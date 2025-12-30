Not much going on at the home front still just picking up the pieces back in WV and figuring out how to move forward and last night we had big wind storms here and a bunch of dead fronds and detritus from the palm trees was all over the street, so I had to take the blower and get the little stuff picked up and then carry all the big fronds around to the alley. The trees are fucking with me on both home fronts and I do not know why- I am a lover of trees and would love to know how to assuage the wrath of the Ents.

In other news, gas prices are down which leads me to think we are at another confluence of events that is just going to totally fuck domestic oil producers like Trump fucked them in 2018-2020. One of the first tings he did in 2025 was tell everyone in the world to start producing more oil because he was going to start launching missiles at Iran and the straights might close, simultaneously layoffs in the Permian Basin are at like a 25 year high, which means an oil glut because they don’t lay people off there when oil is at higher prices, which can be caused by overproduction and lessening demand. When farmers and manufacturers are producing less to ship overseas they use less fuel to finish and transfer products, there is less need for petrochemicals for packaging and finishing products, and on and on the ripple effect is real down to needing fewer truckers to haul freight. I personally think the economy is a lot weaker than we think, and being propped up by bad credit decisions and corporate earning reports being one part hopium and two points overt fraud like the NVIDIA nonsense that came out a month ago or so. I think we are in a real tech bubble that is keeping numbers up for top third of America while a deep recession is under way for those in the bottom half.

I have no idea if this is true or not just something I was thinking about while sitting in the sun for a bit today. I noticed gas prices were low at Fry’s and thought about getting gas but still have a 1/3 of a tank so will let it get lower and I know I have like 70 cents in Fry’s points saved up so I want to use them on a full tank fill up not a 2/3. And the points probably don’t even work that way but that is what I am going to do.