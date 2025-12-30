(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Here are tonight’s outgoing Ukrainian fires:

We’re still getting fallout from Putin’s untrue agitprop aimed at getting Trump to make life much, much more difficult for the Ukrainians.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha: “We were disappointed and concerned to see the statements by Emirati, Indian, and Pakistani sides expressing their concerns regarding the attack that never happened.” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 8:02 AM

Indeed. Russia has been bombing Ukraine, and everyone watches it almost like reality TV. They burn entire families in their beds, murder churchgoers on Easter, and bomb working kindergartens. Yet instead of acting against this, everyone is preoccupied with an attack that never even happened. Shame. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 8:02 AM

Future historians will wonder why the victims of colonialism sided so cheaply with a white coloniser who rules 1/3 of the Asian land mass from a city in Europe. [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 7:26 AM

US Security guarantees to Ukraine are meaningless if I can lie this blatantly to Donald and he just believes me. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 3:13 AM

The invented drone attack on Putin’s residence is another pretext to justify Russia’s war. Putin has done this before, including in 2022 and 2014, and he will do it again if he gets the chance. This is why RELIABLE security guarantees are critical for a just and lasting peace. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 3:28 AM

“Russia mobilizes 43,000 people every month, but this year the size of its army has stopped growing for the first time.” – Zelenskyy. He stated that this year the size of the Russian army has, for the first time, ceased to increase, which could become a prerequisite for ending the war in 2026. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 5:27 AM

Here’s the full video of President Zelenskyy’s interview with Fox News:

all these moronic Elite Diplomacy Knowers who think the correct game strategy is to pre-concede all your enemy’s demands: PLAY A FUCKING COMPETITIVE GAME YOU DOPES — Dr. Samantha Hancox-Li (@sjshancoxli.liberalcurrents.com) December 30, 2025 at 7:58 PM

what did you think we were playing gentlemen’s handball at the faculty club — Dr. Samantha Hancox-Li (@sjshancoxli.liberalcurrents.com) December 30, 2025 at 8:00 PM

President Zelenskyy is back in Ukraine, but he did not make an address today. He did present housing certificates to Heroes of Ukraine and Ukrainian gold star families. Video below, English write up after the jump.

President Presented 20 Housing Certificates to Heroes of Ukraine and Families of Fallen Heroes President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented 20 certificates for apartments to the Heroes of Ukraine and to the families of warriors who were awarded this title posthumously. The Head of State thanked the warriors and their families, who raised such heroes, for their courage, perseverance, and determination. “We are continuing the tradition of Ukrainian state gratitude – gratitude to our military, gratitude to our Heroes of Ukraine who distinguished themselves in defending our state, our positions, our sovereignty, and our people. Ukraine is a state forged by the courage of Ukrainians,” the President said. Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on everyone to remember the price at which freedom is won. Those present honored all who gave their lives for the Homeland with a moment of silence. “The Ukrainian home will always be on the political map of the world. It is extremely important that in our shared home every Ukrainian hero has a home of their own. This is the least the state can do to say thank you,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted. The President presented nine housing certificates to the families of fallen warriors and eleven – personally to the Heroes of Ukraine. They are servicemembers of the Air Force, the Territorial Defense Forces, the Land Forces, the Airborne Assault Forces, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. They distinguished themselves in defending the skies over Odesa and the Odesa region, in battles in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions, during the operation in the Kursk region, and while eliminating the consequences of enemy attacks on Poltava and the Poltava region.

Georgia:

The tiny, snow-covered town of Chkhorotsku is one of 8+ places across Georgia where people gather to protest every single day. ❄️ On January 1, we mark day 400 of nonstop protests. 📷 Nanoko Tskvitishvili [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 1:24 PM

A protest in front of the Supreme Court of Georgia in support of opposition leader @Helenkhosh, jailed since September for writing on a Georgian Dream banner in solidarity with a young female protester detained for the same act. 📷 Mo Se [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 11:06 AM

Video “evidence” presented by the prosecution (the first minute of a 35-minute clip) to prove that Georgian protesters “blocked pedestrian movement.” 23 people face up to 15 days in jail for peacefully protesting on a sidewalk. Hearings resume in January. 🎥 Via former GYLA chair Nika Simonishvili [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 9:49 AM

The horrific “crime” for which 61-year-old Zurab Menteshashvili has spent two months in jail, on a hunger strike. He faces up to a year in prison for peacefully standing at a protest. His next hearing begins soon. 🎥 Footage submitted as court “evidence”, via Publika [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 3:20 AM

My friend, Girchi – More Freedom member Gela Khasaia came to Tbilisi to contribute to the bright future of his homeland from Sokhumi, Russian-occupied breakaway Abkhazia, where very few are raised as Georgians after the brutal ethnic cleansing/genocide. He’s now jailed by the Russian regime in 🇬🇪. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 2:01 PM

The PRC:

Foreign Ministry of China on Ukraine’s alleged “attack” on Putin’s residence:

“War should not be resolved on the battlefield. Dialogue and negotiations are the only realistic way out of the Ukrainian crisis. All parties should work to reduce tensions and create conditions for a political settlement” [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 5:24 AM

First of all, Russia lied. Moscow can see that talks with the US are moving forward, so Putin is once again trying to derail them with lies. But there is also a tiny question for MFA Spokesperson Lin Jian: — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 5:24 AM

Where was this call for “de-escalation” the day before talks with Trump, when Russia launched over 500 drones and missiles at residential buildings and energy facilities across Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, deliberately leaving civilians freezing in snow and darkness? — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 5:24 AM

Belarus:

Germany:

🇩🇪🇺🇦 The German government agrees with Ukraine that Russia may use the fake “attack” on Putin’s residence in Valdai to escalate the war — DW. A representative of the German government recalled that Zelensky rejected accusations and warned that Russia may use this as an excuse to continue strikes. [image or embed] — Savchenko Volodymyr (@savchenkoua.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 4:23 PM

Western analysts have found no evidence that more than 90 drones tried to attack Putin’s residence in Valdai. In their opinion, this may be a disinformation campaign to have a pretext for military escalation in Ukraine and disrupt peace talks. — Savchenko Volodymyr (@savchenkoua.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 4:23 PM

The US:

“President Trump and his team must first establish the facts before taking responsibility. Putin is a well-known shameless liar.” – said Rep. Don Bacon, criticizing Trump’s reaction to Russia’s claim of a Ukrainian drone attack on Putin’s residence.

thehill.com/homenews/hou… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 6:19 AM

Ukraine is expected to surrender its most fortified region in exchange for a promise of security from a man who believes putin’s residence was attacked simply because putin told him so. He accepts any absurd story putin feeds him without even bothering to verify it with his own intelligence. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 9:52 AM

Next time, Putin will tell him that Ukraine is building nukes and then what? Will Trump join the bombings? — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 9:58 AM

Back to Ukraine.

Whenever Russia proposes a deal that “you have to take cos the next will be worse”, everyone ignores that it’s always better than the last one. E.g. the number of soldiers we say Ukraine can have has gone from 80k, to 120k to 500k to now unlimited. Amazing how it seems to slide by. [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 9:56 AM

From The Kyiv Independent:

The draft U.S.-backed peace framework aimed at ending Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine does not impose any restrictions on Ukraine’s right to mobilize troops, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with 24 Channel on Dec. 29. Syrskyi clarified that the framework would not impose restrictions on Ukraine’s mobilization system, while negotiations have included discussion of a ceiling on the military’s overall authorized strength. The initial proposals included a reduction in the Armed Forces to 600,000 personnel, but he said the current figure of 800,000 personnel is acceptable to Ukraine’s military leadership. The figure reflects Ukraine’s efforts to maintain credible defense capabilities in the face of Russia’s massive troop expansion, he said. In 2024, Russia officially increased the authorized strength of the Russian Armed Forces by 180,000 troops, bringing the total to 2,389,130 personnel, including 1.5 million active-duty soldiers. As of March 2025, approximately 620,000 Russian soldiers are currently serving in Ukraine’s ground forces, with 200,000 of them deployed as assault troops along the front line, according to Major General Vadym Skibitsky, Deputy Head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR), who stated this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

Remember back in 2014 when russia invaded Ukraine while claiming it was ‘separatism’? It was an obvious lie, yet politicians and the media debated it as if it were true, right up until the 2022 escalation made them all look like fools. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 4:28 PM

Now, they’re doing the exact same thing with the attack on putin’s dacha. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 4:28 PM

“Dictators like Putin do not go to war for resources; They go to war for status and survival inside their own pyramid.” Elvira Bary on something many in the West don’t understand: Putin needs war to survive. He will attack again, but where? www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7WY… [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 12:02 PM

Rare case when the FPV camera continues to work for some time after the detonation. This can happen but very rarely. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 12:40 PM

Russian forces attacked two civilian vessels with drones, leaving several wounded, the Ukrainian Navy reported. The ships Emmakris III and Captain Karam came under fire as they were entering port to load wheat. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 10:02 AM

While it’s not clear where this is, I expect these ships were entering port in Odesa.

Odesa:

As a result of the overnight russian attack, residential high-rises in two districts of Odesa were hit, according to administration head Lysak. One of the buildings caught fire in several apartments. There are casualties, including children. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 8:04 PM

🤬 Right now, the enemy continues to massively attack the Odesa region with strike drones. The Russians are once again targeting civilian and energy infrastructure. In one of the settlements of the region, warehouses of a logistics company caught fire as a result of the attack. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 6:20 PM

🇺🇦 There is a magical moment in the calendar cycle when Odesa dresses up in its most precious garments of anticipation. During these exciting days of December, the city is transformed into a theatrical backdrop for the most beautiful of performances — a performance about miracles. [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 9:23 AM

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

Soldiers of the 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade have shown what Kupiansk looks like today. “These images capture what was once a cozy and peaceful Kupiansk — now reduced by Russia to ruins and devastation. The soldiers of the 116th Brigade are bravely defending the city, . [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 9:13 AM

because we are defending what is ours: our land, our people, and our future,” the statement reads — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 9:13 AM

Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts:

Local authorities have announced mandatory evacuations for 14 settlements in Chernihiv Oblast and more than 40 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Russia’s war keeps pushing people out of their homes. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 8:53 AM

Chernihiv Oblast:

Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast:

Russia killed a priest in Donetsk region. On December 29, as a result of Russian shelling, the rector of the Church of the Protection of the Most Holy Theotokos in the village of Hryshyne Archpriest Vasyl Kiyko was killed. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 9:18 AM

The press service of the Pokrovsk Vicariateof the Ukrainian Orthodox Church reported:”Father Vasyl was a sincere shepherd, a devoted servant of Christ’s Church, a man of great heart, kind soul, and a true friend to many. He carried out his priestly ministry with selfless dedication, — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 9:18 AM

supported people in the hardest times, prayed for peace, and never abandoned his flock.”🕯️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 9:18 AM

Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast:

Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

On the night of December 30, Special Security Service carried out a massive strike against a storage, equipment, and launch-preparation facility for Shahed/Geran UAVs at occupied Donetsk Airport. Really looking forward to less russian drones being launched at us. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 8:18 AM

Targets hit: 🔹Logistics hub “Geran/Shahed”;

🔹Pre-flight preparation and maintenance point for “Geran/Shahed”;

🔹Central ammunition depot for the “Geran/Shahed” UAV system; — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 5:05 AM

🔹Accumulation storage facility for the “Gerbera” UAV system;

🔹Concentration point of personnel and technical staff responsible for preparation and technical pre-launch servicing of “Geran/Shahed” UAVs. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 5:05 AM

Russian occupied Luhansk Oblast:

Russian occupied Mariupol:

This is what the “mysterious russian culture” that so many still admire and call apolitical looks like: dancing on the bones of hundreds of Mariupol residents killed in russia’s airstrike on the Drama Theater. This is so sickening. russia is a cancer of this world. Photo: Mariupol city council. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 7:13 AM

Moscow:

Russian economic collapse: the Russian Central Bank is asking that banks accept very risky loans from troubled companies to avoid immediate massive bankruptcies. They’ve also waived the requirement to have reserves to cover these loans when they default. Big bada-boom coming💥 [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 12:00 PM

Moscow Oblast, Russia:

A large-scale blackout has occurred in the Moscow region. It is reported that more than 600,000 subscribers are without electricity, and a UAV threat has been declared in the region. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 3:38 PM

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

Drone sanctions have been applied to the Tuapse Oil Refinery. This video shows a small fire harmlessly burning after a successful interception. With every sanctioned piece of Russian oil infrastructure, their full economic collapse gets a little bit closer.🔥📉💥 [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 5:05 PM

🔥👀 In Tuapse, according to preliminary data, the AVT-12 unit is on fire, a key unit of primary oil processing at the local refinery, which is responsible for atmospheric-vacuum distillation of raw materials. With a capacity of about ~12 million tons per year, — DroneBomber [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) December 30, 2025 at 5:26 PM

