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

JanieM

As always, thanks to Steve from Mendocino for editing and endless encouragement. Unbelievably enough, our photo partnership has just turned five.

The “Larger version” links go to Flickr pics with much finer resolution. To get the full effect, use the expand arrow in the upper right corner of the Flickr display and make the browser full-screen.

All the towns mentioned are in Maine except Mendocino.

On The Road - JanieM - 2025 End of Year, 1st of 2 9
Augusta

Larger version.

On The Road - JanieM - 2025 End of Year, 1st of 2 8
Readfield

Larger version.

On The Road - JanieM - 2025 End of Year, 1st of 2 7
Readfield

Larger version.

On The Road - JanieM - 2025 End of Year, 1st of 2 6
Readfield

Larger version.

On The Road - JanieM - 2025 End of Year, 1st of 2 5
Westbrook

Larger version.

On The Road - JanieM - 2025 End of Year, 1st of 2 4
Readfield

Larger version.

On The Road - JanieM - 2025 End of Year, 1st of 2 3
Readfield

Larger version.

On The Road - JanieM - 2025 End of Year, 1st of 2 2
Hallowell

Larger version.

On The Road - JanieM - 2025 End of Year, 1st of 2 1
Mendocino

Larger version.

On The Road - JanieM - 2025 End of Year, 1st of 2
Augusta

Larger version.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.