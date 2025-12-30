Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: C.R.E.A.M. vs the GOP

This year, instead of lowering costs for you, Donald Trump has worked hard to make himself, his family, and his billionaire buddies even richer.

[image or embed]

— Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) December 29, 2025 at 4:07 PM

The Affordable Care Act tax credits expire in five days.
House Republicans refuse to come back to Washington to vote on an extension.
You deserve better.

— Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social) December 27, 2025 at 9:43 AM

(sigh) They haven't posted the actual press release w/the hard numbers yet, but once again, a HUGE chunk of those 15M are likely people who passively auto-renewed without realizing that their premiums are about to double or triple.
I'd expect a large number to drop their coverage next month.

[image or embed]

— Charles GetCovered-ba ?? (@charlesgaba.com) December 23, 2025 at 3:18 PM

Financial analyst John Cassidy, at the New Yorker“The Biggest Threat to the 2026 Economy Is Still Donald Trump”:

In a prime-time address from the Oval Office last week, Donald Trump said, “We are poised for an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen.” This was the sort of bloviating that has convinced many voters he’s hopelessly out of touch, but it did raise the question of how the economy is likely to perform in 2026, a midterm-election year. Given the data fog that the government shutdown created, the old joke applies more than ever: it’s difficult to make predictions, especially about the future. But some things seem reasonably clear.

Right now, the economy is working in the Democrats’ favor. Concerns about affordability have refused to abate: the latest weekly poll by YouGov/The Economist indicates that Americans still consider “inflation/prices” to be the most important policy issue, and just a third of them approve of how Trump is handling it. Meanwhile, it looks like G.D.P. growth for 2025 will come in at about two per cent—one percentage point lower than it was in the last two years of the Biden Administration—and the unemployment rate is ticking up. When Joe Biden left office, it was four per cent; now it is 4.6 per cent.

Still, November is a long way away, and observers outside the Oval Office, including Jerome Powell and his colleagues at the Fed, have been raising their estimates of how the economy might perform in the New Year. “Fiscal policy is going to be supportive. And, as I mentioned, A.I. spending will continue,” Powell said at a press conference earlier this month. “The consumer continues to spend. So, it looks like the baseline will be solid growth next year.” Many economists on Wall Street concur. In releasing its global outlook for 2026 last week, Goldman Sachs upped its prediction for U.S. growth to 2.6 per cent: “The US is likely to outperform substantially . . . because of reduced tariff drag, tax cuts, and easier financial conditions.”…

President Trump said he might sue Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell for what he called “gross incompetence,” adding new tension to the already strained relationship between the White House and the independent central bank.

[image or embed]

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) December 29, 2025 at 5:45 PM


[Gift link]:

Speaking at a news conference beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said “the guy is just incompetent.” Trump first brought up the Fed’s multibillion-dollar renovation project, which at times has become a stand-in for Trump’s ongoing attacks on the Fed system.

“It’s gross incompetence against Powell,” Trump said, adding: “We’re going to probably bring a lawsuit against him.”

Trump threatened a “major lawsuit” against Powell over the summer, but he never followed through. It wasn’t clear what specific claims Trump was referring to Monday, or how or when a suit could be brought. The White House did not respond to a request for more information…

The Fed’s renovation project isn’t the only way Trump has put pressure on the bank. White House officials and their allies routinely call for lower interest rates, even though monetary policy is supposed to be siloed off from politics. Trump has threatened to oust Powell and has tried to fire Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook, setting up an ongoing legal battle over a president’s ability to remove central bankers.

Trump administration officials have alleged Powell either lied to Congress about the renovation or grossly mismanaged the project. Over the summer, when Trump’s criticism was most acute, the price tag for the project had swelled to nearly $2.5 billion, up from an estimate of $1.9 billion before the pandemic. The health crisis and ensuing economic upheaval caused materials such as steel and cement to go up in price, the Fed has said…

Not enough top-quality marble in the plans, probably…

He is turning everything he touches into one of his tacky casinos—at taxpayer expense—while the American people can’t afford rent, healthcare, or groceries. Utterly insane.

[image or embed]

— Representative Jim McGovern (@repmcgovern.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 8:39 PM

I think you should take away the old people's in home care it's a brilliant political decision

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 9:49 PM

60% of Americans can’t afford the basics.
Costs for groceries, utility bills, and health care are skyrocketing.
Yet Republicans have the nerve to call affordability a "hoax.”

— Katherine Clark (@whipkclark.bsky.social) December 29, 2025 at 2:43 PM

lol i cannot express how unpopular this is going to be

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 10:46 AM

An administration so laser focused on annihilating their own voters that it literally beggars belief.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 23, 2025 at 11:05 AM

    49Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      In releasing its global outlook for 2026 last week, Goldman Sachs upped its prediction for U.S. growth to 2.6 per cent: “The US is likely to outperform substantially . . . because of reduced tariff drag, tax cuts, and easier financial conditions.”

      I’m so old I remember when they saddled Biden with three years of rescission predictions.

      ETA

      reduced tariff drag,

       

      The TACO dividend.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      To add, everything that’s happening is consistent with the longtermism philosophy of the tech bros, which requires ordinary people to sacrifice themselves now so that the tech bros can build a better world for future generations.

      It’s basically a newfangled trickle down economics revisioned as an ethical rather than economic principle.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      narya

      Putting it at the top of a thread: USPS no longer same-day-postmarks, thereby mucking with any deadline relying on a postmark. Like ballots.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      Someone read Bari Weiss’s memo.

      You know, there is a narrative that the Supreme Court is corrupt. I mean, we saw that emerge in the wake of the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, and now we see it that they’re in the tank for Trump. Not only is that narrative overreported, it is patently false, and it is dangerous for the institution, and the public’s faith and confidence in the rule of law. This is a conservative Supreme Court. It has been a conservative Supreme Court for 20 years. People can disagree and do disagree with their opinions, but it’s profoundly wrong to call it- or say corruption where there, in fact, is none,” began Crawford, who continued:

       

      What’s underreported is any understanding of what this court’s been doing for the past 20 years: its views of its role vis-a-vis the other branches, how it sees the law, how it’s trying in its focus to restore some kind of accountability in our constitutional structure. Again, this is a court that is functional, it is consistent. They are nine justices, they don’t necessarily see the Constitution the same way by any means, or how to interpret federal law. They’re in a struggle over the proper way to interpret the constitution, but that is as it should be. And I think as we approach our 250th anniversary of this country, it’s important to think about the court and the rule of law as the justices are doing, especially if we hope to keep democracy intact.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      VFX Lurker

      @narya: Putting it at the top of a thread: USPS no longer same-day-postmarks, thereby mucking with any deadline relying on a postmark. Like ballots.

      My county has official ballot drop boxes that do not rely on USPS.

      This doesn’t help voters who rely on USPS to deliver their ballots, though.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MagdaInBlack

      Who the hell is Katie Miller that she gets a seat at the table, other than a tediously dull “pod-caster” and wife of psychotic hater, Steven Miller, both of whom now live in military housing because they spew so much garbage that they are allegedly getting threats?

      They sure are well matched in their ignorance and hate.

      That’s all I got. Just ugh.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      RevRick

      @Baud: GOP economic policies rest on four basic assumptions. First, cut spending on government social programs, because helping people deal with life’s vicissitudes weakens their moral fiber. Second, cut taxes, especially for the wealthy, because they earned* it and they are the creators of all economic dynamism. Third, decrease regulations on business, because they are the source of all wealth and the more freedom they have to act, the wealthier we* will all be. Fourth, resist efforts to redistribute wealth downwards, because that is soft-headed and weak-hearted nonsense.

      *Power always seems to have a way of justifying itself and the results it produces.

      *Funny how the share of income in the United States for the bottom 50% has fallen from a pitiable 15% in 2000 to an appalling 10% now.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      @RevRick:

      Funny how the share of income in the United States for the bottom 50% has fallen from a pitiable 15% in 2000 to an appalling 10% now.

       

      “It’s all good as long as those people don’t take away my cookie.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      Right now, the economy is working in the Democrats’ favor. Concerns about affordability have refused to abate: the latest weekly poll by YouGov/The Economist indicates that Americans still consider “inflation/prices” to be the most important policy issue, and just a third of them approve of how Trump is handling it.

      I am reassured by this somewhat. At least some people are living in the world of real things.

      Of course, then I remember that some amount of Americans essentially have no principles at all and would do basically anything to buy a bigger truck.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      snoey

      @narya: Not really a change, just making official what has long been true. You need to bring anything needing an accurate and legible postmark up to the window for a hand cancel. This was true back when I was trying to get Dead tickets.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      If the economy is going to crash, I hope it does so well before the Dem trifecta in 2029. I’m not interested in going through the cycle again.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Scout211

      Trump and Grenell are going to threaten more lawsuits.

      More musicians cancel Kennedy Center concerts after board votes to add Trump’s name to the building

      The canceled performances to date include shows previously promoted for Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and Jan. 14.

      The Cookers, a jazz band that was scheduled to perform Wednesday night, did not cite a specific reason in announcing their decision, but their statement hinted at politics.

      “Jazz was born from struggle and from a relentless insistence on freedom: freedom of thought, of expression, and of the full human voice. Some of us have been making this music for many decades, and that history still shapes us,” the statement read. “Our hope is that this moment will leave space for reflection, not resentment.”

      Kristy Lee, who was scheduled to perform Jan. 14, announced her cancellation on Instagram, saying canceling shows hurts, “but losing my integrity would cost me more than any paycheck.”

      “When American history starts getting treated like something you can ban, erase, rename, or rebrand for somebody else’s ego, I can’t stand on that stage and sleep right at night,” said Lee, who described herself as “just a folk singer from Alabama.”

      She said that instead of playing at the Kennedy Center next month, she would play a live show from her home.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      The modern GOP is no longer a political party.

      It’s a death cult with an outsized media platform. It’s monsters, and morans, and moranic monsters.

      Can a private equity firm take over the GOP and run it into the fucking ground please?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Princess

      Funny how tariffs on just about every building material cause the cost of building things to skyrocket. Good thing there is no housing shortage in the US.

      Also too, the Millers’ plan is to expel immigrants and kill old people to save money. Going after health aides is a 2fer.  They’re stupid as well as evil. Health aides keep people out of hospital, saving big bucks. And the US’s one great strategic advantage is its birth rate, which is largely a product of its immigrants.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Suzanne

      I have been thinking a great deal about Nick Fuentes in recent days, and how much the broader right-wing project really wants the groypers to stay in the tent. FFOTUS, Vance, Carlson….. no one’s pushing back on Fuentes. I know the right wing is racist and antisemitic, but I also know they have, in the recent past, pretended that they weren’t. I suspect they no longer want to pretend.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      RevRick

      @Baud: A lot of not those people are experiencing the pain. Meanwhile, the top 1% is hovering up around 21% of all income, and the top 10% nearly half.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      p.a.

      Welp, the one breach through most Tea Party MAGAt bigotry-voting is to hit ’em in their wallets.  Lying about how bad it is when D in charge, lie about how good it is when they’re in charge. Lie 1 works, lie 2 not so much.

      Dems win!  Here comes lie #1.  Rs win!  Wash, rinse, repeat.  Solution?  Funerals?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      RevRick

      @Baud: Yes, the difference between FDR and Obama was FDR took office after three years of economic pain, while Obama got the worst dumped in his lap.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Scout211

      Latest on the lawsuit against Prop 50 in California. The three judge panel  was expected to release their ruling over a week ago. So we wait.

      December 19 was the date that candidates could formally campaign.  No one knows when the ruling will be released but both sides expect to appeal.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Betty Cracker

      Just read a pack of lies about healthcare in my GOP rep’s newsletter and saw a clip of TX GOP Rep Dan Crenshaw essentially saying the same thing, i.e., that Dems are lying about healthcare premiums going up and that they just want to keep funneling money to insurance companies.

      Repubs lie like they breathe, so that’s no surprise. But on 12/1/2025, I and millions of others paid $X for our shitty coverage, and on 1/1/2026, we will pay two/three/four times that amount for the same or worse plans. How do elected Repubs plan to address the gap between what they’re saying and what’s happening?

      Apart from the truly deranged MAGAs, who do they think is going to swallow those lies and blame Dems for the hundreds or thousands of additional dollars missing from their bank accounts each month, starting in TWO DAYS? They keep yapping about HSAs, but it’s all very half baked and nowhere near ready to be rolled out, even if you ignore the risk pools aspect of the equation and the fact that freelancers/SMBs don’t have access to HSAs as currently defined.

      Repubs sure act like people who think they’ll never have to face voters again. So I figure it must be that either they think they’ll complete the authoritarian project by November and won’t have to or they’re still too terrified of Trump and the oligarchy to move to save their own skins.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: Oh, agreed. And the racist/antisemitic right is, IME….. really big. So I understand why they think they need to keep Fuentes and his disgusting minions in their coalition.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      RevRick

      @Baud: They vote that way because they believe Democrats are baby killers. The right has successfully portrayed abortion as the murder of what always looks like a newborn. This strikes at the emotive heart to protect and nurture children.
      It also explains why the Epstein files are causing such consternation in the GOP. When Thing One loudly says it’s all a Democrat hoax and only Democrats are in the files, even MAGA struggles with the logic.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Princess

      @Suzanne: They no longer need to pretend. They say this stuff openly and there is zero media or elite pushback. Officials are saying things publicly and openly that would have led to resignations before. Now there is nothing. David Duke has won.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      Repubs sure act like people who think they’ll never have to face voters again

       
      People said the same thing during Trump I, and that obviously wasn’t true.

      They lie because they want to keep their base, who demands being lied to about Democrats, and because they know any voter backlash will be temporary. Even if an individual politician has his career ruined and is forced to take a well paying private sector sinecure, the Republican brand never suffers.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      chemiclord

      @narya: That’s been “true” for a while, really.  The stamp that you can get from a retail counter clerk hasn’t been the determining factor for about a year (I got that internal memo in January).  The internal barcode applied by a DBCS machine has been the “real” post mark that USPS considers the “official” one for a hot minute.

      The big thing that has changed is that USPS now won’t necessarily process incoming mail the day it is received by a retail counter (due to willful understaffing, in my opinion).

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Scout211

      And in the ever changing chronicles of Marjorie Taylor Greene trying to re-package her persona, she has revealed what Trump said to her to try to convince her not to sign the Epstein files discharge petition.

      Trump later called Greene “to voice his displeasure,” according to a profile of Greene published by The New York Times on Monday, and his yelling over speakerphone was audible to all in her office.

      After she reportedly expressed her “perplexity over his intransigence,” Trump responded, “My friends will get hurt.”

      Also, in the least believable part of her remaking herself into an innocent, in the Times interview she said she “was just so naive” for believing that Donald Trump was a man of the people.

      Sure, Marge.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      eclare

      Whoever posted that comment about people canceling Affordable Care Act plans next month after they passively auto renewed needs to do his homework.  One of the big changes this year was Republicans taking away the passive auto renew option, to get coverage you had to affirmatively choose a plan.  I had auto renewed the past couple of years, not an option this year.

      I hate when people don’t do their homework.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Princess

      @RevRick: I know a number of Republicans voters who would say it’s because of abortion. My secret thought, from knowing them personally, is that the unspoken second reason is race. Because the abortion issue always remains, they don’t need to articulate the second reason, even to themselves.

      Reply

