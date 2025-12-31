The flu vaccine had nanobots in it that counteracted the Covid vaccine death clock
— Tom Nichols (@radiofreetom.bsky.social) December 31, 2025 at 8:15 PM
Can’t hardly wait to see how much dumber our fellow citizens will get in this upcoming year…
goodmatt
when you prequalify the gullible you can cover up for an unlimited number of bad predictions with additional storytelling.
Poe Larity
I’m still waiting for the answer whether Bill got the chip in my vax or if Melinda did. Nobody seems to know.
SpaceUnit
Pretty sure I’m getting brain damage just trying to understand what all this is about.
wjca
It is so frustrating that these people seem utterly incapable of producing good fiction. Or even mediocre fiction.
Although, to be fair, they seem incompetent at pretty much everything.
Drunkenhausfrau
Hahaha! I survived.
Whose idea was it to watch a twilight zone marathon? 😬 I guess 2025 does seem like a twilight zone run.
Craig
Just turned on the Anderson and Andy circus. Andy’s loaded, they’re hilarious.
lgerard
opportunity knocks
Wall Street’s $13 trillion ETF machine pushed boundaries this year, cranking out ever-riskier products to feed retail traders hooked on yield, leverage and novelty.
But when Connecticut-based Tuttle Capital Management proposed an exchange-traded fund tracking the perceived value of political access, the machine ran into a wall.
The Tuttle Capital Government Grift ETF — ticker GRFT — is designed to target firms with apparent ties to Washington powerbrokers, from cabinet officials to stock-trading lawmakers. Yet no major exchange has agreed to list it, according to Matt Tuttle, chief executive of Tuttle Capital.
Sister Golden Bear
Can’t hardly wait to see how much dumber our fellow citizens will get in this upcoming year…
I guarantee they’ll be even dumberer.
Sister Golden Bear
@Drunkenhausfrau: I think we have it backwards, and it turns out The Twilight Zone is the Right Side Up.
Kelly
Folks here in Oregon’s western Cascade foothills voted 70% Trump all three times. I doubt they can get any dumber.
wjca
@Sister Golden Bear: I guarantee they’ll be even dumberer.
Determined to exceed expectations at every turn. Specifically expectations of how bad they will be.
Chetan R Murthy
@Kelly: you want it darker; we kill the flame: results.enr.clarityelections.com/TX/Parker/122585/web.345435/#/summary
82.75% Trump
16.37% Harris
My hometown is the county seat.
