wow so it really took less than a year to sink dreams of a third Trump term huh www.latimes.com/politics/sto…
— the abbot of unreason (an archaeologist) (@merovingians.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 8:48 PM
The God-Emperor is tired, but his cult isn’t yet convinced about which minion they want to cheer. Per the LATimes, “GOP coalescing behind Vance as Trump privately dismisses third-term run”:
… Uninterested in a competitive Republican primary in 2028, Turning Point USA plans to deploy representatives across Iowa’s 99 counties in the coming months to build the campaign infrastructure it believes could deliver Vance, a Midwesterner from nearby Ohio, a decisive victory, potentially short-circuiting a fractious GOP race, insiders said.
It is the latest move in a quiet effort by some in Trump’s orbit to clear the field of viable competitors. Earlier this month, Marco Rubio, the secretary of State previously floated by Trump as a possible contender, appeared to take himself out of the running…
After Kirk’s widow, Erika, endorsed Vance on stage at Turning Point USA’s annual conference in Arizona last week, a straw poll of attendees found that 84% would support Vance in the coming primaries. Yet, wider public polling offers a different picture.
A CNN poll conducted in early December found that Vance held a plurality of Republican support for 2028, at 22%, with all other potential candidates, such as Rubio and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, registering in single digits.
The remaining 64% told pollsters they had “no one specific in mind,” reflecting an open field with plenty of room for other figures to gain ground.
While a recent Gallup poll found that 91% of Republicans approve of Vance’s job performance as vice president — an encouraging number entering a partisan primary — only 39% of Americans across party lines view him positively in the role, setting Vance up for potential challenges should he win the nomination…
Trump has floated Vance as his potential successor multiple times without ever explicitly endorsing his nomination, calling him “very capable” and the “most likely” choice for the party.
“He’s the vice president,” Trump said in August. “Certainly he’s doing a great job, and he would be probably favored at this point.”…
Several of Trump’s most ardent supporters have pushed the president to seek a third term in 2028, despite a provision of the Constitution, in the 22nd Amendment, barring him from doing so.
Trump himself has said the Constitution appears clear on the matter. But Steve Bannon, an architect of Trump’s historic 2016 campaign and one of his first White House strategists, continues to advocate a path forward for another run, reportedly disparaging Vance as “not tough enough” to lead the party to victory.
“He knows he can’t run again,” Susie Wiles, the president’s White House chief of staff, told Vanity Fair in a recent profile of her. “It’s pretty unequivocal.”
Trump, who will be 82 when he is slated to leave office, has told Wiles he understands a third term isn’t possible “a couple times,” she added…
like don't get me wrong, this is Good, I do not want to roll the dice on the Cool Zone at this time, but it's a full if tacit admission that even they know Trump is cooked
— the abbot of unreason (an archaeologist) (@merovingians.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 8:50 PM
otto von bismarck, still undefeated
— the abbot of unreason (an archaeologist) (@merovingians.bsky.social) December 28, 2025 at 8:53 PM
