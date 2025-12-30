This year, instead of lowering costs for you, Donald Trump has worked hard to make himself, his family, and his billionaire buddies even richer. [image or embed] — Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) December 29, 2025 at 4:07 PM

The Affordable Care Act tax credits expire in five days.

House Republicans refuse to come back to Washington to vote on an extension.

You deserve better. — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 9:43 AM

(sigh) They haven't posted the actual press release w/the hard numbers yet, but once again, a HUGE chunk of those 15M are likely people who passively auto-renewed without realizing that their premiums are about to double or triple.

I'd expect a large number to drop their coverage next month. [image or embed] — Charles GetCovered-ba ?? (@charlesgaba.com) December 23, 2025 at 3:18 PM

Financial analyst John Cassidy, at the New Yorker — “The Biggest Threat to the 2026 Economy Is Still Donald Trump”:

In a prime-time address from the Oval Office last week, Donald Trump said, “We are poised for an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen.” This was the sort of bloviating that has convinced many voters he’s hopelessly out of touch, but it did raise the question of how the economy is likely to perform in 2026, a midterm-election year. Given the data fog that the government shutdown created, the old joke applies more than ever: it’s difficult to make predictions, especially about the future. But some things seem reasonably clear. Right now, the economy is working in the Democrats’ favor. Concerns about affordability have refused to abate: the latest weekly poll by YouGov/The Economist indicates that Americans still consider “inflation/prices” to be the most important policy issue, and just a third of them approve of how Trump is handling it. Meanwhile, it looks like G.D.P. growth for 2025 will come in at about two per cent—one percentage point lower than it was in the last two years of the Biden Administration—and the unemployment rate is ticking up. When Joe Biden left office, it was four per cent; now it is 4.6 per cent. Still, November is a long way away, and observers outside the Oval Office, including Jerome Powell and his colleagues at the Fed, have been raising their estimates of how the economy might perform in the New Year. “Fiscal policy is going to be supportive. And, as I mentioned, A.I. spending will continue,” Powell said at a press conference earlier this month. “The consumer continues to spend. So, it looks like the baseline will be solid growth next year.” Many economists on Wall Street concur. In releasing its global outlook for 2026 last week, Goldman Sachs upped its prediction for U.S. growth to 2.6 per cent: “The US is likely to outperform substantially . . . because of reduced tariff drag, tax cuts, and easier financial conditions.”…

President Trump said he might sue Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell for what he called “gross incompetence,” adding new tension to the already strained relationship between the White House and the independent central bank. [image or embed] — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) December 29, 2025 at 5:45 PM



[Gift link]:

… Speaking at a news conference beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said “the guy is just incompetent.” Trump first brought up the Fed’s multibillion-dollar renovation project, which at times has become a stand-in for Trump’s ongoing attacks on the Fed system. “It’s gross incompetence against Powell,” Trump said, adding: “We’re going to probably bring a lawsuit against him.” Trump threatened a “major lawsuit” against Powell over the summer, but he never followed through. It wasn’t clear what specific claims Trump was referring to Monday, or how or when a suit could be brought. The White House did not respond to a request for more information… The Fed’s renovation project isn’t the only way Trump has put pressure on the bank. White House officials and their allies routinely call for lower interest rates, even though monetary policy is supposed to be siloed off from politics. Trump has threatened to oust Powell and has tried to fire Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook, setting up an ongoing legal battle over a president’s ability to remove central bankers. Trump administration officials have alleged Powell either lied to Congress about the renovation or grossly mismanaged the project. Over the summer, when Trump’s criticism was most acute, the price tag for the project had swelled to nearly $2.5 billion, up from an estimate of $1.9 billion before the pandemic. The health crisis and ensuing economic upheaval caused materials such as steel and cement to go up in price, the Fed has said…

Not enough top-quality marble in the plans, probably…

He is turning everything he touches into one of his tacky casinos—at taxpayer expense—while the American people can’t afford rent, healthcare, or groceries. Utterly insane. [image or embed] — Representative Jim McGovern (@repmcgovern.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 8:39 PM