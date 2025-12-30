Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

75% of people clapping liked the show!

If you cannot answer whether trump lost the 2020 election, you are unfit for office.

When they say they are pro-life, they do not mean yours.

They spent the last eight months firing professionals and replacing them with ideologues.

Radicalized white males who support Trump are pitching a tent in the abyss.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Not all heroes wear capes.

People are weird.

“Until such time as the world ends, we will act as though it intends to spin on.”

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

So very ready.

So many bastards, so little time.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

The press swings at every pitch, we don’t have to.

It is not hopeless, and we are not helpless.

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

People identifying as christian while ignoring christ and his teachings is a strange thing indeed.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

The current Supreme Court is a dangerous, rogue court.

Tuesday Night Open Thread

Not much going on at the home front still just picking up the pieces back in WV and figuring out how to move forward and last night we had big wind storms here and a bunch of dead fronds and detritus from the palm trees was all over the street, so I had to take the blower and get the little stuff picked up and then carry all the big fronds around to the alley. The trees are fucking with me on both home fronts and I do not know why- I am a lover of trees and would love to know how to assuage the wrath of the Ents.

In other news, gas prices are down which leads me to think we are at another confluence of events that is just going to totally fuck domestic oil producers like Trump fucked them in 2018-2020. One of the first tings he did in 2025 was tell everyone in the world to start producing more oil because he was going to start launching missiles at Iran and the straights might close, simultaneously layoffs in the Permian Basin are at like a 25 year high, which means an oil glut because they don’t lay people off there when oil is at higher prices, which can be caused by overproduction and lessening demand. When farmers and manufacturers are producing less to ship overseas they use less fuel to finish and transfer products, there is less need for petrochemicals for packaging and finishing products, and on and on the ripple effect is real down to needing fewer truckers to haul freight. I personally think the economy is a lot weaker than we think, and being propped up by bad credit decisions and corporate earning reports being one part hopium and two points overt fraud like the NVIDIA nonsense that came out a month ago or so. I think we are in a real tech bubble that is keeping numbers up for top third of America while a deep recession is under way for those in the bottom half.

I have no idea if this is true or not just something I was thinking about while sitting in the sun for a bit today. I noticed gas prices were low at Fry’s and thought about getting gas but still have a 1/3 of a tank so will let it get lower and I know I have like 70 cents in Fry’s points saved up so I want to use them on a full tank fill up not a 2/3. And the points probably don’t even work that way but that is what I am going to do.

    1. 1.

      eclare

      I noticed that yesterday.  I saw a gas price sign go from 2.27 to 2.17 in real time.  I did not think great, I thought scary for our future economy.

    6. 6.

      B1naryS3rf

      Commodities (some) taking a shit is definitely highly correlated with recessions. It is the market in action. Don Pedo has been awful for economics except for propping up select robber barons. I was also just reading today of how our back asswards petrochemical lobby support means China is obliterating us internationally with solar and wind energy. Not good.

    8. 8.

      Doc Sardonic

      My Costco as well. But, I think that is in part because Costco doesn’t do the “Holiday Driving” price jack that the others do. Even so Costco in my area is a minimum of 15¢ a gallon cheaper regularly. In my area it varies a little because each county has their own gas tax add on to the regular state gas tax.

    9. 9.

      RevRick

      I follow Mr. Global on Facebook Reels. He knows the oil and gas industry inside and out. He reported that last year, the Permian Basin, the most productive of the fracking boom, had a record number of wells drilled… and production was flat. That means the field is rapidly aging and it’s all downhill from here. And that’s before the reality is that the rig count for wells drilled has dropped by 85 this year. So, we’re producing less oil per wells drilled and now we’re drilling fewer wells.
      The price of crude is currently around $58-60/barrel. He predicts that the price of crude must rise to compensate for the trend that more wells have to be drilled for less production from each well.
      He adds that the price of a gallon of gas all depends upon the Gulf petrostates, how much they decide to produce. As for the asinine idea of invading Venezuela to seize their oil, he notes it would be far cheaper just to buy their crude.

    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      Supply and Demand, baby.

      TradingEconomics.com:

      WTI crude oil futures hovered at $57.9 per barrel on the final day of 2025, heading for the steepest annual decline since 2020 on concerns over a supply glut. Investors are now monitoring an upcoming OPEC+ meeting, geopolitical developments, and a US inventory report. OPEC+ is expected to maintain its plan to pause supply increases in Q1 2026 when it meets on Sunday. Geopolitical factors continue to support prices, including US blockade of Venezuelan oil shipments, fresh instability in the Middle East, and lingering uncertainty over a Russia–Ukraine peace deal. Meanwhile, the API estimated that US crude inventories rose by 1.7 million barrels last week, the largest build since mid-November if confirmed later today. WTI is down 1% so far in December, on track for a fifth monthly loss, and has fallen nearly 20% for the year. The prospect of a large surplus amid higher output from OPEC+ and non-OPEC producers, alongside subdued demand growth, gradually pushed prices lower in 2025.

      On the 5 year graph, it shows that the trend has been down since around April 2024.

      VVP and Iran want there to be worries about supply disruptions to support prices. The rapid EV, solar, and wind transitions (at least outside the USA) means they’re pushing on a string.

      Hang in there. Good luck with continued recovery to Joelle.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

    12. 12.

      m.j.

      My outrage is boundless.

      The Guardian had this headline:
      Astronaut Amanda Nguyen says backlash from Blue Origin flight left her depressed
      There is no astronaut here. Never was. Never will be. It was a ridiculously expensive carnival ride.

    13. 13.

      Scout211

      @eclare: What is an Illini?

      I was curious, too.

      Sporting News

      Originally, Illini was a term used to refer to a group of Native American tribes that lived in the Mississippi River Valley. The group of roughly 12 or 13 tribes occupied land in what is now Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas. The words “Illinois” and “Illini” were the result of French explorers in the area attempting to spell the native word for the group of tribes: ilinwek. 

      Due to war and disease, the population of the Illini people declined sharply to just a few hundred in the late 18th century. The last remaining members of the tribe relocated to Kansas and then Oklahoma, where their descendants can still be found today within the Peoria Confederation.

      In 1867, about 100 years after the Illini people left the state, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign was founded. Seven years later, the school’s weekly student newspaper — which was originally called The Student, changed its name to The Illini. This was the first official use of the word at the university.

      Pretty soon, people were using the term to refer to students, staff and the campus as a whole. The first recorded use of the word to describe the school’s athletic teams is believed to have happened in 1911 in an article in the student newspaper..

      I’m a Hawkeye fan, not an Illini fan.  So what’s a Hawkeye?

    16. 16.

      Hidalgo de Arizona

      I agree about the economy probably being much worse than the headline numbers suggest because of the AI bubble.  The data point that I’ve been going off of is that the local Fry’s has started naming cuts of pork like beef cuts (prime rib, pork tomahawk steaks, etc) and has started selling a ground beef/pork blend.

      You can probably say for sure that we’re in a recession when Salisbury Steak starts showing up at butchers counters again.

    17. 17.

      Scout211

      What? You mean our president lies to us?

      Even while on holiday at his Florida resort Donald Trump has refused to take a break from his unrelenting war on wind energy.

      Late Tuesday, the US president posted an image of a dead bird beneath a turbine on social media, accompanied by the lament: “Windmills are killing all of our beautiful Bald Eagles!”

      The post was immediately amplified by an official White House account on X with more than a million followers.

      Unfortunately for Trump’s effort to sow outrage among American patriots at what he proclaimed to be an image of the national bird laid low, closer inspection reveals the photograph does not show a bald eagle and was not taken in the United States. The image actually shows a falcon that was killed at a wind farm in Israel eight years ago.

      Idiot.

    18. 18.

      Fair Economist

      @eclare: It’s a little odd that gas prices are dropping in the US given that vehicle miles driven are still increasing. The increase is slow, though, so if just 5% of those miles are EV then fart car miles would be back to 2016 levels or thereabouts and I guess that *could* make an impact.

      Ocean shipping is down some thanks to Trump’s tariff tantrums and that could cut demand too.

    20. 20.

      Scout211

      @prostratedragon: flower? Football team used to wear something on their shoulders that looked like one.

      I think those were special uniforms that they wore when they played in the Rose Bowl.

      Answer from University of Iowa

      “The University of Iowa borrowed its athletic nickname from the state of Iowa many years ago. The name Hawkeye was originally applied to a hero in a fictional novel, The Last of the Mohicans, written by James Fenimore Cooper. Cooper had the Delaware Indians bestow the name on a white scout who lived and hunted with them.

      In 1838, 12 years after the book was published, people in the territory of Iowa acquired the nickname, chiefly through the efforts of Judge David Rorer of Burlington and James G. Edwards of Fort Madison. Edwards, editor of the Fort Madison Patriot, moved his newspaper to Burlington in 1843 and renamed it the Burlington Hawkeye. The two men continued their campaign to popularize the name and were rewarded when territorial officials gave it their formal approval.

      So they stole the name “Hawkeye” from the fictional character in The Last of the Mohicans. I did not learn that in grade school growing up in Iowa.  We always thought it was named after an Indian chief from a tribe in Iowa.

      Cooper should sue for copyright violation. ;-)

    21. 21.

      gene108

      @B1naryS3rf:

      I was also just reading today of how our back asswards petrochemical lobby support means China is obliterating us internationally with solar and wind energy. Not good.

      China was pulling ahead of us when Biden was president. Democrats tried closing that gap.

      Trump’s hatred of renewable energy, which I think is more pathological than just fossil fuel campaign donations, has set us irreversibly behind China.

    22. 22.

      HinTN

      @Timill: Yeah, but they expire. At Kroger here, November carry over and can be used in December, but they turn into a pumpkin at midnight on the 31st. I love me some Kroger points when I gas up the Tundra.

      @raven: Yeah yeah

